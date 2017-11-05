The Changing Marcellus Mosaic: Motivations And Opportunities

Asset shedding for the companies that were either too quick, too late, or overpriced.

A look back at companies operating in the basin like Range Resources, EQT, Rice Energy, and others.

A focused review of the fast pace of oil and gas development in the Appalachian Basin between 2008 and 2017.

By David L. Palmerton, Jr. President at PG2, Inc. with Jacob Urban, Energy Analyst

The Appalachian Basin became a hotbed of drilling activity more than 150 years after the birth of the first commercial oil production in the basin. Following Range Resources' (NYSE:RRC) success in developing natural gas from the Marcellus Shale in 2005, deal activity in the basin skyrocketed. Since 2008, companies have entered, and subsequently exited, exchanging acreage positions and assets in short time periods as strategies evolve at the corporate level and as commodity prices change.

The drastic changes that have unfolded in the operating mosaic of the Marcellus can be observed by comparing 2008 unconventional drilling activity to 2017 activity in Pennsylvania.

The two charts below compare the number of unconventional wells drilled by the Top 15 most active drillers in 2008 in Pennsylvania to their amount drilled to date in 2017; the second chart takes the Top 15 most active drillers in 2017 and compares their 2017 wells drilled to their activity in 2008.

The charts reveal that about half of the 2008 Top 15 have disappeared and about half of the 2017 Top 15 were absent from the Marcellus in 2008. Investors, operators, landholders, and others involved in the Marcellus should be curious about what this activity means for the future of the Marcellus Shale, and what opportunities exist for buying assets in the area. Looking back provides some lessons learned for going forward. To begin to understand this, it is necessary to consider recent deal activity and the evolution of asset transitions over time.

Motivations

Most recently, Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) announced on October 6, 2017, that the company sold its Marcellus Shale assets to Kalnin Ventures LLC for $84 million in cash and contingent payments worth up to $7.5 million. Prior to completing the deal, Carrizo CEO S.P. Johnson stated in the company’s Q2 earnings call that the company’s asset divestiture program will “leave us with a streamlined portfolio focusing on the Eagle Ford Shale and the Delaware Basin.”

Analyzing seller motivations behind recent deal activity such as this Carrizo sale reveals three principal reasons why companies opt to sell their Marcellus assets: 1.) To pivot focus to other plays; 2.) To engage in shareholder-friendly activities; and 3.) To strengthen the balance sheet.

These trends can be seen with a couple of recent examples:

Carrizo focusing on the Eagle Ford horizontal development programs and moving away from the gassier Utica and Marcellus shales.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) announcing a $1 billion stock repurchase authorization after completing a $4.975 billion sale of its Marcellus assets to Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) (Southwestern Energy subsequently sold off many of these assets).

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), which sold a significant portion of its Marcellus assets to Southwestern Energy in accordance with its strategy to “to narrow the company’s business focus, increase scalability of core assets, bring value forward and further strengthen its balance sheet.”

As WPX Energy lists both points one and three for their divestiture, it makes for a useful case study in understanding the various forces at play in the large amount of Marcellus Deal Activity.

To begin, we assess WPX’s origins and original motivations in the Marcellus. The company was created from Williams Companies’ (NYSE:WMB) Exploration and Production assets in a spin-off that took place on December 31, 2011, (see Spin-Off Chart below) with high aspirations in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Before this spin-off, though, it is crucial to understand how Williams acquired the Marcellus acreage for about $600 million to begin with, which occurred in May 2010:

Shortly after making a large acquisition that totaled almost $600 million, Williams divests the assets through a spin-off, allowing shareholders to hold either the midstream assets, the upstream assets, or both. It looked like the newly established company had every intention to focus on the Marcellus, with the spin-off letter to shareholders stating the company would be focused on “developing its position in… the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.”

This expectation never played out, as WPX Energy endured unique profitability challenges and sold off the Alta Resources assets fairly quickly to Southwestern, as described in the deal below. That is, after seeing it as an opportunity for growth, WPX’s strategy pivoted soon thereafter and divesting followed.

Now, despite being approximately half the price of what Williams paid for the assets originally, WPX Energy was able to book a $69 million gain on the sale likely due to the accounting effects of depletion and depreciation. This gain comes in spite of the fact that WPX also invested heavily in developing 63 wells that went to Southwestern in the deal. Still, WPX further pitched the sale to shareholders by extolling the benefits of being freed from $24 million per year in annual demand obligations.

Companies pivoting away from the Marcellus allows for others to buy assets at a significant discount to what their fair value was just a few years ago. As for Southwestern, it is too early to tell if this deal will prove to be lucrative, but a recent investor presentation suggested the company increased initial EUR in Susquehanna County over 25% “due to changes in completion intensity and flow back methods.” Any benefits derived from a potential discount received from the happy-to-exit WPX are compounded by Southwestern’s ability to increase returns from the acreage.

Noble Energy’s recent Marcellus asset sale further adds to the perils in quickly adding acreage. In order to pay down debt from a previous acquisition related to the Delaware Basin (points 1 and 3, again), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in May announced a $1.23 billion sale of its Marcellus production assets, recording a loss of over $2 billion as a result, according to the company’s Q2 2017 10-Q SEC Filing.

Lessons Learned

There is a lesson to be learned here: being among the first (which is distinguished from the absolute first) to enter a hot shale play can be a losing bet. As acreage buyers rush in, asset prices shoot higher based on unproven assumptions about the long-term performance of wells. Those willing to wait before jumping into a new area can instead collect a proven cash flow with a better idea of how new wells will perform. Adding to the benefits of patience is the potential to acquire assets at a discount if the seller is over levered and strapped for cash or pressured to engage in shareholder-friendly activity, as a recent Financial Times article titled “US shale investors tire of ‘growth at any cost’ model” suggests they are.

The early "big" operators were large and inefficient by definition, bringing personnel and operating principles from other basins, including offshore, which didn't fit well in the Appalachian Basin. Over time, and after much expense, the personnel and corporate cultures fit better, but at the expense of local operators as new regulations and big company operating standards were applied to everyone.

Companies like EQT (NYSE:EQT), CONSOL (NYSE:CNX), Cabot (NYSE:COG), and Range Resources which have local roots were able to develop consistent and steady growth with lower operating costs.

Takeaway for Shareholders and Potential Shareholders

As more companies migrate from the Marcellus, this lesson becomes prophetic. Impatience coupled with a “grow-grow-grow your production” mentality can lead to a company overpaying for assets. The financial leverage that results as a consequence of this mentality often leads to the need for balance sheet strengthening in a low commodity price environment, meaning asset fire sales may occur.

There is a second lesson here for companies like EQT, Range Resources, and Antero (NYSE:AR), which are in the Marcellus for the long run. When companies looking for quick hits take their gains (Rice Energy) and move on or take a loss and accounting gain (WPX Energy) and move on, opportunities can be purchased at attractive prices with room to improve output. In such a scenario, it becomes time to follow in Southwestern’s footsteps and be opportunistic in the Marcellus.

Investors should take note of the opportunities for companies willing to stick around in the Marcellus Shale as others flee, as companies acquiring discounted acreage today will benefit over the long-term. Moreover, this analysis reveals the danger inherit in chasing after companies willing to put production growth ahead of prudent financial management.

