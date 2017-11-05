General Electric: Don't Step In Front Of This Locomotive Until Further Clarity On The Dividend

Investors should wait until the Investor Update on November 13th before buying. If GE cuts its dividend, additional downside is likely.

GE stock has lost more than one-third of its value year-to-date, but it is not out of the woods.

By Bob Ciura



GE has been the worst-performing stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year. The stock has lost more than one-third of its value in 2017.



GE had a very bad third quarter, in which earnings missed analyst forecasts by a wide margin. The quarter was so bad, that GE’s ability to pay its current dividend is in doubt.

At the same time, GE has a long history of navigating difficult environments. Over the past century, it has experienced numerous recessions—and it has kept on chugging through the years.

With an operating history of more than 100 years and a dividend yield exceeding 3%, GE fits our definition of a “blue chip”. We have compiled a list of nearly 70 blue-chip dividend stocks. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will discuss why investors should continue to avoid GE, until further clarity on the dividend is given November 13th.

Business Overview

GE is a global industrial conglomerate. It has a presence in virtually every industry, and is widely viewed as an economic bellwether. Going forward, the company wants to position itself as a pioneer in industrial technology. However, its surprisingly bad third quarter took the market by surprise, and has caused the stock selloff to intensify.

For the fiscal third quarter, earnings-per-share came in at $0.29, which missed expectations by a whopping $0.20 per share.

GE’s earnings deterioration has happened relatively quickly. GE performed well last year. Results were particularly strong in the aviation business, which accounts for 34% of GE’s total revenue.

Source: 2017 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference, page 4

Overall, GE reported flat earnings-per-share of $1.00 in 2016. Excluding non-recurring restructuring expenses, GE’s adjusted earnings-per-share increased 14% last year, to $1.49. Plus, the company had gotten off to a fairly strong start to 2017. Over the first two quarters, organic revenue increased 4%, along with 11% operating profit growth.

Given GE’s strong performance in 2016 and over the first half of 2017, it is easy to see why the market was so surprised by the third-quarter earnings dud. The biggest reason for GE’s extremely poor results was an asset impairment charge of $0.13 per share, in addition to $0.03 per share of restructuring expenses.

Growth Prospects

For all of its recent difficulties, GE is still a profitable company, with several valuable businesses. Earnings growth was negatively impacted last quarter by the oil and gas segment, but this was the case in 2016, and GE still grew earnings by double-digits. The price of oil recently reached $55 in the U.S., which could bode well for the oil and gas segment going forward.

Another catalyst for earnings growth is cost cuts, which will now be in focus for GE management. On the third-quarter conference call, GE stated it has cut $1.2 billion of costs over the first three fiscal quarters. It expects to cut $2 billion of cuts in fiscal 2018, double its previous target of $1 billion.

It is also worth mentioning that GE’s revenue continues to grow. Even though earnings badly missed analyst expectations last quarter, revenue rose by 14% year-over-year, and beat expectations by $910 million.

Source: Third Quarter Presentation, page 7

Industrial segment revenue declined 1% last quarter, but is still up 3% over the first nine months of 2017. Revenue growth is a positive sign that GE’s brand strength remains intact.

And, there are other pockets of strength for GE. Last quarter, equipment and service orders increased 11%. The aviation and healthcare businesses posted 7% orders growth. GE’s backlog grew by 3% for the quarter, to $328 billion.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

GE management expects earnings-per-share of $1.05 to $1.10 for fiscal 2017, which is in the final quarter. At the midpoint of guidance, GE stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. This is slightly above GE’s 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

GE stock is currently trading roughly 18% above its 10-year average valuation.

Source: Value Line

As a result, it does not appear GE is significantly undervalued yet. There could also be further downside risk for the stock, particularly if management cuts the dividend.

One of the most important topics GE will discuss on November 13th, will be its capital allocation program. GE has an attractive 4.5% dividend yield, but the chances of a dividend cut rose after its third-quarter earnings bomb. For example, Bloomberg analysts expect GE to cut its quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share. This would be a 25% reduction from the current payout of $0.24 per share.

If GE were to cut the dividend to $0.18 per share, the forward dividend yield would drop to 3.6%. Dividend cuts are typically accompanied by a significant drop in the stock price. GE stock could easily decline to a 4% dividend yield at a quarterly dividend rate of $0.18 per share, which would represent a share price of $18.

GE has tight dividend coverage. Earnings-per-share of $1.00 in 2016 barely covered the $0.96 per share annualized payout. Despite the poor performance last quarter, GE management still expects earnings-per-share of $1.05 to $1.10 for fiscal 2017. This would sufficiently cover the dividend.

As a result, it does not appear that GE needs to cut the dividend, from an earnings perspective. It may still choose to do so, which would give the company much more flexibility. And, a dividend cut would raise cash that GE could use to pay down debt, buy back stock at lower prices, or invest in growth initiatives.

Therefore, there are arguments to be made on both sides of the dividend issue. Given the uncertainty, it seems investors should wait for GE’s Investor Update on November 13th for further clarity on the dividend.

Final Thoughts

There are a range of outcomes for GE moving forward. The next direction the stock takes, depends largely on what the company has to say during the November 13th Investor Update.

If GE keeps the dividend intact, there is room for the stock’s valuation to expand. However, if GE cuts the dividend, the share price is likely to take a significant drop. As a result, it seems prudent to avoid buying GE until further clarity on the dividend, as it could be similar to stepping in front of an oncoming train.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.