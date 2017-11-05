Hortonworks' (HDP) CEO Robert Bearden on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Reuben Gallegos - VP of IR

Robert Bearden - Chairman and CEO

Scott Davidson - COO and CFO

Analysts

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo

David Rainville - Barclays PLC

Gregory McDowell - JMP Securities

Timothy Klasell - Northland Securities

Jon Andrews - Needham & Company

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 2017 Hortonworks, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Reuben Gallegos

Thank you, Tiffany. Good afternoon, and welcome to Hortonworks Q3 2017 earnings call. Today, we will discuss the results announced in our press release and prepared remarks issued after market closed. With me are Rob Bearden, Chairman and CEO; Scott Davidson, COO and CFO; and Scott Gnau, our CTO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and views about the future financial performance of the company. The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks are described in our press release and more fully in our - fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

And we will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. We encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's press release.

So, with that said, I'll turn over to Rob for some opening comments.

Robert Bearden

Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our earnings call. As always, I'd like to start off by thanking our customers, the open source community, our partners and shareholders for your support. You are the driving force behind key open source global data management solutions that power data lakes, streaming analytics and data science to support a wide variety of new value drivers for our customers.

And for today's call, I'm going to begin with a review of our business highlights and conclude with an overview of the trends we're seeing in the marketplace. And afterwards, Scott's going to discuss our financial highlights for the third quarter and provide an outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

First off, I want to state that I'm very proud of our entire team's execution in the third quarter. We grew total revenue 45% year-over-year to $69 million with support subscription revenue growing 64% year-over-year. This is a tremendous accomplishment by the entire Hortonworks team as we set yet another quarterly revenue record. When we started Hortonworks six years ago, our vision was to make Hadoop an enterprise-viable data platform that addresses the challenges faced by organizations as they transition to modern data architecture to process massive amounts of new paradigm data.

And to realize that vision, we first had to make significant investments in both HDP and HDF to ensure they were enterprise ready and able to manage the entire life cycle of data from point of origin to point of rest and also all the way out to the edge for IoT applications. And as a result of those investments, we've seen a rapid adoption and accelerated expansion of our connected data platforms across multiple industries, geographies and cloud providers.

And as a result of this accelerated expansion, now companies require common access, security data governance and operational management across multiple clusters. These clusters will include data from a broad variety of sources, which may exist both inside and outside the corporate firewalls. In addition, the data is distributed across multiple peers and diverse environments. For example, on-premise, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud. And finally, organizations must also connect multiple data lakes and workloads to deliver differentiated analytics, which ultimately have to drive business value.

And in this new world deploying a common security protocol and establishing end-to-end governance managing problems across all the enterprise data is critical. And to that end, last month, we introduced the Hortonworks DataPlane Service to address the challenges in managing data with common access, security, data governance and operations across multiple clusters with data from many different sources.

The Hortonworks DataPlane Service is built on and extends world-class core platform stack, and this now simplifies the provisioning, screening, governing and operation of distributed workloads to truly enable a global data management strategy. The Hortonworks DPS will be delivered as a service and it uniquely leverages open source technologies like Apache Atlas and Ranger to share and extend the value of the modern data architecture across heterogeneous environments and multi-cloud data center.

And consistent with our philosophy of open source collaboration, this ensures compatibility with broad set of data center technologies upon which new services and partner applications can be built as well as enables the flexibility to layer over the competing platforms. We will also soon be offering additional services to plug into DPS as well as we'll be enabling our partner ecosystem to provide their applications and services on DPS.

Another significant value driver to the DPS offering comes with the announcement that IBM will integrate its Unified Governance Platform. And when IBM solution is used in tandem with HDP, our clients will be able to define, implement and operate enterprise-wide governance programs that simplify their compliance and analytics challenges across one common framework.

We're also working with IBM to make data science experience, big SQL, big integrate and IBM's big quality services natively available within the Hortonworks DPS offering. And we're encouraged by the progress that we've had together from this collaboration and expect to see significant traction in the marketplace with the combined Hortonworks and IBM solution stack.

We've also made great progress since announcing the Hortonworks IBM partnership in June. And since that time, we launched an updated version of HDP that enables target customers to easily migrate their environments onto our platform. In the third quarter, we had several customers successfully migrate their infrastructure to HDP and expect to see many more in the coming quarters.

So now I'm going to touch on the industry and general market trends. In the third quarter, we continue to see strong customer traction globally with particular interest in HDF as customers added real-time data ingestion to their environment, which resulted in 9 of our 12 largest deals, including HDF. And today, we count over half of the Fortune 100 and more than a quarter of the Fortune Global 500 companies as customers.

And within the financial services sector the ability to trace, track and manage data globally is essential to delivering a superior customer experience, realizing cost optimization and enabling proper risk control. One of the largest asset managers in the world is using HDF to capture, track and analyze data across their disparate systems and is using analytics to deliver meaningful and targeted risk mitigation and compliance strategies.

Other leaders in the financial services sector have also adopted HDP and HDF to enable their next generation of intelligent anti-money laundering systems, utilizing real-time analytics and machine learning to generate insights that have never been possible before. Companies like Manulife, Munich Re, Progressive and Solera have also chosen to work with us to address very similar types of challenges.

And within the automotive sector, after a thorough and competitive evaluation, we were selected to power the Nissan Motor data lake infrastructure, where we will be enabling the collection of all the data across the business. And that's data that's included - related to the driving and the vehicle quality.

And we're also enabling Nissan to now use big data applications that require cross-functional data analysis. An example of that is they're going to be analyzing the battery usage and electric vehicle quality management of all the vehicles that they're going to market across North America. And this is going to ensure that users have a smooth and seamless enhanced driving experience.

Also, within the telecom sector, as we all know data is critical to better understand the experience and behavior of their customers. And also, it's designed to reduce the customer churn. And while they're end goal is to build long-term loyalty and better target marketing, data is also critical to better understand the quality and service of the capacity requirements across the carrier networks and provide high-level service for their customers while also managing the high cost in maintaining and growing the networks.

So, customers like Cox Communications and T-Mobile Austria have recently chosen to work with us to address very similar challenges. But like many companies, the public-sector organizations also have challenges with extracting actionable intelligence from data and support their IT efficiencies they're trying to drive while also enabling good government practices.

But at the same time, the resources and budget constraints are significant and creating an even bigger challenge to that end. So, agencies like the United States Census Bureau have recently selected us just to further their mission to help them solve some of the biggest data challenges and requirements that they have.

And I would say, overall, our customers are looking for solutions to real world problems that are facing with CIOs and the CEOs. And they choose Hortonworks because they prefer an open and collaborative approach, which we believe has allowed us to consistently deliver new technology to market much faster and better than our competition.

So, in summary, I'm very proud of the execution of our Hortonworks team, and we have collectively positioned the company for growth as we support our customers' transformations into leading edge data driven enterprises. But most importantly, we're not doing this alone. Again, we want to thank our customers, the open source community, our partners, employees and shareholders.

So, this concludes my initial remarks. Now Scott will recap the Q3 financial highlights. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Rob. I'll start by providing the details on the third quarter and then conclude with the outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. As Rob noted, we had another record quarter with total revenue for the third quarter of $69 million, up 45% year-over-year and accelerating from the 42% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2017.

Support subscription revenue in the third quarter was $53.2 million, up 64% year-over-year and accelerating from the 48% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. This has been driven in part by early traction with IBM and cloud-based revenue. Support subscription revenue in the third quarter represented 77% of total revenue, our highest percentage mix historically.

As I'll discuss later, we're raising our revenue guidance for Q4 and full year 2017 given the revenue acceleration over the last couple of quarters this year. This has driven better gross margins. And coupled with the decline in year-over-year operating expenses, we're well positioned to achieve operating cash flow breakeven for Q4.

From a deal perspective, we had 12 deals over $1 million compared to 10 in Q3 of '16 and 9 of the deals included HDF. The average deal size is approximately $180,000, up 20% sequentially. And the average dollar base net expansion rate was 121% over the trailing four quarters.

International revenue grew 62% year-over-year in the third quarter and accounted for approximately 29% of total revenue. Of note, the top two deals we landed in Q3 were with international customers. For Q3 '17, the non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 11 percentage points to 72% compared to 61% for the same period in 2016.

Turning to the expenses. The non-GAAP total op expense was $65.2 million compared to $69 million for the same period in 2016, down 6% year-over-year. So, in total, revenue - total revenue increased by 45% year-over-year while total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 6%. This reflects the continued spending discipline we have put in place as we drive toward our target of achieving operating cash flow breakeven for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $15.4 million for the third quarter compared to $39.9 million for the same period in '16. And the non-GAAP op margin was negative 22% compared to negative 84% for the same period in Q3 of '16, an improvement of 62 percentage points. Q3 '17 non-GAAP net loss was $16.6 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share and this compares to non-GAAP net loss of $40.2 million or $0.68 per basic and diluted share for the same period in '16.

Deferred revenue balance was $229.8 million as of September 30th, an increase of 24% over the $185.4 million as of December 31, 2016, and a 47% increase over the $156.8 million reported as of September 30, 2016. Op cash flow was a negative $15.4 million for the third quarter, over a 50% improvement compared to the negative $31.1 million for the same period last year.

Our operating cash flow was negative $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30 compared to negative $80.9 million for the same period last year. We exited the third quarter with total cash and investments of $63.2 million and have access to another $50 million with the increased availability of our revolving credit facility.

Now on to the outlook. As of November 2nd, we provide the following financial outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year 2017. For the fourth quarter, total GAAP revenue of $70 million, GAAP operating margin between negative 65% and negative 60%. This includes stock-based comp and related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles of about $28 million. The non-GAAP operating margin between negative 25% and negative 20%, which excludes the same stock-based comp and related expenses of $28 million.

For the full year 2017, we expect total GAAP revenue of $257 million, the GAAP operating margin between negative 80% and negative 75% that includes stock-based comp and the related expenses of about $108 million and the non-GAAP operating margin between negative 38% and negative 33%, and that excludes the stock-based comp and intangibles of about $108 million for the same period.

The GAAP op margin outlook includes estimates of stock-based comp and related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles in future periods and assumes, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or any restructuring or further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

That concludes the final - financial recap. So now let's turn it open to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Matthew Hedberg

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. First of all, congrats on the subscription revenue acceleration, really nice to see. Also, the increased Q4 guidance was a very nice positive as well. Scott, I wanted to start with you. I know you don't guide to billings and deferred revenue. But could you remind us about some of the variability in deferred revenue in terms of billing terms, public cloud influence, big deals, et cetera?

Scott Davidson

Yes. You're right, Matt, we don't guide on billings. We've been really optimizing the business to drive revenue growth, in particular subscription revenue growth, op margin and cash flow. We bill every month. And so sometimes the deal may land in one quarter versus another, may deliver services in one period versus another. So, the predictability is a little tricky.

When we start looking at the inputs to that, the cloud revenue comes in on a - its reported to us from Microsoft and AWS. So that comes in a different interim period as well. And then the activity with IBM tends to be longer-term duration-type deals. They typically do longer-term deals than 1 year.

So, all of those things, when you kind of mix them all together, predictability of a particular billings metric is tricky. So, we've been driving toward revenue, cash flow, op margin. All of which we sort of exceeded where we said we were going to be. And that's the way we've been talking about the business for probably about the last two years now.

Matthew Hedberg

That's great. And then maybe one for Rob. Rob, you talked in your prepared remarks about Hortonworks DataPlane. Last quarter, you talked a lot about the Flex Support Subscription offering. I'm curious now that you've had a few more quarters - and I know DPS was just released. What are customers saying about some of the solutions to help them avoid cloud lock-in?

Robert Bearden

Well, that's one of the major goals behind DPS is bringing that extraction layer and having 1 common security framework across your on-prem and really - your on-prem and your cloud. But what we're really finding is our customers realize that it's going to be a hybrid world in a multi-cloud environment.

And so, they've got to have portability between clouds. And they can't have multiple security and governance and provisioning platforms. They want one platform that can be the common framework across a very heterogeneous set of multiple clouds as well as on-prem environments. And so DPS really addresses that problem very, very squarely by being that common framework for governance, security, provisioning and operations.

Matthew Hedberg

Great, thanks a lot guys.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Nice job again on the quarter and the guide. Just a couple questions, I think. So first a net expansion question. I think, Scott, you talked about it being roughly 121%. Can you give us a sense, the nature of kind of IBM deals? And I know they kind of work into the 12-month lag number. But now that you're seeing more progress in HDF, and I assume that's kind of helping that net expansion number, should we expect that number to improve, stay the same? Kind of what are your thoughts over the next year or two?

Scott Davidson

Yes. I mean, I think that the number seems to have been fairly stable in the 120s range or so. Remember that the way we calculate that is a little probably different than some other companies, and it kind of goes back to some of the history in our business. But just to remind you, we look at a customer that joined us in - a particular cohort and then track them and say, these are the dollars that they had under contract with us a year ago and this is what it looks like today.

And so, it captures everything they sort of bought in the interim, but it's a net number. So, if there's any churn in there or nonrenewal, that sort of captures all of that. The other way that I've talked about this in sort of broad terms is that while that particular metric tends to be static in our business these days in the 120%, it's also a function of the mix between new customers that we bring on and existing customers because the expansion is obviously affected by the more of the existing customers that are buying more, as you noted.

So, I've also given you guys as sort of another way to think about that, which is now that we have a body of data that goes back over, let's say, the last 12 quarters, if we snapshot any particular cohort group, what we find is that the spend over that 12-quarter period is on average about 6 to 7 times what the original spend was. And so, we've talked about it that way, too. So, if you take a customer that joined us 12 quarters ago, they're spending roughly, from a subscription perspective, about 6x what they originally did.

So, I think both metrics are useful. It's just that the net expansion number, which is your direct question, I think kind of it feels like it's hovering around the 120 range over the last couple of quarters. It's moved up or down a couple of points. But remember, it's a trailing average as well. But I think that's the way to think about it.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And then just one follow-up for me maybe for Rob. IBM relationship, it seems like you got off to a good start and closed some deals this quarter. Can you talk about kind of any more granularity into progress you've made there, specifically around IBM has these very large ELAs and trying to kind of piece out your value versus their other applications and so forth, if that's all been figured out and if we should expect kind of a significant increase in IBM-related bookings in the current quarter and going forward?

Robert Bearden

We're not at a point of breaking out any particular revenue stream. I would include IBM in that. But we're very pleased with the traction that we're seeing with IBM generally and in particular in the field as well as on the engineering side. And what we're now doing to bring the IBM data governance suite of products on the DataPlane Services and the interest that our customers have - our mutual customers have expressed in that. It's been very, very encouraging vision that that traction and momentum is just going to continue to proceed this quarter and beyond.

As far as giving you any guidance specifically on IBM, particular numbers, we're not comfortable doing that. We're not at a point of being able to do it, quite frankly. What we're focused on is the execution of solid tech with them, expanding their data governance platform on the DataPlane and making sure that we're very, very focused on the migration of their IOP customers on the HDP and delivering value for them and making sure that process goes smooth.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks. Nice job.

Robert Bearden

Thank you.

Brad Zelnick

Thanks very much, guys. Scott, I appreciate your response to Matt's question on the volatility around billings and deferred revenue. But we all know that what shows up in revenue is a look in the rearview mirror and respectfully your stock's trading down in the afterhours. And deferred revenue seems to be the only wrinkle in what is otherwise very impressive-looking results.

So, my question, can you tell us how you performed internally relative to expectations for selling new business? And can you talk about how your revenue realization rates might be changing over time as we think about what we see this quarter in deference relative to the past and the relationship to revenue?

Scott Davidson

Yes. Well, so I'll - again, I don't want to get down the quagmire of the billings conversation or kind of talk about relative to plan. I can tell you that the plan from a high level has been to hit cash flow breakeven in Q4. The starting point of that is you've got to have the right number of billings, otherwise you're not going to collect enough cash to get there. So that sort of the answer to that question.

In terms of billings realization, I think there's a couple of things that go into that, which is there are - it's a question around the duration of the deals, the size of the deals, the collection of the deals, sort of all of those things. What we've seen is that - and I think we've talked about this and everybody knows it. We don't have VSOE. So, we tend to be penalized from historical standpoint of not being able to recognize revenue, in many cases that are coupled with professional services, until those professional services start.

And so, what we've seen over the last probably year or so, we've seen a situation where we've done more and more subscription type deals that didn't necessarily have an attachment to professional services. When that happens, revenue comes in quicker. That's counterbalanced by some situations when we do longer-term deals. So, it's sort of this push, pull, which then gets us also back to the complexity of targeting billings, as I said earlier.

So, when you kind of draw all those together, there's got to be some level of variance in terms of when you dial in a quarter that says you hit a discrete range of revenue number or billings numbers NAV. And we've been optimizing the business to sort of hit that revenue number because, to be honest with you, when we had larger billings numbers and smaller revenue numbers, we traded a lower multiple and weren't really given the benefit of that and we weren't driving cash flow.

So, we've been very much focused on cash flow, margin and revenue. And I think what you'll see is we took that put it in a blender and guided up for Q4 after beating Q3 and have still stayed on the cash number. So that kind of gives you an idea where we were relative to the plan.

Brad Zelnick

Thanks. And if I could just ask one for Rob. DataPlane Service really seems to be game changing. Curious to hear your thoughts on the selling motion, how it changes as you think about partnerships and channels. And is there a productivity ramp perhaps as you bring this to market? How do we think about that?

Robert Bearden

One of the things that - the goal behind DataPlane Services is that it will ultimately be delivered as a service. And what it's going to really do is it's going to accelerate the workload that can move on to the new data architecture and be able to actually be an on-ramp for workloads to the cloud because it solves the interoperability across the multiple clouds that the enterprise has to live within and operate within.

It also gives them the ability to have price advantage and eliminate any of the lock-in issues that come from any one particular cloud architecture or price point. And so, the reception to it from our customers has been tremendous. And what it's given them the ability to do is really drive, especially when you look at things around GDPR and some of the new industry compliance requirements that are coming at all of us, it really gives them that common governance framework to be able to enable and manage that and track that with the datasets and those compliance issues across their overall global data strategy.

And they've never had the ability to do that before. So, it's really powering the acceleration to the modern architecture, but it eliminates that lock-in from any one particular dataset.

Brad Zelnick

Excellent, thanks so much.

Philip Winslow

Hey, thanks guys. Just a couple questions for me. First, you mentioned obviously the deal size strength and obviously the million-dollar deals that you signed this quarter. I wondered if you can give a sense for just the pricing environment that you're seeing per node, kind of call it, year-to-date versus last year and kind of what your expectations were. And then just one follow-up to that.

Scott Davidson

Yes, hey Phil. I haven't really seen any changes in per node pricing per se. I would say that discounts have been pretty consistent. And we even noticed that on longer-duration deals, there's obviously increased discount, but it's pretty moderate. It's about 10% for the longer-duration deals, interestingly.

So, I would say no big dynamic on that that's kind of a comment on HDP proper, if you will. On HDF, there is no direct competitive solution out there. So, I haven't seen any price pressure whatsoever on the HDF component. And HDP has been pretty stable.

Philip Winslow

Got it. And then I know Alan is out there selling right now. But I wonder if you could just comment on just sort of what your plans are with Alan coming onboard in terms of any changes that might be happening to the sales force either in Q3 - or that we had in Q3 or during Q4, kind of just your plans for next year.

Scott Davidson

Yes. So, Alan's on all of, I don't know, maybe two months at this point. And so, you're right, he's out there selling. I think he is clearly in assessment mode. But we don't want to be making changes right now based on the results and based on sort of the last four quarters or so. So, I think that we should work on sort of evolution, and it's part of the 15 - fiscal year '18 planning cycle that we'll go through that we may evaluate some of those changes, but not for now.

Philip Winslow

Got it, thanks guys.

David Rainville

Hey, David Rainville here from Raimo's team. I guess, just a follow-up on the last question. With you hitting cash flow breakeven next quarter and basically having a fully funded model now, what are your priorities in terms of growth going forward, if you could give some color on that, if it's international or whatever? Thanks.

Robert Bearden

Dave, I'll touch on this, but thanks. We've got a number of growth opportunities. Clearly, international, we're seeing acceleration there. We really focused deeply on in the second half last year. Our new leadership has done a tremendous job putting the right people in place, building the, really the right sales motions, right inspection process, the right coverage models. And have proven that that market is ready for big data strategies and our products.

And so, we see that as a significant growth opportunity. Two of our - I guess, our top two biggest deals for the quarter actually were in the international regions. So, we see that as clearly growth opportunity. Just the organic market continues for HDF and HDP to both being significant growth opportunities. The volume of data is continuing to at least double every 18 months in the enterprise. That's a terrific opportunity for us on the big data side.

The embracement of streaming datasets and the realization of the value prop and the new insights and applications that come from bringing that streaming data under management is really accelerating our HDF adoption. And I think we had three quarters of our deal - our top volume deals were all had HDF in it. We're seeing great attach rates generally for HDF through our customer base. So that continues to be a growth sector.

And then, of course, DataPlane, you should think about that - really that's the tool wrap to big data. And that's what really brings together where all of these clusters have popped up and generating value, it really becomes the bridge to bring all of the big data instances together as well as the platform and bridge across the multi-cloud environments for - with one common framework for security, governance, provisioning and operations.

And so that architecture really, really drives a tremendous amount of efficiency and value. And so that will be another big, rate driver for us and then, of course, the channel generally and the pull-through we're seeing and the improvement there and then IBM specifically and our partnership and the opportunities that we have together.

David Rainville

Alright, thank you so much.

Gregory McDowell

Great, thank you very much. I just want to ask a little bit more about the DataPlane Service and not so much where it sits, but more from an operational perspective, how we should think about the rollout to the - both the existing customer base and the new customer base. Because I remember, a few years ago you were essentially a one product company and then you made a small acquisition and introduced HDF. And HDF quickly became meaningful.

And as you mentioned, it was included in 9 of your $12 million deals. So, I was just hoping you could expand on how should we think about sort of the expansion of the DataPlane Service into your customer base. Will it be sort of a lower uptake rate than HDF, the same uptake rate? How should we think about the differences and sort of the cycle of adoption? Thanks.

Robert Bearden

It's hard for me to tell you what that uptake and adoption rate will be. I would be hesitant to give any specificity there. What I would tell you is though, it now has both attach rate and enablement for our cloud and value driver for our cloud customers, all of our data lakes and HDP applications customers as well as our HDF customers as well as, candidly, our competitors' customers.

And so, where that uptake will land in relation to HDF? I can't direct there. We're seeing phenomenal interest and embracement of it. And we're - had just a very, very successful beta program, leading up to GA. That was very valuable for us and great insights that came with that.

I think the other thing though, that it really does is that it will also help fuel further pool, if you will of HDP and HDF and it will help increase the pool for HDF and HDP into new areas. So, it's organic in itself in its uptake. But I think with it, it will generate more HDP and more HDF opportunity for us.

Scott Davidson

Greg, I was going to say one thing to think about here is from our perspective that when you laid this out, I think where this is a little different is HDF was, at the time, sort of a new platform, right? We went from HDP with data at rest to data in motion and we were selling sort of 2 platforms. This has sort of one aspect of it where it provides that unification, if you will, and also the hybrid connectivity, which is critical, as Rob talks about.

But it's also more of a layering technology in terms of it's not a lot of like net new separate platform kind of conversation. So, if you try to guesstimate what an uptake looks like, the problem is it looks different than what we've had before. So, I don't think you could extrapolate the same timing or growth rate. And it just went GA, so give us a quarter to get back to you on that one.

Gregory McDowell

Fair enough. And Scott, one follow-up for you. Certainly, gross margin expansion looks great. And I know the mix subscription really helps with the gross margin number. And I'm not asking for a glimpse into 2018 yet. I know that we're not at that point yet. But as I think about - it feels like you're going to hit your free cash flow targets that you've outlined, and you've got OpEx under control this year. As you highlighted, it was down 6% year-over-year.

But with the mix, where you have it with the acceleration in support subscription revenue, I guess, philosophically do you start to sort of step on the pedal in terms of investment given the large TAM we've talked about over the years and seemingly solid performance out of the business so far, this year?

Scott Davidson

Yes, and I can appreciate the question. I think that if you - if I can go back and remind everybody, the first sort of view is, a year ago grow as fast as we could and get to adjusted EBITDA breakeven with billing as a starting point. And then we put the stake in the ground and said let's get the cash flow breakeven from a GAAP perspective, which is the path that we're trying to land in Q4.

When we sort of cast forward, there's no doubt that there's some very large markets that we're trying to attack. And I think about it in terms of there's more product offerings and/or platform type things we can do that Rob touched on and then there's the basics of geographic expansion and penetration and these types of things. And so, the idea will be to sort of look at 2018 judiciously and say, how can we grow and attack those markets as fast as possible but not getting down the path where we burn cash, right.

So ideally, we'd like to look at 2018 and be close to neutral on the year as we can from a cash perspective since we want to operate off of a fully funded model. So, we'll have to make those bets as it were while being cognizant of driving a model, which now has gotten to the point of lot of the hard work of getting the cash flow breakeven as we said that we would. And so, it may come in dialing the mix, as you talked about and it may come in dialing in terms of the go-to-market or the overlays or whatever those may be. And it will come in leveraging the IBM and other relationships that we have, including Microsoft and the cloud, of course.

So, I think all of those things together are at play. But we're not looking to just sort of say we got to cash flow breakeven in Q4, celebrate and then just sort of regress back to a different behavior if you will. So, it's sort of grow as fast as you possibly can, take market share where we can, win competitively where we can, but do it judiciously from an investment perspective where we really look at ROI closely.

Gregory McDowell

Got it, that's helpful. Thank you.

Timothy Klasell

Yes, hey guys congratulations on the good quarter. So not to beat the billings question too much, but you mentioned that - obviously, Microsoft and Amazon contributed well this quarter, particularly also with IBM. As those - are they outpacing typical revenue growth? Can you give us maybe a little bit better detail there? And does that make that billings metric even less accurate or maybe less meaningful for investors?

Scott Davidson

Yes, so Tim, the cloud revenue pretty much doubled year-over-year. But when you look at sort of total subscription growth, which I think was 65%, it's not inordinately different in terms of that component piece, which is subscription revenue. So, it's - from a total dollar perspective, it's - we said cloud has sort of been about 20% of our business. It's still about similar mix but growing quite well.

From a perspective as to how it lands we get those a quarter in arrears, right? So those supports already have been provided, if you will, so it drops off directly to revenue. So, the delta between - it doesn't really ever hit deferred.

Timothy Klasell

Okay. Okay, that's what I would expect. And how does this hit the cash flows? And then one quick follow-on, on the technical side. DPS, will that be a leading product or a lagging product, i.e. will you sell it into new deals? Or is it something that you sell into the installed base to maybe unify some of their deployments of Hortonworks?

Robert Bearden

Well, it will actually be sold as both. Clearly, obviously, it brings very real value very quickly to both our cloud and our on-premise customers as well as give our on-premise customers that rapid on-ramp to the cloud. But it also is a standalone platform that we then sell in white space, if you will, and very applicable and very broad white space.

And then it's also sold as a bundled stack between its stand-alone platform service, HDF, HDP and the IBM governance suite of products. So, it has a number of configurations and points of applicability and sectors that it goes to starting with our customer base and the value that it generates there very quickly.

Scott Davidson

Tim, I would say that anybody that's got two clusters or more will get a lot of value off it very quickly.

Timothy Klasell

And then how does - just a quick question then on the cash flows. How does the - any change in the cash flows from the increasing subscription maybe from IBM? Has that changed how you guys calculate or focusing on that?

Scott Davidson

Not for Q4. The cash flow from Q4 is really a function of what's sitting in AR that will turn in and billings we'll have invoicing that we'll have over the next couple of months or so. So, nothing - it doesn't change anything on the cash flow side.

Timothy Klasell

Okay, good. Thank you, guys.

Reuben Gallegos

We'll take one last question.

Jon Andrews

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering just to sort of tie back to some of the earlier commentary around the number of growth opportunities that you have and that it is early days in this market, do you feel resource constrained at all?

Robert Bearden

Every day. That's we're playing across three of the biggest growth markets there are with big data, IoT and cloud. And all of those are multi-tens of billions of dollars market - TAMs. And our - each of our platforms, HDP, HDF and now DataPlane Service is applicable across all of those. And so, they're platforms that really drive value quickly and really drive cost efficiencies and architectural efficiencies.

And so that opens up so many opportunities for us. It is - we have to be very mindful and be very surgical about how we cover which markets, how we run sales motions, how efficiently we can do things digitally and pick up leverage and efficiencies and velocity in our sales motions with the combination of digital and human touch. And that's - those are the things that Alan and Scott or and the teams are working on deeply. And we're seeing good progress in those areas.

The market continues to grow rapidly. And we're very mindful of our - making sure that we're driving the cash flow positive. And so, we're doing that very responsibly and within the metrics and the model that we've signed up to and have committed to.

Jon Andrews

Thanks, appreciate it. I guess, just as a quick follow-up, Rob. How do you - how are you viewing the development of the - of your partner ecosystem these days? Are you pleased with the rate of growth and the maturation there? Or is there something that you're looking for, additional capabilities on that front?

Robert Bearden

I am pleased. I'm proud of our team for the work they've done there, both on the direct side and the indirect side. And I'm very pleased with where the ecosystem has evolved to and the embracement that they've had for both HDP and HDF. And that's the traditional application and data platform partners that we have but also the cloud providers. And I think one of the things that has great evidence behind is these markets is a strong indicator is that we're reaching real critical mass and adoption and acceleration of adoption of HDF and HDP, both on-premise and on the cloud and across multiple clouds.

And the indicator that I think represents this is that the global systems integrators are really seeing the critical mass that's forming in their customer base with adoption of our platforms. And they're now really building big practices, so that they can drive the implementation and next generation of data applications on top of these platforms because of the critical mass and the acceleration of adoption that they're seeing in their customers, right.

And so, I think that's just a great indicator and something I've been very excited about the partnership expansions. And it's great to see. It kind of reminds me in my early days back in the '90s selling ERP, and then ERP was really being adopted and implemented at scale. And these markets feel just like that to me.

Jon Andrews

Thanks, appreciate your thoughts.

Robert Bearden

Sure.

Reuben Gallegos

Thanks, Tiffany. We'll conclude now.

