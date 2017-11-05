Rogers Communications: Dividend Growth Likely To Resume In 2018

Introduction

Investors of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSX:RCI.B) have been waiting for a dividend increase for nearly three years. The company has yet to increase its dividend since its quarterly dividend increase in March 2015. However, its free cash flow has improved considerably in the past 2 years. In its recent Q3 2017 earnings release, the company posted a better-than-expected report and revised its guidance for 2017 and 2018. The continual demand for data and an improving operating metrics should continue to be the growth driver for the company’s top and bottom lines in the subsequent quarters. Hence, there is a good chance that Rogers will increase its dividend in 2018.

Dividend Growth Stagnated in the past 2 years

The chart below is Rogers Communications’ quarterly dividend in Canadian dollars. As the chart below shows, Rogers’ quarterly dividend has remained at C$0.48 per share since March 2015. At today’s share price, this represents a yield of only 2.90%. This is much less than BCE (BCE) and Telus' (TU) yield of 4.78% and 4.25%, respectively. For dividend growth investors, this may be disappointing. However, its share performance has not disappointed investors. Its shares have appreciated more than 50% since early 2015. The pause in dividend growth was not without a reason. The company’s dividend payout ratio based on free cash flow was over and near 80% in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Impressive Q3 2017

In Rogers’ most profitable segment, its wireless segment, the company managed to increase its ARPU quarter over quarter in the past two quarters. As the chart below shows, Rogers’ blended (including both postpaid and prepaid customers) ARPU increased year over year for each of the quarters listed in the chart thanks in large part to its popular “Share Everything Plan” for its postpaid subscribers. Its postpaid churn rate of 1.11% in 2017 year-to-date is also much better than 1.23% and 1.27% in 2016 and 2015, respectively. The growth in wireless blended ARPU and lower churn rate are the major drivers behind its 3% year-over-year revenue growth and 6% adjusted operating profit growth in Q3 2017. As a result, Rogers is able to maintain and even improve its operating margin to 41% from 40% a year ago.

Although many have speculated that the Canadian wireless market is approaching saturation, the earnings release from Rogers Communications shows otherwise. Its postpaid customer net customer addition was about 129,000. This is the largest gain in nearly 8 years. Not only that, the company is also able to increase its ARPA/ARPU and in the same time reduce its churn rate as mentioned in our previous paragraph. The company also raised its 2017 EBITDA guidance to 5-6% growth rate from the previous guidance of 2-4% growth rate. I think there is a good chance that Rogers will be able to carry this momentum that it has built towards subsequent quarters.

iPhone 8 and X should help boost revenue in subsequent quarters

While it is difficult to know how much the impact of iPhone 8 and iPhone X will be on its revenue in its current quarter, Apple's (AAPL) recent earnings release on Nov. 2, 2017 revealed to us that the demand for iPhone X is strong and that the supply shortage is not as severe as the market anticipates. The revenue from iPhone sales should also help boost Rogers’ revenue in Q4. Even if there is a supply issue, the demand will likely be moved towards subsequent quarters. Beside equipment sales mentioned above, iPhone 8 and X’s new augmented reality feature should further stimulate demand for data usage which has been the main revenue driver in the past. This will help grow its ARPU/ARPA.

Reduction in Debt

Although dividend growth investors may be disappointed about the stagnated dividend increase in the past 2 years, the company has done an excellent job in improving its balance sheet by reducing its long-term debts. In my opinion, the company could have used more leverage, though. However, I understand that the reduction in debt does help improve stockholder equity.

The table below shows the highlight of Rogers Communications’ debt information. As the table shows, its long-term debt has been reduced considerably to around C$12.7 billion in Q3 2017 from around C$15.9 billion at the end of 2015. This reduction in debt helps to reduce interest cost as well. As can be seen in the table, interest payment has also been reduced to C$734 million from C$771 million. Its debt leverage ratio has also been reduced to 2.8x from 3.1x.

Improving Free Cash Flow and Payout Ratio

An important metric to evaluate a telecom service provider’s dividend sustainability is to look at the company’s free cash flow. As the table below shows, Rogers was able to increase its cash flow in the past 2 years. The growth even accelerated if we compare its trailing twelve-month free cash flow to its 2016 free cash flow.

We have come up with a chart that shows Rogers Communications’ payout ratio in the past 9 years in the chart below. As can be seen, in 2016 and the trailing twelve months, Rogers’ payout ratio improved to 63% and 61%, respectively. This ratio is likely to continue to improve should Rogers carry on its growth momentum from the past quarter.

Investor Takeaway

With a reduction in long-term debt, a raise in EBITDA guidance for 2017, and improving free cash flow, I think Rogers is in a good position to consider raising its dividend in 2018. However, there are several factors that might influence the board’s decision and investors should keep them in mind. First, higher-than-expected capital expenditure may reduce its free cash flow as the company needs to continue to invest and upgrade its network to keep competitive. Second, its main competitor Bell, Telus, and Shaw Communications (SJR) may decide to increase competition. This has so far not happened. Third, Canada’s regulatory board CRTC may continue to set policy that encourages competition. Fourth, the Rogers family controls 90% of the vote and may opt to keep its dividend payment the same. At the moment, I am optimistic that Rogers will increase its dividend in 2018 due to continual improving conditions.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

