A Post-Crisis Record In Bond Market

In yesterday's article, I illustrated that the VIX Index, or fear gauge, printed its lowest average monthly reading in October for a dataset stretching back to 1990. This past week saw another record in the market for investment grade corporate credit as the benchmark Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index traded early in the week with a spread of just 94bp over matched Treasury securities. That was the tightest level the investment grade corporate bond market has traded at since June 2007, making it the lowest average investment grade corporate bond spread since the Great Recession.

It makes intuitive sense to me that we would be seeing historically tight credit spreads at the same time we are seeing uniquely low equity market volatility. In finance, the Merton Model can be used to assess the credit risk of a company by modeling the company's equity as a call option on its assets. One of the drivers of risk in that model is asset volatility implied from equity volatility. High levels of volatility mean that there is a greater chance that assets will fall to a level below that of liabilities. In today's market environment, low equity volatility signals low risk of large swings in asset values that could lead to firm distress.

That was a bit of a wonky description of the ties between low equity volatility and tight credit spreads. Thanks for indulging me, but I do believe that there are practical implications for Seeking Alpha readers to be gleaned from this decade low in credit spreads.

Tighter credit spreads mean lower expected future excess returns from corporate bonds. Those holding IG bonds, bond funds, or ETFs like the popular iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:LQD) should expect a lower future contribution of returns from the spread component. These bondholders will be more dependent on the rate component for their total returns moving forward.

Like I described with equity volatility in yesterday's article, credit markets do not turn on a dime. Credit markets exhibit momentum, and we are likely to continue to see a positive backdrop for risky assets in the short-run.

While investment grade corporate bond spreads hit their new post-crisis tight, today's spread level may even be more notable when the index is adjusted for the change in quality mix and duration. In June 2007, when the market last traded at this level, the investment grade corporate bond index had a ratings mix of 26% AAA/AA, 38% A, and 36% BBB. Today, the mix is tilted towards lower quality with 11% AAA/AA, 39% A, 50% BBB. Similarly, the index today is longer duration, extending 1.5 years to the current 7.6 year duration. Adjusting for the lower quality and longer duration, and spreads could be seen as approaching all-time tight levels.

Despite modestly higher interest rates over the past year, tightening credit spreads mean that the cost of debt finance for U.S. companies continues to be attractive. The cost of capital remains very low, providing a ballast for equities. This also helps explain the negative ratings trajectory of U.S. corporations, which have been more comfortable operating with higher gross leverage given low financing costs.

Business cycles do not die of old age, but they can be killed by the collective mis-deployment of capital. Tight credit spreads could prompt a wave of leveraged buyouts or debt-fueled M&A. If that debt is applied to the wrong set of assets, we could see a pickup in financial distress that could lead to a retrenchment in lending that might prompt the cycle's end. That is a slow moving train, but before we see the end of a business cycle, we typically see credit spreads reach their nadir as we are seeing now.

