Taubman Centers' (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Thank you for holding. And welcome to the Taubman Centers Third Quarter 2017 Earnings. The call will begin with prepared remarks, and then we will open the line to questions. On the call today will be Robert Taubman, Taubman Centers' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Simon Leopold, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Hurren, Director, Investor Relations.

Ryan Hurren

Welcome to our third quarter conference call. As you know, during this conference call, we'll make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, although actual results may differ materially. Please see yesterday's earnings release and our SEC filings, including our latest 10-K and subsequent reports for a discussion of various risks and uncertainties underlying our forward-looking statements.

During this call, we'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included when possible in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings. In addition, a replay of the call is provided through a link on the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

Non-GAAP measures referenced on this call may include estimates of future EBITDA, NOI, after-tax NOI and our FFO performance of our investment properties. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measure, net income, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense and our interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods. Following today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for question. Please limit your question to two. If you have more, queue up again so that everyone has the opportunity to ask a question.

Now let me turn the call over to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we released our earnings for the third quarter. Our adjusted FFO per diluted common share of $0.83 was generally in line with our expectation. Our portfolio continues to generate significant cash flow growth. Total portfolio NOI was up 14.2%, more than $70 million year-to-date. In the quarter, total portfolio NOI was up 6.7%, an increase of nearly $12 million. Year-to-date comparable center NOI growth was 2.3%, including lease cancellation income and 0.7% excluded.

In the quarter, comp NOI was down 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively, including and excluding lease cancellations. As we mentioned last quarter, we expected bad debt expense to be higher in the second half of the year, and it impacted the quarterly NOI by 1.4%. We had no bad debt expense at our comparable centers in the third quarter last year, which also made for a tougher comp.

Average rent per square foot was up 60 basis points in the quarter. Year-to-date, we were up 1%, consistent with our guidance for the year. Trailing 12-month re-leasing spreads were 6.7%. As we talked about previously, we've consciously made the choice to bridge this environment in certain circumstances by signing shorter terms leases averaging 2.5 years in order to maintain occupancy, merchandising and cash flow. There were 22 of these deals, which represented less than 7% of the nearly 330 openings over the last 12 months. Without these leases, our spreads were over 15%.

Occupancy in our comp centers was 93.6% at September 30th, down 1.4% compared to last year. Ending occupancy for all centers was 93.5%, flat to last year, but up 80 basis points from last quarter. We continue to make progress backfilling the space created by the tenant bankruptcies and store closures that occurred in late 2016 and early 2017. Since our last call, a few more stores have either closed or are expected to close, but net of those closures, we again achieved positive absorption this quarter.

Since late 2016, when the store closure announcements accelerated, we have received about 360,000 square feet back from tenants through bankruptcies or otherwise. Of that, 250,000 square feet has been released. There is good demand for the remaining 26 spaces, totaling 110,000 square feet. Throughout this transition over the last 12 months, we've added a number of new interesting tenants. UNTUCKit, Everroof, Round One, Intimissimi, Saje Natural Wellness, Casper, [Shoeshop], Tempur-Pedic, The White Company, APM Monaco, [Bold and Brash] (ph) and Amazon are just a few of the names.

Demand for space in our center as a whole remained strong. Leased space in comparable centers was 96.3% on September 30, 270 basis points greater than in-place occupances. The majority of the space will be opened by year-end, but we expect occupancy in comp centers to be about 96%. Trailing 12-month sales in comparable centers were $802 per square foot, up nearly 3%. For the quarter, tenant sales per square foot were up 1.6%. We're building upon positive comps from a year ago, and this marked the fifth consecutive quarter of sales growth.

Our best-performing categories were electronics, jewelry, women specialty and footwear. Outside of our comparable centers, sales at our newest developments are growing nicely. In International Market Place, we opened in August 2016, total sales in September were more than double, up 120% compared to the same month last year. At the center, sales trended very positively throughout the quarter. August sales were up 7% from July, and September sales were up 12% over August. Sales volumes benefited from a number of important new tenant openings during the quarter.

Seafood restaurant, Herringbone by Hakkasan Group and contemporary Japanese restaurant Baku joined the collection of successful restaurants on the center's Grand Lanai. In addition, ASICS, Zumiez and Crabtree & Evelyn opened, bringing occupancy to about 80%. By year-end, we expect International Market Place to be 90% leased and 85% occupied with more than 90 tenants.

Both our assets in China posted their highest quarterly sales volumes to date. At CityOn. Xi'an, third quarter total sales were up 68% over last year. Sales and traffic continue to build at the center, which remains 100% occupied, enters its second year of operation. The center is part of a 6 million square foot mixed-use development that is nearing completion. The 250-room Holiday Inn adjoining the mall reopened in March, and its occupancy rate has averaged a healthy 75%. The 5-star Intercontinental Hotel, having 320 rooms, which also connects to the center, will open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition, the institutional quality office building that is attached to the project now has 30 different companies with 2,000 employees who are creating daily traffic for the center. At CityOn. Zhengzhou, sales and traffic have been growing steadily since the center's strong brand opening in March. Total sales in its second quarter of operations nearly equal to those of Xi'an and grew 14% over its opening quarter. In addition to the operational success we're experiencing, the center recently won gold at ICSC's Asia-Pacific shopping center award. CityOn. Zhengzhou received the top honor in the grand opening expansion and renovation category.

This center is now contended for ICSC's global award, which will be announced next May in Las Vegas. With this award for Zhengzhou, we're once again being recognized in Asia for the significant added value we've brought to our investments there. We're very proud of our team.

Starfield Hanam recently celebrated its first anniversary. Sales and traffic in the last three months continued to be robust. The center is nearly fully occupied with only one vacancy and almost 300 tenants. In early December, Mercedes-Benz will debut as the center's newest store, joining Tesla, BMW, Mini Cooper, Hyundai and Genesis, further bolstering the center as a unique automotive destination. We're delighted with the center's performance in its first year of operations. Starfield Hanam generated well over $700 million in sales and welcomed more than 24 million visitors during its first 12 months of operation.

To put this in context, there are probably less than 20 malls in the U.S. that attracts this many shoppers and generates $700 million in sales. With a strong focus on innovative entertainment, food, luxury and in-demand retail brands, this center represents what the best of the future generations of shopping centers will be.

During the quarter, as you are all aware, two hurricanes impacted Florida and Puerto Rico. The first, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 6th and in Florida on September 9th. Thankfully, our employees were safe and our six properties, one in Puerto Rico and five in Florida were minimally impacted. Damage was not significant and was limited to fallen trees, uprooted landscaping and signage. However, due to power outages, the centers were closed between four and 11 days.

Two weeks later, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a high end category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and gusts up to 200. As has been well documented, 100% of Puerto Rico was without power and most of the infrastructure sustained significant damage. We were thankful to confirm that our staff on the island was safe, but many across Puerto Rico were less fortunate. During the storm, The Mall of San Juan had an incredible seven person security team on site who lessened the impact to certain areas of the center by actively managing conditions during the storm.

We did have some roof and exterior damage, and water intrusion into the building, particularly along its south side. Without power, the initial damage worsened in the extremely hot and humid post hurricane condition. In the days that followed, we worked with our center management and disaster recovery teams and other experts to assess and understand the damage to both the physical plant and tenant spaces. The center was ready to reopen by the beginning of October. However, the island's unstable power resulted in several additional delays.

The center did reopen on October 19, and with the exception of a few closures due to power loss, operating with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Given shopper traffic, the hours have since been expanded to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Last week, we were able to install large temporary generators so that the mall can operate autonomously even without a reliable source of power. 55 of our approximately 90 tenants have reopened, with more retailers working to reopen by the holiday season.

Both of the center's department store anchors, Nordstrom and a Saks Fifth Avenue, sustained significant damage during the storm. Under their agreements, they are required to rebuild and reopen as expeditiously as possible. Nordstrom has indicated they are proceeding quickly and will open as soon as they're able. But given the damage, we estimate it will be well into 2018 before they are able to reopen.

Saks has not provided any time line for reopening. As such, we have filed, as of yesterday, in the Puerto Rico Superior Court a complaint to compel Saks to properly commence reconstruction of its building and to complete the repair to be ready for occupancy as expeditiously as reasonably possible.

We are happy to answer any questions you have on Puerto Rico, but we are not able to discuss the Saks litigation. Again, I want to thank our team in Puerto Rico that worked so tirelessly under very difficult condition. I'll now turn the call over to Simon.

Simon Leopold

Thanks, Bobby. As I begin talking about Puerto Rico, I want to echo Bobby's comments and concerns for the people on the island. It's too early to predict what long-term effects the hurricane will have, but we do know, with both residents and tourism being significantly impacted, our business operations will be disrupted for some time. While the hurricane did not materially affect third quarter results, we anticipate that the center's performance will be impacted in the fourth quarter and for the foreseeable future.

For this reason, we've removed The Mall of San Juan from our comp center pool. We maintain substantial insurance to cover hurricane and flood damage as well as business interruption with a single deductible of $2 million. During the quarter, we recognized an estimated $2 million depreciation expense related to the physical damage of the property. As a reminder, this does not affect FFO. The timing of future operating expenses resulting from the hurricane is expected to be irregular. We anticipate that the adverse impact to the operations of the mall will be substantially mitigated by business interruption insurance, but insurance proceeds will likely lag and likely will not be received in the same period.

Now, an update on our guidance, which as a reminder, can be found on Page 22 of our supplemental along with all of our key assumptions. We're reaffirming our previous AFFO guidance range of $3.67 to $3.77 per share. Based on what we know today, we feel that our AFFO guidance range sufficiently covers the likely outcomes for the rest of the year, including the results for San Juan. That said, we are more likely to be in the lower end of the range as The Mall of San Juan's fourth quarter earnings will likely be disrupted. We previously assumed the center's NOI contribution would be about $3.5 million in the fourth quarter. However, as I pointed out, insurance proceeds will lag any declines in revenue the mall experiences. So there will be timing differences, and insurance proceeds for business interruption occurring in 2017 will likely be recorded in 2018.

Other items of note impacting our AFFO guidance range are lease cancellation income and percentage rents. Percentage rents very difficult to predict and with roughly half of the year's percentage rent typically coming in the final quarter of the year, they can be meaningful to our results. As we've noted in the past, it's highly dependent upon the sales performance of specific tenants in specific centers and the bulk is usually paid by a relatively small number of our tenants in any given period. Our guidance assumes that in the fourth quarter, percentage rent will be roughly flat as compared to last year.

Lastly, land -- lease cancellation. Our guidance assumes that our share of lease cancellation income will be about $12 million for the year, that hasn't changed. We believe it could be as high as $14 million or as low as $10 million. We've received $9 million through quarter end. One final note on FFO guidance. Remember, roughly $850,000 equates to a penny of earnings for us. So our full year results remain sensitive to very small fluctuations in revenue. As we said in the release, we're also maintaining our comp center NOI guidance. We continue to anticipate NOI growth, including lease cancellation income of 1% to 3%. Excluding lease cancellation income, we expect flat to 2% growth.

As I mentioned, we have removed The Mall of San Juan from our comp center pool. The center had been projected to be a positive contributor to our comp NOI growth this year. Removing this center from the pool did not cause us to shift our range, however, it limits our ability to reach the top end. Moving on to our quarterly results, I'll next review the year-over-year FFO variances for the quarter. They can be found on Page 11 of our supplemental. FFO per share for the quarter was $0.77. We recognize $0.04 of legal and advisory costs unrelated to our business and $0.02 of restructuring charges in the quarter. Excluding those items, our AFFO for the quarter was $0.83.

Taking a look at the other variances. Percentage rents down a $0.01 due to the combination of lease roles and lower sales from specific tenants in a few centers. Bad debt expense was $0.02 unfavorable, generally result of today's challenging retail environment about a 1/3 of the expenses attributable to some in-process Chapter 11 bankruptcies with currently unknown outcomes.

Next, G&A expenses were $0.025 favorable due to our cost savings initiatives. The non-comparable variances included two positive onetime items totaling $0.075 last year. These were a post-closing adjustment related to the sale of seven centers in 2014 and a onetime development success fee in Asia. It also incorporates $0.04 unfavorable from the combined results of The Mall of San Juan, Beverly Center, our Asia assets, International Market Place, our restaurant partnership with Michael Mina and Country Club Plaza, including the Valencia tower, which was sold in March of this year. A number of you've been asking about NOI weighted operating statistics for our comp centers, which as a reminder, currently includes 17 of our 24 assets.

First, sales. Through September 30, our NOI weighted trailing 12-month sales per square foot would be about $900 as compared to $802. Average rent per square foot growth in the quarter would be 6.1% compared to 0.6%. Year-to-date, average rent per square foot growth would be 3.5% compared to 1%. Our average rent per square foot would be $78 as opposed to $61. And our NOI weighted trailing 12-month re-leasing spreads would be 15.2% as opposed to 6.7%.

These NOI weighted statistics underscore the volatility inherent in a relatively small comp center pool, particularly when looking at quarterly results. This statistic should not be surprising when most observers in our industry acknowledge that at least 10 of these assets are in the top 100 of all shopping centers in the U.S.

I'll now turn it back to Bobby.

Robert Taubman

Thanks, Simon. While it remains a challenging environment, we have a terrific core of assets and we're adding to it. Including International Market Place continues to gain traction. Our redevelopment of 2 great properties, Beverly Center and The Mall at Green Hills, are both on track. And in Asia, our assets continue to grow, and we are confident our platform is creating significant value for our shareholders.

Before we open it up to questions, I want to make one more comment about the price of our stock today. As Simon highlighted, our largest NOI contributors are amongst the best assets in the country. Our share of fewer than 10 assets, applying cap rates that analysts have used for our portfolio as a whole, represents at least as much value as our total market cap today, including debt and preferred stock. That means that at today's share price, investors are getting the rest of the assets for free as well as a dividend yield in excess of 5%. Further, we're not just an opportunity for value-oriented or income-focused investors. We are a growth company as well. The capital we recently spent, more than $2 billion, will produce growth in NOI that we believe, in addition to our core will be disproportionate to our peers over the next three years.

So with that, we'll take your questions. Again, Amy, are you there?

Question-And-Answer Session

Yes. At this time, we will be conducting our question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Christy McElroy with Citi. Christy, your line is open.

Michael Bilerman

It's Michael Bilerman and Christy. Bobby, you had another $3.5 million of activist cost in the quarter. I thought most of that had been done given the proxy. Can you just give us a little bit more color on what that was related? Is that also dealing with land and buildings? Or is there other activist in the equation?

Robert Taubman

Litigation continues, Mike. It's very difficult to predict. We've told you all, the investment community that you really should not look at the previous quarter's run rate as a run rate. It's not in our quarterly guidance, and we're going to update it quarterly. So we can't predict exactly what's going to happen. And as I said, litigation is continuing.

Christine Tulloch

Bobby, it's Christy here. I appreciate all the color on Puerto Rico. I know it's only been reopened for a couple of weeks now. Maybe you can just give us a sense for sort of what's happening on the ground in terms of shopper traffic, are people shopping, what stores are they shopping, are they going to the restaurants. I know you mentioned expanded hours. So maybe you can expand on that.

Robert Taubman

Yes, I mean, it's new. We opened on October 19. Traffic has actually been very good. Last week's traffic was so strong. There were hour-long waits at the restaurants. We have four restaurants that have been able to open. All 4 of them ran out of food. The restaurants, in fact, want to extend their hours even beyond what we said we started with 11 to 5, we then went to 10 to 6. So we're actually now discussing can we extend hours and how best to do that. So there is -- even without Nordstrom's and Saks right now, there is very good traffic in the mall.

And as we said, we opened with -- well, we opened with a few less than 55, we're at 55 now. We've got more than a dozen right now that are actively working in their space trying to get open for the holidays. So we think that some will take longer to get open because their damage was greater. But we're pleased. Before the hurricane, our August sales were actually up 17% year-over-year. So the center was really gaining traction, and it's very hard to predict what -- how long it will take to really see San Juan and Puerto Rico come back. But the basic investment thesis remains, and there's very little square foot per capita in Puerto Rico. There's less -- it is about 5 square feet per capita in Puerto Rico. So we remain positive about the assets and the shopper traffic that we're seeing today is a very positive sign of that.

Simon Leopold

And then Christy, maybe I'll just add a little bit more color there. Our stats, by pulling it out of the comp center pool, a good portion of them actually got a shade worse. NOI and average rent were growing so the reported stats by pulling out our shade worse. Occupancy and sales are a little better. So they were low as they were lower than the portfolio. But our average rent growth in the third quarter is worse by about 90 basis points. Year-to-date average rent growth was -- is now worse by about 50 basis points. It didn't affect occupancy all that much pulling it out. It was a small piece of it, maybe about 30 basis points. And our sales are a bit better as well, about $15 as a result.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Steve Sakwa

First, I was hoping you could give us maybe an update on Beverly Center kind of the progress there, what you're seeing on sales. And then secondly, I guess, Simon, you guys have talked about kind of the ramp in NOI. I think it was somewhere in the $130 million to $150 million range over a multiyear period. I'm just wondering how do you still feel about that number today and how does Puerto Rico sort of play into that number today?

Robert Taubman

So on Beverly, we are absolutely on track in terms of cost, in terms of leasing, merchandising, rents. We're very much on track. We had made a number of announcements along the way. The restaurant lineup we're delighted with and we really believe that will be as good as any restaurant lineup anywhere in the United States in any project. We've announced a very large Zara store there that will be opening around the first of the year. It's almost 30,000 square feet. So we're -- the luxury component is growing.

We had about 15 luxury tenants before we started the remerchandising and Sin Center the re-imagination center. And we would fully expect that number to be 20 to 25 in terms of luxury tenants and many of the existing ones have expanded in place. So we're very pleased with where we are with Beverly, and I really encourage all of you that take trips to Los Angeles to please go look at the progress. The progress -- the way shoppers are responding, the way retailers have come into this space, the light, the air, everything that we've done in the asset is getting tremendous accolades. The local papers, the local have been very positive as well about what we're doing. And the new emerging tenants that we're putting in that we're very excited about. So we're very pleased with where we are on Beverly.

Simon Leopold

And I guess, just to cover up Beverly and sales, sales are hanging in there. They're doing pretty well. We're still seeing a lot of traffic in the center and then the tenants there still doing a lot of business. And then turning, Steve, to your second piece, which is really the $150 million bridge that we talked about of additional NOI coming in, in the next two to three years. If you recall, there's three components of that. About half of that we were projecting and are projecting will come from our 4 recent development projects, the one in Hawaii and the three in Asia.

About one third of that number was going to come from the core, just growth in the core properties, which includes San Juan and the way that we are calculating it. And the remaining, call it, $25 million to $30 million was going to be coming from redevelopment activities. So breaking those components down, in terms of the developments, all four of them are proceeding well. There's a lot of progress being made in Hawaii, the three in Asia are 100% leased, and we're seeing great sales. We're seeing great traffic there.

As a reminder, to get to the numbers that we're talking about, to get to those stabilized yields, it still requires very significant sales growth in all three of the Asia assets. In terms of redevelopments, and that really includes Green Hills, Beverly, the Saks box at Short Hills and the three Sports Authority boxes that we're in the process of backfilling. We think we're on track there. We think we're doing well. We've got a number of tenants already identified and Green Hills, we feel good about as well. Bobby mentioned Beverly is the last piece there. And in the core, we'd assume the growth rate in the mid-three's to get to the numbers we're talking about.

There's definitely a chance that there's some risk there depending on how quickly the retail environment stabilizes and how quickly we're able to retenant vacated spaces, and San Juan adds an additional element of risk there. But that was the projection we made, and we're going to do everything we can to get there. Obviously, the retail environment stabilizing would be a huge help there. We're also going to look hard at ways to reduce costs if the volatility persists as a way to hopefully get that growth rate to where it needs to be. We're going to give you a more fulsome update on this when we give guidance for '18. But at this stage, it's probably the best summary I can give you.

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Hill with Morgan Stanley. Rich your line is open.

Rich Hill

I had a quick question. Bobby, you obviously talked about shorting lease maturities to bridge the gap. I was wondering if you could give sort of any color about what type of tenants you're negotiating those shorter lease maturities and there is any sort of themes that we can think about in terms of the tenant mix where you might be looking for the shorter releases?

Robert Taubman

Well, it's very tenant-specific and it's very center-specific. As we said, it's 22 tenants out of 330 tenants. So we're making very specific decisions in individual centers and it is impacting our results, given the size of our portfolio and especially when you look at it on a quarterly basis. But again, it's less than 7% of the 330 tenants in the last 12 months that have opened in our centers. But it is impacting the statistics that we report. So again, we're being very judicious as to where we make these decisions. And on average, they are about 2.5 years. Other companies in our sector may be determining to literally make them less than one year deals just so it doesn't end up in the statistics. We've taken a different direction, and it certainly worked for us several years back. So I think that's the best I can do to answer it now.

Rich Hill

No, of course, that's really helpful. You'd mentioned that the sales environment was improving in your malls, and I know you've mentioned that was something that you are looking for. Have you seen any changes in the leasing philosophy? Or are you seeing an uptick in leasing velocity as well?

Robert Taubman

There's good demand, as you heard. We are 96.3% leased. We are planning to be 96% occupied by the end of this year. I would say that we are very well into our 2018 leasing, and we feel that at this point that we're actually 73% complete with our 2018 leasing. And I think that our leasing team has done a great job of not only backfilling space, but finding lots of new concepts. I mentioned a bunch of them in our prepared comments. And we continue to look for ways to improve the overall merchandise in their centers. There is an emphasis to find non-apparel opportunities, and we're being able to do that.

Rich Hill

And then just one final question, if I may. Any updates on Teavana or is that still a work in progress?

Robert Taubman

We have 19 stores with them. It's about 70,000 square feet. They're generally all in very good locations, almost all of them are near the center court. And no, we have not yet made a deal with them.

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Schmidt with Bank of America. Craig your line is open.

Craig Schmidt

I was just wondering if there was any news on the replacement tenant or tenants for Saks at Short Hills. It mentioned on your supplemental that this is currently under redevelopment. And I'm just wondering what redevelopment you can work with -- can do, rather, when you don't know the tenant yet?

Robert Taubman

We said on the last couple of calls that we expected to be opening in the fall of 2018 with the majority of the Saks box space and we continue to be on that track. We have two large tenants, one going on the lower level and one going on the upper level, which is what we expected all along. The one on the lower level, we're happy to tell you that that's going to be a store called Indigo, which is the largest bookstore in Canada. And they're going to be building their first U.S. store at Short Hills.

And for those of you that don't know Indigo, they have over 100 stores in Canada, but they're really in the process of reinventing the bookstore. This is a classic experiential tenant that everyone is looking for. As an example, in the cookbook section, they're going to be doing cooking demonstrations. So I mean, lots of that kind interactivity with the customer. It really creates a new anchor for the center. It's another reason to come to the mall. It's totally unique. It will be a totally unique destination within the market. So we're very happy about that. We're not yet ready to announce the second large tenant even though we know who it's going to be.

Overall, having the Saks box has allowed us to rework a number of tenants in the mall to be able to improve the merchandising and expand several important luxury tenants and doing it all at accretive yields. There is much more demand for space in Short Hills than we could previously accommodate. So actually having the incremental supply of space that the Saks store represents has allowed us to do this. I would also say for those of you that are interested in this, we -- the Saks box, which was really 100% apparel, will now be 100% non-apparel. So again, it's all of the shifts that people have been talking about in our industry for some time now.

Craig Schmidt

And just, are you looking at any other possible anchors for possible repurposing in your portfolio?

Robert Taubman

Well, we are limited by the fact that most of the anchors in our shopping centers are doing really well. And talked about the fact that we only have three Sears stores, we only have four Penney stores, and we have a few places where Macy's has multiple stores, but we have tried many times over the years to get a number of these stores back that I just mentioned. And they just -- they're doing well enough in these locations. Their cash flow is good. So they don't want to sell them. So we would anticipate that some of the Sears or Penney's boxes will come back to us over time, and we would be delighted if that were the case. And with this, we have good ideas in all of them.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Metz with BMO Capital Markets.

Robert Metz

In terms of the leasing spreads, it sounded like you continue to do some more of the shorter-term deals on the margin here in 3Q. So as we think about the trajectory of spreads from here, should we think about them continuing to decelerate as we move forward?

Simon Leopold

Jeremy, it's Simon. Re-leasing spreads, it's a volatile stat and they're obviously sensitive to a small number of leases, as we've talked about. In any given quarter, we don't think at telling of a stat, you really have to look at over a period of time. Because it represents spaces opened in a period versus closed. It's not same space. It's not same center. But I think, broadly, lower spreads that you're seeing across the whole sector, not just with us, that reflects the decelerating environment for retail, which you see in moderating sales and lower rent growth. And you mentioned it already that a relatively small number of tenants with shorter lease terms have materially impacted the stat.

We told you about the 22 out of 330 deals and the impact that had. We also looked at it on an NOI weighted trailing 12-month basis, and coincidently, that number is also over 15%, if you look at it that way. And that's really an indication of we've got a lot of strong centers that do very, very well. There are few that are lower on our productivity sale -- scale rather, where you're doing deals that are taking those spreads down.

As to what's going to happen going forward, it is largely dependent on what you're going to see in terms of sales and volatility in the environment. I could not tell you right now if you should look at further deceleration or you should look at a stabilization or you should look at growth. It's really going to be dependent on what we see in the sales environment and the volatility with the retailers.

Robert Metz

And just kind of sticking with that same line, can you just give us an update here on your watchlist today? We had a few restructurings during the quarter. So just wondering kind of where it sits today and more broadly, how you're feeling really heading into the holidays in 2018 as it relates to closings and bankruptcies?

Robert Taubman

Well, there's no question that there has been a slowdown in, I'll say, the bankruptcies and tenant closings that occurred really at the end of '16 and into the first half of '17. We did have six names file for bankruptcy in this quarter. Four of those six names are not actually going to close any of their stores, but they are in bankruptcy and they are reorganizing and they are resetting themselves with new debt to go forward. So I think it's starting to stabilize. That's really the sense that we have, and we see it in the demand for space and all the things that we've already talked about on the call. But it is -- we have had a lot of bankruptcies this year. We had almost 20 in the first half and now another six now. But again, as I said, of those six, four of them are keeping all their locations open with us.

Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Alexander your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb

First, Simon, on the restructurings that you guys have taken, you mentioned there was a $0.02 savings in the quarter. Do you expect that that's the run rate of the savings going forward? Or do you think that we should see that improve so the $0.02 goes to, I don't know if it's $0.04 or somewhere that's higher than where it is right now?

Simon Leopold

In terms of -- I can't tell you, Alex, that it's going to be the run rate. What I can tell you is we're guiding $10 million to $11 million a quarter. We're actually trending toward the lower end of that. It's really-really important that we be thoughtful about how we spend money. It's one of the reasons why our G&A has come down substantially over the last year. We're always looking for ways to manage cost. We're going to continue to do that. And you're going to see that, I think, play out with us for a meaningful period of time. As to the exact run rate, I would not plug that in as a run rate yet. What we're going to see for G&A for '18, we're going to give you when we give guidance for G&A. Clearly, this is something we're looking at and it's an ongoing effort to continue to be as efficient as we can and to be as thoughtful as we can about how we spend dollars because it's important to lower costs in this environment.

Alexander Goldfarb

And how much of that, Simon, is beyond just the P&L that both includes any still capitalized costs of folks who where you've also reduced. So we may not see it in the P&L, but on an absolute basis, you've reduced. Is it -- can you give a sense of that?

Simon Leopold

I can't give you a number for that right now, Alex. But it is a place that we're focused.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then the second question is your Asia's stuff is doing well. You spoke -- Bobby spoke highly of the two China projects. There's been discussion if there's any way to extract capital from there or bring in another partner to try and recapitalize or harvest the profits that you've gained. Does the -- what's going on with Puerto Rico and sort of the pushback in timing for stabilizing the mall there? Does that affect any decisions that you have with regards to extracting capital from Asia or the two decisions are totally independent?

Robert Taubman

They're totally independent, Alex. But we are very focused on Asia. We've built a great platform there with really terrific people. We talked about the next project would likely come from Korea in Asia sometime in '18. And we've also talked about bringing in institutional capital to augment anything that we do there. So there are a number of ideas that we have for Asia, but they would be independent of anything that's occurring in San Juan.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then, Bobby, did you say we should expect another project in Asia in '18 to be announced or that's just -- is that what we heard you say?

Robert Taubman

Well, I've been saying for some time that we've been looking at a number of things in Korea and that's one -- the next project would likely come in Korea in 2018. That's one project. That's not multiple projects. That's one project.

Operator

Vincent Chao

Just wanted to go back to the sales and some of the traffic commentary. We specifically talked about Puerto Rico, but I was just curious if the Florida assets are, from a traffic perspective, back to pre-hurricane levels or if you're still trending below that? And then just any commentary you might have on quarter-to-date sales trends.

Robert Taubman

So the -- in terms of the Florida assets, it is very typical when there is a big storm like this in Florida and there's a lot of documentation of this historically and it's occurring again that, obviously, during the storm and immediately right after the storm, there are issues. But the spending that occurs afterwards, some before but also -- and some before in anticipation, but also afterwards is extremely high. And in fact, in two of our properties down there, they are having unbelievable quarters right now. So I think, on average, we're going to see, in this period, that actually sales are better post the hurricane and generally better on a year-over-year basis. So that was the first question. What was the -- is that -- was there a second question?

Vincent Chao

Yes, just trends you might be seeing so far on the sales front across the portfolio so far in the fourth quarter. It seems like weather has been a significant headwind for many retailers here this fall.

Robert Taubman

Well, there is an expectation that there is going to be a strong holiday season. When you talk to any of the prognosticators are in the sort of 3.5% to plus-4% range, whether that's NRF, whether that's Bain or Deloitte or ICSC or all these guys, are all in a very positive area. And all their surveys show that people are going to be buying in brick-and-mortar as well as online. Just as a general statement, luxury has been doing very well of late. And I would say that home, cosmetics, shoes, electronics, we talked about already in food, have all been strong. So I think it's a better environment, and you're seeing that. This is our fifth quarter in a row of positive comps, and we were up nearly 3%, so, I think, on a 12-month basis. So I think you're starting to see that.

Vincent Chao

And then, just to get a clarification question on Puerto Rico, the $3.5 million of NOI that was expected in the fourth quarter. Can you break that down between percentage rent and base rent and whether or not business interruption will cover the percentage rents going forward?

Simon Leopold

No, we're not really going to break it down into the pieces. So what I can tell you is that, that number was a growing number. I said it before, it's worth reiterating. There was a lot of reasons to feel good about the trajectory and direction there and that NOI number was an increase over the quarter before. But in terms of breaking it down into each different component of that, we're not going to get into that right now. It's -- there's a lot of things that go in to the mix in terms of how insurance covers business interruption and all of the like and that's something we're going to be working through for the foreseeable future.

Your next question comes from the line of Tayo Okusanya with Jefferies. Tayo your line is open.

Tayo Okusanya

Just a couple of quick ones from me. The bad debt expense, Simon, I believe you mentioned part of it was related to some of the tenant vacancies, some bankruptcies and things like that. Could you talk about the other portion of it and kind of what kind of drove that number up on a year-over-year basis?

Simon Leopold

So our bad debt expense in the third quarter was $2.1 million in the comp centers. It was $2.7 million overall. That's versus 3Q of last year where we really didn't have any significant bad debt expense. We generally incur bad debt as a result of bankruptcies or sometimes when a tenant is negotiating with us and that negotiation takes a while. And that's really the case in the third quarter. A one third -- about a one third of the numbers that I gave you were attributable to bankruptcies.

Most of the rest of it is attributable to a single tenant that we're negotiating with. And then the small piece of the remainder is really a number of small dollar amounts with a number of tenants that are late on their payments. It may be useful to people to understand the bad debt, it's really an accounting item where we take a charge based on a significant portion of receivables. If we don't get payment by a certain date, we take a charge. That's the convention. We tend to recover some of what's owed because tenant decides to pay some or all of what they owe.

We can also recover some through litigation and then sometimes you got bankruptcy that prevents you from receiving payment. But for us, it really was a mix of bankruptcies and one very large tenant, the rest were pretty small numbers. And again, coming against a pretty tough comp where we really have nothing in the third quarter last year.

Tayo Okusanya

And then Bobby, I appreciate your comments about when you take a look at the current valuation, investors kind of get in a certain amount of the portfolio basically for free. I guess, the question is how would you be able to kind of prove that out to investors that, that indeed is the case? Is it you doing some type of strategic transaction? Is it a case of just continuing to execute like when you kind of discuss it with other members of management and you really want to kind of prove that theory? What do you kind of think could be a good way to kind of do that?

Robert Taubman

Well, we're not going to sell or joint venture an asset just to print a number to make everybody feel better. And I mean, that we're not going to do. We do have to execute. There's no question we have to execute. And -- but I think we were using a number that really is, as I said, it's sort of the average for our entire portfolio, that is sort of the average that the analyst community uses for us. So when you talk about our best nine, 10 assets, I would think that we would be better than the average. So to make the statement we made, I think it's a very positive statement about where our share price is, I mean, it's seemingly extremely well priced [indiscernible] your low. And as you said, you get the rest of the assets for free. So as we said, the capital we put in place will produce income. And so the combination of that with our core, we think will be a very good grower, especially on a relative basis over the next three years.

Your next question comes from the line of Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital. Todd, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Drew on for Todd today. Just a couple more quick ones on Puerto Rico, if you don't mind. Curious what the outlook is for opening up the remaining 35 stores there and reopen by the holidays?

Robert Taubman

They won't all be open by the holidays because there are several tenants, I would say, about 15, that did incur substantial damage that are going to have to entirely rebuild their stores. And they're in the process of doing that. I mean, they've started in most instances already. But they won't make the holidays. They will make sometime after the first of the year.

Simon Leopold

There is probably 10 to 15 that we know will be -- that are in process now.

Robert Taubman

Yes, yes. I mean, there's at least a dozen that we hope will open by the holidays. So that would get you up 65 to 70, let's say, is that range. Then as I mentioned, there are 15 that were substantially damaged. So the others are in between. But I would be surprised if we didn't have north of 65 upwards to 70 by the holidays.

Unidentified Analyst

And do the anchors by any chance have any form of lease cancellation options due to the damages from the hurricane or any aftermath that -- is there any possibility of anything like that at all?

Robert Taubman

No, they have very clear legal obligations to rebuild expeditiously, and that is the absolute.

Your next question comes from the line of Floris van Dijkum with Boenning.

Floris van Dijkum

On Starfield Hanam, it appears that the sales would be probably in excess of $1,000 a square foot. Are you going to be publishing some of these statistics going forward? Obviously, that one you've got one year of operations. The two China assets are not quite there yet. But can we get a commitment to get more transparency on the sales per square foot and how that's trending in those assets?

Robert Taubman

Good morning, Floris. It's two of the three Asia centers are going to come in to the comp center stats in one way shape or form in 2018. Zhengzhou will not be, but Hanam will be and Xi'an will be as well. And I think I've said it on some other calls, but it's worth reiterating that how we then disclose information about those assets publicly, how we bring them into the comp center pool, and how we report generally on the business of Asia has been a focus of ours. We -- it is something that we're going to need to be -- we need to make some decisions on and come out with in 2018 because of those facts, and we'll be prepared to do that. We're not prepared to tell you exactly what that's going to be right now.

And your final question comes from the line of Michael Mueller with JPMorgan.

Michael Mueller

Simon, just going back to Puerto Rico, you mentioned $3.5 million that you budgeted. A couple of questions tied to that. Number one, during this period where you have tenants that are open during partial hours. Number one, are you kind of collecting rent during this type of period? And how is it setup with your insurance where are you collecting interruption insurance along the way? Do you have it setup or you're going to have to wait until all those tenants are up and running at the end, whatever time that may be and then we'll see an offsetting check? So whatever diminution you have in Q4 could carry over into Q1 and at some point when you're back to even, you get on offsetting check at the end of that. Is that the mechanics of how your insurance is setup?

Simon Leopold

Yes. So basically, we are billing our tenants for rent, and they are paying rent in a number of cases -- in a number of cases their business has been interrupted. And their leases may give them the ability to evade rent during the period of the rebuild. So we have expenses that we pay for the center. We're going to incur those expenses as they are incurred. So as we pay them, those expenses are incurred, we will also book a corresponding amount of rent that's going to be the rent that's received.

That will not include the amount that we expect to recover through business interruption insurance. That receipt of the proceeds from business interruption insurance will certainly lag. Otherwise, the way we would get the rent. It could lag significantly. It's one of the reasons why we do believe that our FFO for 2017 will be towards the lower end of the range. Because we think that will though adjust the accounting of it and the timing differences will have an impact. We do anticipate that we will recover the loss rent as a result of business interruption, but that lag will be real. It's impossible for me to tell you right now how long it will take to get those proceeds. But there will certainly be a lag.

Michael Mueller

So in 2018, as you think about 2018 guidance and how you're going to present that? If you assume that everything is back up and running in 2018 from a theoretical standpoint. I know it never really works out this way, but you would have that offset. So you would have guidance that wouldn't necessarily have a negative Puerto Rico impact or significantly negative Puerto Rico impact, is that a fair statement or no?

Simon Leopold

It's really hard for me right now to tell you, Mike. There's still a fair amount of uncertainty on the island. There's still lack of power in a lot of places. We have power at our center, but there's still a lot of disruption in the market there. So it's really way too early for me to tell you how we're going to treat Puerto Rico in terms of our 2018 guidance.

Robert Taubman

But Mike, in theory, through the tenant rent or through the business interruption insurance. In theory, we expect to be made whole. And that is the theory of the business interruption insurance. So we'll see. It's all new ground for all of us. And we've been involved in storms before, but nothing like this. So..

Michael Mueller

And just the last clarification question. So in terms of collecting the rent with your book, we should think of it as your booking cash rents that you got. So if you get a cash check, that's what your booking. It's not receivables and everything else for this interim period, is that correct?

Simon Leopold

Yes.

We did have one final question coming from the line of Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Haendel, your line is open.

Haendel St. Juste

Yeah, thank you. Bobby, I guess, maybe a bit on what's giving you the confidence to provide year-end occupancy estimate of 96% given the current environment implies a 240 basis point ramp from where you ended the quarter. I guess, also, how much of that is signed business at this point, how much will be driven by temporary seasonal tenants? And then also, are you seeing any delays, any tenant occupancy delays we've heard from some of your peers?

Robert Taubman

Well, we've had some delay, but it's not material. I think the, your other question about why do we think there's 240 basis point increase in estimates. We can see it. It's tenants that are in construction, tenants getting ready to open, tenants that have already opened past September 30. There is a component of tenants the temporary tenants in there. Typically, when you look quarter-to-quarter, season-to-season, seasonality is important, too. You can be anywhere from 200 to 500 basis points in terms of temporary tenants.

We have traditionally been about 4% at year-end in the last number of years in the fourth quarter. We're sitting at about, I think, at the end of the third quarter, we may be 250 or 2.5%. So for us to see another 150 to 200 basis point increase in temporary tenants, it's not only what we expect, it's not only what we know based on contracts. It is consistent with history. So in addition to that, we've recently opened up a very large tenant in one of our centers that would not have been reflected in the September 30 numbers, which is a 50,000 square foot tenant called Round One at Great Lakes Crossing. So when you take the big tenant, you take the opening of the other permanent tenants as well as the temporary tenants that we're planning, that's how we get to about 96%.

Haendel St. Juste

And then one more, if I may. Noticed your JV leasing spreads and ABR of the unconsolidated properties down quite a bit. I assume this is related to Stamford, but we just wanted to get -- probably give us a sense of what's going on with that line item.

Simon Leopold

We generally aren't going to comment specifically on any individual center. But -- so I'm not going to sort of pin it on any one of them. But maybe we'll answer that question after the call. You can give us a ring, we'll go through the number in more detail with you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Robert Taubman for closing remarks.

Robert Taubman

Thank you, Amy, and thank you all for joining us on our call. And we look forward to seeing you in a couple of weeks in Dallas at NREIT. Bye-bye.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

