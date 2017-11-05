Merit Medical Systems: Buy On The Dip

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) designs, develops, and manufactures products for cardiovascular, radiology and endoscopy markets. The company is growing rapidly while trading at an attractive valuation.

MMSI is a mid-cap cap stock that has a huge amount of growth potential. In Q3, the company grew quarterly YOY revenues by 13.6% on a constant-currency basis (14.2% on a reported basis). Organic revenue growth for the quarter was 4.5% on a constant-currency basis and 5.1% on a reported basis. Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 48.1%, up from 46.8% in Q3 of 2016. All these improvements are especially impressive considering this was during the slowest part of the year. With a market cap of only $1.9B and growing at a nice clip, there is plenty of upside for the stock going into 2018.

The company reported positive earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters:

Despite beating Q3 earnings consensus forecast, the company missed on the top line by only $2 million. The stock sold off 7.5% on the day, which we believe was an extreme overreaction. MMSI rebounded slightly over the next few days, but still remains well below its recent highs:

MMSI has been making smart acquisitions. Last year, it made a significant purchase acquiring DFINE for $98 million, which has diversified the company providing it access to the spinal/oncology markets. There were some integration challenges, but it still appears to be a good acquisition. Another purchase was HeRO from CryoLife (NYSE:CRY). According to the CEO Fred Lampropoulos, HeRO is expected to grow 20% this year while improving gross margins from 55% to 65-70%. The HeRO Graft is a hemodialysis access graft for patients who are failing fistulas or grafts or are catheter-dependent due to the blockage of veins leading to the heart. It has 69% fewer infections and between 16% and 32% improved dialysis clearance of toxins. This is just one example of the company making successful acquisitions that have helped the stock price to double over the last two years.

The analysts across the board remain bullish, with an average stock price target of $47.06, which is more than 24% upside from current levels. MMSI is trading at a low TEV/Revenue of 3.11x (vs. LMAT at 6.00x, and PEN at 10.80x) which helps to explain the optimistic price targets of analysts.

We believe MMSI is one of the better mid-cap medical devices companies that is growing rapidly, yet trading at a reasonable valuation. We recommend buying MMSI before it fully rebounds to its highs that were set only a month ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMSI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.