Seeking Alpha Emails Are Now Much Easier To Manage

We have just released a major overhaul to the email alerts settings on Seeking Alpha. Email alerts are core to the Seeking Alpha experience and it’s how our users stay on top of the news and analysis impacting their stocks in real time. The vast majority of our direct visitors reach Seeking Alpha via email alerts. That’s why we felt this upgrade was critical.

Here’s what we’ve done:

Stock Alerts

On the new Stock Alerts page you can easily see which stocks you are getting alerts on and how many emails on average you can expect to receive for a given ticker. The list can be filtered by different portfolios using the dropdown.

Suffering from email overload? Try to identify the stocks which generate the most emails and consider removing them from the list. Want to get more advanced? Click the “Show Advanced” button to decide which alert types you are interested in getting. You can choose between Analysis, News and SEC Filings.

Don’t see a stock on the list? Simply enter it in the search bar, go to the quote page and click the “Add to Portfolio” button.

Author Alerts

We’ve added this brand new Author Alerts settings page which allows you to easily turn author alerts on/off. You can also unfollow authors completely from this page.

When you follow an author on Seeking Alpha you will get real-time email alerts when they publish an article or blog post. Start following your favorite authors by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of any article or on their profile page.

Newsletters

Check out our popular daily newsletters on the new Newsletters settings page.

If you are new to newsletters, we highly recommend subscribing to Wall Street Breakfast which has an active readership of over 750,000 subscribers.

Portfolio Summary Emails

If you find individual emails to be too much, try our daily portfolio summary emails. These allow you to get a daily roundup of all the news and analysis on your portfolio.

We hope you find this upgrade helpful in managing your email subscriptions on Seeking Alpha. Let us know in the comments how we can further improve this feature or any other feature on Seeking Alpha.

--Daniel Hochman, Product Manager