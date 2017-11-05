Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Todd Fromer - Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and CEO

Dror Elkayam - CFO

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Richard Baldry - Roth Capital

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Todd Fromer

Thank you. Before we turn the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks regarding forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, affect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions, typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Attunity's business, financial condition, and other operating results, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Attunity's annual report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports that are filed as well as other reports filed by Attunity with the SEC, to which your attention is directed.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attunity expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the forward-looking statements. During this call, we may also present certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income and certain ratios that are used with these measures.

In our press release and on the financial table issued earlier on our press release, which is located on our website at attunity.com, you will find our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measure, as well as a discussion about why we think these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to our results. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should not be considered instead of GAAP measures.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Shimon Alon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Attunity. Shimon, the floor is yours.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much, Todd, and thank you everyone for joining us for today. With me is Dror Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer. We will begin by providing you with an overview of our operational and financial performance during the third quarter, as well as other recent milestones achieved by the company. After our prepared remarks, Dror, Itamar and I will be happy to answer any of your questions.

We had a strong quarter. During the third quarter of 2017, we continued to see increasing demand for our innovative platform, resulting in 45% year-over-year growth in license revenue, and 27% growth in total revenue. We are seeing a growing customer need for data lake, cloud and SAP solutions. We continue to see Attunity's platform selected by large global operations.

The demand we're seeing is fueled by very large and growing markets that are driving strategic IP investments, including big data analytics, cloud computing, and IoT, the Internet of Things. This focus creates transformational capabilities across many industries globally, and we are reshaping data management and integration.

To capitalize on these business opportunities and enable modern analytics solutions, customers are shifting to modern data architecture. They move from traditional data warehousing to modern data lakes. They move from bench data processing to streaming and real-time architecture. And, they move from on-premise data centers to cloud-based and hybrid environments.

As enterprises conform their data management and integration infrastructure, to support modern analytics, their needs are quickly evolving and rapidly changing. Today, more than ever before, enterprises require real-time availability of data across clouds, data lakes, and streaming data systems, with the flexibility to change architecture and support a variety of emerging platforms. To do so, they need to deliver data efficiently while reducing the manual development effort traditionally required for data ingestion and readiness for data analytics.

Attunity is changing data integration. We uniquely accommodate these market needs by providing a modern platform that enables a wealth set of solutions. For enterprises, building data lakes will provide automated and scalable data pipelines to enable new analytics and drive faster ROI. For those building streaming architecture, we turn databases into data streams that can enable real-time analytics across universal streaming platforms.

And for those turning to the cloud, we provide efficient data mobility to enable migrations and agile analytics, supporting multiple cloud platforms. We continue to innovate and build our differentiation, leveraging our position as the leading independent provider of change data capture technology, the breadth of our support for many enterprise data systems, and the ease of use, we enable information that facilitates faster time-to-value and a larger-scale deployment.

A perfect example of the value it brings with our differentiated platform is the work we're doing for a large global financial services company. For flexibility and scale, these customers selected Attunity Replicate, a universal data ingestion solution. For accelerating the availability of analytics-ready data, these customers selected Attunity Compose for Hive.

These solutions enable the company's strategic data lake initiative, and are designed to deliver real-time data for analytics to improve customer experience and customer satisfaction. The deal generated a million dollars of license, maintenance, and services. We continue to innovate and win global customers. Our brand awareness grows, and our product continues to be recognized by industry analysts, by new customers, and by partners.

Recently, we have been recognized again by Gartner in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. In the last few years, we became the leading technology and partner of choice for large cloud and IT vendors, looking to facilitate data migrations to their platforms. And this week, we announced our expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft for enabling data migration and replication initiatives.

With this partnership, Microsoft and Attunity are jointly offering a new product, Attunity Replicate for Microsoft Migration, which is designed to facilitate and accelerate migrations from various database systems to the Microsoft Azure Cloud and Data Platform. With this new strategic partnership, we go to market together to accommodate customer needs globally across a broad range of data integration requirements, including migration, analytics, data lake, and big data initiatives.

I will now let Dror review the financial performance for the quarter. Dror, the floor is yours.

Dror Elkayam

Thank you Shimon and good morning everyone. We reported record revenue of 16.5 million for the quarter, 27% increase compared with 13 million for the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter includes record license revenue of 9.2 million, a 45% increase compared with 6.3 million last year. The increase in license revenue is primarily due to a recurring revenue of approximately 3 million recognized from the OEM agreement announced in July this year. Maintenance and service revenue was 7.3 million, a 10% increase compared with 6.6 million for the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to the growth in maintenance webbing.

Gross margin was 84% compared to 82% for the same period last year. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in total revenue and decrease in amortization expenses of intangible assets, many associated with the acquisition of Appfluent. This increase was partially offset by an increase in cost of revenue due to additional hires to our customer support and consulting team, as well as additional contractor costs for our consulting team.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 86%, which excludes amortization costs associated with acquisitions and stock-based compensation, similar to the same period last year. Total R&D expenses increased 12% to 3.7 million from 3.3 million last year, which was primarily due to the addition of new hires and increased subcontractor costs. Expenses also increased due to the devaluation of the US dollar against the Israeli shekel that was partially-hedged.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 4% to 8.5 million from 8.2 million last year, which was primarily due to higher investment in marketing activities and employee-related costs associated with an expansion of our sales team in EMEA. G&A expenses increased 13% to 1.5 million from 1.3 million last year. This increase is mainly due to increased employee-related costs and the devaluation of the US dollar against the Israeli shekel that was partially hedged.

Total operating expenses decreased 4% to 16.4 million compared with 17 million last year. In the third quarter of 2016, GAAP operating expenses included 2 million associated with a partial impairment of acquired technology from Appfluent. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 12% to 15 million from 13.5 million last year. This increase is mainly due to new hires and higher subcontractor costs in both the R&D and support teams.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter exclude $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses associated with acquisition, compared with exclusion of 3.6 million for the same period last year of impairment charges and equity-based compensation expenses, and amortization expenses associated with acquisitions.

Net operating income for this quarter was 0.1 million compared with net operating loss of 4.1 million for the same period last year. Net operating income on a non-GAAP basis was 1.5 million, which excludes 1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses associated with acquisitions compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of 0.5 million for the same period last year, which excludes 3.6 million in impairment charges and equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions.

Our income tax expense for the third quarter was 0.6 million compared with income tax benefit of 0.2 million for the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2016, income tax benefit was mainly attributable to the impairment we recorded last year of Appfluent's intangible assets. Our non-GAAP income tax expense was 0.7 million, which excludes a non-cash income tax benefit of 0.1 million related to non-GAAP adjustments. This is compared with non-GAAP tax expense of 1 million for the same period last year, which excludes a non-cash income tax benefit of 1.2 million, mainly associated with business combination accounting rules.

Net loss was 0.4 million, or 0.03 per diluted share, compared with net loss of 4 million, or 0.24 per diluted share, last year. Non-GAAP net income was 0.8 million or 0.04 per diluted share, compared with the non-GAAP net loss of 1.7 million or 0.10 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net income excludes a total of 1.2 million in expenses which are mostly attributable to equity-based compensation expenses and amortization costs associated with acquisitions. This is compared with a total of 2.3 million in expenses for the same period last year, which were mostly attributable to impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization costs associated with acquisition, and income tax benefit.

Moving to the balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents were 7.3 million as of September 30, 2017, compared with 9.2 million as of December 31, 2016. The decrease in cash is mainly attributable to cash used in operating activities of 1.6 million. In light of our cash balance and the line of credit we have, we believe that we have sufficient capital resources to support our operation.

We received towards the end of this quarter, several customer orders which resulted in higher accounts receivable balance of 8.5 million, an increase of 1.5 million compared with the balance as of December 31, 2016. Accordingly, our DSO was 47 days as of September 30 compared with 41 days as of December 31, 2016.

Our shareholders' equity decreased to 30.5 million as of September 30 compared with 32.7 million as of December 31, 2016. As of September 30, our total headcount was 253 compared with 247 as of the end of Q2 2017 and compared with 244 as of the end of Q3 2016.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Shimon for some closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Thank you Dror. In summary, we're in the right markets at the right time. We continue to see and invest in building our momentum in the market we focus on, and believe that our unique and innovative product suite offers a large market opportunity for us to build on our footprint here. We continue to innovate and recently released the latest version of our modern data integration platform.

This major release is designed to address the rapidly-evolving needs of modern analytics and data management initiatives. The new release includes Attunity Replicate 6 along with new versions of Attunity Compose for Hive and Attunity Enterprise Manager, offering expanded capabilities that enable large-scale and accelerated data pipelines automation across cloud, data lakes, and streaming enterprise architecture.

And, as we announced this morning, we continue to invest in building our team and excited to welcome Mark Logan as our new COO, focused on bolstering our sales organization. This is the right time for Attunity to drive the business forward with positive momentum under our belt. I'd like to thank all our investors, our great customers, partners and dedicated and definitely working hard members of Attunity team for their support.

Now, I would like to open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chad Bennett

Just a quick maybe clarification, if I may, with Dror. You pointed out the $3 million OEM agreement that closed in July. You didn't recognize all of that revenue this quarter, right?

Dror Elkayam

True, we did not recognize - this agreement value is over $9 million, and we recognized a proportion, the annual proportion of it this quarter.

Chad Bennett

Okay, so you recognized probably even less, but a quarter of the kind of $3 million annually?

Dror Elkayam

We recognized $3 million, which is approximately one-third of the, at least the initial engagement.

Chad Bennett

Oh, okay, so you did recognize $3 million this quarter?

Dror Elkayam

Yes.

Shimon Alon

Just wanted to note that this is recurring revenue, we will continue to recognize revenue from this agreement in the next few years. Not only then, as we stated last quarter on the call, we expect to get additional revenue for additional scenarios for the same agreement. So, as I will say, we will continue to recognize over the next few years the same or more on the quarterly or yearly basis.

Chad Bennett

And kind of ex the OEM agreement, in the license revenue number this quarter, or from a booking standpoint, I'm not sure they're that different. But can you give us some type of idea of how much of the quarter bookings or revenue was driven from Hadoop or open source?

Shimon Alon

I would say that the data lake, we don't call it Hadoop even though Hadoop is the center technology of the data lake. But, as people have to understand the shift and the change in the market, it's exciting because people are moving from data warehousing into data lake, from bench to real time and the like. This required a lot of different technologies. The ecosystem gets bigger and bigger, the complexity gets bigger and bigger, and I would say that definitely the large deals that we go through, we just talked about the million dollar was the one of them. And I will say that more than I estimate 60% of our deals come from data lake, data lake-related orders.

Chad Bennett

And that's significantly up year-over-year, Shimon?

Shimon Alon

Absolutely yes.

Chad Bennett

Okay, got it, and then maybe you -- go ahead, sorry?

Shimon Alon

During the Analyst Day, if you remember, we showed our growth in Hadoop over the last two or three years since it started, and it reached over 500% on an annual basis.

Chad Bennett

I remember that. And then maybe the last one for me, and I'll jump off. You just announced, I think it was yesterday, I think it's a new partnership with Microsoft. Can you give us some type of color in terms of how this relationship with Microsoft is different from I guess your prior or existing relationship?

Shimon Alon

Absolutely, I will ask Itamar Ankorion, which is our CMO in charge of business development, and [indiscernible] with Microsoft, to share with you the content of this partnership.

Itamar Ankorion

So, as you may have known, we've had a strong partnership with Microsoft for many years, and what we've announced this week is basically an expanded and more strategic partnership, designed to address the growing market needs, also aligned with those changes we've talked about in the marketplace. And the idea was to work together, to provide a joint offering to facilitate migrations and create additional programs designed to create even closer alignment and drive more demand. Actually look closer at what we've done today, which is more unique, is this is a joint PR announcement and form of a public endorsement recognition opportunity by Microsoft as a strategic partner.

And also importantly, in the past we've partnered with Microsoft around SQL Server, and data warehousing, this one positions us for a broader set of initiatives including sub-migrations, data lakes, SAB analytics as well as real-time business intelligence, so a much broader position from what we had before. Literally, having this kind of announcement gives us awareness and credibility when we engage with the large Microsoft sales force all around the world, and their respective channel partners. And it also, we think it differentiates us by this strategic positioning, again aligned with Microsoft as we engage with customers who use or want to use Microsoft platforms, both on [indiscernible] and the cloud. So again, very excited overall with this expanded strategic partnership. Key milestones in the partnership and really a way to kick off additional programs to drive more awareness in the pipeline.

Chad Bennett

Maybe one last question before I jump off. Outside of the $3 million in OEM revenue and the $1 financial services deal in the quarter, were there any other seven-figure deals in the quarter, Dror?

Dror Elkayam

There were no additional seven-figure deals, although we have several such deals in our pipeline for Q4.

Richard Baldry

Maybe start with the hiring of the new COO, what will his primary focus areas be within the company and how will that sort of spread the responsibilities around in a different way than before? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

First, we're very excited about having the COO. His major job is first to help me -- we're running an expanded company since we started. We grew the number of employees, we grew the number of customers, the market is changing, the revenue -- we are on our way to the $100 million and then we will announce the $250 million. It's great to have somebody with many years of experience to help me. A little bit about himself, Mark definitely fits very well the culture of Attunity.

He has had many leadership roles before, he was a CEO, he was a COO, worked for a CRM company, ERP companies, data analytics and data modernization company, managed groups of people, managed go-to-market which is very important. We are going to transition responsibility with Mark. Mark will be in charge of the sales and support teams worldwide. We will start sales in the US to give the opportunity to learn -- his major job at the beginning would be to build the 2018, and then we will explain this to the European and the Asia Pacific. A lot of very great challenges, and great additional strong team member to help us to grow the company to where we want to be.

Richard Baldry

And you just touched lightly on pipeline. Maybe spend a little more time focusing on what the fourth quarter/maybe 2018 pipeline looks like in terms of the larger deals and the breadth of deals you expect, and if there's any other sort of major OEM agreements that we should be watching for, or milestones?

Shimon Alon

I will take each one of them separately, let's start with the pipeline. The pipeline continues to grow, and it's not happened by just us being there working so hard. The market is changing, and everybody on this call has to understand, the market is moving to what we call data lake. It's a universal environment, it takes data from everywhere, and put it together in one or two locations. The real time aspect is super-important. I'm visiting a lot of customers who -- one told me, kind of the job you said, the real-time report, when I push the button I get the report, but the data on the report is two weeks old or one day old. And the needs for real-time data is super critical.

And people have to get the data when they can use it for analytics, so it has to be prepared data for this, which means that the traditional way of doing business, the traditional infrastructure of [indiscernible] to one large vendor, it's over. They're moving the vendors and start to select new ideas, new technology, new infrastructure, an ecosystem, and it becomes very strategic transformation. A strategic transformation costs a lot of money so they have to be very careful and they have to invest a lot of money. That's where the large deal is coming from.

We are selling today to companies we never touched before. We are selling the top Fortune 50, Fortune 10, Fortune 100. We see customers that we had dreamed to talk with them, and today they’re selecting us, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare companies. Many different, very large companies who used to buy from one large vendor, finding now the opportunity to replace. Of course, this replacement comes with a lot of testing, a lot of architecture building, a lot of what I would call legal and financial reviews. We are very proud when we close with these guys.

Some of the big environment we closed before we're closing again and start to see repeat sales from these guys. We go back to the pipeline, I would say that the pipeline grew both in total revenue and in the number of the large deals. I just want to make sure people understand that large deals also take a longer time to close, and health -- I mean, I'm so confused, the timing of the close. We don't lose them, we just have to make sure that -- sometimes they come earlier, and it happened now when we bid the numbers, and sometimes even we don't know it's coming. There we'll either move it forward or move it backwards.

So, bear with us. We're in a great market, that generates a huge amount of revenue with capturing as much as we can, and see. The timing sometimes becomes a challenge to us, and that's what we'd like to share with you. On the OEM side, we definitely as you can see, we're helping many companies to deliver real-time data to data lakes. It can be a cloud vendor that's selecting us, and we're not yet with all of them, even though we talk with all of them.

Well, with the very large companies who needs, data lakes needs to move the data and they aren't talking with us. Our ability to work with SAP, which is very unique, drives other companies who need the SAP data, the real-time SAP data, as well, to work with us. So, at the end of the day, while we have a very successful OEM agreement so far, we will continue to expand the activity in this area, and we expect in the next few quarters to get more revenue for more OEM.

Richard Baldry

The last thing would be, because you do your larger deals with pretty high-quality companies, the receivables have stepped up this quarter. Can you talk about early into Q4, has that kind of reversed back down to a normal level? Because aside from that, your cash would have been back in the sort of $10 million level you've had for a while, so just sort of curious about the early trending on that line, in fourth quarter?

Dror Elkayam

Yes, so thank you. What you saw, Rich, in our financials is that there were several customers that we closed toward the end of the quarter, and therefore could not turn into immediate cash. They were a part of the AR, so you saw a nice jump in our AR balances, but not in our cash balance. In the first few weeks of October, obviously the AR balances, or part of it, converted to cash exactly as you describe so there is no concern whatsoever on that end. As we all know, our DSO number is extremely strong, and therefore we convert AR balances extremely fast to cash. If you take a look at the aggregate of AR and cash throughout the last few quarters, you'll see that the total is around $16 million.

So, in this quarter, we were not able to collect in the last few days of the quarter, funds that we did collect immediately after the end of the quarter. So, you see a clear trend of staying at these levels, and we are fine with it. We feel comfortable with the cash balance. We feel comfortable with the AR balance. Our AR balance is very clean, very neat, no bad debt whatsoever. Our customers are Fortune 50, Fortune 100 customers, they buy the software, they use it, they are very happy with what they get, and they pay immediately. And this is what you see here.

Ittai Kidron

Shimon, maybe you could talk about the new release, and what are some of the capabilities it brings? And what kind of new use cases do you think it opens up to you that you couldn't address up until now?

Shimon Alon

I would say that all our new releases are typically being driven by customer requirements, being part of a strategic environment and very large customers. They're always looking to do things that they could not do before, and that's an exciting time for us. It's a hard time for R&D, but we are happy that we can bring this innovation to the market. I will ask Itamar to speak specifically about what the new releases bring with them. Itamar, please?

Itamar Ankorion

Absolutely. As we mentioned earlier, we're seeing a transition in the market, a shift in the market as customers move to be in modern data architectures, moving from data warehouses to data lakes, from on-prem to the cloud, and from bench to streaming. And with that, they need to deal with real-time data, to many systems they support, and working real-time. That's what we've focused on as we continue to innovate the platform. So, with Version 6 that we introduced a few weeks ago back in September, moving along all these accesses. So, we've done a lot of work for example, around the cloud.

We've significantly extended the endpoints that we support in the cloud, supporting additional data warehousing, streaming environments, multiple cloud environments, so we can provide our customers with the choice and the flexibility to work with a different cloud of choice as well as support multiple cloud environments. That is again another trend we're starting to see, is customers want to avoid being locked in with one cloud and have the option to move around and use whichever cloud they want. Again, our focus is to enable this universal availability of data wherever customers want to use it. So, that was one part of the enhancements we've done around the cloud.

The other one was around a streaming architecture, as we mentioned, customer moving from bench to streaming to real-time, and we've added support for several additional streaming architectures, as well as enhanced the technology we provide in respect to how we publish data, how we make data available in this streaming environment to facilitate the real-time analytics that we'll then use on that data. That has to do with how we enable metadata integration in those environments, how we organize the data to make its use for analytics and stream processing easier. So again, we now support what we call a universal streaming platform. We support Kafka, we support Kinesis which is by Amazon, we support Azure Event Hubs by Microsoft, MapR streams, Hortonworks Data Flow, so a lot of different streaming architectures and platforms that customers may choose.

And then, on the data lake side, we continue to make enhancements to both support high performance, higher scale, both with Attunity Compose for Hive and how we facilitate the delivery of analytics-ready data, as well as with Attunity Enterprise Manager which provides additional management capabilities, which are critical to support these larger-scale environments, bottom-end monitoring, control and security purposes. So overall, a lot of things that went into this release as well as bringing together different products in our portfolio that customers can leverage including the synergy between them to get more value from Attunity.

Ittai Kidron

That's great, that's a great review. I guess when you talk about the pipeline, and I think Shimon you talked about the pipeline shipping very positively as we move into 2018, are any of your partners more important and critical in executing on this pipeline, or you feel like you're spread around pretty balanced across most of your partners?

Shimon Alon

Well, very pleased actually with all of them. We get references from these partners. Not only do we generate revenue from them, they refer us and they bring us the large customers. It's good for them, it's good for us. It's really a true partnership. We just this moment, yesterday, we were at a big conference of Microsoft, that's why they issued the PR. And while we were there, there were hundreds of people visiting our booth or our stand as Microsoft shared with them data sheets and information and breakfast about what Microsoft and us do together. We benefit from the Amazon conferences, we benefit from Teradata conferences. We basically feel very good with all our partners.

Shimon Alon

Very good, thank you very much, everybody and thank you for the participation. We look forward to keeping you updated on the advancement of our business. And as a reminder, we will attend the Roth Corporate Access Day in New York on Wednesday, November 15, and the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on Thursday, November 16. We definitely more than welcome you to meet with us while we are there. Have a great day, and thank you very much.

