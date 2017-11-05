Three Requests For Financial Advice Forced The Question: What Do I REALLY Think?

My ex-wife has the same income needs I sense daily on SA, and the best I came up with involves laddered fixed income and (gasp!) small dips into principal.

The nanny needed a process which she could follow for a couple of decades but which was not quite as simplistic as the traditional advisory model.

The market as a whole is overvalued, maybe quite a bit overvalued, but it continues to go up and will continue to go up until it doesn't.

This has been my prepackaged answer to casual questions as to my opinion about the market. My view hasn't changed, and I have fairly high conviction about it. The problem is that it is useless as a guide to specific action.

My own actions accord with this view, however. My potential equity capital is 50% in equities and 50% in cash and has been for a couple of years. I should be well able to take advantage of a major market decline. If that doesn't come to pass, it's OK. I don't require big returns. I don't rely on my equity holdings for income needs. Keeping what I have is my number one goal. Meanwhile I have been lucky to approximately equal the S&P 500 (total return, fully invested) last year and trail it by 2-3% this year. The key word in that sentence is "lucky." It wasn't brilliance. I don't expect to do it again.

Which begs the big question: what do I REALLY think about the market?

And what is a reasonable strategy to address it for people with different needs and goals than mine?

Those are two really hard questions, and they require the kind of concentration you are supposed to achieve if sentenced to be executed at dawn. Within the past three months I received three serious requests for advice - requests to which I felt the need to respond simply and responsibly. These requests forced me to come to terms with the above questions. I'll consider the three cases in order. But first a word about conventional wisdom.

Conventional wisdom has always struck me as the great second best. I was not yet an RIA in 2000, thus not constrained by conventional wisdom at all. I went into the blow-up with no exposure to techs or dot.coms, no large caps except Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), a few cheap small caps, and a lot of cash. Would I have been able in good conscience to do that with clients? Are you kidding? Not even Jeremy Grantham did anything close to that, and he likes to boast of the number of clients he lost at GMO.

By 2007, however, I was a registered advisor and felt constrained to some degree by conventional practices. I couldn't very well cut market exposure as much as I thought I should. The canonical wisdom driving financial advice says sternly not to do that. Sticking to the canonical wisdom cost me personally. I couldn't very well do something for myself which was radically different from what I felt obliged to do for clients. It's one of the reasons (along with the stress) that I retired from being a registered advisor.

At this point, beating the market doesn't make sense as a personal goal. I just want to make a reasonable return at reasonably low risk. If I beat the market in the future it will be by first avoiding catastrophes and then exploiting them. This may or may not be the correct strategy for everybody. Here's how I applied it for the three people who asked for my advice. They are, in order:

1. The Nanny

On a recent visit with my (second) wife to see our new granddaughter, my step-son-in-law asked me to advise their night nanny about what to do with her savings. She had saved a decent sum and had it in CDs. A very capable and frugal middle-aged woman from Trinidad, she needed durable advice. I would probably never see her again. Satisfying myself that she had a couple of decades to continue working I launched into a recitation of the conventional wisdom: she could put together a simple portfolio using three Vanguard funds, Total Stock Market Index (VTI), FTSE All-World Ex-US (VEU), and Total Bond Index (BND). I suggested a ratio. I told her she should re-balance annually and otherwise just let it sit until she neared retirement. I touted the low cost and mentioned the importance of time in the market. Nothing to it.

Then I stopped in my tracks. Yikes! Was that what I REALLY thought? Hell, no! That wasn't anything close to what I REALLY thought! It was a moment of sudden enlightenment.

"Wait a minute," I said. "I'm going to be honest and tell you what I really think you should do. You can decide if you want to do it. Every asset class is expensive here - maybe crazy expensive. Why don't you do this. Establish the Vanguard accounts now - the Total Stock Market and FTSE All-World. Put in the minimum they require to open an account. Average in the rest of what you have quarterly over three years. Watch the market, and if it is down as much as 30% at any point, put in what you have left. Then don't look at your accounts. Just keep adding when you have money. And forget about the bond fund. Start putting money in it when you think you are about five years before retirement. Now write this down."

She wrote it down. She was a bright woman and I thought she could do what I suggested. It was the best I could come up with under the circumstances.

2. My Daughter

The next leg of that same trip was to see my middle-aged daughter. She asked me to have a look at her portfolio. Simple enough, I thought, until I started thinking about it.

At least I knew the client. My daughter is extremely smart, hard-working, and frugal, has values similar to mine, works as a nurse, has a couple of medical issues of her own, and is raising two kids without benefit of a husband. She has never applied her intelligence to investing, but the frugality comes to her naturally. Despite her protestations of health concerns she is likely to need money for quite a few years after retirement. She is a health nut like me and the average age of her grandparents at time of death exceeds 95. A client couldn't ask for an advisor with better grasp of personal situation and needs.

Although her income has never been spectacular I was pleasantly surprised to see that her financial assets were considerably above the national average (the national average being pitifully inadequate, of course). And I will be able to help her a lot with the education of her two children, having already started the savings accounts. I can also kick in toward her retirement one way or the other (by leaving money or making money available if blessed with longevity myself).

Her investments were roughly divided between stocks held in a non-tax-advantaged account and several 403(b) accounts dating back to years when she worked at universities. All used TIAA. I vaguely recall having suggested her allocation roughly 20 years ago.

The non-tax-advantaged account is entirely in just three stocks. There's a very outsize position in Berkshire Hathaway, which I had recommended, and smaller positions in Novo Nordisk (NVO)and Apple (AAPL), which she had chosen on her own. All had significant capital gains.

The TIAA accounts were primarily in equity index funds, mostly the domestic fund with small amounts of international, real estate, and TIAA fixed. I had liked that allocation at the time, but what now?

Conventional wisdom would frown upon the concentration in her three individual stocks, but I didn't see it that way. For one thing, selling them to diversify would produce a taxable event. For another, I have reservations about indexes in the current market. I believe they are somewhat distorted by high-flying winners and put at risk by holdings with imperiled business models. In my own accounts, I prefer to take my chances with Berkshire, and I don't mind the risks of of Apple and Novo Nordisk either. I let that side of her holdings stand.

The TIAA accounts were another question. There were no tax consequences, so needed changes could take place there without friction. These accounts were the place where I had to consider what I REALLY thought. I realized that TIAA isn't quite the organization it was when I used it myself and recommended it to her, but it still seemed good enough. It still had the one feature which had made it special for me: the TIAA fixed income annuity account. What I learned was that it currently paid 4%, with a 3% minimum no matter what. That set me to comparing a safe fixed return with what I really thought about market returns going forward.

With a pistol to my head I think the total stock market will offer about 4 to 5% over a ten year period. Whether it will do that smoothly or as the sum of a bumpy and scary ride, I have no idea. I get the number, more or less, from the roughly 2% dividend return and likely 3% annual earnings increase. Maybe it will come in a little higher with inflation. On the other hand, it is possible - and far more likely - that it will come in quite a bit lower because of an overall valuation adjustment. The ten-year period seems reasonable as the longest period for which it is possible to have any real visibility.

What I REALLY REALLY think is that 4-5% annualized for the next ten years may be somewhat optimistic.

That's why I am willing to keep 50% in cash, try to be in the right sectors (mainly by avoiding the terrible ones), and stand ready to pounce on a market crackup.

Against that background, a relatively safe 4% fixed return looks pretty good on a risk-adjusted basis.

My relatively simple tweak was to move most of the domestic equity index money to the TIAA 4% fixed option (I should note in passing the constraint of a 9-year phased exit requirement which didn't bother me). I then moved a modest amount into the international fund. While I feel that I can choose a concentrated portfolio of domestic stocks, I don't have the same confidence about choosing stocks internationally and thus have made it a policy to invest internationally using indexes.

With those changes I felt confident that my daughter's portfolio would do reasonably well if I happened to step in front of a bus.

3. My Ex-Wife

The third request for advice came from my ex-wife. I should say that we get along well at a distance of 1000 miles and 30 years. That's partly because we managed to be civil and decent to each other despite the usual bad feelings at the time of the split-up. (NB: I strongly recommend behaving generously and fairly in the course of a divorce. This may be the best piece of advice contained in this article.) Anyway my ex called with concerns that the market was overpriced and wanted my opinion as to what she should do.

In many respects my ex-wife resembles what I perceive to be the average SA reader. Her portfolio would fit right in on SA. She is 70, with parents whose average age at time of death was 101. She is a lifelong smoker, however. She has Social Security, but took it early without asking for my advice (I would have encouraged her to wait until she was 70). She spends quite a bit more than I do. She expresses the desire to help our children and grandchildren by leaving something in her will and she sometimes impulsively provides them with gifts. One piece of advice I repeated in our conversation was that they are fine and she would serve them best by looking after herself.

My ex's portfolio is managed by a bank trust department. I admit to not being a fan of bank trust departments, all of which are too expensive and most of which utilize a one-size-fits-all formula plugged in by nincompoops. She has a little under a million in assets invested mostly in "income stocks" - the stocks which have profited in recent years as bond substitutes.

A portfolio like this worries the hell out of me. It contains two kinds of companies: (1) basically sound companies which have been bid up by income seekers to prices at which they make no investment sense at all and (2) companies with higher yields (4-5% and more) which have something wrong with them. I'm tempted to name names, but that would be another article. What you have to ask yourself is how you would feel if the economic world, interest rates, and market valuations normalized and you woke up one morning to find that your capital had been reduced by some 30%.

The good news for my ex is that her portfolio was recently put together and there are no significant capital gains. Her case is a tough one. Fortunately I don't have direct responsibility, and she wouldn't expect me to. Our son is a very good investor with a long track record, and I suggested that I communicate with him and that she consider his suggestions. I then shared some thoughts with him which fell short of specific recommendations.

There are no easy solutions to her problem. If there were, I wouldn't see so many obviously smart and thoughtful people on SA deeply committed to the same troublesome strategy - a strategy which has the potential to produce some very uncomfortable moments. One thing I suggested to my son was a fixed income ladder of either Treasuries or CDs with durations of 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 years - a commitment large enough to provide ballast and flexibility. Equal allocations to Treasuries at those durations would produce a 2% average yield, while CDs would provide a bit more.

That 2% plus gets the income up to a point pretty close to, say, Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) 2.4%. What it mainly provides is a chance within 2 or 3 years to either re-enter equities at a better prospective rate of return or get a meaningful fixed return. Readers will note that this bears some resemblance to what I suggested for the frugal nanny from Trinidad.

Another benefit of flexibility would be to add stocks with better total return prospects. There are none, alas, that I would be comfortable recommending at the present moment.

My ex-wife's case is the toughest challenge to what I REALLY think. It is also the case which most reflects the central problem of contemporary investors. What I REALLY think is that it is harder than it has ever been to put together a satisfactory income portfolio and most efforts to do so move further out on the risk curve than the typical income seeker should accept.

It's easy for me to say, I admit, but I might compromise by tightening my belt a little, dipping into capital a little, and positioning to buy at better prices when and if the market has a hiccup. The hiccup, of course, may never come.

What I Know, What I Don't Know, What I Think

Nothing in this piece should be taken to suggest that I expect a crash or an immediate downward revaluation in the markets. I just don't know. Crashes are rare events and almost always happen well into a market decline. I don't see anything like that on the horizon.

I also have said nothing about bubbles - the other over-used and distracting term in current market discussions. If there is a current bubble it might be bitcoin, although I don't understand it well enough to claim that. I would say that bitcoins look somewhat like tulip bulbs except that tulips are beautiful to look at and bitcoins don't look like anything. The Treasury market isn't a bubble because you will get your money back, but the return is miserable. Income stocks of all kinds are valued far beyond investment merits measured by any historical standard. They have value only for yield compared to other even poorer yields. How you process this fact is up to you.

What I do know is expressed in the first line of this piece. I refer you back to it. What I don't know is how, when, or even if peculiarly high valuations will be corrected. If you have read this far, you will know I am being a little disingenuous about the if.

What I REALLY think at this moment is expressed in the four approaches above - my own, my suggestions to the nanny, my tweaks to my daughter's portfolio, and my inchoate thoughts toward a strategy for my ex-wife.

A Note

An SA editor kindly reminded me that I hadn't written a piece for 90 days and other SA editors have prompted me about the opportunity to write for Marketplace, so I feel that I should provide an explanation. Just about the time I was asked to write for Marketplace my life got complicated with duties for my wife's business while she spent some time in Tehran with her failing mother. Things have remained complicated but in a happier way as I have been preparing to take off in 10 days for Antarctica with my travel writer son. It doesn't seem likely to get a lot less complicated in the near future with my usual division of activity between teaching tennis and pitching in as a back office menial at my wife's business and travel which might include trekking Kili or Base Camp One. If I don't do these things now, I'm afraid of getting too damn old to do them. So I can't do Marketplace for now, but I will plod along doing articles when I can. It's also possible that under current market conditions I don't have as much to say. When you can't say anything nice, my mother always said, you shouldn't say anything. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, AAPL, NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.