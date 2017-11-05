Swamp Creature To Head Fed And Shrinking Gold Supply: Friday Gold Wrap Podcast Nov. 3, 2017

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

In this episode, host Mike Maharrey talks about Pres. Trump's pick to head the Federal Reserve. He also covers important news about gold supply and demand fundamentals.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud.