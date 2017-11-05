Francesca's Is Riding Out A Perfect Storm

Francesca’s business may not be as bad as investors now expect. It has a chance to compound in the low single digits for the next couple of years.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) is a women’s boutique offering a “broad and shallow” assortment of unique apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. It's generated consistent profits since its IPO but its stock has only gone down.

Investor sentiment is being weighed down by management turnover, declining same-store sales, and general pessimism about brick-and-mortar retail. To add insult to injury, Francesca's only distribution center in Houston was temporarily knocked out of commission by hurricane Harvey. As a result, shares are at an all-time low.

Value investing, to paraphrase Howard Marks, is about buying assets, regardless of quality, for less than they are worth. At its current valuation, Francesca's stock looks like it has already discounted the bad news, leaving plenty of room for an upside surprise.

The company went public in 2011 and has rapidly expanded. Since 2010 the number of boutiques has grown at a 22% compound annual growth rate. Over that same period, diluted earnings per share have grown at an 18% compound annual growth rate. Since its IPO in July 2011, the stock has compounded at a -23% rate. The stock currently trades for $6.50 on trailing twelve month diluted earnings of $0.97. That’s a 6.7 P/E. Francesca’s has no debt, pays no dividend, and is repurchasing shares. Diluted share count has decreased at a 7% compound annual rate since July 2015.

Historically Francesca’s has spent approximately 46% of its net income on growth: $111,006 total (Source: 10-K Filings). Since 2010 net income has increased by $25,106, which means return on incremental invested capital has been 23%. Multiplying a 46% reinvestment rate by 23% suggests a compounding rate of about 10%, yet the stock has actually compounded at -23%. Eventually a stock’s market value will match its intrinsic value.



In the future, Francesca’s will not be able to reinvest capital as aggressively. Management expects the U.S. can handle 900 boutiques. At historical rates of expansion, this upper limit would be hit in as little as two years.



As the company approaches this upper limit, it has begun repurchasing shares, which is a good sign that future capital allocation will be shareholder friendly. With the stock trading near a 15% earning yield, repurchases are attractive.



Depreciation and amortization have historically exceeded actual maintenance capex by almost double. However most boutiques were very new over this period and required little maintenance. I expect going forward depreciation will approximate maintenance capex, and that as growth slows, changes in working capital will be minimal. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that future net income will approximate owner earnings even though net income historically understated owner earnings.



A slower future growth rate for Francesca’s could be a blessing in disguise. It will free up management bandwidth to focus on dialing in the core business and merchandising strategy.



At current prices, Francesca’s could reinvest for two years in new boutiques, bringing the total count to 900. Then, the company could spend nearly 100% of net income on repurchases. At a 7x P/E, this would result in a 10-15% compound return. However, if this scenario played out, the stock’s multiple would likely rise, reducing the effectiveness of repurchases but benefiting shareholders in the near term all the same.



Why does this situation exist? Several reasons:

Rapid management turnover

Comparable store sales declines and gross margin declines

Hurricane Harvey

General retail pessimism

First, let’s discuss management turnover.

A history of the CEO position:

July 2, 2012: Co-founder John De Meritt retires and is succeeded by Neill Davis (Source: 8-K, 7/2/12).

December 5, 2014: Neill Davis resigns for unknown reasons and is succeeded by Michael Barnes (Source: 8-K, 12/5/14).

May 17, 2016: Michael Barnes resigns for personal reasons and is succeeded by Richard Kunes in the interim (Source: 8-K, 5/17/16).

September 20, 2016: Steven Lawrence is appointed President and CEO. Richard Kunes becomes Chairman of the Board (Source: 8-K, 9/20/16).

A history of the CFO position:

May 14, 2012: CFO Gene Morphis is terminated for cause after improperly communicating company information over social media. Cynthia Thomassee becomes interim CFO (Source: 8-K, 5/14/12).

February 12, 2013: Mark Vendetti is appointed CFO (Source: 8-K, 2/12/13).

November 20, 2015: Mark Vendetti resigns to accept a new position as CFO of a publicly traded company. Cynthia Thomassee once again becomes interim CFO (Source: 8-K, 11/20/15).

March 25, 2016: Kelly Dilts is appointed CFO (Source: 8-K, 3/25/16).

A history of the CMO (Chief Merchandising Officer):

August 18, 2015: Sei Jin Alt announces she is resigning in order to spend more time with her family. She remains in her role until November 20, 2015, to facilitate a transition (Source: 8-K, 8/18/15).

October 30, 2015: Laurie Hummel becomes CMO (Source: 8-K, 10/30/15).

August 24, 2017: Laurie Hummel departs (Source: 8-K, 8/24/17). In the Q2 conference call CEO Steven Lawrence says: "After a thorough assessment, we have concluded that the current assortment has deviated from our core merchandising philosophies” (Source: 2017 Q2 Conference Call) which makes it sound like Hummel was forced out. In the interim Steven Lawrence assumes the CMO’s duties.

As you can see, management has been in near constant flux. There is little color available on most of the management changes. Many look to be for good reason - either family or retirement related, or as a result of termination. The sheer amount of turnover does point to the likelihood of a poor corporate culture. I would not be surprised if stress of such rapid boutique growth weighed on morale.



The turnover is concerning, but it actually makes Francesca’s numbers look that much better considering they were achieved in a mildly chaotic management environment.



The next area of concern is comparable store sales declines.

Source: Author, Data From 10-Q Filings

As you can see, sales deteriorated at the end of 2012. I believe that the market is extrapolating recent comparable store sales declines into the future and therefore expecting a significant decline in earnings.



It’s impossible to say with any certainty what will happen. All I will do is point out that mean reversion is one of the most powerful forces in finance. Humans are natural extrapolators, which is why mean reversion often takes us by surprise. That said, picking an inflection point is difficult at best. Future comp sales will likely depend on the company’s ability to get back to their core merchandising philosophy and ensure they are offering a differentiated product.

In the most recent earnings call, CEO Steven Lawrence said:

“As the year has progressed and our conversion rate has continued to decline, it’s become increasingly apparent that our guest is not responding to our current merchandise assortment. After a thorough assessment, we have concluded that the current assortment has deviated from our core merchandising philosophies. We have identified a number of areas, where we think we missed the mark, with our back-to-school assortment.” (Source: 2017 Q2 Conference Call)

It’s unclear to me exactly how “back to school” had an appreciable effect on a company whose target demographic is 18-35 year old university educated women. Lawrence admits “we have been too focused on the younger end of our customer spectrum.”

It looks like Laurie Hummel is taking the fall for this. The company is taking decisive markdowns and canceling resupply orders with vendors to correct its inventory. This will reduce margins in the near term. Other than looking for a new CMO and refocusing on the target demographic, the company is also changing its vendor mix. It found that much of what it was selling was coming from vendors who are working with big box retailers. This resulted in unacceptable product overlap. Francesca’s is going to focus on sourcing more product from its west coast suppliers which have historically provided it a more differentiated product. (Source: 2017 Q2 Conference Call)

The final area of market’s particular concern with Francesca’s is the fallout from hurricane Harvey. On the most recent conference call the CEO said:



“We have had most of our boutiques in Southern Texas closed for multiple days over the past two weeks. As the waters have receded we have started to reopen our stores. Fortunately we have only six boutiques that sustained real damage, and even these six are in good enough shape to be operational. As the boutiques reopened, many centers worked on reduced hours, but at this point, all but one are back to open during normal business hours.” (Source: 2017 Q2 Conference Call)

He went on to explain that the real damage from Harvey was to the supply chain. Workers simply were not able to get into the distribution center. The exact ramifications of this are currently unknown, but the company lowered its comparable stores sales guidance to a decline in the mid to high teens. EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81 as a result of lower sales and lower margins (Source: 2017 Q2 Conference Call).

This would put Francesca's at approximately 8-9x forward earnings. These impacts should be temporary. However, there is an unsettling trend in the company’s gross margins.

Source: Author, Data From 10-K Filings

Around the time comparable store sales deteriorated, so did gross margins, which suggests this could be the root cause of the company’s problems. It would appear the market expects gross margins to continue to fall. Time will tell if a better merchandise mix will be able to stabilize or increase gross margins.



Finally, there is an audible pessimism about brick and mortar retail and anything related to malls. In a presentation titled "Debunking The Retail Apocalypse," IHL Group showed that retail as a whole is actually growing and that declines were contained to specific areas. Here’s the data on softgoods, where Francesca’s operates:





Source: IHL Group, "Debunking The Retail Apocalypse" Side 24

As you can see, this is hardly an apocalyptic scenario for the sector. Zara, H&M, TJMaxx, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), and Forever 21 continue to hold up well. What they have in common is a differentiated offering, “fast fashion” and low prices. These will continue to be tough competitors for Francesca’s and could keep gross margins from reverting upward. Francesca’s best bet is to recommit to a shallow and broad merchandise offering in order to create a “treasure hunt” experience that has worked so well at TJMaxx.



Summary

There’s a lot to dislike about Francesca’s: falling comp sales, falling gross margins, and high management turnover. But at its current price, much of this looks priced in. With no debt and strong cash flow, the company is far from distressed. Management stability and a slower rate of expansion could allow Francesca’s to get back on its feet after hurricane Harvey and recent merchandising missteps.

If Francesca’s can simply avoid deteriorating further, it looks poised to produce low- to mid-double-digit returns for the next several years as the company finishes its store expansion and repurchase programs.

The risk is that sales deteriorate even faster than the market is anticipating, which would seem to imply nearly a -20% rate given that guidance is already for a 15% decline. This seems overly pessimistic and gives Francesca’s shares asymmetric upside and downside. However, if Francesca’s cannot offer a treasure hunt experience, scarcity via a shallow and broad offering, and a differentiated product, there is nothing stopping the forces of capitalism from further tightening Francesca’s margins. Francesca’s long-term viability will come down to the CEO’s ability to execute on this.



