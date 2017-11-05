Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call November 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Newmarch - Vice President, Capital Markets

Marty Proctor - President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Law - Chief Financial Officer

Glen Nevokshonoff - Chief Operating Officer

Susan Targett - Executive Vice President, Corporate

Analysts

Travis Wood - National Bank Canada

Patrick O'Rourke - AltaCorp Capital

Amir Arif - Cormark Securities

Joe Levesque - Bank of Montreal

Operator

Good day, my name is Steve, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Seven Generations Q3 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Brian Newmarch, VP of Capital Markets, please go ahead.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations Energy third quarter 2017 conference call. I am joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; CFO, Chris Law; COO, Glen Nevokshonoff; Executive Vice President, Corporate, Susan Targett; as well as other members of our management team. We will review our results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, then open up the line to questions. All statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisory set forth in the company's corporate presentation and third quarter news release that was issued this morning. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending September 30, 2017, were published this morning and are available on 7genergy.com as well as on the SEDAR website.

I will now pass the call over to you, Marty.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Brian. Good morning, everyone. We had a good third quarter. We delivered on the commitments we made on August 3rd. We produced approximately 184,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Operating costs and drilling and completions costs were lower. We generated record quarterly funds from operations of $284 million or $0.78 per share. Our operating income, our measure of income that includes the depreciation cost of our capitalized investments, was strong at $63 million. Our trailing 12-month cash return on invested capital was 16%, and we refinanced a significant tranche of our term debt. This refinancing lowers our interest cost and will help expand future profit margins. Our team is committed to maximizing returns for 7G shareholders.

Almost three years ago to the day, Seven Generations became a public company. If we adjust for last year's asset acquisition and compare our performance to the commitments we made during our initial public offering, we have invested capital and delivered production growth consistent with our IPO projections while maintaining a conservative balance sheet. During the same three-year period, commodity prices have been lower for longer than most expected, yet we have delivered top-decile corporate returns.

These returns stand out within the industry despite our significant upfront investments in processing facilities and infrastructure that support a meaningful growth profile. Our infrastructure investments, coupled with our production growth rates, follow the deliberate value-creation strategy to take us to where we are today. Seven Generations has approximately 15 years of top-tier drilling inventory within some of the most economic areas of the Montney formation, and we have initiatives underway to organically expand our top-tier inventory.

Seven Generations maintains a strong financial position, and we have assembled a competitive marketing and transportation portfolio for our products to reach a variety of North American markets to optimize product realizations. There is no doubt that the current business environment has challenges. We are seeing service cost inflation, volatile currency exchange rates and an ongoing [indiscernible] of natural gas supply across North America. In the past three years, we have set ambitious growth targets, among the highest growth rates in the industry, but we have disappointed shareholders by coming up a little short of expectations. We are sharpening our focus on execution and results.

During the second quarter, we drove very hard to grow production. This resulted in cost escalation. Our reluctance to chase growth in the face of service cost inflation, the lower-for-longer commodity price environment and unexpected processing plant constraints and outages led us to reduce our annual production guidance for 2017 by 4%. We remain on track to deliver production of 175,000 to 180,000 BOE per day for the full year 2017, which is approximately 50% higher than 2016.

While we generated record top line revenue in the third quarter, we have also made solid progress towards lowering operating and well construction costs to improve returns. Operating costs fell 13% to $5.43 per BOE, down from $6.24 per BOE in the second quarter, and we continue to drive towards sub-$5 per BOE operating costs. Well construction costs dropped 7% to $11 million, down from the $11.8 million we saw in the previous quarter. These reduced well costs have been accomplished even while completing more stages with higher proppant intensities per well than in the second quarter. Our unit costs are improving.

Capital investments totaled $454 million in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date capital invested to $1.3 billion. Our capital investments have been impacted by the well cost inflation that we have discussed in the past. Additionally, we have placed early compressor orders for our super pad construction in order to avoid installation delays in 2018. These factors have our total base capital investment program trending to the high end of our annual capital investment guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

And right now, we are seeing notable opportunities to advance key 2018 capital projects into the current year. These projects will have significant benefits to 7G in 2018. We see the opportunity to accelerate the development of a 5-well pad in our Nest 1 area. This pad is designed to provide important tests in both inter-well spacing and an upgraded completions design. In addition, expanded investments in water infrastructure related to 2018 completions are anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Finally, we plan to add new pipe infrastructure that will connect several gas gathering systems. This connection is a strategic piece of infrastructure that will provide us with the option to send natural gas either to the Alliance pipeline system or to the NGTL pipeline system so that we can optimize natural gas and NGL price realizations. More importantly, this key piece of pipe will mean that we will have contingent market access options or diversion abilities available to us for our production should we see processing plant disruptions.

We have built Seven Generations by aligning resource development and production with processing and takeaway capacity to deliver our products to advantaged markets that are less vulnerable to oversupply. This strategy has taken us to where we are today. We have a solid base of cash flow and the financial strength to be more flexible in how and when we grow. We can now alter our growth trajectory and align our returns and capital outlay to reflect the price signals we are receiving from the commodity market.

With that in mind, we are moving forward with the construction of our third wholly owned and operated natural gas processing plant at Gold Creek. The first phase will increase our available processing capacity by 33% to approximately 1 billion cubic feet per day and provide the groundwork for continued profitable growth for the company. To date, we have invested approximately $1.2 billion into processing plants, gathering systems and super pads. This significant investment pays back through higher cash margins and operational control as we develop our resource over time. This infrastructure build-out will help generate strong returns as we tap additional resources in the Montney and other formations in the years ahead.

I will now pass things to Chris Law, our Chief Financial Officer.

Chris Law

Thanks, Marty. As we transition from a high-growth, high-investment phase towards reaching a self-funding state, our approach to capital allocation is also evolving. As every producer has observed, forward commodity prices have flattened significantly, where the price for oil and gas in the future is the same as or, in many cases, lower than today's price. This comes out of the economic reality that there is an abundance of supply in both liquids and gas, and asset fundamentals are starting to determine which firms will succeed in growing and attracting investment capital. The opportunity to sell forward in the steeply escalating future prices is largely gone, and producers must be able to survive and compete by current commodity prices.

As such, we have modified our business plan to ensure we stay competitive. Having fulfilled the natural gas transportation commitments we entered into prior to going public in 2014, we are now focused on fully funding growth. We believe that with the high-quality assets we hold, a self-funding state is within reach, and the business plan is increasingly focused on hitting this mark. We slowed down production growth this year, lowering our guidance by approximately 4% at the midpoint. However, we are ahead of our internal cash flow forecast, producing strong cash netbacks, maintaining a clean balance sheet with low leverage and ample liquidity, and we're generating top-decile corporate returns.

Our free cash flow goal does not mean that we will seize spending strategic capital. For example, and as Marty mentioned, we are looking at adding specific strategic capital to our base program in Q4 2017. A five well pad drilled in our Nest 1 lands will allow us to test both vertical and horizontal spacing. A key variable in this test will be placing three wells vertically into the upper 100 meters of the Montney. We presently drill the equivalent of six wells per section in two vertical layers. However, we have successfully tested four wells per section laterally in three vertical layers on our Nest 2 lands and are excited at the prospect of testing three layers at the equivalent spacing of six wells per section laterally.

This may have a significant impact on the calculation of our future drilling inventory. The goal of this test is to increase recovery factor and access potentially undisturbed rock in our current completions design. Further, this pad is also designed to test an upgraded completion design with cemented liners and multiple intra-stage perforations to maximize reservoir contact. We have observed significant productivity improvements in similar liquids-rich plays and are excited at the prospect of this combined test. We anticipate this delineation work will provide us with a better understanding of the productivity in our Nest 1 area and could have spacing implications across our entire core lands.

As we move into 2018, we continue to edge hedge positions methodically. The two significant benefits to hedging are that we see strong positive well and corporate economics at prevailing commodity prices, and we reduce our exposure to price volatility through our financial risk management practices. We are seeing enhanced product realizations due to our gas price diversification strategy and the fact that we're moving volumes out of the presently congested Alberta market. Combined, our financial risk management and marketing strategy makes us less exposed to commodity price volatility and drives the corporate returns we are seeing.

We are currently evaluating the optimal capital investment program for 2018 and plan to release our budget and outlook in mid-November. Our budget will balance growth, expected cash flow, leverage and corporate returns. Additionally, we will host an Investor Day on November 16 that will provide a comprehensive overview of our 2018 plans and strategy as well as insight into our expanding drilling inventory, our capital allocation decisions, the progression of type curves through time and initiatives to improve productivity and lower costs.

I will now pass it back to you, Marty.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Chris. Before I conclude, I want to discuss a change within our organization. Chris Law is taking on an important new role as Executive Vice President, Strategy Management. This is a role that will be vital to the company's continued success as we execute on both near-term and long-term strategic objectives. Chris has played a key role in the Seven Generations story, and he will continue to play a key role in our future. We are fortunate to have someone of his experience and ability take on this new challenge. Chris will remain on his current role as CFO in the interim.

In closing, I will reiterate that the third quarter of 2017 was a good quarter for Seven Generations. We delivered on our production and cost-reduction commitments. The 7G organization is fully aligned and focused on maximizing the returns from each dollar of capital that we invest. We are pleased with the significant progress we have made in the last three years since our IPO. We are now among the 10 largest oil and natural gas producers in Canada and one of the most economic, highest-returning energy companies in the sector. We are moving forward with a heightened focus on execution and full-cycle corporate returns. We have exciting opportunities ahead of us as we continue in our delineation and development activities outside of our core Nest 2 area.

Operator, I will now ask you to open the lines up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Travis Wood with National Bank Canada.

Travis Wood

I dialed in late, and I -- Chris, I heard you walking through the Nest one plan. Could you walk through that again and maybe just talk about specifically what you're targeting what the well design should look like versus what's been done in the past through Nest two?

Chris Law

Yes, sure. Thanks, Travis. So as you know, we had our reserve report, and our typical spacing has been six wells horizontally within a square mile in two layers. And we've done a stack test, we call it, so three layers, all within the Upper Montney, in Nest two. And that was put on production, actually, I think, late 2016, early 2017. This test here is going to be six wells horizontally, so the same spacing that we've been doing, but with three layers as opposed to two. And we're also going to test, at the same time, in most of the wells, not all of them, cemented liners and effectively, cluster fracs with multiple perforations per stage. The cemented liner should help limit inter-well communication during fracing because we have noticed and talked about -- we've talked about that. So it's a design that's specifically set up to test spacing but is consistent with the design all the way through both the spacing and the completion setup.

Travis Wood

And do you have a sense yet of what that cost would be to roll out cement liners, maybe more on a development scale than this designs work you're doing?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, thanks, Travis. This is Glen Nevokshonoff. Yes, actually, cemented liners are a bit cheaper than our normal open-hole design. It's about $200 cheaper on drilling and completion costs.

Travis Wood

Okay. And just on the executive changes. Have you guys hired a third party to look for a replacement for the CFO? And what was -- can you talk about the events leading into this? And was Chris just getting spread too thin between the financial side and the forward-looking strategic side? Can you talk about that?

Marty Proctor

Sure. We can address some of that, Travis. We are probably going to engage a search firm to give us a hand to hire a new CFO. Some of the events -- I mean, you can listen to Chris and hear how enthusiastic and excited he is about someone -- the bigger picture items for Seven Generations. And he's done such a great job of that for us in the past. Some of the things that we have done in the past -- I think we're probably one of the best in the industry at identifying risks.

One of the things we haven't done as well as we could is to make sure we mitigate those risks and manage them. And I'm looking forward to having Chris on top of that even more than we've ever been before. Looking at opportunities for infrastructure and midstream, that's something that Chris can get focused on. So really, I just see this as a new role that's important to the organization, and it gives us a chance to really get Chris focused on the stuff that he does such a great job of. Chris, do you want to add comments on the change?

Chris Law

Sure. I'll just say we've got an exceptional finance and accounting team. We have huge depth there; Brian Newmarch in Capital Markets, Chris Feltin in Planning, Kevin Johnston in Accounting. And as Marty said, I'm excited. When you think about where we're at, we're larger. There's greater corporate complexity. There's more optionality on future direction. And so I'm excited to focus specifically on them.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patrick O'Rourke with AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Patrick O'Rourke

Hopefully, not a little -- not too much overkill in terms of the completions here, but just one thing in the quarter. Stage count's up, but the average size of proppant pumped per stage, not necessarily up commensurately. So it looks like maybe a little bit smaller tonnage per stage. Just wondering if you can give some color on the thinking there, if you've made any adjustments, where you are on the slick versus the nitrogen foam and some of those things on the completion end.

Marty Proctor

Good questions, Patrick. Thanks. Glen's going to handle that.

Glen Nevokshonoff

One of the things that we look at is not so much tonnes per stage but the total tonnes pumped in the wellbores, so more tonnes per meter. So what we're trying to do is distribute that sand more evenly across our reservoir, and we see a direct correlation to production stage count. And we think we found the upper limit on tonnes per meter. So one of the things that we're trying now is -- obviously, we've gone to 40 stages. We've tested 60 stages. And how do we distribute that probably more cost-effectively, and that's why we're looking at some clustered perfs.

Marty Proctor

And to your other part of the question, I mean, we're still looking at experimenting. We've got relatively few wells behind us and so many wells ahead of us. So you asked about slickwater versus nitrogen. I mean, there's still some testing going on in that front. We'll test -- we'll continue testing and experimenting and innovating and finding ways for us to get even better well results.

Patrick O'Rourke

And then just in terms of the Gold Creek plant, you noted it as being Phase 1 of the Gold Creek plant there. Just wondering when you're putting a footprint down there, what sort design are you looking at in the longer term, size-wise, that you could bring that plant up to? And what sort of time line for, say, a Phase 2 or Phase 3 would investors be thinking about here?

Marty Proctor

So it's actually a great location for a plant. It's right beside both the TransCanada pipeline systems or the NGTL and also the Alliance pipeline systems, giving some optionality and takeaway. We are building the site with an expansion in mind. We've done a lot of pre-investing and preplanning for the second phase of equal size, about 250 million cubic feet per day. Some of the things -- and in fact, Chris is going to be quite focused on this, too.

Some of the things to consider, though, is that some of our future development, especially as we head west outside of the Nest, might include a little bit of hydrogen sulfide. We'll need to plan for plants that could accommodate that. And so the next phases that may then give us optionality around the processing and other things like that. So it's a plan to expand that site, and we have space available for us to do that.

The initial phase will be the 250 million cubic feet per day, and we'll have optionality on the next phases. In terms of timing, we have some optionality there, too, of course. We have a good partnership with Pembina. They have processing capacity available in the plants that we currently use plus -- and another plant in the area. And so we are going to work with them and see if there's some mutually beneficial terms that could, perhaps, delay the need for an expansion of that second phase of Gold Creek. But it will come, and we are beginning to plan for that already.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay. And just a final question real quick here. We're seeing some real strong condensate pricing right now. I know back to the producer, back to the wellhead level, it can be pretty variable depending on a few things, quality, location within Alberta, transportation, et cetera. Just wondering, are you seeing this really strong spike-up in condensate back at your netback level right now?

Marty Proctor

Absolutely. Actually, Chris can expand upon that. It's a very good point. I'm glad you brought it up.

Chris Law

Yes. We definitely are is the short answer. And you'll see, too -- I'm going to actually digress for just a moment. I'm going to take some of the strategic questions if they're going to ask it. When you look at condensate realizations, we wanted to point out that we started up with our firm shipments on Pembina's Phase 3 expansion in mid-Q3, and that was part of the reason why we had higher transportation expenses. Similar to -- for analysts, recall back in 2015, when we went firm on the Alliance pipe, our transportation costs stepped up as we started to book the -- the expense on transportation was posted, netting it off of revenue. And the same things happening here, where transportation goes up with the firm shipments on the pipe, but our condensate realizations also go up. So in short, yes, we're seeing the uptake in realizations, and our realizations offset the higher transportation cost that we've seen. So on a netback basis, there's an improvement.

Marty Proctor

And then just back to your previous question on -- or actually, sorry, it was Travis' question on Nest 1 and the completions we're doing there. And then we've talked about in the -- I guess it was the last quarter release about the very strong condensate rates in that Nest 1, Nest two transition area. That could become even more important, and actually, we could benefit, as you say, from these very strong condensate prices as well, Patrick.

Operator

And your next question comes from Amir Arif with Cormark Securities.

Amir Arif

Just on the water handling, can you give us a sense of how much that's expected to save in terms of cost per well and operating cost and in terms of water handling and disposal?

Marty Proctor

Glen?

Glen Allen

Yes, sure, absolutely. So we have multiple initiatives that we're looking at OpEx, not just water. We're obviously looking at reusing -- recycling some of our water on our pad sites. Intra-field disposal is another thing. We just finished drilling our first disposal well that we'll be injecting into here shortly. Pembina has a disposal well that we're injecting, too, as well, and then we'll plan for more in the future. And really, just some of the investment that we've brought into 2017 is to limit the amount of trucking that we have out there. A big cost in water handling is obviously trucking, so if we put infrastructure in there, we can minimize that. And just prebuilds on our infrastructure as well, so we're not using -- or limiting temporary testers. So overall, water is probably about 25% to 30% of our OpEx. So we could some -- I would see that Opex trend sub-$5 in early 2018.

Amir Arif

Okay, appreciate that. And then just to clarify on the six wells laterally over three zones. I'm guessing that's happening in Nest 2 just given that the Nest 1 is a five well pad.

Chris Law

So the Nest -- so we've got a five well test in Nest 2 right now, and we're testing the pad in Nest 1.

Marty Proctor

Yes, but to be clear, I think I understand your point, Amir. Yes, so we don't have a full 18 well -- this isn't an 18 well experiment. But you can use a segment of that drilling spacing unit to do a test like this, and so the three layer test will use less than a full drilling space and unit of space.

Chris Law

Yes, sorry. I didn't answer that very well. Thanks, Marty. The five wells are Nest 1, to answer your question. And Marty's right. It is equivalent of six wells per section in terms of the inter-well spacing, but there won't actually be six wells placed within any one layer in that test.

Amir Arif

I see. This is two wells, three different layers essentially?

Chris Law

It will be five wells set in a stack, yes, offset 268 meters laterally and then three wells within the 100 meters vertically.

Amir Arif

Okay. And then can you just help me quantify how much '18 activity you moved into fourth quarter '17 in terms of the different items you're talking about, the five well pad and water infrastructure and pipeline infrastructure if you were to total it up just as a rough number?

Marty Proctor

Yes, it's approximately $50 million. So it's the combination of bringing in those completions on that Nest 1 pad, some pipeline infrastructure starting, at least, not finishing and also that water infrastructure. But there won't be any production impact from that in 2017. This is all just trying to get ahead on some of the '18 programs. And I mean, there's such a need for us to learn more about Nest 1. It's so pertinent to our future development to get that Nest 1 activity done as quickly as possible.

Glen Nevokshonoff

And one of the nuances of bringing that pad forward is we can utilize some idle completion and frac crews right now that -- one, they're experienced. We get some little lower prices, so we're not paying some of the Q1 inflation that we see. So it's just prudent business.

Amir Arif

Yes, makes sense. And just one final question as a follow-up to Patrick's question. The increased stages and keeping the frac intensity the same, just adding more clusters in there or frac points, have you got a -- or can you share any color in terms of the production response to that? Are you getting better condensate rates or condensate yield? Or can you just provide some color on that?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Mostly, we're just testing that right now, and it's pretty early on. And we're seeing a lot of that based on our peers out of the U.S. with encouraging results, and it's something that we want to try and test. And we think we'll see economic returns if it works.

Chris Law

And you know what? I'm going to jump on that one really quickly, just going back to, Amir, both your question and Patrick's question. When you look at Q2 versus Q3, just to reiterate Glen's comment, we went from roughly 5,900, 6,000 tonnes per well to 6,400. So we actually went up in the total tonnage, and we went up in the tonnes per meter despite the fact that we had less tonnes per stage. So this is just a different distribution. We're not reducing the amount of proppant we're pumping within the well. We're just trying to place it differently.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joe Levesque with Bank of Montreal. Please go ahead.

Joey Levesque

But I got a couple of questions here. So the first one is, can you elaborate on -- you're building some inter-connectivity in your gas gathering systems, and I wanted to find out what the capacity would be through that system to bring incremental volumes outside of the NGTL system onto the Alliance pipeline or vice versa.

Marty Proctor

Yes. Glen?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, sure. Thanks, Joe. We're looking at about 70 million a day that we can go around the [Indiscernible] plant into the either Alliance or NGTL. And that's just a rough guess on where we're at.

Joey Levesque

Okay. Second question would be -- you've got some water disposal initiatives that you moved forward. I guess you've now drilled your 16- and 29-well, and it's commissioned. Is the piping all compete for it?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, everything's ready. In fact, we've got regulatory approval. We're actually just doing a longer-term test on it to fit it for the exact pumps that we need for future injectivity.

Joey Levesque

Okay. And how long will that -- between that and the Pembina well that you've got access to, how long will that meet your corporate needs? Because I see you [Indiscernible] between one disposal well as well now.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes. As we grow production, we see an increased need for infrastructure and also disposals. So we'll come out with our capital for 2018, and we'll see where we're at. We're also recycling and reusing water, too, so that factors in as well.

Joey Levesque

Right, okay. So what would your Q4 facility capital be then?

Marty Proctor

It's approximately 1/4 of the annual plan. Most of facility investment was pretty well distributed through the year to the ballpark of, I think, must be $150 million-ish. Do you have that handy?

Glen Nevokshonoff

No, it's about $125 million, Joe.

Joey Levesque

Okay, okay. And then my last question would be on -- your D&C costs came down over the quarter versus Q2. So how much of that would actually be better efficiencies? My understanding is you had some drilling problems in Q2 that led to higher costs. How much is the efficiencies that are better? And how much of it is just a function of your -- or difficult problems in Q2?

Glen Nevokshonoff

I think on the drilling side, some of that -- we're still working on efficiencies there. Probably most of that was the problems in Q2 rather than efficiencies in Q3. I think on the completions side, we've made some big strides. In fact, we saw some inflationary pressures in Q3, and yet we saw some reductions in costs. So I think the guys are working pretty hard to make sure that we improve our unit cost, and that is shown in Q3, and hopefully, we continue on in Q4 and into 2018.

Operator

This concludes the Seven Generations Q3 Earnings Conference Call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.