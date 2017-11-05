Vista Outdoor - A Value Play

With Trump's election into the oval office and his widely publicized support for the gun industry in the US, it comes as a surprise that Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO), one of the three US firearms retailers, recorded a 46% decrease in share price YTD.

Vista Outdoor is a US listed company with 2 main reporting segments:

Outdoor products (c. 51% of sales)

Shooting sports (c. 49% of sales)

Vista boasts a variety of different brands, Federal Premium (no. 1 market share in ammunition), Savage Arms (nationally recognized long gun brand) and Bushnell Brand (leading provider of hydration system solutions in the hiking, cycling, and winter sports market).

Why is there this opportunity?

Declining organic sales – numerous profit warnings

Vista’s 46% decrease in share price YTD was mainly caused by:

Declining organic sales, as reported in both 1Q17 and FY16 earnings presentation.

Impairment (due to an acquisition related charge) of $450M which resulted in negative earnings for FY16.

We feel, however, that the market does not understand Vista’s business well, and is also ignoring the strong potential of the gun industry.

Investment Thesis

Gun industry

The market is predicting that gun sales will continue to slow in the future. They believe that the market for gun ownership is largely saturated given the rush of buying before the US presidential election. This resulted in a record breaking spike in gun sales in 2016 as there were fears that a Clinton presidency will result in stronger gun legislation.

This theory is ignoring the structural tailwinds that exist in the firearms industry.

According to research completed by the Pew Research organisation (Key takeaways on Americans' views of guns and gun ownership), 67% of gun owners cite protection as a major reason for owning a firearm, whereas 38% of them cite hunting as a major reason.

With tragedies such as the recent terror attack in New York, where 8 people were killed (widely cited as the deadliest terror attack in the US since 9/11), as well as various other incidents such as Sandy Hook, people are terrified. This will continue to translate to stronger gun sales in the future for personal protection.

According to research done by Statista (Number of hunting licenses and permits in the U.S. 2017 | Statistic), number of hunting licenses have increased year on year from 36.3 million in 2016 to 36.8 million in 2017. In fact, number of licences have been growing since 2014. This continues to be a driving factor for increased gun sales in the future.

Furthermore, given Trump’s recent comments that he will support the gun industry (Gun Sales Are Plummeting and Trump Wants to Help), and the wave of permissive gun laws being written in congress, gun sales are set to increase going forward.

We believe that saturation of the gun ownership market is a temporary phenomenon, and that gun sales will pick up again in the future.

Ammunition player as well

A large portion of Vista Outdoor’s shooting sports profit comes from selling ammunition.

Declining gun sales in the near term due to an overly saturated market should in no way affect ammunition sales. In fact, higher levels of gun ownership should encourage and bolster revenues within the ammunition space.

Less focus on acquisitions

Management recently decreased the pace of acquisitions. We view this development positively given the need to focus on organic growth and improving internal margins. Acquisitions can be a hit and miss, as shown by the $450M acquisition related write down recorded earlier this year.

Valuation

A quick comparable companies analysis was conducted with Vista’s peers. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) and Sturm, Ruger & Co. (NYSE: RGR) are both largely pure-play firearms companies (note 85.6% of AOBC’s revenue was derived from sales of firearms in FY17). Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is predominantly a manufacturer for firearms ammunition, and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) is a seller of outdoor products such as camping, diving and watercraft equipment.

Note that the EBIT of both Vista Outdoor and Olin were adjusted for one-off charges such as acquisition related costs, restructuring costs and impairment charges. Note also that Vista’s impairment of $450M (mainly due to its acquisition of Bushnell and Blackhawk) contributed to a net loss for FY17, which placed significant downward pressure on its stock price earlier this year. However, as elaborated on earlier, we believe management has decreased the pace of acquisitions recently, thus decreasing the risk of a similar charge.

If we view Vista Outdoor as a pure-play fireams seller, it trades at a premium to AOBC and RGR (both of which have seen significant decreases of their stock prices over the past year). However, according to its 1Q17 earnings presentation, 51.0% of Vista's sales were attributed to outdoor products, and only 49.0% of its sales came from shooting sports.

In addition, a significant revenue source for Vista’s shooting sports segments came from selling ammunition. This is reiterated in the company’s 10-K, which states that the Federal Premium ammunition brand, owned by Vista, has no.1 market share in ammunition.

We thus feel that it is unjustified for the market to view Vista as a pure-play firearms seller. Its valuation should be a sum of the parts of AOBC, RGR, Olin Corporation, as well as Johnson Outdoors.

We would be interested to find out from management the percentage of revenue that came from ammunition. It is clear, however, that should the market begin to view Vista as more of an ammunition and an outdoor products manufacturer, there is significant upside potential.

Assuming equal weightage among peers, average EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.875, yielding an implied share price of $34.72, implying a 69% upside from the current share price.

Catalyst

3Q17 and 4Q17 results will be interesting to look at; any signs of increasing organic sales due to recovering firearms sales will be viewed positively by the market.

New and more favorable gun laws being drawn up in congress.

An approach by an activist investor.

Risks

Further impairment charges (though with a decreased pace of acquisitions this risk is largely mitigated).

Conclusion

We feel that Vista Outdoor has significant upside when we consider the structural tailwinds facing the gun industry. Together with Vista's diversified range of product offerings, we are confident that the market is mispricing Vista. However, without the lack of a clear catalyst, the market's valuation might not correct itself for a significant duration. Expect a correction upwards, but not for some time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.