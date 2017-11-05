NSL: 'Safest Junk' But Everything Has A Price

The fund currently yields a 6.97% distribution and is trading at a discount of 1.16% to its Net Asset Value.

For a number of years I have been writing about the senior loan space. While I understood it for the last decade or so, I never "got it" until a number of years ago when I started investing in the non-traded securities space, including closed end funds and BDCs which either issued or invested in the senior loan space.

Only at this point did I start really wondering and questioning, "Why would anyone invest in the high yield junk space versus equivalent senior loans which are typically far higher in the capital stack and are actually secured by assets?"

One of the closed end funds which I have been looking at involved in the senior loan space is the Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL). I initially wrote about it in my article "NSL: Protection For The Coming Hikes? Why Senior Loans?" a little more than 1 year ago.

I did a follow up to NSL this summer in the article "Nuveen Senior Income Fund: Rates Went Up, It Responded."

Because the last article came out prior to the launch of Income Idea AND I believe it is quite timely as events unfold in the CEF space, let's take a look at it today in an update and to fill in the missing sections such as leverage and distribution quality.

If you have not do so already, please take a look again at the initial article.

What's New?

Since our last update this summer, the fund's price per share had some movement, even though the underlying NAV remained fairly flat.

Over the last 6 months or so many high performing CEFs have continued to reduce their discounts to NAV while others have opened up.

Most recently we have gotten news that the Fed may raise interest rates this December and more than likely, we will see new tax cuts from the Trump administration.

On the CEF side we have been seeing a continuation of a disturbing trend, cuts in the distribution rates and more and more of the funds which we look at being in a worse position to cover future distributions. This trend we will take a deeper look at in a future article.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, the fund yielded a 7.08% distribution and traded a discount of 7.99% to its NAV. Today the fund yields a 6.97% distribution and trades at a discount of 1.16%.

Below is a chart showing the relationship between the price and NAV over the past year.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, this fund was both trading at parity or even a slight premium to trading at a meaningful discount.

After our last update article, the fund's discount to NAV opened up for a few months until earlier this month when it came back to trade at a discount of less than 1.5% today.

Over the course of the year we can clearly see the price fluctations while true to form, the underlying NAV remained fairly flat. This was a very good fund to trade. (more on this later).

Taking a look at the portfolio, we can see the majority of the fund is still in floating rate senior loans. High yield makes up about 13% of the fund and we have some 4.4% in net other assets which we will need to take a look at.

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

The top 10 includes common names such as Dell, Albertsons, Sprint and American Airlines and remain unchanged from our previous update. The top 10 make up a bit over 22% of the fund holdings.

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

The top 5 industries are Media, Software, Telecom, Tech and Hotel/Restaurants. Those industries make up just under 40% of the fund.

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

If we dig into the annual report we can find the source of the "net other assets," an institutional liquidity fund.

Source: NSL Annual Report

On the quality side we find the vast majority of the fund in the B or better space. There is less than 12% in CCC or worse. As the loan default rates pick up, this fund should be in a better place and it is far better than many traditional high yield "junk bonds."

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

Finally, we can take a look at the fund characteristics.

The fund is largely unchanged with just a few new holdings, at 317, up from 308.

The fund's average duration and maturity is largely unchanged at .60 years and 4.91 years respectively.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV would decline by .60%.

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

Unlike high yield junk bonds, the structure of the senior loans allows for a rise in income as interest rates go up, protecting the bond holders in a rising rate environment.

Leverage

Source: Nuveen NSL Website

The fund currently has about $422 million in investment exposure on a net of about $265 million in common assets.

The fund currently borrows from two sources, a bank line of credit and a preferred offering.

At the end of 2016 NSL converted its outstanding market rate preferred stock into Term Preferred Shares.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

The fund had as of the last update $43 million Term preferred Shares which mature in 2021.

The new shares have a rate set for the first 2 years, after which they would adjust higher.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

The current dividend on the preferred as of the July 31st was 2.01%.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

The fund also has a revolving line of credit with banks. As of the last update the fund had a commitment of $115 million on which it has currently drawn $114 million.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

Beginning on January 30, 2017 for NSL..., interest is charged at a rate equal to 1-Month LIBOR (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate) plus 0.80%. NSL accrues 0.15% per annum on the undrawn balance if less than 50% of the maximum commitment amount, however, if the undrawn portion of the Borrowings is greater than 50% of the maximum commitment amount the Fund will accrue 0.25% per annum on the undrawn portion.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

For the year ending July 31st, 2017, the fund had an average balance of $108 million on which the fund paid an average interest rate of 1.7%.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

Since July 31st, LIBOR has stayed fairly steady however as we can clearly see, it was not the recent low.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Even though the fund paid an average of 1.7% through the year ending July 31st, 2017, as of today I estimate the fund is paying a bit more than 2% for the same leverage.

No ifs ands or buts about it, the fund's expenses today are greater than they were last year and need to be taken into consideration.

The good news is, the fund does have an interest rate swap with Morgan Stanley where the fund passes off the LIBOR interest rate exposure in exchange for paying a fixed rate.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

As of the end of the year the fund had $43 million in interest exposure locked in at 2% through 2021, the termination date of the preferreds.

Do keep in mind however that the fixed rate will go up in the future as per Nuveen's notes.

Source: Nuveen NSL Annual Report

The $43 million in swaps effectively puts a ceiling on the dividends paid on the preferred shares.

The bulk of the interest expenses are still uncapped to LIBOR. Fortunately this is a senior loan fund that predominately investments in floating rate interest rate securities and with some lag, the income should keep up, albeit with some lag.

Where we will see how the fund has fared with interest rate increases is of course in the distribution quality.

The fund currently distributes a $.0395 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been fairly steady over the last year and it was increased about a year ago from $.0375 per share.

The distribution yield is currently 6.97% as of 10/31/2017.

Source: CEF Connect

While the distribution has varied throughout the years, it has been in this $.04 range since the financial crisis. The fund has however paid realized capital gains over the years as special distributions.

Source: CEF Connect

What is always good to see is that true to its income only form, the fund has not paid realized gains or return or capital over the last 10 years or so. (the time period I looked at.

From the CEF Connect data we see that the distribution has been covered strictly from net investment income, the interest on the loans.

Source: CEF Connect

As always we have to keep in mind however is that some of that "NII" may have actually been banked undistributed net investment income.

Let's dive into the financial statements.

The latest financial data we have is what was reported in the annual report, as of 7/31/2017.

The fund earned $17.91 million in net investment income (net of expenses) and has paid out about $17.93 million in distributions.

Source: NSL Annual Report

The fund has also realized $4 million in losses (including defaults), however has also experienced $12.5 million in unrealized appreciation. (in large part "mark to market")

The net income has also increased $400k or so from the year ending 7/31/2016.

Importantly for me, the UNII also increased a small amount from $1.1 million to $1.4 million. This should provide a cushion for further interest rate expense increases.

Source: NSL Annual Report

Looking over the financial highlights as provided by the fund we can see that at least since 2013, the fund's distribution has been covered by the net investment income. There were however periods of realized losses which went straight from the the NAV.

Source: NSL Annual Report

What should be noted is that traditionally fixed income funds, and floating rate securities will not have their NAV go up forever, at maturity those securities go to par. Any losses are not likely to be made up, especially when the fund is substantially distributing all of its net investment income.

Yes, the fund can "trade" bonds or trade derivatives, but that is not something you can depend on for income.

In the case of NSL, I am for one glad that this fund is essentially covering the distribution from NII and is not dependent on capital gains.

Summing it up, as per CEF Connect (also run by Nuveen), the fund is currently earning $.038 per share and is paying out $.0395, so as per this data the fund's distribution is not currently covered, however there is the $.0328 per share in UNII to make it up. If earnings and expenses remain the same, this UNII should make up the gap for at least 20 months.

Source: CEF Connect

So what's the verdict?

I do believe the distribution is fairly safe for now but I would not be surprised to see it reduced back to the $.0375 it was before or perhaps a tad lower.

Keep in mind, the leverage expenses did increase by at least .20% as LIBOR increased from last year. To offset that, interest rates on the bonds should have also increased and the fund was able to refinance into lower cost term preferred.

Bottom line however, the fund is better positioned than most closed end funds out there for future distribution cuts.

Performance Update

Year to date the fund has achieved a total return of 6.12%. At the same time, the price per share increased just .15% while the fund's NAV declined 1.43%. This implies that year to date, the fund's discount to NAV declined by about 1.5%

NSL data by YCharts

Looking back over the last year shows a better picture. The fund has achieved a total return of 13.4%. The fund's price per share increased 5.75 over the last year. Yet, during the same time-frame, the NAV was fairly flat, even declining .29%.

NSL data by YCharts

Why? What happened?

The answer is simple. During the last fed rate hike which spooked most CEFs, floating rate type investments, including senior loan funds saw an influx of money.

During Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 the price per share disconnected from the NAV. It has been coming down since then however over the last year, the discount to NAV has declined right about 6%.

There WAS NO NAV growth... it was money chasing floating rate funds, or at the very least, THIS fund.

To put the performance into perspective, let's take a look at NSL against the largest senior loan ETF, the PowerShares Bank Loan ETF (BKLN) and a few of the largest senior loan closed end funds such as Nuveen's larger sister fund, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC). The other funds are the Invesco Senior Income (NYSE:VVR), Blackstone Strategic Credit (BGB), Eaton Vance Senior Loan (EFR) and the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR).

Year to date, on a total return basis NSL has been the second best performer coming in behind the BlackStone/GSO fund (BGB).

NSL Total Return Price data by YCharts

On an NAV basis the fund has not stood out and has really been in the middle of the pack. Thus the answer, the fund's total return gains have been largely helped by the increase in the price per share.

NSL Net Asset Value data by YCharts

The same trend holds true for the 1 year number. The fund has done exceptionally well on a total return basis...

NSL Total Return Price data by YCharts

... but in the middle of the pack for the NAV performance.

Interestingly, the Eaton Vance fund has been the top NAV performer and will have to take a look at it.

For NSL, the out-performance has been answered.

Bottom Line

In previous articles we discussed NSL and senior floating rate funds as protection for coming future rate hikes. The fund has worked out as such and then some.

When we first looked at the fund a year ago it was trading at a near 8% discount to NAV. The fund responded as it should of and then some. The discount to NAV has been virtually eliminated on more than one occasion.

In my last article I summed up NSL what I believe still applies today as,

I am still a big fan of closed end funds and floating rate securities, however one of the main reasons for buying closed end funds, buying at a discount to NAV is no longer present in this fund. While I do not have any specific fund replacements at the moment, I would urge NSL investors to consider alternatives until they can buy back into NSL when the "normal" discount returns. After all, investing is all about buy low, sell high.

Source: "Nuveen Senior Income Fund: Rates Went Up, It Responded"

I will however suggest readers to look at the 4 other floating rate, senior loan Nuveen funds, including (JQC) and (JSD) which are both trading at discounts greater than (NYSE:NSL).

Do keep in mind however that JQC has a lower allocation to senior loans and is more opportunistic, as it is a go anywhere type fund. JQC also had a recent distribution cut and is sitting on a small UNII over-distribution. The very similar holdings, same sponsor and the 9% discount to NAV may be worth it however.

For a complete look at NSL, please take a look at my initial article on the fund, NSL: Protection For The Coming Hikes? Why Senior Loans?.

