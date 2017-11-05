AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) CEO Bill Heiden on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 09:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Bill Heiden - President, Chief Executive Officer

Nik Grund - Chief Commercial Officer

Ted Myles - Chief Financial Officer

Linda Lennox - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Serge Belanger - Needham

Thomas Smith - Morgan Stanley

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen & Co

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Morgan Williams - Barclays

Chris Raymond - Piper Jaffray

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Operator

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Amy. Good morning and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals' conference call to discuss our third quarter 2017 financial results. We issued a press release earlier this morning. For those of you who don't have a copy of the release, you can access it in the Investors section of our website at amagpharma.com.

With me on today's call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer.

Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning's call. Bill will cover third quarter 2017 highlights and recent events. Next, Nik will provide a commercial overview of each of our products. Ted will then take you through our third quarter financial results and 2017 updated guidance. Lastly, Bill will wrap things up with our key priorities and closing remarks before open the call for Q&A.

With that, it's my pleasure to now turn the call over to Bill. Bill.

Bill Heiden

Thank you, Linda and good morning to all of you joining us on the phone. We’ve had a very busy third quarter and so let’s jump right in then I’ll start with a quite overview of our products. On this slide you can see the growing portfolio at AMAG. On the left hand side are our current core products; Feraheme, Makena and CBR, where we are working hard to maximize our near term revenue opportunities, while also working to extend these product franchises with next generation products, for example the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector and label expansion to expand the potential patient population such as we are pursuing with Feraheme.

Feraheme is currently approved to treat patients with Anemia and CKD and this quarter we submitted an sNDA to treat an even broader range of patients. Makena is the only FDA approved product to lower the risk of preterm birth in woman who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; and CBR is the world’s largest neonatal stem cell collection in storage business.

On the right hand side of the slide you see our newest additions to the portfolio, Intrarosa which we just launched in late July and Bremelanotide, for which we are planning to file an NDA early this coming year. Importantly these are the products that warrant near term investment as we believe they have enormous revenue potential which could extend over many years.

On the next slides I’ll touch on some of the highlights of the quarter. First, in woman’s health. Intrarosa was launched on July 24. In a few minutes Nik will tell you about some of our early successes in the first few weeks of launch. This product is the first and only non-estrogen product to treat dyspareunia. In partnership with Endoceutics, we just initiated a new Phase 3 study to assess the effectiveness of Intrarosa in post-menopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder of (HSDD) where we believe that the products novel mechanism may provide benefits to a whole new set of potential patients.

Next up bremelanotide. In Q3 we held a productive pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and our now hard at work to prepare the planned NDA submission in the first quarter of 2018 for pre- menopausal women with HSDD. As you can see in the panel on the right, Makena continued to take share in the quarter achieving a 50% market share, up from 47% last quarter.

I do want to acknowledge right up front, Makena X-factor sales in the third quarter grew year-over-year, but were below our expectations and that was larger due to lower growth in new patient starts than we had forecasted. There were a few other items contributing to the quarter’s lower than forecasted sales such as inventory changes from quarter-to-quarter, as well as hurricane impact in two key states. Nik will walk you through the details in a couple of minutes.

Switching to CBR, we are pleased to announce that we just crossed the 700,000 cumulative unit milestones; we are not stopping there. We continue to explore ways to increase the number of pregnant families who are choosing to store the stem cells in their newborns core blood and core tissue and to that end, we held our first every Facebook live event which has already had over 200,000 views.

With Feraheme our sNDA to broaden the label was accepted by the FDA with a February 2 PDUFA date. We also have two important upcoming presentations listed here at the American Society of Nephrology and the American Society of Hematology.

In terms of financial highlights shown here on the right, we drew the GAAP revenues 19% higher year-to-date versus last year and the third quarter grew by about 7% compared with the third quarter of 2016 and we generated strong adjusted EBITDA or positive cash flows again this quarter. Ted will take you through a non-cash accounting charge that we took in the quarter which did impact our GAAP EBITDA numbers.

In terms of the balance sheet, we recently further de-levered by paying down approximately $45 million in convertible and senior notes and we ended the quarter with $394 million in cash and investments. So continued year-over-year revenue growth from our inline products and we are continuing to build out the portfolio with strong progress on our newer products.

And here to tell you about our performance across the commercial portfolio is Nik Grund. Nik.

Nik Grund

Thanks Bill. Let’s first talk about our maternal health franchise starting with Makena. Sales in Makena in the third quarter grew 5% over the prior year periods, nearly $98 million and we continued to gain market share, but these numbers fell below our expectation. Despite lower ex-factory sales and a slower growth rate than anticipated, we were able to capture additional share. Markena’s market is now 50%. We should expect similar demand growth rates in the single digit range in the fourth quarter and until our subcutaneous auto-injector comes to market.

There is lot of information on slide 10, so I want to take a couple of minutes to go through the pieces impacting our third quarter performance. This slide depicts 2017 quarterly ex-factory units in purple and demand units in gray.

In the second quarter our ex-factory units shipped were higher than our demand units despite a fairly healthy increase in end user demand. In the third quarter you see Ex-factory units declining below end user demand. As mentioned, demand is slowing, but the third quarter was further negatively impacted by the storms in Texas and Florida. These two states account for nearly 15% of our unit sales for Makena.

At the bottom of the graph are the inventory weeks-on-hand. You can see that there was an increase from the second quarter to the third quarter of about 0.3 weeks or approximately 2.5 days, which translates into 8,000 doses or approximately 3.5 million of net revenue. This increase was due to some distributors wanting to carry additional inventory in front of July, 4 to ensure service levels during the holiday period.

Additionally I would like you to note, the fourth quarter ending inventory weeks on hand, which does not include the normal inventory build that we’ve historically seen with Makena at year end. We’ll be managing inventory levels within our distributor network in anticipation of subcu auto-injector launch later in the first quarter of 2018 and we expect inventory levels to remain flat relative to the third quarter.

We have a number of growth drivers for Makena. I’m going to focus on the first and fourth bullets of slide 11. We are working hard to extend the Makena franchise with our next gen subcutaneous auto-injector product. We submitted the sNDA in April. The FDA accepted the sNDA for review in June and we are planning for the potential FDA approval in February of 2018.

As you know, we lose orphan drug exclusivity on our intramuscular formulation in February of 2018 and we are preparing for any comparative threat, including working with a partner to launch an authorized generic in the market on the availability of the first generic competitor.

Turning to Cord Blood Registry, CBR has an attractive business model that consists on an upfront collection and processing fee and an ongoing annual storage fee. With more than 700,000 units stored today and an annual attrition rate of approximately 1%, storage revenue currently contributes to approximately two-thirds of the total revenue for CBR.

As you can see from the graph, in the lower left side of the page, CBRs non-GAAP third quarter revenue was slightly up compared to last year. There are a number of growth drivers that are supporting the durable growth of CBR. I’ll only focus on the first driver.

Our first time enrolments were up 5% and are an important segment of our business. First time families are catalyst of two additional sources of revenue, repeat and referrals. A repeat customer is a customer who is likely to have additional children and greater than 85% of these customers will likely choose to store with CBR. These families are also in social circles where their friends are also getting pregnant and considering Cord Blood Banking. Referral revenue is the second more likely bucket of our customers to store with CBR.

So now let’s turn to Feraheme, our product for the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Feraheme has delivered consistent growth year-in and year-out. As you can see here, we grew Feraheme revenues by 17% to $26 million over the third quarter of last year and are on track to meet or exceed $100 million this year. We have great confidence on our team’s ability to execute on a broad label, approval of a broad label will double our market opportunity for Feraheme to provide opportunity for significant future market growth, while leveraging our existing sales force and customer relationships. We anticipate a decision from the FDA in February 2018.

On the left hand side of the pie is the market that we compete in today. That being patients with IDA due to chronic kidney diseases. It’s about a $390 million market and Feraheme has about a 25% share. Approval of the broad label would allow us to compete in the entire IV iron market place including the non-CKD population, which represents an additional $390 million market opportunity.

If you look at the entire market, there are about 4.5 million people in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. Most of those people are on oral iron treatment and many are failing on that treatment. Gaining the broad label will not only double our addressable market, but it would also allow us to better educate physicians and patients that are with a convenient dosing pattern and mechanism line Feraheme. Switching to an IV iron would be quick and convenient and they would no longer need to suffer because they failed on oral iron.

There are lot of causes and places where IDA is diagnosed today, but importantly there are approximately 1.5 million women suffering from IDA due to gynecological issues, including abnormal uterine bleeding and who are under the care of OB-GYNs. With our commitment to woman’s health we are excited to potentially treat these woman with yet another AMAG product to improve their lives.

Now let’s move to our newest commercial opportunity, Intrarosa. Slide 16 illustrates the two key differentiators for Intrarosa and why we believe Intrarosa is an important therapy in treating moderate to severe Dyspareunia. We have been spending a significant amount of time, over 50,000 calls in just ten weeks educating healthcare providers.

First, Intrarosa is the only locally administrated non-estrogen treatment option approved in the U.S. for post-menopausal women suffering from moderate to severe Dyspareunia. As shown on the left it is the only therapy in its class without a box warning pertaining to be increased risks of cancer, cardio vascular disease and probable dementia. With Intrarosa’s product profile and the increasing clinical experience, we want to earn the right to have Intrarosa at the first line of therapy for woman with moderate to severe Dyspareunia.

Second, Intrarosa has a unique mechanism with action. As woman age, the levels of DHEA which facilitates the production of androgens and estrogens decline over time. Intrarosa contains prasterone, which is an inactive endogenous steroid that is converted locally into active androgens and estrogens and is the only product that has this dual effect. The clinical benefit of this duel effect helps restore the vaginal tissue as indicated by improvements in the percentage of superficial cells, the number of parabasal cells, as well as pH level. This combined with its safety profile make Intrarosa a strong candidate for first line use in this patient population.

We have shown this slide in the past, but it nicely illustrates that Dyspareunia is a large and untapped market and the opportunity in this space is significant. The top of the pyramid is primarily where we are focused today. This is the current estrogen prescription market and this segment represents greater than $1 billion per year.

Providing a safe and effective non-estrogen treatment like Intrarosa has allowed us to grab a portion of this segment rather quickly. We are focused on these high prescribers who today have to spend a significant amount of time discussing the safety precautions of estrogen therapy with woman currency on or considering treatment today. These patients maybe concerned about a long term safety of estrogen containing treatments that include a box warning.

Here on slide 18 are our launch priorities and the metrics by which we measure the progress of launch. You will note that all of our early stage goals are focused on educating and initiating trial with healthcare professionals, but also to minimize the cost burden for patients. The three goals we discussed at launch are first, create affordable for patients; second, increase market awareness; and third, increase physician prescribing both breadth and depth.

The pace of the Intrarosa launch and the excitement this product is generating with physicians and patients is very encouraging. We recently launched a promotional speaker program and have already scheduled over 116 programs to take place by year end with more scheduled each week. We recently expanded our sample program with samples being distributed to healthcare physician offices to facility new patient starts. Our robust co-pay savings program also helps ensure that patients have immediate and affordable access to Intrarosa.

Commercial insurance coverage continues to increase, so let me give you an update on the progress we’ve made since last quarter’s call. The current VVA market is about two-thirds commercial pay, and we are working through the formulary process of the largest 18 accounts. Those 18 accounts represent greater than 85% of the commercial lives covered.

I wanted to focus your attention on the three pie charts at the bottom of the slide. On the left you can see where we were at launch, just 14% of covered lives with unrestricted access. About 75% of commercial lives are managed by pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs. Some PBM members will automatically adopt the PBM formally, but others will require a pull through activity by our managed care team, so it takes time and effort. I’m happy to report that we’ve been able to secure formal replacement at three of the four largest PBMs and our currently working with the fourth to bring them online. We have also made significant progress with those insurers not working with the PBM.

To summarize, thanks to the efforts of our team working closely with these payers. In just 12 weeks we have managed to reduce the number of commercial lives not covered from 62% at launch to 39% today. This has us well on track to achieve our goal of 65% unrestricted commercial access by year end. Today we have a co-pay savings program that even those women still without formal coverage can affordably access Intrarosa.

We’ve made incredible process since July. More than 1,900 healthcare professionals have prescribed Intrarosa to-date and we have called on approximately 19,000 healthcare professionals at least once. Our experience tells us that most healthcare professionals need a number of visits to learn about of mechanism of action, as well as the product profile to initiate therapy. As we continue to increase the breadth and depth of prescribing physicians, the success of the launch also includes driving market awareness, including our presence at major society meetings.

In fact just last month, AMAG participated at the North American Menopause Society or NAMS conference is Philadelphia and the Nurse Practitioners in Woman’s Health Conference or NPWH in Seattle. The reception we continue to receive at these types of meetings is very exciting. Our product leader at NAMS was standing room only and Intrarosa was featured prominently in many other independent podium sessions. We had great engagement from attendees at both of these meetings, which really enforces the excitement around Intrarosa and the important role is can play in the lives of woman with Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia. The NAMS and NPWH events occurred in October, so the impact will be seen in our fourth quarter results and beyond.

On slide 23, the pie chart on the left shows that Intrarosa has reached 1% market share at the end of the quarter with over 6,000 total prescriptions. Importantly, among early adopters we are already averaging nearly an 8% TRX market share, which translates into an average of three prescriptions per prescriber. As prescribers gain clinical experience, we expect that the depth of prescribing will accelerate as well.

This reinforces the need the need to continue to reach physicians and gain new starts in order to gain clinical experience. As this grows, we will also be increasing the depth of prescribing and reinforcing Intrarosa as a first line of therapy.

As we try to gauge our launch progress, we also look at other launches within the category. On slide 24 you can see the comparison of Intrarosa launch, which is the most recent branded launch in the category. The prescriptions for Intrarosa are already three times higher than that as of Osphena at a similar time period post launch and Intrarosa has recently crossed 6,000 prescriptions.

There are two other important takeaways from this slide; first, the relatively fast start due to the patient co-pay savings program we initiated at launch. Second, the slope of the Intrarosa curve is increasing, demonstrating an acceleration of prescribing. As mentioned previously, our peer-to-peer speaker programs, samples and other new programs should add to the momentum to launch as we move forward.

If we look at the triangle again, we’ve only touched a the top portion which we are initially targeting at our launch, so you can see there is a real opportunity for woman who are either using over the counter therapy or have been sitting on the sidelines. These women make up the other 90% of this triangle.

There are approximately 18 million women who have either used over the counter products, have previously used estrogen therapy, but no longer are or are not seeking treatment at all. These women currently on prescription therapy represent a large opportunity to provide a safe and effective first line treatment with Intrarosa instead of estrogen alternatives and this is where we’ll focus our consumer awareness campaign that we plan to launch in early 2018.

In summary, Intrarosa is the only FDA approved non-estrogen local product for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause. Importantly, it’s the only one that does not have a box warning. It also has a differentiated mechanism of action with a large market opportunity.

It’s only been 13 weeks since we launched Intrarosa and we’re off to a great start in terms of gaining formula status and creating immediate patient access, accelerating awareness to call volume and through the activities at our sales force and the number of early adopting physicians who have begun initiating therapy.

With that, I’ll send it over to Ted for an overview of our financials. Ted.

Ted Myles

Thanks, Nik. Slide 28 illustrates our GAAP financial results for the three and nine months of 2017 and the same periods in 2016. Turning your attention to the chart on the left, this is a comparison of GAAP revenue and operating income for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year. GAAP revenue increased to approximately $154 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Nik walked us through all of the great progress being made on the launch of Intrarosa and how well the company is performing against its launch metrics. Revenue isn’t one of these launch metrics in the early stages and in the first quarter of commercial activity for the product there were a couple of accounting implications that affected revenue recognition, the first being the company’s adoption of the sell through method of accounting. The impact of this accounting method is to essentially differ revenue associated with the initial stocking of the channel. The second is the adoption of our co-pay savings program, which caused an unusually high gross to net different. This difference is more significant than what we’ll expect as steady state.

As Nik outlined, the co-pay savings program is an important component of our launch, but in the short term it impacts the amount of revenue we can recognize. Of course in the early days of the launch phase we’re more interested in having healthcare providers write prescriptions in getting patients on therapy. Over the long term the revenues will follow.

As the graph on the left illustrates, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $250 million in the third quarter. This GAAP operating loss included two accounting entries that impacted our results. The first entry was an expense reversal reported in the SG&A line of the consolidated income statement of approximately $50 million. This reversible expense was driven by our revised view of total contingent consideration that we expect to pay [inaudible] our shareholders.

The second entry relates to the Makena base technology intangible asset. This intangible asset is supported by the long term cash flow projections exclusively from the intramuscular formulation of Makena. During the third quarter of 2017 we updated our long range revenue projections with new information that we received from a variety of sources. These sources included third party market research and additional learning’s from our recent engagement with our authorized generic partner. Based on our revised long term projections, we recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $319 million on this intangible asset.

After the impact of this entry in normal amortization for the quarter, the carrying value of the intangible asset for the Makena based technology is $280 million. We also determined that the current fair value of the Makena in-process research and development intangible asset which relates specifically to the subcutaneous auto injector which is currently under reveal at the FDA was greater than its carrying value.

While the accounting charge is a large number, we believe it is an appropriate reflection of how we view the long term sustainable value of the Makena franchise. Our review of 2018 hasn’t changed. Our key priority is to gain FDA approval from the subcutaneous auto-injector which has a PDUFA date of February 14, 2018. With positive news from the FDA we will launch the subcutaneous auto-injector and work to convert the market as aggressively as possible.

Slide 29 compares our non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 to the same periods in 2016. Our non-GAAP financial results exclude the two entries I just discussed along with other adjustments that are clearly illustrated on slide 37.

We present non-GAAP financial results because we believe they provide a more accurate measurement of the company’s operating performance. Let’s focus on the left side of the slide, the three month comparison.

As you can see, non-GAAP revenue grew as compared to the same period a year ago. I want to focus on adjusted EBITDA which totaled nearly $57 million in the third quarter of 2017, down from the prior year period. This adjusted EBITDA in 2017 is in line with our expectations and consistent with our previously stated plans.

We are investing in the future and we are allocating our capital in a more balanced manner as we evolve the company. The most notable of these investments includes the July 24 launch of Intrarosa. The increase in our SG&A expenses was driven primarily by our newly hired women’s health sales force, along with marketing costs associated with building product awareness within the healthcare provider community.

Research and development expenses decreased slightly versus the third quarter of last year, due to the early 2017 completion of both the Feraheme head to head study and Makena from a cokinetic study. The data from both studies have been submitted to the FDA for review.

During the third quarter of 2017 most of the activity in research and development was related to working with our partner Palatin Technologies to advance Bremelanotide, as we continue to prepare that product for submission to the FDA in the first quarter of next year.

Turning to slide 30, we have updated our full year 2017 guidance, which takes into account actual results through the third quarter and our anticipated fourth quarter results for revenue and expense. Even with lower revenue projections than originally expected, the midpoint of our updated guidance calls for 15% top line growth for the company full year 2017 as compared to full year 2016.

Looking at the Makena line, our midpoint is moving from $425 million to $390 million in 2017. As Nik explained, the product is growing year-over-year, but growing in a slower pace than in the past several quarters. Comparing the revised mid point to 2016 actuals, this represents a 17% growth year-over-year.

Feraheme has been a consistent performer and is meeting our expectations, even with the limited label. We’re excited about the prospect of favorable outcome from the FDA next year and our ability to compete for the entire IDA market.

CBR is also unchanged. As you’re aware, the revenues from a given quarter are largely defined in the prior quarter based on revenue generating units in storage and enrollment activity that become new units in storage in the quarter the baby is born. The initial Intrarosa guidance was put in place in May, shortly after we closed on the transaction. At that time there were a number of factors that weren’t fully known.

For example, we made the strategic decision to implement the patient co-pay savings program as it’s very good for the long term success of Intrarosa, but affects revenue recognition in the short term. While Intrarosa revenue is part of the total company guidance, we believe the important measures of success are the launch metrics that Nik outlined earlier, cover lives HTPs prescribing the product and continued growth in the scripts.

We also narrowed our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA, now between $210 million and $230 million for the year. While our updated 2017 guidance reflects a decrease in revenue, the majority of this change has been absorbed in our P&L, such that the mid-point of our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA is lower by only $15 million.

With our revised guidance at the mid-point, we expect to report $617 million in revenue and $220 million of adjusted EBITDA. While we’re disappointed that we’re revising downward, we’re pleased that we can deliver a 35% adjusted EBITDA margin in the year that we’re transitioning the company and investing in innovative therapies that we expect will deliver growth and positive earnings for many years to come.

In addition to the strong adjusted EBITDA generation, we ended the third quarter with nearly $400 million of cash-on-hand and the majority of our debt, which we recently paid down by $45 million. It’s not due until 2022 or later. We believe that our financial profile gives us flexibility. We remain focused on business development so that we can continue to expand our portfolio of products that improved patient’s lives and drive long term growth for AMAG shareholders.

Before I turn it back to Bill, I want to mention that our practice over the past several years has been to provide the market with guidance for the upcoming year at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. We provide guidance so that investors can gain our insight and beliefs about the expected financial performance of the company for the New Year. There are a number of key milestones in February 2018, so we made the decision to wait until after these milestones are cleared before we publish our 2018 financial guidance. Our current plan is to provide this guidance on our full year 2017 earnings call in late February.

I’ll now turn it over to Bill for final remarks. Bill.

Bill Heiden

Thanks Ted. As this next slide shows, we made a lot of progress across a number of fronts this year and there are still important key value drivers in front of us. I won’t go through each item on the list, but touching on the first product is dyspareunia Intrarosa, this has been a big year with the hiring of a new sales force and a rapid launch in July. Nik laid out the key launch priorities and metrics that we’ll be tracking and reporting on and we anticipate that these upcoming quarterly data points will be informed value drivers as we confirm the continuing and encouraging trajectory that Intrarosa is already on.

I believe that Intrarosa’s growth could accelerate significantly even further with the launch of the digital consumer campaign next year. Remember, we estimate that more than 90% of women who suffer from dyspareunia are currently not receiving any prescription therapy to relieve their symptoms and many of these women don’t seek treatment due to concerns about estrogen therapies and we have the first non-estrogen therapy alternative.

As we look to 2018 it’s no secret that the first quarter of next year is going to be a busy one here at AMAG, as we hope to be launching the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector, as well as the broader non-CKD label for Feraheme. As we’ve mentioned previously, we’re fully prepared for the potential of generic competitors to the intramuscular formulation of Makena sometime next year.

And then shown in the light blue bar at the lower part of this chart, we also anticipate filing a new drug application with the FDA for our next women’s health product bremelanotide for the treatment of HSDD. We’ll be filing that in the first quarter.

So I’ll conclude today with our key priorities as we enter the homestretch of 2017. Our key priorities are to continue to drive the successful launch of Intrarosa; grow, extend and defend the Makena franchise; continue to grow first time enrollments at CBR; expand our Feraheme business with the potential launch of a broader label; file the NDA for bremelanotide in the first quarter of 2018; continue the pursuit of business development opportunities that leverage our strengths and with the achievement of many of these key priorities, we are driving hard to achieve our updated financial revenue and adjusted EBITDA goals for 2017.

So with that, we’ll conclude our prepared remarks and operator if you’d like, you can open the phone line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Serge Belanger with Needham. Serge, your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Hey, good morning. A couple of questions on Makena first. I think the impairment too was driven by new information on potential generic competition, but you also mentioned that the first generic entry isn’t likely to occur until the second half of ’18. So just wanted to know what new information you’ve gathered over the quarter that drove the impairment.

Bill Heiden

Hi Serge, this is Ted, thanks for the question. So it’s important to know, I’ll just reiterate that the impairment relates specifically to the intramuscular product; that’s where that intangible asset relates to. Really the new information changed our view for the long term projections. Really like that intangible asset was supported by long term projections with new information about the generic landscape, our view of those potential revenues in the out years changed and less the charge.

We did look at the – we also with this new information looked at the intangible asset labeled Makena IPR&D and that’s supported by our estimates and projections around the Makena subcu auto-injector and that asset is our estimate of fair value that exceeds the carrying value on the balance sheet for that asset.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Does this change at all your plans for manufacturing risks for the auto-injector or authorized generic partnership plans?

Bill Heiden

No, we are getting ready to launch the auto-injector and we’re manufacturing at risk and the commercial team is mobilizing and we’re going to be ready for a positive FDA answer.

Serge Belanger

Okay. And then on Intrarosa clearly we’re seeing price being affected by the co-pay program and some sampling. When do you expect the price to stabilize? Is this something we should see over the first quarter?

Ted Myles

Yes Serge, this is a good question. Really as we think about 65% formulary access by year end that will start to show improvement, but that still leaves a significant number of women who are going to be using our co-pay program going into the first quarter. I think we’ve talked about before, kind of mid 2018 is when we see that really starting to stabilize, so the first quarter maybe a little bit too early to see the peak of where we think it’s going to go.

Serge Belanger

Okay, thanks. I’ll get back in queue.

Bill Heiden

Thanks Serge.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Smith with Morgan Stanley. Thomas, your line is open.

Thomas Smith

Hey guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on – one on Makena. Is there any additional color you can give around the conversations that you had with the authorized generic manufacturer and how that’s changed the way that you look at the landscape long term?

Bill Heiden

Yeah, obviously as kind of Ted mentioned when we’re getting additional information in Q3, we’re also actually talking to our partner and obviously those information together really started to shape out here on the long term and what happens when there are potential multiple generics that enter the market place. I don’t think it impacted our short term ’18 view much, but certainly in the long term, their knowledge and then experience certainly helped shape the long term view.

Thomas Smith

Okay, got it. On Intrarosa could you maybe give us a sense of the mix between free initial prescription, discounted co-pay assistance prescriptions and fully paid scripts and I know its early days, but what are you seeing in terms of early patient persistence? Are these patients coming back after the initial prescription with zero co-pay? I guess how many paid refills are you seeing?

Nik Grund

Yeah, I mean it’s the – that we call the unanswerable question you know. Its early days. Anecdotally we’re actually hearing pretty good news from physicians around patients. They have seen that have come back to them, but 11 weeks out your going to have a fairly small sample size to really draw from.

In regards to the co-pay program and the percentage of scripts that are using the co-pay program, it was as you can imagine, very high at launch and we had met 60% to 70% of all prescriptions in that first few weeks were co-pay related program. That’s been relatively consistent throughout the first quarter, but we do expect where we’re at with formal access today that that should start to decline as we move into Q4 and certainly into Q1.

Bill Heiden

Can I just add that I appreciate the question Tom? One of the reasons we’re so interested in tracking persistency and I appreciate you asking the question, just to remind folks that the current estrogen therapy it has in their label that those products should be used in a shorter duration as possible. So I think that negatively impacts persistency in the current over a billion dollar market of estrogen therapies. There just isn’t good persistency.

Our label has no such warning and so we believe that patients will in fact continue to use this therapy. Obviously this is a symptomatic condition and if patients get the kind of symptom relief that they did in our clinical trials, I believe there is every reason to believe that women will stay on therapy longer and so I look forward to reporting that data once we got a few more weeks and months under our belt, so that we can give you an indication of how persistency is running.

Thomas Smith

Okay, got it. Thanks guys. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Bill Heiden

Yeah, thanks Tom.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert with Deutsche Bank. Greg your line is open.

Bill Heiden

Greg?

Operator

Greg, if you are on mute, please unmute.

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Tanner with Cantor Fitzgerald. Bill, your line is opened.

Bill Tanner

Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to just touch on Makena a little bit. I know Nik in your prepared comments you said that there was some slowing demand in the drug and curious as to the reason for that. You know if you see that, it’s a bit of a longer term headwind. And then obviously noticing that sales, the guidance is now below $400 million and so then would there be the contemplation at the current sales level if the company was to hit that, that there wouldn’t be the $100 million payment that needed to be made to Lumara, thanks.

Ted Myles

So I’ll take the slowing demand and I’ll turn it over to Ted to talk about the $400 million milestone. What we’ve seen is if we recall, is prior to the single dose launch, we were kind of doing this mid-single digit growth rate and really we’re back to that. So that bonus of being able to take out compound pharmacies, particular the Optum agreement allowed us to take out a very large one and shift them over to FDA approved Makena. We’re getting down to the final 20% in that segment as we show in the pie chart that shows market share. So it is getting harder and harder to continue to take from compounded pharmacist.

The other piece where we frankly have been a little bit disappointed in is our ability to change the curve around off guidance use. I think a lot of companies report patients on treatment and the share of patients on treatment. When we look at patients on treatment we’re over, let’s call it a 70% share of that segment, but we’ve been able to make some progress, but not significant progress in the off guidance and making sure that women are starting and getting diagnosed appropriately with late preterm birth as much as we’d like.

Bill Heiden

And then on the milestone payment, maybe Ted you could comment on it.

Ted Myles

Sure, yeah. So first, there’s a lot of detail in this so I’ll remind everyone to go back and look at our disclosures that are all pretty well laid out. But the big picture answer is that with the expected revenue below $400 million, we won’t be paying the $100 million milestone in Q4 as expected. Instead that will switch to a $50 million milestone. There is another $50 million milestone that may occur in early 2018, so that’s what our balance sheet reflects.

Bill Tanner

And then just one other one on the prasterone for HSDD. I know this on clinical trials. They got it to a 600 subject study that’s you know I guess in the planning and I’m just curious on you know doing – you know it seems like a fairly big undertaking. What’s the level of comfort that there is proof of concept here? I mean I know that four other – you know that transgenderal testosterone and other testosterone is used, but I am just kind of curious, the decision to jump straight in to what I guess would be obviously a pivotal, but will support the sNDA filing.

Bill Heiden

Yeah, it’s a good question Bill. So the mechanism of prasterone is the steroid that we believe creates the production locally in the advancement tissue of estrogens and androgens and it’s really that – I think that’s what you were alluding to. It’s the androgenic component that we think may have an impact on HSDD. In some of the trials that have been run already with prasterone in patients with vaginal atrophy, we have seen indications of improvement in female sexual dysfunction and so our confidence level is reasonably high given the mechanism and given the data that we’re seeing in clinical trials that we could demonstrate an improvement in this patient population.

This was a trial that we had agreed upon by the way as part of doing this deal. We had agreed within the civics that we would co-fund this clinical trial, and again based on the clinical data that we’ve seen thus far we thought this was a reasonable investment because it could dramatically increase the size of the potential patient population and its always when you have a product that’s already approved, so the safety has already been demonstrated and been vetted by the FDA, it’s really just an efficacy question and I think we got pretty good data there. Thanks for that question Bill.

Bill Tanner

Alright, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Joseph your line is open.

Bill Heiden

Alright.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tyler Van Buren with Cowen & Co. Tyler, your line is open.

Tyler Van Buren

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks so much for taking the questions. I guess the first question will be related to just getting a little bit more color on your conversations with payers and how they are positioning the product. Whether they are giving you guys the credit on Intrarosa; that is for being a non-estrogen product and potentially a new class or whether you’re having to I guess contract with respect to considerations in Vagifem Generic Sensority on the market and we may be expecting more and how you expect that to potentially impact?

And then the follow-up would just be, you know you guys said earlier on the call there was a lower new patient starts than anticipated, but later in the call said that the pace of the launch was encouraging. So just curious to understand the disconnect there and what your hearing that gives you continued confidence in the launch.

Ted Myles

Great Taylor. I’ll start with the payer piece of it. So really the payer conversation has been as smooth as it could possibly be. I think they see Intrarosa as an opportunity to get more woman treated and they look at it as an opportunity to be an alternative to therapies that are out there today, and really the Vagifem story hasn’t impacted our conversations very much at all. So we are actually seeing good response from payers. They are very accepting of the product profile. It’s made the P&T reviews relatively straightforward given the no-boxed warning piece of it.

So when we look at it is when you look at the long term and they are creating a class for itself and being really separated from estrogens, you know I think as the evidence and the data evolves there and more woman and more experience comes to the forefront, that will start to evolve themselves, but payers haven’t yet got to that pay. It’s in a class by itself, a categorization as much as we would like them to be, but it’s still early days and that’s obviously the hope that this will be the first line class by itself therapy.

Your second part, frankly Tyler I don’t quite get the question, is I don’t think we referenced any slowness in new patients starts, so a little confused there.

Tyler Van Buren

I think Bill just said that is was lower than expected initially. So I was just curious to understand the different there between and the pace of the launch and what you are seeing and why you are hearing that and continues to encourage you guys.

Bill Heiden

If I must know the launch is going very well, we are very pleased. Again that’s focused on the numbers and the metrics that Nik has been referring to, which gives us that strong sense of a very positive launch.

So yeah, no the numbers are terrific. The team is knocking it out of the park and as Nik said, there has been some programs that have been launch just very recently, a large number of speaks programs, a more expensive samples program where we believe that through the end of the year the launch will continue to progress nicely and indeed it could well accelerate and then next year we’ve got the whole digital consumer campaign to reach those 90% of woman who are not being treated at all with anything and I think that could really crack this market wide open.

Nik Grund

The only thing I might add to that Tyler is you know when it comes to a product like Intrarosa with this unique MOA dual action, you know physicians who only had estrogen therapies their entire career, it does take a couple of call you know. This isn’t like – oh, walk in. Intrarosa, great I’ll start prescribing it everybody. So there is a couple of call cycles you need to go through to make sure they are comfortable with the MOA, comfortable with the brand and then once we use, we actually see those physicians using it in multiple patients.

Tyler Van Buren

Okay, that’s helpful clarification; really I appreciate it and just maybe a quick follow-up. On the spending side, you know if Makena generics come early than anticipated and more aggressively and the Intrarosa launch perhaps doesn’t pick-up quit as much as you would like it to, you know additional levers that you guys can pull on the expense side would be helpful to understand.

Ted Myles

Yeah, this is Ted; I’ll answer that, and ask my collegiums to jump in. But as we demonstrated with our guidance for ’17, reduced revenue a bit, reduced just the EBITDA by a lot less. I think we’ve demonstrated that we have a really, have our finger on the pulse, so that the cost structure of the organizations is very flexible so we can control the costs very well. I don’t want to get too into guidance for 2018, but there is a lot of flexibility in our cost structure and we are going to be ready for generic competitors whenever they come.

Bill Heiden

Yeah, I think February obviously will give us a lot of clarity in terms of the approval of the broader label for Feraheme. We think there is some tremendous amount of upside there, subcutaneous auto-injector, and as you mentioned we are ready for and we will watching for the availability of competitors to the Makena Intramuscular form.

Tyler Van Buren

Great. Thanks so much for taking the questions. I appreciate it.

Bill Heiden

Thanks a lot. Yep.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eun Yang with Jefferies. Eun, your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. If I missed it I apologize. So for Makena next year in February, do you expect the genetics to enter? I mean do you know who would be entering and how many would be there?

Bill Heiden

Hi Eun, it’s Bill. We don’t know with perfect clarity. What we have indicated is our belief and this is based on a variety of information sources. We believe when we think about potential review timelines, who might be applying, we believe that generics will appear in the second half of next year, but we don’t have perfect information.

I want to be clear, we don’t have perfect information, again we have to estimate, review the timelines. Those could be shorter or longer depending and so our strategy has been to be prepared in February of 2018, but we are just conveying our expectation. Our belief is this is more second half, but we will be ready in February for the potential competition.

Eun Yang

Do you know if there are more than one?

Bill Heiden

We got some visibility on that, I don’t think our information is so good that I want to get into the detailers. I think our belief is that there are more than one competitor who are working on this. We get some of that information from the DMS that have been filed and so we believe there are more than one generic competitors who are working on a Makena generic.

Eun Yang

So do you expect to see more than one, could be entering in second half of next year based on their timeline of development and filing.

Bill Heiden

Yes, I think that’s possible.

Eun Yang

Okay, and then Feraheme, so obviously PDUFA data is only next in February, but given the Phase 3 date is out there already and broad anemia market, have you seen more uptick in the off level use?

Nik Grund

Yeah Eun, it’s Nik. It’s really hard to say. I mean obviously the date as you suggested is our there at a really high level. We can’t really promote again it until it’s approved. We can’t even really be talking about it. As you recall, our contracts only allow us to contract up to the current indicating.

I actually don’t think there has been much additional usage. I think what we are seeing is a continuation of people believing that Feraheme’s current MOA and dosing regimen is an advantage and our contracting strategy is really helping folks make sure the value proposition is understood relative to other competitors.

But that being said, we do present at ASM, we do have an ASM symposium discussion around it, as well as abstracts as ASH and we are continuing to publish data. So it may happen later than that, but up to right now I’d say we probably haven’t seen much.

Bill Heiden

The data other than the Press Release Eun, the data really hasn’t been out there in a scientific form. As Nik said, I think the November 3 presentation at the Nephrology meeting is going to be important. There is a focus on the hypophosphatemia data and then on December 11 at ASH we’ll be presenting full Phase 3 efficacy and safety data in a poster presentation.

Eun Yang

Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Morgan Williams from Barclays. Morgan, your line is open.

Morgan Williams

Maybe it would be helpful just to get your updated thoughts around the WHS study results that came out in August and whether you know you have current thinking on if the agency would remove the back box.

And then also on Intrarosa, how many subscribers do you currently have kind of onboard and have you noticed any trends in that group? For instance, what types of drugs these physicians were writing prescriptions for previously that they are now switching over to write Intrarosa? Just any color around that prescriber group would be helpful.

Nik Grund

Yeah Morgan, this is Nik, thanks for the questions. The WHS, they in August, you know obviously we’ve looked at that very carefully and there are some challenges with how that data is done prospectively. There is also the Danish study that suggested different outcome for those patients who are using estrogen therapy. Regardless of whether they decided to remove the black box or not, we are going to be prepared.

Our dual mechanism of action we believe is the key differentiator here over the long term. So in reality, I’m not so sure it really matters that much to successive Intrarosa, whether the black box is removed or not, given that we believe the clinical experience will yield positive results for patients, as well as the persistency data of allowing them to stay on therapy for longer.

Bill Heiden

Can I also just add that through market research and these are woman who are untreated, they have never been prescribed in estrogen therapy. There is general concern in the female population about estrogen. And so even notwithstanding a box warning in or out, there is a general sentiment across post-menopausal women that estrogen may not have, may not be good for you and so we think it’s – this duel mechanism of Intrarosa is really what we want to continue to focus and are kind of indifferent as to what happens with the black box.

Nik Grund

And the second part Morgan of your question was Intrarosa in those prescribers, so today we have nearly 2,000 prescribers of Intrarosa and they have an average, let’s call it three prescriptions per prescriber. It’s really early to tell you where that share is coming from, because the sample size is still relatively small. We see it kind of all over the place a little bit from everybody, but again early days. So I imagine that all estrogen products will probably be impacted for longer term, but too early to tell.

Morgan Williams

Okay, thank you and maybe a follow-up if I may. You know just looking ahead you obviously have Intrarosa which is a lunch underway, and then you are looking to kind of – you are hopefully going to expand Feraheme and then get the subcu approved in Makena. Are you looking at prioritization of your commercial efforts and how does that relate to SG&A spend and kind of how you are thinking about OpEx leverage going into potential early.

Bill Heiden

Yeah so I’ll will start with the kind of promotional effects. I hate to say, it’s kind of the trouble of having so many good things happening at the beginning of next year you know. Feraheme as we talked about, really our current organization is sized to be able to handle the expanded indication. So when we think about additional investment there, obviously we want to get the word out, so there may be some additional promotional aspect, but from a field force standpoint, I think we are right sized to be able to get to not only our current users, but an expanded set of users there.

When it comes to SQ, again when we think about the convenience aspects of that drug and then really its benefits for the hospital staff and the office staff, our sales force is right size for that as well, so you know we won’t have any additional headcount in our sales force. Obviously we want to work and make sure patients understand that subcu is on the market place and make sure that we are going through a quick transaction. But some of that transaction can happen through Makena Care connection and how we think about Makena Car connections, discussions with healthcare professionals around that initial enrolment, so not expecting a lot of increased investment in Makena for subcu next year.

Intrarosa, we’re continuing to build and obviously launching a consumer condition awareness campaigns digitally is still a more effectiveness way to do it than if you are going broad based TV advertising. But they will be continuing to build around Intrarosa through the condition awareness campaign and the last one is preparing for BMT.

Bremelanotide is coming early ’19; knock on wood with the FDA approval and obviously making sure that we create the right condition awareness there, because unfortunately both the diagnosis levels for BMT are extremely – for HSDD are extremely low and the patient awareness and the knowing they actually have a condition as opposed to thinking it’s something about them driving patient awareness around there is a condition that potentially has a treatment out there, are going to require some investment. So I know that was the long answer, but hope that was helpful.

Ted Myles

And I’ll also add to it Morgan, this is Ted. All of those great ideas I think you can sense of energy and as you laid out, there is a lot of good things that we expect to happen in the first part of the year next year, all of that gets baked in to our budget process which we are in now and controlling expense now and keeping the base kind of flattish and as we go in and start to turn those cards over really unleashing more spend, so we can invest in the long term of the company.

Morgan Williams

Okay, great. Thanks for the added color.

Bill Heiden

Thanks Morgan.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Raymond with Piper Jaffray. Chris, your line opened.

Chris Raymond

Hey, thanks. I just wanted to go back to Makena if possible. I know you guys sort of – and I know that this has been touched on a little bit, but I don’t know if you really addressed it specially. You guys said that you know a review of long range guidance sort of drove this change. Just looking at your Analyst Day sides from May you have a high, low and middle range of revenue from Makena in 2020 that it looks like the middle part of that is you know if you just eyeball it; it looks like its maybe around $250 million or so. I guess is that changed? Has that guidance been withdrawn or what’s the disposition of that if you don’t mind?

Ted Myles

Hey Chris, this is Ted; I’ll take that for now. So no, that isn’t changed. Remember that wasn’t guidance, that was sort of directional discussion and that was also, those bar charts represented the entire Makena franchise. You need to and we are not going to do it now, but you need to peal apart how much of that us auto-injector and how much of that is intramuscular injection.

The impairment and the change to the long range beyond 2020, way out in the out years, the revision of those long term projections related specifically to the intramuscular product. So now this impairment is consistent with the slides that we showed, a long term prospect, our long term vision for the Makena franchise is largely dependent to the auto-injector, and so when we get that approved, as we hope and expect they’d approve, we’ll covert the market and that will stay in the franchise.

Chris Raymond

Okay, all right. If I could just maybe ask a tactical question. So can you quantify the Makena inventory build that was seen in Q2? Just curious, also on the identification of that build, I know you mentioned there was some stuff that happened in July, but I don’t think I remember you guys talking about that during the Q2 call.

Nik Grund



Yes, we hadn’t mentioned that during the Q2 call. You know as we recall we have been growing through kind of these little nits and nats. I mean it was this kind of two days, two and a half days at the end of quarter two, but when you quantify the numbers its 8,000 doses, right. So 8,000 doses, two and a half days, its roughly $3.5 million as I mentioned earlier.

Chris Raymond

Great, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Serge Belanger from Needham. Your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Hi, thanks for talking additional questions. Just a question on bremelanotide or BMT. Just if you could talk a little bit about your recent FDA interaction ahead of the NDA filing in the first quarter, I saw that you added the FDA add com for the fourth quarter next year. Is there anything else new beyond that and what additional work needs to be done before NDA filings?

Bill Heiden

Yeah, so I can’t go into too much detail. It really was a very productive meeting. I think we sensed that the FDA is interested in alternatives to treat patients with HSDD. We really went with the FDA to outline our intention of what we were submitting, the format that we were submitting in, all the various pieces of data and I think we felt it was productive and that we came away saying we got what we need and we are going to continue to push forward with the first quarter filing.

So that was good news for us. There were no surprises at that meeting and we thought we had a really productive exchange with the FDA and you are right, we do expect and AdCom and so we had indicated that our expectation based on the discussions with the FDA that that AdCom would take place in fourth quarter and so we are already staring the preparatory work for that.

This is really an exciting new therapy in an area that is as Nik mentioned totally, not understood, under diagnosed and certainly under treated and so there is, there will be a lot of educational efforts not only in the field, but also in terms of preparing for this AdCom meeting and making sure that the experts that we’ll be talking to understand the benefits and the excitement around this therapy.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

Great, thanks for squeezing me in. So I was wondering, given that the FDA now appears highly motivated to promote generic competition, how do you think they view the overall merits of subcu Makena in the current environment? Do you have any insight into whether they value the potential benefits of subcu more than its potential to attenuate generic competition for IM?

Bill Heiden

I’m glad you ask the question Joe, because I’d be remiss to not reiterate the benefits that we see at the subcu auto-injector. Today we have a intramuscular injection which is a 2.5 inch long needle. It takes about a minute to inject this fairly viscose solution. It’s fairly painful we get, that’s the number one reported side effect that we hear about is the injection side pain.

The subcutaneous audio-injector is, this is really a pretty cool inventory. It allows this fairly viscous solution to be injected in a matter of seconds. There is no plunger, there is no push, its auto-inject although it is injected by a healthcare professional. So we believe that the benefits of the subcu auto-injector definitely warrant approval.

We are not fighting the potential availability and arrival of generics and I think eventually as we had indicated they will eventually come to market, but I believe that when physicians and patients get an experience with the subcu auto-injector, it will be their preference, which is why we are pushing so hard to get this market and we will ready to launch, because we want physicians and patients to get an early experience with the subcu auto-injector, because I don’t think they will go back.

In terms of the FDA, obviously it’s hard for me to predict. I will tell you that we included information in our sNDA’s about the benefits of the subcu auto-injector. So put information in the sNDA that demonstrated the benefits of the subcu auto-injector over an intramuscular affirmatives where physicians and patient interviews that we have done. So that information was included in the sNDA and so we are hopeful that that convinces the FDA that this is a next generation advance that really does warrant approval. Nik, anything to add.

Nik Grund

The only thing I’ll ask is I think that needing to speed generic competition is kind of balanced, I think would be in the FDAs mind around the prematurity rates that we still see in the U.S. around that are extremely high, the mortality rates associated with it. And U.S. is not the number one country in how we think about the mortality of new born children. So there is that balancing around the really unmet medical need still in this space, despite the good work that we and the others have done to try and help it.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks for the color.

Bill Heiden

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I’ll turn the call back over to Bill Heiden.

Bill Heiden

Great. Well, I want to thank you all for joining us here to review the highlights of the third quarter. I want to thank my many colleagues here at AMAG for their efforts and the advancements that we have made to-date. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their support and we look forward to updating you on our continuing progress. This concludes today’s call. Thank you.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

