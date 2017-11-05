Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Technical Selling Masks Better Fundamentals

Winter contracts remain too cheap, and while the set-up is not as favorable as Nov 2016, the risk is to the upside.

Natural gas prices finished the week up slightly at 0.67%.

For those wondering what happened during the middle of the week, our discussion with traders pointed to technical selling pressure causing the price weakness (when Dec fell below $2.90/MMBtu).

Prices did rebound starting Thursday as weather models turned less bearish for the next 15-days, and as recent as Friday, weather models are now showing higher HDDs compared to the 30-year average.

Some of the issues that traders think plagued market sentiment coming into this week was the higher than expected Lower 48 production and lower LNG exports. Other than that, the weather model changes resulted in minimal builds, and not anything materially bearish from the weather forecasts we saw last week.

With Jan and Feb 2018 contracts trading where they are ($3.106 and $3.11), the market is effectively saying either 1) Lower 48 production would grow beyond the structural deficit and send the market into oversupply, or 2) this winter is toast (e.g. warmer than normal).

Clearly, passing either of the judgments into the price of natural gas heavily underestimates the probability that these two events don't happen. So, from a fundamental analysis point of view, we stand by our analysis that 2017-2018 winter contracts remain unbelievably cheap relative to the potential outcomes present. The set-up is not as promising as it was back in Nov 2016 when the structural deficit was on the rise (vs on the decrease today), but the upside is still present especially when the weather models flip-flop like they always do.

