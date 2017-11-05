Avoid This Value Trap And Bask In The High-Yield Glory Of These 2 Grade A Dividend Stocks Instead

Unlike CBL, both SPG and SKT are focused on Premium Grade A malls that are thriving, with sales, and AFFO/share that continues to grow strongly, supporting generous, and fast growing dividends that I expect to continue long into the future.

That's why I sold my CBL position and used the proceeds to buy Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Center, two of the industry's highest quality names.

However, CBL's latest horror show of an earnings release shows that Grade C malls are nowhere near close to bottoming, which led the REIT to slash its dividend 25%.

More importantly, compared to its other lower-quality mall REIT peers, WPG, and PEI, I considered CBL's dividend the safest thanks to the lowest payout ratio and strongest balance sheet.

Previously, I'd recommended CBL & Associates as a high-risk/high-reward deep value opportunity thanks to management's pivot away from struggling Grade C malls and towards activity focused centers.

As a highly risk tolerant contrarian dividend investor, I'm not afraid to occasionally invest in deeply troubled REITs, such as struggling mall landlord CBL & Associates (CBL).

In fact, I recently did a deep dive on the stock, comparing it to two similarly high-yielding and distressed mall REITs, Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

My conclusion was that CBL represented, in the words of Brad Thomas, Seeking Alpha's REIT Guru, a "speculative buy", because the stronger balance sheet (compared to PEI) and ultra low AFFO payout ratio (among the lowest in the industry) meant that CBL's dividend was the most likely to survive what the media is calling the "retail apocalypse".

In fact, despite being a very high risk proposition, analysts had previously assumed that CBL's business (meaning its revenue and AFFO/share) would bottom in 2019 and begin growing again in 2020 and beyond.

However, in the risk section of that article (which I included with every article I write), I warned that should the industry shakeout drag on longer than anticipated then management may decide to cut the dividend even if it had plenty of excess AFFO with which to fund the payout.

Well, in its most recent earnings, CBL revealed this exact scenario, with fundamentals that not just continue to deteriorate but at an accelerating rate. This led management to cut its guidance and more importantly the dividend by a painful 25% which sent the share price cratering the next day.

Per my EDDGE 3.0 Portfolio's rules (dividend cut is a thesis breaker), I sold CBL, and redeployed the capital into two Grade A rivals, Simon Property Group (SPG), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), both of which sold off in undeserved solidarity with their far lower quality peer.

CBL Price data by YCharts

Let's take a look at why Simon and Tanger are nothing like the struggling CBL. In fact despite the rise of e-commerce, both are thriving, with solid growth in all aspects of their fundamentals.

Most importantly, because of the market's absolute hatred of all things retail right now, both Grade A mall REITs are trading at mouth-watering valuations that combined with their strong dividend growth profiles (rock-solid security and excellent long-term growth potential) makes them some of the best high-yield dividend growth stocks you can buy today.

CBL's Earnings From Hell Show That Low Quality Malls Are Far From Bottoming

Source: CBL Earnings Release

There is no way to spin this quarter's results; they were downright awful, due to, in the words of CBL CEO Stephen Lebovitz, “additional bankruptcies, store closures and rent concessions.”

Worse yet, this quarter's double-digit YoY decline in adjusted funds from operation, or AFFO, (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what supports the dividend) was only minimally a result of ongoing asset sales of lower quality malls (excluding that AFFO/share dropped 8.8%).

Now part of the reason that I had previously believed CBL's dividend would survive intact was because the REIT has been highly focused on shifting its portfolio from struggling malls, and towards centers, which have seen great success, as seen by some of the industry's highest occupancy rates.

However, those improvements were more than offset by ongoing deterioration in its class C malls, even the stabilized ones.

This declining occupancy, combined with continued declines in same store net operating income, has caused a disastrous reversal of CBL's recent success in leasing its storefronts to new retailers, after refurbishing them.

Last quarter CBL was able to get 8.1% higher lease rates from new tenants that replaced failed ones. Combined with renewed lease (from existing tenants) declines of just 3.5%, this was a cornerstone for CBL's bullish thesis, which was predicated on the idea that eventually management would evolve the property portfolio and tenant mix to one that was prospering.

Basically, CBL's ability to replace failed tenants with new ones willing to pay 10+% higher rents was a sign that CBL's properties were not in fact located in terrible locations with declining traffic that made its asset base obsolete.

After all, if that were the case, then lost leases would not be renewed at all, because new tenants wouldn't be able to make a profit by renting the store fronts.

However, in Q3, not just did new lease rates fall off a cliff but existing lease renewal rents declined by 12.6%. This indicates that not only is CBL's exposure to distressed retailers larger than previously believed, but also that management's pricing power (predicated on its continued shift towards more service oriented and higher-quality properties) is not living up to expectations.

Sources: Earnings Releases, Chart by Author

What's even more troubling is that, while the REIT's aggressive lower quality asset sales can partially explain its declining AFFO/share over the past two years, the deteriorating trend in same-store NOI calls into question just how much headway CBL can make in the future.

Source: CBL Investor Presentation

That's because CBL's low-hanging fruit, when it comes to improving its property portfolio, has already been plucked, with just 5% of NOI now coming from tier 3 malls.

That means that CBL will soon run out of low quality assets (and excuses) for the poor same store NOI, rent per square foot, and AFFO/share results.

What's worse, management's latest guidance indicates that the recent acceleration in fundamentals moving in the wrong direction isn't likely to turnaround anytime soon.

This likely means that the long-term stabilization thesis (the basis of the bullish argument for the stock) is not likely to hold up.

REIT FFO/Share Projections

Source: Brad Thomas (Note SKT management is guiding for 2017 AFFO of $2.43 representing 2.5% growth over last year)

After all, analysts had previously expected 2017 to represent the bottom for CBL, with AFFO per share stabilizing at a level that would have made the $1.06 per year dividend highly secure.

However, management's decision to cut the dividend by 25% indicates that CBL may very well be expecting things continue to get worse far and remain that way for longer than previously anticipated.

In other words, the dividend cut is not just a blow for high-yield income investors, but a big red flag. That's because, despite the ultra low AFFO payout ratio (previous dividend would have consumed just 52% of AFFO this quarter), the industry challenges are so severe for class C mall operators that dividend safety can no longer be expected; at least not for the foreseeable future.

Of course that doesn't mean that all mall REITs are terrible. That's because there remain some excellent, Grade A blue chips in the industry, which, thanks to incredibly low valuations, make up some of today's best long-term high-yield dividend growth opportunities.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: A Bright Future For This Grade A Blue Chip

Unlike CBL, which continues to struggle with legacy low quality malls anchored by dying retail giants, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is in a very different business.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

Specifically, it is America's largest pure play factory outlet center REIT, with 44 centers it owns or has 50% stakes in, and an additional two opening by the end of the year.

Tanger's secret sauce is a pure focus on premium outlet facilities in which high end retailers like: Coach, Brooks Brothers, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) sell discounted clearance items.

In addition, as founder and CEO Steven Tanger explains:

"We are not at risk of having large department store boxes go dark or having to put a tremendous amount of CapEx into re-tenanting lease spaces because we have no department stores. Our properties generally have standard bay depths so we're more easily reconfigured by moving the demising walls that divide suites to make them larger or smaller as needed."

This specialized business model (one that is by nature recession resistant, because people are always looking for bargains in any economic environment), has allowed Tanger to maintain exceptionally high and stable occupancy in all manner of economic environments since its IPO 24 years ago.

Even more impressive? Unlike CBL and its distressed mall peers, Tanger has been able to extract solid rental increases from its tenants over time, resulting in very strong same store NOI growth. In fact, Tanger's same store NOI has increased for 55 quarters in a row.

Note that the last time the retail industry experienced a similar downturn to today was during the great recession; however, Tanger was still able to continue growing its same center metrics.

Tanger has also been highly disciplined with its debt, making sure to take a conservative approach to leverage.

For example, Tanger's debt is nearly all fixed rate, and it has historically retained a lot of excess FFO to reinvest in its business internally, thus reducing reliance on fickle capital markets (especially the equity markets).



As importantly, Tanger is nowhere near breaching its debt covenants, which would trigger a liquidity crisis and dividend cut.

In fact, the interest coverage ratio of nearly five is among the best in the entire REIT industry, where most REITs have ratios of 2.5 to 3.5.

This fortress like balance sheet is why Tanger has one of the top credit ratings of any REIT and why it was able to issue $300 million in low cost (3.9%) bonds to refinance more expensive 2020 bonds with interest rates of 6.13% (thus lowering its average cost of debt to just 3.3%).

Combine Tanger's high FFO retention with its rock-bottom borrowing costs and you have a truly mind blowingly low cost of capital.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (2017) Cost Of Capital Retained FFO 43.5% 0% Debt 56.5% 3.3% New Equity Zero 10.8% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 1.9% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 7% to 9.3%

Sources: Earnings releases, management guidance, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

That's partially due to management's wise decision to not issue new equity at these absurdly low valuations (and sky-high cost of equity).

In fact, Tanger is actually buying back shares (one of the few REITs to do so), as part of its $125 million two-year buyback authorization, which had $85.7 million remaining at the end of Q2. That's sufficient to buy back about 4% of the REIT's shares.

And because Tanger's price has plummeted further since then, this buyback program is incredibly accretive to shareholders, because it's the equivalent of achieving 10.8% cash yields on new investments, which is actually higher than building new outlet centers.

Tanger's skilled management team, which has an average of over 15 years of industry experience each, is also very good at capital allocation.

For example, the REIT has historically obtained cash yields on new investment of around 7% (for refurbished current centers) to 9.3% for new ones. This means that every dollar invested by the REIT is highly accretive to AFFO/share, and thus allows the REIT to offer not just a mouth-watering yield (6.1%), but one that's also among the safest in all of REITdom.

In fact, Tanger's history of strong organic growth, very conservative approach to payout ratios, and one of the best balance sheets in the industry has allowed Tanger to become one of the few REIT dividend aristocrats with 5% CAGR dividend growth over nearly a quarter century.



In other words, Tanger is the polar opposite of CBL & Associates.

Simon Property Group: Not Just Surviving But Thriving

Simon Property Group is the largest REIT in the world by market cap, and the world's largest retail REIT period.

Source: Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

While it does have exposure to traditional US malls, they are almost all Tier 1 (Grade A), and the company has spent decades diversifying its operations through a large focus on premium malls, non-retail properties (hotels and offices), and international assets (in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America).

And when it comes to the US-based malls (what is what Wall Street is freaking out about), the tenant profile is excellent, with a highly diversified list of relatively few troubled retailers.

For example, while Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) is currently struggling, and Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are basically circling the drain, combined these retailers make up 2.6% of Simon's rent.

Furthermore, they represent just three tenants, and 593 leases out of an overall global client base of over 24,000 leases with more than 3,100 tenants.

In other words, Simon Property Group has very little exposure to the worst of the "retail apocalypse".

In fact, when you take a look at the fundamentals of the business, things are actually looking great for SPG.

Over the first nine months of 2017, Simon's mall occupancy, though down 1%, is still head and shoulders above CBL's 91.6%.

Most importantly sales per square foot at those malls are not just 68% higher than CBL's but are up 3.0% YoY. And most importantly for SPG investors rent prices are up 3.3%.

But wait it gets better! The new lease spread (rental rate increase when Simon replaces a failed tenant with a better one) is a strong 11.2%.

In other words, even though some of Simon's tenants will go under, the overall effect on its FFO is limited and doesn't come close to threatening the dividend. In addition, the company is very good at quickly replacing failed tenants with new ones who are paying over 11% higher rent.

But let's not forget that Simon also has what most retail REITs don't, which is super premium malls (The Mills brand) and international diversification.

Like SPG's US malls and premium outlet centers, these retail properties are not just growing but thriving with 3.4% growth in sales per square foot, 7.2% growth in rent per square foot, near 100% occupancy, as well as new lease spreads of 20%.

And let's not forget that Simon property is leading the charge to reinvent the Mall for the new millennium.

That means focusing on upgrading existing malls to offer a greater focus on service (over products), a more convenient and premium shopper experience, and most importantly, an ability for retailers to adapt to the world of e-Commerce.

For example, while e-commerce is growing quickly, 90% of all retail is still brick and mortar. However, what you may not realize is that 2/3 of e-commerce sales are from traditional retailers via the so-called "omni-channel" retail approach.

Not just is Simon Property helping traditional retailers better compete with Amazon (AMZN) but its growth pipeline is not just large but focused on maintaining and expanding its competitive advantages (widen the moat).

Through the end of 2018, Simon plans to complete over nearly $1.4 billion on 33 new projects on which it expects to generate cash yields of 7%.

With $6.5 billion of liquidity available to it (thanks to issuing $2 billion in US debt at a mind-blowing 3.1% interest rate in 2017), Simon Property, like Tanger, has some of the lowest costs of capital in the entire REIT sector.

Why is Simon able to borrow so cheaply (less than 1% more than the US Treasury)? Because since the financial crisis it has maintained a pristine balance sheet.

Specifically this means that the leverage ratio (net debt to NOI) has been stable for years (despite torrid growth), and the fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions/total debt service costs) has been steadily rising.

Anything above 3.5 in terms of fixed cost coverage is considered very safe, and SPG's 5.1 is among the highest of any REIT in America. This basically means Simon has a bomb-proof balance sheet, which is why it boasts a A credit rating from S&P, literally the highest credit rating of any publicly traded REIT in the country.

And like Tanger, Simon retains a large amount of its FFO to fund its growth. Not just does this mean a low payout ratio (and a very secure dividend), but also it ensures a ridiculously low cost of capital to make very profitable investments with.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (2017) Cost Of Capital Retained FFO 33.8% 0% Debt 66.2% 3.1% New Equity Zero 7.2% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 2.1% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 7%

That's due to its own $250 million buyback program (meaning no expensive equity issuances to dilute investors), which has reduced the share count by 0.7% in the past year, and represents a cash yield (2017 FFO/Share Price) on capital of 7.2%.

This constant stream of new property construction (including non retail real estate), upgrades, and other investments is why SPG's FFO/share was up 6% in the first nine months of 2017, 7% in the latest quarter, and allowed management to raise its dividend for the third time this year, up 12.1% YoY.

Moreover, Simon's giant development pipeline is expected to keep this kind of FFO growth rolling not just in 2017 but over the next two years. Which is why over that time period, Simon Property is expected to have the second fastest FFO/share growth in the industry followed closely by Tanger.

The bottom line on Simon is that it represents potentially the highest quality mall REIT in the world, with a massively diversified and strongly growing business that is hardly falling victim to Amazon and the "retail apocalypse".

But wait, there's more! Not just are Simon and Tanger among the two gold standards of their industry, but they offer low risk income investors some of the best long-term risk-adjusted total return potentials of any stock on Wall Street.

Dividend Profiles: The Safest Dividends Are The Ones That Have Just Been Raised

REIT Current Yield 2017 Forward Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return (CAGR) 10 Year Risk-Adjusted Total Return CBL & Associates 13.5% 38.1% -3% to 0% 10.5% to 13.5% 8.8% to 11.3% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 6.1% 56.5% 5% to 6% 11.1% to 12.1% 23.0% to 25.1% Simon Property Group 4.8% 66.1% 6% to 8% 10.8% to 12.8% 18.3% to 21.7% S&P 500 1.9% 45.5% 6.1% 8.0% 8.0%

Sources: GuruFocus, Earnings releases, management guidance, Multpl.com, CSImarketing

While CBL continues to sport by far the highest yield of all three retail REITs, keep in mind that its continuing fundamental deterioration, as well as the precedent management just set with the 25% dividend cut, means that investors who own it need to be prepared for further payout cuts.

In contrast Tanger and Simon have extremely safe dividends that are likely to continue growing steadily over the next decade.

And we can't forget about volatility, because one of the draws of REITs is not just generous income, but low volatility relative to the S&P 500.

CBL Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

As you can see, the rolling five-year beta (how volatile a stock is over the past half decade compared to the S&P 500) for CBL is more than double that of Tanger and Simon, which have traditionally be very low risk stocks.

This is why the risk-adjusted total return (total return/five-year beta) of Tanger and Simon are sky-high, and in fact much greater than that of CBL, as well as the S&P 500 itself.

In other words, Tanger and Simon Property represent some of the top risk-adjusted, high-yield dividend growth stocks you can buy in this overheated market.

Valuation: Don't Fall For CBL's Value Trap Proposition

CBL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, all three retail REITs have had a horrible time, badly trailing the REIT sector in general, and getting crushed by the red hot S&P 500.

Of course, for value investors such as myself that is precisely what I'm looking for, because I want the highest, safe yield; one that's likely to grow over time.

REIT P/FFO Historical P/FFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher CBL & Associates 2.8 8.2 13.5% 5.5% 5% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 9.2 14.5 6.1% 3.2% 39% Simon Property Group 13.8 14.8 4.8% 3.1% 41%

Sources: Earnings releases, management guidance, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs

When we compare the valuations of these REITs, the first thing that pops out is that CBL is literally priced for death, with a lower P/FFO than it was sporting during the depths of the financial crisis.

That explains why its yield is sky-high (pricing in future dividend cuts), and in fact CBL's dividend has only been greater 5% of the time since its IPO.

Tanger and Simon as industry gold standards are deservedly trading at much richer valuations, though still much lower than they have been historically.

In fact, both Simon and Tanger are now offering the highest yield since the financial crisis.

SKT Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In other words, if you like Tanger and Simon as long-term investments, now is the best time in nearly a decade to add them to your own diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Risks To Consider

While I am very confident that Simon and Tanger represent excellent high-yield, low-risk dividend growth stocks, that doesn't mean they don't have some risks you need to consider.

For example, while Simon Property Group has a great history of making income investors rich, it's dividend history isn't perfect.

Specifically, during the financial crisis, it cut the dividend 33% (which caused the stock to fall 5% that day, not the 33% proportionate response that CBL would have likely provided).

However, it should be noted that the REIT was still growing FFO/share at time, and only made the move due to the worst liquidity conditions since the great depression.

SPG Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

In other words, the difference between the Simon and CBL dividend cuts is that Simon's fundamentals (occupancy, SS NOI, rent per square foot, and FFO/share growth) were all increasing.

With CBL the exact opposite is true, because it's property quality is an order of magnitude worse than Simon's.

What got Simon was the high leverage ratio at the time (peaked at 8), and today Simon's balance sheet is among the strongest it's ever been. In fact the current liquidity is 6.5 times its growth pipeline. What's more, Simon is planning to fund its entire development pipeline with post dividend free cash flow.

And what about Tanger? Well, there too we have some risks, though obviously not anywhere near as dangerous as the current price would indicate.

For example, Tanger has rather large exposure to struggling Ascena Retail via its Lane Bryant, Anne Taylor, and Dress Barn stores.

Now the good news is that Tanger's outlet centers are often seen as "event" outings, with people regularly driving 100+ miles to go shopping for bargains.

This means that even if Ascena ends up closing stores, Tanger may be less affected (its stores may not be the ones shuttered).

However, this brings up another potential problem, which is that the relative e-commerce resistant nature of the outlet center niche (which makes up just 1% of all US retail) is attracting competitors including Simon Property Group, Taubman Centers (TCO), Macerich (MAC), and CBL.

In other words, the niche that has served Tanger so well could start to see increasing competition.

And while it's likely that the "Amazon will kill all brick and mortar retail" narrative is overblown, in the case of Tanger, there is some risk to this, simply because Amazon and Tanger are basically competing for the same customers; bargain hunters.

SKT Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

And while Tanger has proven itself capable of adapting well to competitors and e-commerce thus far, the fact remains that Wall Street's concerns over the potential for e-commerce to make it obsolete may end up dragging shares down further.

In fact, back in the late 90s and early 2000s, it was precisely the same fears (Amazon is coming for Tanger) that sent the yield up to its all time high of 13%.

While I don't expect Tanger's yield to return to such absurd levels, keep in mind that all retail REITs may end up languishing or even dipping further, purely due to market irrationality.

After all, as we just saw, with CBL's horrible earnings causing a sharp drop in both Simon and Tanger, the market is basically treating all retail REITs as if they were the same.

Source: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment presentation

Which is why both Simon and Tanger end up falling whenever any major retailer issues poor earnings (or guidance warnings as recently happened with J.C. Penney).

And while true that Simon's exposure to Sears (most likely going bankrupt soon) is the largest of any retail REIT, remember that it only represents 0.4% of the SPG's actual rent.

However, that may not matter to Wall Street which will likely take the inevitable bankruptcy of the retailer as an excuse to further punish the stock.

In other words, Tanger and Simon could be set for years of market underperformance, as the dead and dying old school retailers slowly fail and provide a constant source of bad news to drive the market's current "all malls are dying narrative".

Of course, if you are a long-term focused and price insensitive income investor, who only cares about the safety and steady growth of the dividends of both SKT and SPG, then this situation could be great for you.

That's because it would provide potentially long-term and improving opportunities to buy (or DRIP) into ever higher-yielding shares.

But if you're a retiree whose portfolio is small enough to require periodic sales, such as under the 4% rule, then potentially steady declines in price are something you need to consider and plan for.

And what about rising interest rates? Well, the good news is that retail REITs are generally one of the least rate sensitive industries in the sector. In addition, both Simon and Tanger have proven they can grow strongly with interest rates as high as 7%.

However, Simon's and Tanger's yields generally rise about 0.6% and 0.4% respectively for each 1% increase in 10 year Treasuries. Thus if the Federal Reserve does end up pushing rates up by as much as 2% in the coming years, that could mean that their yields rise by 1.2% and 0.8% respectively.

Given the market's hatred of the industry, this could result in a perfect storm where Simon and Tanger end up eventually yielding 6% and 8%, respectively (or even higher if the market corrects).

Again, for price insensitive investors, who only look at Simon and Tanger as high-quality income factories, that could be a fantastic opportunity, serving as a great high-yield source of investment opportunity as the broader market climbs to ever more frothy valuations.

But if you are on the 4% rule, then you may want to consider holding two to three years' worth of living expenses in a money market fund to be able to ride out the retail REIT storm (or a broader market correction).

Bottom Line: Not All Mall REITs Are Created Equal So Stick To The Industry's Top Names, Simon Property And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that ANY mall REITs are going to recover anytime soon. After all, with big retailers such as Sears, Macy's (NYSE:M), and J.C Penney continuing to suffer, there are likely to be plenty more shoes to drop in the "malls are dying" theme that Wall Street is so fixated on right now.

That being said, while mall REITs may remain deeply suppressed for some time, the excellent and improving fundamentals of Grade A mall operators like Simon and Tanger means that the there is a deep disconnect between valuation and their long-term income (and total return) generating potentials.

So while I no longer recommend any low quality mall REITs (CBL, WPG, or PEI), I have no qualms about investing $13,000 into the industry's top quality names, and advising high-yield, low-risk income investors to consider Simon and Tanger for their diversified dividend growth portfolios as well.

Because while we may be waiting several years for Wall Street to realize the difference between mall trash and treasure, I'm confident that EVENTUALLY the generous, highly secure, and growing dividends from Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will result in very strong price appreciation and market-beating total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.