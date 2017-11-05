UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joseph Mitchell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc (NYSEMKT:UQM)

David Rosenthal

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on UQM's conference call to discuss the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. And to provide an update on key business topics. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, our President and CEO.

Now I'm going to present the highlights of the results of the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Revenue for the quarter was almost $2.8 million, compared to $1 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 169%. Revenue this quarter was also $1 million higher than last quarter. The increase is primarily related to higher sales of fuel cell compressor systems, as we shift most of R340 products ordered by the Chinese OEM, that we announced last April, along with steady shipments of our propulsion systems to multiple customers. Total gross margins from operations were 46% for the quarter, compared to 24% last year. Gross margins improved because of higher margins from the sale of fuel cell compressor systems.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.4 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year, a reduction of about 8%. During the quarter, we also sold our vacant land for net cash proceeds of $1.4 million. This sale generated a gain on our statement of operations of $606,000. So, because of higher sales and the gain recognized on the sale of the land, our net loss for the quarter was $543,000 or $0.01 per common share compared with a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.05 per common share for the comparable quarter last year.

Our operating cash balance at September 30, 2017, was $8 million. During the quarter, we closed on the first stage investment with China heavy-duty truck company, spending a 9.9% equity ownership position for net proceeds of $5.1 million. Not including the stock sale to CNHTC we actually generated cash of $800,000 during the quarter from operations and from the sale of the land, something that hasn't happened in a very long time. In addition, we still have $2.5 million available to borrow on our bank line of credit. Although, we do not expect to need to draw on the line for the foreseeable future.

In summary, our operating results were very good this quarter, and we are definitely seeing more momentum in our business.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. In today's conference call, I will provide you with an update on CNHTC and our progress in the China market, followed by key developments for the quarter, along with an overview of our business segments including propulsion systems, auxiliary products and engineering services.

I would like to begin by saying that we have had an excellent quarter with progress in both our short and long-term goals. I am glad to share that we have had the best results in years, from both the revenue and cash generation perspective. In our recent business plan and focus has been centered on finding a strategic partner in China. And during the quarter, we executed on that strategy, by signing the stock purchase agreement with CNHTC and closed on the first stage.

UQM is already establishing its presence in China, and we continue to see our efforts being rewarded. We will discuss the status of the CNHTC partnership in more detail, later in this call.

Another key highlight of the quarter was our propulsion technology in an E-axle system for Meritor and other axle suppliers on display at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, this past September. And reactions and feedback received from numerous potential customers, we saw the application was very positive. We are looking forward to moving ahead with the next phases of development with this technology.

Furthermore, our sales of fuel cell compressors are a strong point, and we continue to believe this presents an excellent market opportunity for us. Additionally, we also continue to land new customers and applications for our propulsion systems, including lighting systems, and their application with Ford Motor Company's full-sized vans as part of Ford's advanced fuel qualification vehicle modifier program or eQVM. And this was a solid win for UQM.

Now I'd like to provide you with an update on the CNHTC partnership. As you're aware, CNHTC, one of the largest commercial vehicle suppliers in the world, and is now the largest shareholder of UQM holding a 9.9% stake in the company. Quickly summarizing our partnership with CNHTC, the plan is they will eventually have a 34% ownership in UQM, taking place in 2 tranches. The first tranche, not requiring external approvals, and which closed near the end of September, gave them a 9.9% interest and generated over $5 million in cash for us.

The second tranche pending shareholder approval and regulatory approval, will take them up to 34% ownership on a fully diluted basis and generate another $23 million in cash for us. As you all know, in order for us to close on the second tranche of the deal, we need shareholder approval along with CFIUS approval. We recently set out the proxy material for the upcoming annual meeting that will be held on November 30 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time here at our Colorado headquarters.

We believe that the proposed investment from CNHTC will be well received. And I'm glad to say that we have already received very positive feedback from many of our shareholders and customers. For those of you who will be able to attend our Annual Shareholder Meeting, I'm excited to note that the Chairman of CNHTC will be in attendance. And we will have the opportunity to introduce him and provide an introduction of CNHTC and Sinotruk to the UQM shareholders and employees. Regarding CIFIUS approval, we hope to have a review and approval by CIFIUS completed by the end of the year or early next year.

And we are not standing still while this process moves along. We continue to build and develop an excellent relationship with the CNHTC team. And we have been actively engaged with representatives from the company, both here in Colorado and in China. Our interaction so far has confirmed our belief that we couldn't have asked for a better strategic partner then CNHTC. We believe, CNHTC is bringing everything we were looking for in a strategic partner, including capital, access to the market and infrastructure.

Their size, global presence and experience in the commercial vehicle industry is expected to facilitate our China market entry. And we believe that this alliance will further help us expand globally and create long-term shareholder value and growth.

A key element of our partnership with CNHTC is the establishment of a JV in China to produce our e-drive technology. We are working on finalizing the terms of the JV, and we expect to have a joint venture up and running by early 2019. Leading up for that time, we are already working on a number of projects and applications, along with supporting early prototype applications from our Colorado facility. The plan is to have products and applications fully validated, so that the JV can launch at volume on a number of Sinotruk applications.

As a first step in application, we have completed the initial shipping of a number of DT systems for Sinotruk, and we will continue to discuss other applications with their vehicle teams. In regard to an update on the JV structure, we have already agreed on most of the key terms and concepts regarding the joint venture. And we will continue to provide a more detailed strategic overview, once the agreement is finalized, which is required prior to the closing of the second stage of the investment.

Now I would like to talk about some of the highlights in the quarter for our propulsion systems and auxiliary product sector, along with our engineering services.

So, let's start with propulsion systems. During the third quarter, we saw continued strong sales to a number of new and previous customers. Proterra, Kalmar Motors and Zenith continued to place orders, and we brought on new customer such as Lighting Systems and DANNAR. We continue to be on track with our DT systems trials with a number of other customers. And we remain focused on finding other opportunities globally. During this quarter, we brought on a new European customer that has an excellent opportunity for volume production with this application.

As previously mentioned, the display of the E-axle system utilizing our propulsion technology at the commercial vehicle show in Atlanta, this past September, was a rousing success. The product received very positive responses and reactions from attendees at the show. And we continue to work closely with Meritor and other potential partners to move to the next stage of the development. Our power density, along with packaging options are the main benefit features in the selection of UQM products. And we believe this application will be a key part of the portfolio going forward.

During this quarter, we also announced our collaboration with Lighting Systems. Lighting will be using UQM propulsion systems with a gearbox, all supplied from UQM for Lightening's electrification of the Ford Transit Vans. Lighting Systems is certified by Ford, under the Ford eQVM Program. And with this program, Lighting Systems will be installed on Ford vans to make them 100% electric, and will be supported by the standard Ford warranty and financing options through Ford Motor credit.

Additionally, this Zero Emission Vehicle or ZEV qualifies for vehicle incentives, which deliver a quick return on investment to potential customers. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with the Lighting Systems to support its current and future growth to see this application as another key win for UQM. Providing excellent long-term revenue and growth potential. There also a number of new initiatives we are pursuing in emerging opportunities, and we will keep you updated, as they develop and become more commercially relevant.

Now moving on to our auxiliary product sector. Auxiliary products continue to be a key growing element of our business, especially the fuel cell compressors. And we continue to invest in that product line. Our goal is to make technical and cost improvements that we believe will give us an even stronger market position.

The fuel cell market has seen considerable growth, especially in China, where a major commitment has been made to move this technology into the mainstream. As this market matures, it will be important to solidify and improve our position from a cost and reliability standpoint.

On that note, as David mentioned earlier, a big part of this quarter's revenue growth is related to shipment against the previously announced $2.2 million fuel cell compressor order to a large China OEM for the automotive market. We believe there is also potential for follow-on orders as well from this customer and others.

Now moving on to our engineering services sector. We continue to support a number of engineering service opportunities that align with our product roadmap that are funded, both internally and externally. A key element of our JV with CNHTC, will be for UQM to provide funded, design engineering and manufacturing engineering to support the JV launch and design a product for the JV. We expect the JV should help build a significant pipeline in engineering services going forward.

Obviously, this was a very successful and exciting quarter for UQM as we truly saw the results of our strategy and execution beginning to materialize.

At this point, I would like to turn the back to the operator for questions. Operator?

Joseph Mitchell

Hello, Joe.

Joseph Vidich

Yeah. Hello Joe and Dave. Really great numbers. I'm not quite sure if I caught it correctly, was the revenue number, did that include the sale of the real estate? Or is that not shown in the--

David Rosenthal

No, the sale of the real estate is not included in the revenue. That is shown on the statement of operations as a gain in actually in other income and expense. But the sale of the land was not included in revenue.

Joseph Vidich

Right, right. That's great.

Joseph Mitchell

100% of this quarter's revenue was product sales.

Joseph Vidich

Looks great. The other question I have is regarding the collaboration with Lighting Systems. This seems actually like it could be a really big deal. I was looking at their website and trying to figure out what sort of volume those guys could do. And I just wondered if you could elaborate on that deal.

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, I think you're first comment that it could be a really good deal, I think that's very accurate. And we're quite excited. Lightning has not publicly said what they see the volume being. But say, it's significant the nice part is them is being aligned with Ford. And having that Ford eQVM certification, being able to utilize the dealership and network gives them an awful lot of benefits compared to the other guys that are selling the electric vehicles that don't have that type of network. So, we're very excited. It's a little premature to put out numbers again, because those numbers should be coming from lightning. But you're absolutely right that the opportunity could be very good for us.

Joseph Vidich

I appreciate it. I'll let the next person go. Thanks very much.

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you, Joe.

Randall Hough

Hey, guys. My compliments too and well done in the quarter. Fellows, as a financial advisor and having a large position in UQM shares. I want to be careful to set properly my client's expectations for revenues they might derive from the joint venture enterprise in the whole China business. Could you give us some feel, Joe, on the structure? I know you don't have the final parameters in place yet. But give us some idea of how revenues to the JV will be distributed between the 2 partners in the JV and how that might be represented in our P&L, both at the revenue line and at the profit line?

Joseph Mitchell

Okay, Ray. What I'll probably do first is talk a little bit more about what our anticipated structure of the JV will be. As I mentioned that previously when we announced the alliance with CNHTC is in all likelihood that we will be a minority share, a significant minority share but a minority shareholder of the JV. So, from that end, the way the revenue would be reported is we would not actually show the revenue from the JV, but the actual profits and distributions from the JV, which show up in our financial statements.

There are a number of other sources of revenue, they're going to come directly to UQM from the JV. The first one is - a couple of things are key. We will have content, directly into the JV. That also protects our IP. In essence, the circuit board with the core application software that runs the drive system will come directly from the JV. So that software is going to be protected, and again, it will be a direct product from the JV.

Another area that's very significant is we will be providing services to the JV. And that would be both from a manufacturing and product development standpoint. The JV is going to be a manufacturing site. And in our discussions with the CNHTC team in the formation of the JV, we made it quite clear, that UQM is a profit center, CNHTC is a profit center and the JV is a profit center.

So, the services that are provided from the various parent companies need to be compensated by the JV. But we will be working on those details as we put the final business plan together on what level of service and scope and timing around those various programs. But I think that's really the key concepts. And as we finalize that agreement, it will be made public when we. And we are required to have that done prior to the closing of the second tranche.

I don't know, David, you want to comment any more on the financials? I think we've covered it there. I think, we are good.

Randall Hough

Okay, so good. Thank you for that. Yes, so I'm glad to hear your last comment, which I was going to seek to get in my first follow-up. And that is, when motors may get an idea of what the JV actually is, it seems to me that to be fair that this is going to be such a significant part of the future of UQM. And we are asked to vote on it that we often to get this one major misting piece ironed out, so we can make an important a decision based on an understanding of the structure of the JV. And so that will be, do you think that will be available before the final agreement a week or so before the November 30 shareholders meeting?

Joseph Mitchell

Not sure exactly on the timing. Again, I think the key is, I understand your point. That - all that data may not be available before the shareholders meeting, because again, there's a number of other things that have to occur to close on the second tranche. And the main one being CIFIUS. So, I think timing wise, we are looking at before the end of the year. But I think it ought to be very close to when we have the meeting.

So, we're working hard to get that done, but again, there's a few details and some legal requirements that have got to be worked out but that are really separate from the entire vote. Again, I think it's our objective - to obviously to form the JV, that's the key part, but in there are a number of details still to be worked out.

Randall Hough

Okay. Are you saying then that you may not, you're going to count the vote on this at shareholders meeting, right?

Joseph Mitchell

That's right.

Randall Hough

Okay, well I'll wait to see when it comes. And then my second follow-up on the JV. Can you give us a feel at all at this point, if you are modeling any of this in terms of how it might impact P&L at UQM? And give it in such a substantial way that there'll be meaningful impact on shareholder potentially? Can you give us a range? I couldn't expect much more than this as you don't have the ratios done yet. A range of revenue joint venture in US dollars that would have to be achieved before we could see profits.

So, let's pick a number, $1 per share as a result of the JV. If all the business UQM was doing was going through the JV, just forget about all the auxiliary things we're doing with other customers outside the JV. The revenues in the JV have to be in the $100 million to $200 million, $500 million to $800 million, or anything like that can you give us any focus at all in this point?

Joseph Mitchell

Yeah. I think at this point, we are not really ready to give any of that type of guidance on the JV. What I can tell you, we spent a lot of time with the CNHTC team and the Sinotruk team in the last few weeks. Last year alone, they did 10,000 EVs. So, look at how many of those UQM drives, right now, the answer is zero. It's our intent to eventually get JV drives from in our technology in all of those and that being a growing market. There's an awful lot of numbers would have to be put together to give you, I think a range of what you're looking for.

And that's again, some of the things we're going to be working on in the next few weeks, is that business plan, and the overall investment strategy and the number of other details that have got to be finalized. I could say the basic framework is in place, but to give you that kind of guidance right now would be a little bit premature.

Randall Hough

All right, but we'll know that after the fourth quarter and so be ready for that question then, would you?

Joseph Mitchell

Yeah, I'll definitely be ready.

Randall Hough

Okay, Joe. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

Joseph Mitchell

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Joe. How are you doing? I was wondering, since you may not have all the information that's required for us to make a decision on the joint venture. If the annual meeting could be postponed until all that information is available to the shareholders?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, Patrick. I think we got to make it very clear that really, we are not voting on the joint venture. What the vote is for is the issuance of the stock to CNHTC. So that is the key element that's being voted on. So, this question now we won't be delaying the annual meeting. The joint venture, again, is an element of things that we're going to be working on, but that's more of a business decision, it's really not on the shareholder side of things. What you're actually voting on is the approval of the sale of stock to CNHTC.

Unidentified Analyst

But the sale of the stock would mean that they're going to be a 34% partner in our company. And if for some reason, we're not satisfied with the joint venture agreement, then maybe we should know all that information before we allow that amount of stock to be put out there to be bought up?

Joseph Mitchell

Oh my God. I think you really need to look at these as 2 separate entities. 1 of them is investing, and again, the joint venture as a business decision that we would be making that really does not require shareholder approval. I'm entering into those types of transactions. Making that commitment is to something that we said we want to have that done. So that this doesn't drag on prior to the closing. But is really not directly related to that. So, I mean that's obviously choice that people have to make but we're not going to tie that vote to having the joint venture agreement finalized and made public.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much, Joe.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Joe, Dave, thank you for taking my call. Joe, I think you did a good job either on the last conference call. And what I think, it's a little misleading for us to put so much emphasis on the percentage of ownership that we will have in the JV. For example, Ballard, which is quadrupled since they did their JV. The only had 10%. But my question is this, and I don't know that it's come across that well to other shareholders. And I will make sure that I understand it. And that is all of the other cold pockets of revenue that come outside the JV.

And we're just not specifically looking at the JV, but the JV will drive numerous other pockets of revenue, which we would not have had otherwise. And so, if we're just a 10%, 20%, 30% owner of the JV as with Ballard, that could be, that will be, I think very, very beneficial to us. Can you sort of clarify the last 2 questions, along with mine and see if I am correct relative to these other pockets of revenue that the JV will bring, that we will get 100% off?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, definitely. I mean those are good points. And I just want to make sure to clear again. One of the huge advantages that's come with the investment from CNHTC, is the stability that, that's brought to us as a company. Now that improved balance sheet is allowing us to be pursuing much larger contracts. Our customers have far greater confidence, that UQM is going to be around for the long run to support them. Companies like Meritor are very pleased that we found CNHTC and have them making that type of investment in the company.

Second item is when you talk about the global presence. I've talked to you for many, many of these conference calls explaining one of the challenges that we have right now and facing us is the investment that has to be made to reduce the cost of the product through that tooling investment. Some of the things that we're going to be doing in China with a lot of the hard tooling. We are going to be able to capitalize on that cost reduction, to bring the parts now here for the North America market, the European market, other markets that we're going to be going after. So, our product would be far more cost competitive.

And I think the third one, as you said, with Ballard, they've done actually quite well because they are getting into the China market and they are following a lot of the same strategy that we are. It's not so much the ownership percent on the JV as getting content on the product and having that ability to access a market that we could never get into on our own. So, all of those are very, very positive. So, I really encourage people not to get hung up on whether it's 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% ownership that is really not the key item. It's what this does for us long time to make us a much, much stronger company.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for answering that. Because Ballard again, I think, people understand. And you've clarified the fact that it's not the key as to the minority or majority ownership of it. It's all the revenue of other sources. Plus, if also the expenses to the JV would follow the same format would it not ended. If we were a 30% owner then we would have Sinotruk excuse me, not Sinotruk but CNHTC paying 70% of the expenses, correct?

Joseph Mitchell

That's absolutely correct.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. My follow-up question pertains to research that idea. That there have been so many announcements relative to potential customers. And as I went back through your last 2 years of announcements relative to your global footprint, and the different companies there that have really nothing to do with the JV have come up. And I think my count is somewhat accurate, 24 to 25 different companies, which are of course, commercial vehicle buses of all sizes, heavy mining trucks, fuel cells, E-axles, Lightening with Ford, the airline, the airline towbars that move the airplanes to the runway, the military contract we have with RAPAC.

In the marine industry, I think, we dealt with 3 different boats and jet skis, et cetera, electric planes, auto, specialty trucks, vans, shuttle buses, et cetera, et cetera. And these 25 companies look like they offer potential of some 15 different customers, some of which we've named and some of which we've not. That will be, naturally we have got Proterra in the U.S. But China, we've talked about we've made an announcement about Turkey, India, an unknown in Europe, Indonesia, South Korea, Israel, Columbia, South America.

And I just want to make sure that while I realize all of these are not going to come to fruition. That when you make a statement that UQM seems to be the EV company that is involved with so many various other companies. That's what gives you confidence as management and the company, that there is so much potential out there other than things that you haven't even announced.

Can you just basically talk about our global footprint? And even with the tier ones that we're now dealing with Eaton and Ballard and Sinotruk and Meritor and DANNAR, et cetera. And I'm sorry to say that's a long, but I was just amazed that there was actually so many that our footprint was in so many different places. So, I apologize for being long with that. But if I could follow up by you just talking a little bit about this footprint. And why that gives us so much opportunity even outside the JV?

Joseph Mitchell

I think you've summarized it pretty well, Thurman. I don't think there's much more I can really say. You've really gone through all of them. Now again the key point, I think a few of those guys mentioned. It's all about you getting the volume and scale. And that's what we're really been focused in on a lot of the customers, again, China where the largest market is. And us positioning ourselves with companies like Meritor. That makes us so excited about the growth that we're going to see. So, I think I think you summarized it well, not very much more I could really say to that. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Joe. Just a single brief question. Will UQM be the sole supplier to the joint venture? The sole supplier of the products that we sell, obviously?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, this was a very key point in the, again we haven't agreed to in principle. Is the JV will be exclusive as long as we are competitive from a cost and performance standpoint to Sinotruk and all of their applications. And then obviously, we're going to be looking outside, if it's not just to be captive, it's to be an independent company that sell all over China. But that is a key element of the JV, when you got a company that built 170,000 commercial vehicles last year, in all shapes and sizes. And again, they mentioned to us about 10,000 EVs, that's going to be how quickly can we get our products on all of those. So, this is a very, very important -

Unidentified Analyst

That's why I posed the question. Thanks, Joe.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks for taking my call. I just had a question. Can you give us an update on the ITL, please?

David Rosenthal

We, yes, definitely, we continue to talk to ITL. They've again fallen behind significantly from the original timing on their business plan. And one of the things that will change with them as we move forward is they will then become a customer of the JV. We still are working again getting the products here from North America but long-term, they will be a JV customer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

David Rosenthal

You're welcome.

Irving Reifman

Hi, I am in Southern California and Proterra as you know is opening a new facility and they are getting a lot of publicity in both the financial media and the general media. And their discussions that they're going to expand into other types of vehicles. I don't know if that's true or not. But could you summarize the contractual relationships and it applies to all their products?

Joseph Mitchell

Again, I think we've heard some talk of them moving into some other products. We again, are a key supplier to Proterra, but we have nothing exclusive with them. We will be on the vast majority of their buses as they have new applications. This is an area where work on the E-axles with companies like Meritor and others, puts us in a very, very good position to be the supplier, not just to Proterra but many others. So, I think one of the key important parts we mentioned is, when you look at the advantages and electrification as they build the motor components into the axle that will give a huge advantage.

I know, Proterra is very interested, I mean I've talked directly with their CEO and he is very aware of what we're doing with Meritor and others. But again, there's nothing exclusive to say, we would automatically be their supplier. But definitely would be a strong candidate I would expect for any new applications.

Irving Reifman

Up to now, if have you've been the only supplier for their propulsion systems?

Joseph Mitchell

I believe everything that they have on the road today may be 1 bus has got UQM drive in it.

Irving Reifman

And just in reference to the prior gentleman's question on ITL. They were to acquire the remaining CODA inventories, is that still a plan?

Joseph Mitchell

That's still the plan unless we sell it to someone else before they come along.

Irving Reifman

Okay. And I think, did you mention Kalmar in your remarks, and if you could mention Kalmar and Keshi in there, if there is any progress there?

Joseph Mitchell

Kalmar, I mean they continue to be a steady customer, and they're not large volume. But we continue to sell systems for them. Keshi, we haven't moved anything to them in the last while. We were in discussions for when the next order is going to come in, but they're working on that electrification of their vehicles. And unfortunately, has fallen behind what their original schedule is, but we will definitely keep people posted as they get back on track.

Irving Reifman

Okay. Well as a long-time shareholder I can't state enough what a remarkable turnaround you've achieved so congratulations, and keep up the good work.

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. I just wanted to find out Joe, how you feel about the joint venture with China as far as being a revenue generator for UQM? And whether or not this is going to be the preeminent generator for the company or will the rest of the world at some point, challenge that or maybe be better or bigger?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, I think that's a tough one to answer where that's going to fall both in the near-term and long-term. We expect, again, in the near term with the volumes and what's going on in China again with Sinotruk alone. That from a revenue, and I guess more from the profitability standpoint, it's going to be generated from the JV. That should be very, very successful and substantial for us.

What's going on in the rest of the world? I think you are seeing awful lot of countries that are announcing to going 100% electric. One of the callers had mentioned earlier, the number of places that we had applications running, as they advanced the opportunities will be very, very good.

And a key thing, I really want to point out is us positioning ourselves with the customers and us as a Tier 2 again with company such as Meritor, working with Eaton and other major Tier 1s. That puts us in a really strong position to be a player in many, many applications. Because one of the challenges we've had being the smaller company is, the big companies want to work with the major Tier 1s. And us positioning ourselves as a Tier 2 with these types of companies gives us a far greater reach into these major companies, where they already have a global presence, all the service and sales and other support that's needed. That's going to be looked for on a global basis.

So, I think getting these pieces in place very key to our strategy, and you're starting to see the results of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Well thank you for your answers.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Is the sale of the proceeds from the land, is that included in the cash position that was given today? Or is that extra cash that will be coming up?

Joseph Mitchell

No, it is included in the $8 million that we announced.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Joseph Vidich

Yes, I just had 1 more question on the JV. Regarding the JV, are there any geographical limitations and where they can sell to?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. This JV is set up to serve only the China market. But we've intentionally structured it that way. Because again, there is a lot of things going on in other areas in the world such as India and Europe that because of the structure that we want to make sure that we got access to that.

Joseph Vidich

Sure.

Joseph Mitchell

And another key element of the JV is either one of the parties can utilize the JV as a contract manufacturer in essence moving that product out at cost and then moving that into whoever is going to be making the sale. So, their customers that we have and customers that Sinotruk has. So, I think it's another big advantage, but the scope of the JV is going to be limited to China.

Joseph Vidich

So, if you used it as a contract manufacturer, you could actually make sales in India and have it manufactured by the JV?

Joseph Mitchell

That's correct. And then that would be our sales.

Joseph Vidich

Okay. Thanks very much.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

I have been a shareholder for many more than 20 years, listened to all your conference calls. Thank you, Thank you. This is the most wonderful thing to hear this conference call. The only thing that I would like to have you think about is prior to the, in the future, prior to the meetings, you would give a little guidance. So that we will have a feel for how well things are going. And I again wanted to thank you very much.

Joseph Mitchell

I appreciate your comments. Thank you.

Randall Hough

Hey, Joe. During your preliminary comments, you categorize the North American Truck Association meeting here in Atlanta. As the results with respect to Meritor and others and others and Meritor being the maker of the E-axle product with our motor in it as rousing success. It was my understanding that the presentation of these different formations of E-axles by a variety of large Tier 1s was to test the market.

And you responded by saying they are very excited with the response of their customers and all that. And that would take them into Phase II. Could you explain that from that point forward? Or give a little more color on just what the reaction of customers were as far as you know it? And what that might mean? What that might indicate for volume productions going forward and timing of those productions?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, I can give you as much details as I can. Again, has been disclosed by the Meritor and the others is, the feedback from major customers was they wanted to get samples very quickly. And how quickly can we get them? So, we are working on finalizing the details of the next stage, where very consistent to what we spoke about earlier was. What was on display was in essence concept or static samples nonfunctional. The next phase is to move to fully functional samples that various customers can put on their vehicles and run trials for.

But there will be a lot of engineering work and the sale of what we call pilot or prototypes of that stage, we are, I would say, close to finalizing the details to move into that next stage, and the discussions are on and scopes of work being defined to move there and the timing that's being asked is very, very aggressive. But it's actually consistent with the, we expect next year in 2018 to be a year of road trials, getting functional prototypes. And then, they're going to be very disciplined in their product development and launch. So, I would expect that in the following year is when you would start to see volume.

Again, in the EV world, it's difficult to put firm numbers on forecast, because anybody that puts a number out in the past has been wrong. I don't want to put numbers out there, but I think the trends that we're seeing from a macro perspective look very, very good. So that's why we're getting very excited about this application. And again, it's not just for them, it's what this could also do in the China market. Because as you are also aware that CNHTC and Sinotruk does their own axles. So, they're also very interested in developing something similar. So, we'll be working with them as well to put this type of product on the road for the China market.

Randall Hough

And what is it about the E-axle that would get the commercial vehicle space so excited about electrifying?

Joseph Mitchell

Yeah. When you start looking at all of the advantages. Number one is cost. Is now when you are able to combine number of the motor components fully integrated into the axle, it's the elimination of the transmission, elimination of the actually engine components as you go all electric. It improves the overall packaging of the vehicle. So that the batteries have much more space that can be economically packaged in the vehicle, opens up storage space for a higher payload for a commercial vehicle.

But just a tremendous number of advantages and also, the performance that they're able to get with that type of application. So that's where you see that the traditional EV that's had the motor and the transmission and a lot of those driveline component still existing. This really opens up a number of opportunities that were not there previously.

Randall Hough

And is the infrastructure for charging is essential for the commercial vehicle market, as it is for the consumer sedan regular automobiles market? Or is it more centralized and already in place in terms of large amounts of AC in a warehouse or a depot or something like that?

Joseph Mitchell

I think it's one of the advantages that fleets would have as they can manage the charging infrastructure much easier than what your typical persons going to have to put them in the garage and make that investment. Or you're starting to see more charges in various areas around that support the EV market. But I think it's one of the big advantages for the fleets to be the early adopters to bring this product to market.

Randall Hough

Okay, great. Thank you.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Randall Hough

Good luck to you, guys.

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you.

Joseph Vidich

Yeah, definitely. Again, I thank you, everyone for joining today. In summary, we remain very excited about the future of UQM, as we are achieving key strategic milestones that we have set out over the past two years. I am also encouraged by our day-to-day operations and execution we achieved as the third quarter generated the highest quarterly sales we've seen in a number of years.

Now there is still significant amount of work to be done that's in front of us. And it's critical that we execute on our expansion in China and the launch of the JV. I believe that this is the most exciting inflection point that we've seen in the company's history, as commercial applications and markets are converging with our technology and engineering expertise. We'd like once again to thank all of you for your continued support. And we look forward to the opportunities ahead of us. Thank you again.

