Sprint: The Final Blow?

One of the worst performing stocks this year has been wireless carrier Sprint (S). As the chart below shows, shares are down more than 22% year to date, while the tech sector represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up more than 28%. Unfortunately, Sprint shareholders are likely in for more pain after this weekend's announcement that merger talks with T-Mobile (TMUS) have been called off.

According to the details in the link above, the main sticking points were pricing and governance terms. T-Mobile wasn't going to agree to a deal unless it benefited shareholders in the long term, more so than what the company can do on its own. Sprint said that while a deal would have had plenty of benefits, it was best to move forward on its own.

The main problem for Sprint is that it basically continues to tread water as a business. While some celebrated the recent earnings report, which showed a narrower than expected loss and healthy subscriber additions, a closer look at the internals showed a not so rosy picture. Just take a look at some of the following facts compared to a year earlier:

Total end of period connections were up 0.12%, but revenues for fiscal Q2 were down $320 million, or 3.88%.

Operating income for fiscal Q2 was down $21 million.

Postpaid churn was up 20 basis points to 1.72%, while postpaid phone churn rose 22 basis points to 1.59%.

Postpaid ABPA declined from $170.29 to $169.25.

Postpaid phone ABPU declined from $71.69 to $68.95.

As I've discussed in recent years, there is a race to the bottom in terms of wireless pricing as everyone knows, with the industry having to be highly promotional. Sprint can't continue to have small net additions when average billings are dropping, especially since it can't cut costs much faster than it is already doing. Imagine how much worse the numbers could be if it loses subscribers in a coming quarter.

Sprint remains in a distant fourth place in the US behind AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), but it also has to worry about a new entrant. Earlier this year, Comcast (CMCSA) launched Xfinity Mobile, and the service has already picked up more than a quarter of a million subscribers. While that's a small dent in the market currently, Comcast is looking at Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X as a way to make big headway. I can tell you that my family switched from Sprint to Xfinity Mobile, picking up a lot more service at a much lower cost.

Sprint isn't in great financial shape as most know. The company lost money in the most recent quarter, and the balance sheet has almost $32 billion in net debt. Adjusted free cash flow was down more than 40% as compared to the prior year's quarter, and is down more than half a billion dollars in the first half of this fiscal year as compared to last. With interest rates starting to rise again, being in a huge net debt position is not ideal for any company.

Sprint shares had recently bounced about 10% off their 52-week low as rumors of the merger being back on circulated, but you have to wonder if they will lose the $6 mark in the coming weeks now that talks with T-Mobile have been called off. Does SoftBank have a Plan B, maybe perhaps buying the rest of Sprint it doesn't already own at a significantly reduced price? If that is the case, Sprint has already lost $3 from its 52-week high, and that was before this weekend's bad news. How much lower do you think shares can go?

