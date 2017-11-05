SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017, 11:00 ET

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss SRC's Third Quarter Results for the period ended September 30, 2017. With us today is SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson; CFO, Jimmy Henderson; Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence; and Investor Relations Manager, John Richardson, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

Please be advised that all remarks today, including answers to your question, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those include risks relating to commodity prices, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference.

We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and the GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-Q, which can be found on our website at srcenergy.com in the Investor Relations section. Following the prepared remarks, time permitting, we will open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the company's Investor Relation page at www.srcenergy.com.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks, Sherry. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning for our third quarter earnings call. We have just completed another strong quarter and should be in great shape to deliver on our full-year guidance. We're going to limit our prepared remarks this morning and just touch on three topics, CapEx, line pressures and early thoughts on our 2018 outlook.

First, to address our CapEx for the year. We recently increased our operating CapEx guidance from $340 million to $360 million. The increase was primarily the result of two factors, first, our working interests have trended higher during the year, resulting from small acquisitions and trades that were consummated earlier in the year; secondly, we have experienced strong operational efficiencies throughout the year and we are very pleased with the cadence of our operations.

Consequently, we have drilled and completed more wells than originally planned. While our CapEx has increased, these expenditures have resulted in significant production growth from areas that are generating high returns for our shareholders. The CapEx incurred on non-operated properties has been harder to estimate from a timing perspective, resulting in larger-than-expected expenditures year-to-date.

During the third quarter, we incurred approximately $65 million in capital expenditure related to properties that we do not operate, bringing our year-to-date expenditures to $92 million. The majority of these expenditures in the third quarter were related to a 22-well pad, located in the middle of our Greeley Crescent acreage, in which we currently own a significant working interest. Our team has been working for several months to consummate a trade of these interest for acreage and drilling spacing units where we operate or will operate in the future. If successful, we will recover a significant portion of these costs.

However, due to the unpredictable timing of these events, we must record expenditure as CapEx in the period the costs were incurred. We ultimately expect to recover approximately 50% of our full-year non-operated capital expenditures as those trades are closed. A recent example is a transaction that was finalized in October of 2017 for approximately $12 million of expenditures incurred. This transaction was initiated in the first quarter of 2017 and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. The majority of these wells were just completed, and we have not begun receiving revenue. Therefore, there will be no impact to previously reported revenues and production guidance for 2017 never included these volumes.

Moving ahead, we would like to address some of the concerns related to line pressure that we're experiencing and how they may impact our performance. This does not come as a complete surprise to any of us in the basins, and is primarily the result of the high quality of wells that are been completed on pads that are much larger than what this area has experienced historically.

This is a situation we anticipated over a year ago and have been working actively with our primary third-party gas prossers - processors to plan for. DCP Midstream is building a 200 million cubic foot per day processing plant that they expect to have operational late in 2018. DCP is working to accelerate the timing of this plant, which is somewhat dependent upon weather and satisfying regulatory requirements. We recognized that we're not in a perfect world with respect to our natural gas infrastructure. However, we built our 2017 guidance around these anticipated issues, and we'll do the same in 2018.

Finally, we are not providing detailed 2018 guidance at this time. However, we would like to give you some preliminary thoughts and how we're looking at the upcoming year. We expect to continue with a 2-rig drilling program, similar to our 2017 program. In anticipation of additional gas processing later in 2018, we expect to operate with one completion crew during the first part of the year and bring in a second crew around mid-year.

Operating capital expenditures, on an inflation adjusted basis, should be very similar to the program we are executing this year. We do not expect to see the same level of nonoperating capital expenditures in 2018 that we have experienced this year because of the trades that are in process. Assuming the 2018 development program is similar to what we've executed year-to-date in 2017, we expect to achieve year-over-year production growth greater than 25%.

In the third quarter of 2017, we generated approximately $83 million of EBITDA, which, if annualized, demonstrates that the company should be able to fund most of its expected drillings and completion expenditure in 2018, through internally generated cash flow.

With that, I'll turn it back to operator and we can take some questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Gabe Daoud with JPMorgan.

Gabriel Daoud

Lynn, thanks for hanging on those 3 key points. I guess just following up on the last point on 2018, cold you just confirm, I guess the growth rate that you had mentioned? Is that 25% year-over-year? Is that what you said?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I mean it's still early in the year - or early to come out with guidance and you know we've got to get through a lot of - some infrastructure buildout. Clearly, we have the winter ahead of us. So, we are very comfortable stating that number today.

Gabriel Daoud

Okay. Got it. And then also on '18, you mentioned non-op CapEx should be not as heavy as 2017. I guess, what's a good number to think about moving forward? Is it $50 million or $60 million per year? Is it something maybe less?

Lynn Peterson

I think it is going to be in that $20 million to $40 million that we started out this year. I think that's probably a pretty good number for us.

Gabriel Daoud

Got it, okay. Then one just - that's helpful. Just one quick follow-up then. I guess, now you mentioned 2018 program should largely be cash flow neutral, plus or minus. As you think about running the business moving forward and maybe you do get to a free cash flow point and maybe 2019 or so. Could - how do you think about uses of free cash and maybe - once you do get to that point, do you think about more acquisitions? Or just how do you think about this narrative of ultimately generating free cash flow?

Lynn Peterson

Well Gabe, I think we've always continued to enlarge our acreage position when we can and where we think we're getting the type of acreage that will deliver these types of returns we've been talking about. So, I think that will be our #1 purpose. As we watched commodity prices we'll see as we go down the road, we certainly have the capability of accelerating operations, if we so choose. So, I think it's all commodity-dependent as we move through the year.

Our next question is from Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust Robinson.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Can we talk a little bit about the SRL Weideman wells that were in the prerelease? Those were looking to be a solid 50% ahead on the per-lateral foot basis. I mean, did you all do anything differently? Or is - would you just attribute that to the physical nature of the play?

Lynn Peterson

I'll have Mike Eberhard speak to that. Certainly - and we're still early in all this, so - but go ahead, Mike.

Michael Eberhard

Yes, if you look at the Weideman pad, the short reach laterals budded up against the Kelly Farms, which have been online for a while. Our long reach went past the Kelly Farms to the north. So, there is some influence there. And there is a benefit. It's easy to produce short-reach laterals. They come on quick and they are easy to grow out and I think you get good product per foot out of them.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, and then on - when would you expect that to normalize? Is that of after 180 days that the longer reach laterals stick in a little bit - a little more and you start to get about the same rates on a per foot basis?

Michael Eberhard

Yes, we expect to see the per foot average come up over time. You see the same on our Evans pad.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, that's perfect. And then just one last one for me on the M&A side. You're seeing the play, I guess, expand a little bit to the north and south of new completions and maybe a little bit to the west with above-ground issues getting a little bit better. Would you guys list outside of the core for acreage? Or do you not want to see that kind of dilute your average acre?

Lynn Peterson

Welles, I'll tell you, we try to look at everything. I think we're aware of most things going on in the basin. Clearly, we're trying to make sure that we keep the quality that we think we have today, but we really can't comment on much outside of that.

Our next question is from Mike Scialla from Stifel.

Michael Scialla

Looks like a lot of the wells that are going to come online in the fourth quarter are in a little bit oilier area than what you've been drilling for most of this year. I'm guessing that maybe that was - you talked about some of the planning for line pressures. Wondering if that had anything to do with it. And then as you look into 2018, will you stay focused in that part of your acreage position?

Lynn Peterson

I don't really think we designed our program based upon what we thought oil cuts were. I think, just generally, we started with the Evans pad which is a little gassier, moved south just to test our acreage and gave us time to really bring our acreage that we acquired back in June of '16. Get our planning done, get our permits lined up so it was a natural movement to go north. As we look around, we're trying to move our rigs around different parts of our blocks of acreage to try to, at least, help with the line pressures that we're seeing. I don't think it does anybody good to put them all in one area. So, we're going to continue that process. I think you'll see a similar program in '18, as we move around our block. We're really very pleased, really with every pad we've drilled this year. We don't have in an issue with any of them.

Michael Scialla

Okay. And just looking at those fourth quarter wells that you're going to be bringing on in that area. Should we expect those should, be kind of similar to - is Fagerberg a pretty good proxy for those?

Lynn Peterson

I think it would work out with Weideman probably. That's one we've got the most production there and the same general area. Fagerberg pad is clear on the very north end so that was kind of our northern test early - or I guess it was late 2016. But I think you can use the Weideman wells as a go-by.

Michael Scialla

Okay, good. Last one for me, just interested on the completion design. I know that you guys have been pretty happy with your design for quite a while. Just looking at what some of your competitors are doing. Some of them are showing some pretty good rate increases with more profit and then you've got one notable exception that is showing good increases with less profit. I'm just wondering if you have done any more experimentation or any thoughts around that?

Lynn Peterson

Again, we'll have Mike talk. We tried a lot of different things, Mike. Maybe we don't speak to them as much as other companies, but we are - every well, we kind of tweak our design but Mike, I'll let you speak to that.

Michael Eberhard

Yes, Mike, we continue to evaluate things and again, we've looked across the [indiscernible] for what other operators are doing. There is still much that comes into this, well density, offset well production, some legacy wells and such that we take into account, codel penetrations that may be offseting our wellbores. So, we look at everything and try and take it all into the account when we design our completions. So we're aware of what other - what's going in other areas and we test things, we just don't, like I say - Lynn says, publicize a lot of it.

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc Capital Market.

David Deckelbaum

Lynn, just wanted to confirm with you all, when you last updated your guidance, you kind of indicated you'd be at the upper end of the range on the production side. Does that include the contribution of the non-operated wells that you're trying to swap out of?

Lynn Peterson

No, again, as we've stated in our prepared remarks, we really didn't take any of those volumes into the consideration, because we believed that we were going to get them traded. We still believe that. Frankly most of the wells are just coming on to production here in the fourth quarter. So we'll see as we go through the year. I mean, if we don't get the trades done, obviously, we'll have to account for them in our revenue stream.

David Deckelbaum

And I guess, generally speaking, how for out can you usually plan around trading in and around non-operated wells? Is that something that you can already work on for, like, the back half of '18 and '19? Or is that 3 to 6 months forward?

Lynn Peterson

Well, generally speaking, what we've done this year is going to play into what we're doing in 2018, '19, and '20. I mean, it impacts a lot our DSUs that are on our schedules. Initially, it takes a long time to get these things through. Our land department has done a great job working with other companies. We deal with a lot of tracks and so it's a cumbersome project. But we're getting there, I think this year we've seen the largest CapEx. We all believe that we'll see these numbers come down as we go through the next few years.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that, Lynn, and then just the last one for me is just - can you comment it all or give us any updates on your conversations with DCP? And any solution that you're looking at next year to try to mitigate the impact of line pressures as you go through your '18 planning?

Lynn Peterson

Well, again, as we stated, we've been working with DCP for, I guess, going on 18 months now nearly, trying to anticipate where we're at. That's kind of a good news and bad news. We are making really good wells and that's really good news. The bad news is we're making really good wells that kind of are getting the system overloaded. So, they're working diligently to try to accelerate the timing of these plants. They've got the one scheduled here in '18, they got the second one ready for '19 and they're working on third one already. So, we're trying to work with them closely. We are working with other operators and trying to make sure we don't overload one particular area or another. So, I don't think this is really different than we've experienced in other basins or whenever you guys start-up programs like this, it takes a little while to get the infrastructure build-out. So, I don't know if that's helpful but...

David Deckelbaum

How much of that - do you already have an idea, I guess, for '18. How can you kind of stay away from some of the other operator activity? Like is that heavily influencing where you're placing your rigs in '18 because you kind of said that the mix would be similar, I guess, to this year and moving up and down your acreage position.

Lynn Peterson

I think, again, one portion I think we have is a very contiguous block of acreage, so we can move around within our block. We don't have a lot of operators competing in that same area. But again, we're - we try to stay aware where all the other operators are drilling, and we'll continue to focus on that.

Our next question is from Brian Corales with Howard Weil.

Brian Corales

Just two quick ones. On the cost side, your LOEs has been extremely low and I think even guidance has you increasing a little bit. How sustainable are these levels, sub-$2?

Lynn Peterson

Jimmy, why don't you take the shot at that?

James Henderson

Yes, Brian, the - I guess the benefit that you see of our results from low LOE is that so much of our production is from new wells that have come on since we ramped up our development program. And so, we have a very small legacy base, if you will, of more expensive to operate vertical wells. We just - so little of our production is from older production - older wells with higher cost. So, I think that's really - it's kind of a mix of our portfolio. I don't want to downplay with what Nick and Mike has done out on the field. Obviously, focusing on the cost control is a key element of our operations. But I think you have to really look at the portfolio of wells that we have on production and where they are in their lives. As you bring on these wells, the early production is quite high compared to the operating cost and delivered that production.

So, you can model out well by well and kind of see how changes over time with your fixed costs becoming a bigger component of that. So, we would expect that it increases slightly as our portfolio ages, if you will. And so, we tried to be clear about that, that over time it is going to probably creep up what you expect to see overall when you run reserves or something more longer-term you see that. But on the near-term basis, it keeps it very diluted, if you will, because of the high rate of production early on in the well's life.

Lynn Peterson

I have to add to that. We did the second closing here this past quarter, bringing on a number of vertical wells and they typically have a higher per unit operating cost. So that's the reason we've kind of left our number- an additional reason we left that number a little bit higher.

Brian Corales

Got you, Okay. And then, Lynn, you mentioned in your remarks that 25% year-over-year production growth. Is that - that seems extremely low. Is that just you being conservative? Or are you trying to - is that just kind of, hey, line pressures are going to impact in the first half of the year? What is kind of the - what's the thought there?

James Henderson

Again, it's early. We want to see what happened on the infrastructure build-out. There's a lot of numbers greater than 25% as you know, so. I think just let us get through the first - next few months here and we'll see where it all shakes out.

Our next question is from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice.

Charles Meade

I wanted to ask a question to go back about this non-op CapEx in that 22-well pad. I get that you're trying to swap out into some of your operator acreage but what are some of the other possibilities that you're evaluating? Can you kind of walk us through your thought process? I know you said there is a possibility you will just maintain your non-opposition there. But is there also a chance that you could sell your position to a third-party? And how would you think about that?

Lynn Peterson

Well, I think we've laid out pretty clearly that we're trying to trade. I mean, that's - what we want to do is build our interest in our own operated D issues. That's our #1 priority. We can control our costs and timing of our costs. Clearly, all of these options are on the board. That's not where we're looking at this time. So, we continue to try to clean up our acreage block here and we're doing that through a number of means and one of those is trading out of non-op properties and other small acquisitions so...

Charles Meade

Okay, Got it. And then just at the margin, could you give us - is there any change in your thinking, in your planning about the fraction or the percentage of long laterals that you're looking out for 2018?

Lynn Peterson

I think our mix will be pretty close. We kind of talked about somewhere around 2/3, kind of 7,500-foot, 8,000-foot laterals, balance being longer ones. Nick may want to comment. I mean the drilling team has done a great job with contiguous block. I mean they'll get closer to lease lines and being able to do things to add a stage or two per well. And it's starting to help us out. Nick, is there any thoughts there?

Nicholas Spence

Yes, what really drags that ratio is our surface environment that we're in and where we get surface locations and that is kind of a mix that comes out of it. But as Lynn said, we're very pleased with our progress on our results and we'll move forward in that direction.

Our next question is from Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets.

Daniel McSpirit

I was hoping if you could speak to the evolution of the choke size? And how maybe the decline rate is changed on 2017 vintage wells, maybe, versus what you put online last year. I'm just simply asking because other operators in the basin have modified their flow back designs. If it's changed at all?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, again, I'll let Mike - he may choke me to start with there, but I'll let him talk about the choke design.

Michael Eberhard

Yes, I think, Dan, it's something that we're also, again, investigating and working with and we're maintaining choke pressures based on some GORs and things that we're looking at is one of our optimization processes. So, we continue to work on it. We are not opening these wells up trying to maximize IPs. We're maintaining pressure and we've had a process that we're following also.

Daniel McSpirit

Got it. And as a follow-up to that, just online pressures again, I know it's a subject that's been tackled a lot here on this call but just wanted to get a sense here of how much production are you discounting or maybe accounting in your 2018 guidance of 25% year-over-year growth as it relates to line pressure?

Lynn Peterson

Again, Dan, I can't go back to what we stated. Let us get - it's very early in the process. We want to see kind of how the regulatory rulings comes through. How quick DCP can move forward. We are optimistic as we move ahead through 2018. So, we'll continue to update as we get a little further down the road.

Daniel McSpirit

Okay, got it. And then last one here just for my own education, I guess, and then just really asking for modeling purposes. But back on non-op CapEx, in what way does non-op CapEx that you described as been recovered come back to the company? Or does it get re-categorized as operating CapEx because of the planned swaps and trades?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I guess it depends on the timing, Dan. Yes, so ultimately it would come back as increase - working interest can mostly future DSUs. So, it depends on what we're trading. Obviously, if we're trading into wells - into DSUs where we have current operations it would come back into our current CapEx. But in most cases, this is for DSUs that we have planned in the next year, 1.5 year so it's factored into this, the CapEx coming up.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Lynn Peterson for closing remarks.

Lynn Peterson

Well thank you again for joining us on the busy earnings day. I hope that you appreciate our condensed version of this. I'd like to acknowledge all of our staff and say thank you for their effort and the results that you're delivering. I personally feel very fortunate to work with such great group of the motivated team members. As we continue to develop our acreage, we're extremely pleased with the well level returns we're achieving. It is good to see some stability in commodity prices and if we will continue to be good stewards of our capital, we'll be rewarded by the markets. We'll be attending a few conferences between now and when we close out the year. So, we look forward to seeing many of you in these events. In the meantime, if you had further questions, please feel free to reach out to John Richardson and he will get back with you as quick as possible.

With that, we'd like to conclude the conference call, and thank everybody for their attendance. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

