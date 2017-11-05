Weekly Oil Markets Recap - WTI Closes At 2-Year High

Sentiment follows price, watch more and more people get bullish AFTER prices have gone up.

US crude storage is about to accelerate to the downside, are you ready?

Last week, we noted that it was just a matter of time.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 3.23% to close at a 2-year high. Our $60 WTI year-end prediction is now $4.36/bbl away (for those keeping track).

This week's price action shouldn't have come as a surprise to those that read our articles. We wrote in our weekly oil markets recap last week that Nov and Dec will see US crude storage decline by ~50 million bbls. Here's what we said:

It's just a matter of time...

Now that Brent is above $60/bbl,

OECD product storage on a forward basis is at the five-year average,

Crude storage globally at or below the 5-year average,

US crude exports increasing materially providing tailwind for massive crude draws,

Non-OPEC supplies disappointing to the downside,

US shale growing slower than expected,

Global oil demand growing faster than expected...

So, what caused the price to rally this week?

Well, for starters, EIA's 914 showed August monthly oil production lagging the weekly again...

Saudi, over the weekend, also came out in support of keeping the OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts in place till the end of 2018. But as our readers can point out, we have been on record saying the OPEC cut is not a cut at all, but rather a pullback from peak production capacity.

Finally, EIA reported another storage draw this week basically putting US crude storage balance in October at ~-10 million bbls, a counter-seasonal decline during peak refinery maintenance season.

So, why are prices rising? Because fundamentals have been bullish, and getting more bullish as we head towards year-end.

As we published this week, US crude storage is going to decrease to ~15 million bbl surplus by year-end relative to the five-year average. This will certainly shock some forecasters that were calling for a build... Time to wake up and smell the draws folks!

All of this has led energy stocks to breakout as we noted here. And with the price rally underway, it's just a matter of time before sentiment follows price. Be prepared to increasingly see more and more analysts advocating that they saw the oil rally all along, when in reality -- 19/20 were bearish.

With WTI just $4.36/bbl away from our year-end $60/bbl target, are you positioned correctly?

Don't be consensus.

