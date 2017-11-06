Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 8: Everyone Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth

The large realized loss has resulted in a new risk rule, capping the max holding position at 10%, meaning I trimmed my Uniti position in order to buy several safer high-yield stocks.

Then CBL & Associates released earnings from hell, and cut the dividend 25%, forcing a sale per my portfolio rules.

Having read Steven Bavaria's work on the "income factory" approach to dividend investing, I decided to focus my efforts on the highest, safe yields, with secondary focus on maximum growth.

I received some solid advice last week from readers, including on two fronts: sell some lower-yielding stocks to buy higher-yielding ultra values, and lower my exposure to Uniti Group.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend-growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

Mike Tyson once famously said, "everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." Well, that describes this week perfectly.

It started out calmly enough, with me considering some solid advice from the comments in my last update.

Specifically, two things stuck with me. The first idea that perhaps I should recycle some of my lower-yielding dividend stocks, which I bought for diversification purposes, into higher-yielding ultra values that popped up last week due to the market's irrational ongoing hatred of midstream MLPs and retail REITs.

The second thing I was left pondering over the weekend was whether or not a 20% max position size (which only pertained to Uniti Group ((NASDAQ:UNIT))) was too large.

Now I'm a highly risk-tolerant investor, and I had previously estimated that a worst-case scenario regarding UNIT would involve a 6% loss of capital, which I felt comfortable with at the time.

However, in absolute terms, a 6% realized loss would equate to about $9,000. And while I pride myself on being a stone cold logistician, as someone who only 18 months ago was so poor that I had, at one point, my water and power disconnected, and couldn't afford to eat for a month; well, $9,000 is a lot of money.

Over the weekend I also contemplated on two very wise investors, Steven Bavaria (one of my new favorite SA authors) and Robert Herjavec (of Dragon's Den and Shark Tank fame).

I was intrigued by Steven's "income factory" approach to dividend investing; specifically, the idea that you don't necessarily need fast income growth to compound your cash flow.

For example, if you have a 10% yielding portfolio, and assuming it's composed of safe stocks, (meaning the dividends are secured by adequate cash flow and strong balance sheets), then even with no payout growth the high income you obtain can be put to buying other high-yielding, safe, and undervalued dividend investments.

As Mr. Bavaria explains it, your investments are like money printing machines, a part of your income factory.

Even if they don't print more money over time, the cash you obtain means you can buy more machines over time, and thus expand the size of your factory.

The market value of the factory at any given time is immaterial, since your goal is cash flow and your cash flow is growing over time, independent of what the market is doing on any given day, week, month, or quarter.

Obviously, this appeals to me, since as a formerly dirt-poor retiree, I want, above all else to be financially independent (capable of living off nothing but my dividends).

Which brings me to Robert's notion that when you are first starting out, and your business (I consider my entire life, but especially my portfolio to be a business) is small, you need to be laser-focused on doing just one or two things very well.

When I first came up with my strategy I had five different classes of companies I wanted to focus on:

High-yield/slow growers

Low yield/fast growers

Monthly payers: (for liquidity)

Quarterly Growers

MOTUs: (non-dividend paying, super fast growing and dominant companies in their industries)

After pondering the work of both Bavaria and Herjavec, I realized that I needed to pick one or two strategies, and discard the rest, lest I end up diversifying myself into mediocrity and failing to achieve my goals.

So, taking the advice of several comments last week, I sold off all the non-dividend stocks (the MOTUs), and the low yielders, in exchange for the highest-quality, high-yield ultra values.

I first reshuffled my portfolio on Tuesday, after Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) reported a terrible quarter, and collapsed almost 10% to fresh 52-week lows.

As I explained in a detailed article, Omega's troubles and risks, while very real, don't come anywhere near justifying its crazy low valuation, as the dividend remains highly secure and likely to continue growing at its current rate (1 penny a quarter).

I remain adamant and steadfast in my resolve to continue deleveraging so made sure to match any purchases with sales, to remain leverage neutral.

Then on Thursday, CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), the high-risk/high-yielding distressed mall REIT, dropped a bombshell, and reported the earnings from hell, along with a 25% dividend cut.

I knew this was a risk when I bought it, since the REIT's fundamentals have yet to stabilize because the low-quality retail world continues to suffer.

Not surprisingly, the next day CBL plunged 25% and per my portfolio rules, I had to sell as the thesis was shattered.

I want to learn from every failure and mistake, and while the CBL investment wasn't a failure per se (my reasoning was sound and it was a calculated risk with a highly favorable reward/risk ratio), where I went wrong was in making my position size too large; thus making for a large and shockingly painful realized loss of $4,500.

This brought me back to last week's comments about lowering my holding cap from 20%. Uniti Group announced earnings on Thursday as well (I'll write up my thoughts on these soon), and while the dividend remains intact (as does the general thesis), the thought that this investment too could potentially go sideways on me (meaning a dividend cut and large loss), convinced me that my max position size was indeed too large.

Thus, I have amended my risk rules to limit my max position size to 10%, which required me to sell a lot of Uniti.

I put the capital to work in two high-yielding, fast growing MLPs with rock-solid coverage ratios (1.35 to 1.45), very strong balance sheets, (leverage ratios under 4), and excellent long-term distribution growth prospects (8% to 10%).

I also balanced that with more conservative high-yield blue chips, Simon Property Group (SPG) and Realty Income (O).

The end result of this atrocious week (in terms of losses) was a much stronger portfolio, with:

higher overall yield

safer payouts (thanks to the blue chips)

stronger long-term payout growth potential (about 75% faster)

And as importantly to my long-term goal of being price-insensitive, my deleveraging efforts actually went rather well.

The cash I added last week meant that, despite horrendous losses (which increase my leverage ratio), I managed to decrease my margin debt, and slightly lower my leverage ratio.

More importantly, because one of the stocks I sold, Gladstone Land Corp (LAND), for some reason had a 100% margin maintenance requirement (no idea why), my portfolio maintenance requirement declined by about 3%, and my distance from a margin call rose significantly, (about 10%).

Trades Of The Week

Tuesday

Sold:

Equifax (EFX), CVS Healthcare (CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), NetEase (NTES), Tesla (TSLA), Shopify (SHOP), Disney (DIS), Qualcomm (QCOM), Gladstone Land Corp., Powershares S&P 500 High-Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), Kroger (KR).

Bought: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), AT&T (T), Omega Healthcare Investors, CBL & Associates.

Wednesday

Sold Taubman Centers (TCO), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Bought: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC), Omega Healthcare Investors, CBL & Associates.

Friday

Sold: CBL & Associates, 50% sale of Uniti Group.

Bought: PBF Logistics (PBFX), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Simon Property Group, Realty Income.

The Plan Going Forward

Now that I am 100% focused on the maximum safe yield, with fastest long-term dividend growth as my secondary (and only other) criteria, the plan going forward is to continue deleveraging as fast as possible, with no new investment planned until late January.

In 2018, I still want to add one stock a month, but depending on how the market treats me I may have to adjust this.

For example, if retail REITs and MLPs continue to decline, then my de-leveraging efforts could be stymied.

Right now I'm conservatively estimating that by the end of January I will be at 1.75 leverage, but it will probably take me to the end of February or March to achieve portfolio margin (at $110,000 equity).

This lowers my margin requirement to 15%, and greatly increases my portfolio's ability to withstand a major crash without incurring a margin call (thus allowing me to not give a damn what the market does as I collect my cut of my companies' filthy, filthy corporate lucre).

Now that's assuming a flat portfolio, with every $1,100 in portfolio value swing equating to about 1 basis point of leverage ($1,100 gain equals leverage falling by 0.01 and vice versa).

Should the market continue to hate on my heavily REIT and MLP-focused portfolio, then I could very well end up at a leverage ratio of 2 (or even higher potentially).

If this proves to be the case, then I obviously can't go with my plan to buy a full position in my next planned acquisition GasLog Partners (GLOP), which would require $10,000.

So the plan, if that should be the case, is to make all cash purchases starting at the end of January.

That means if I save and send $5,000 to my broker in January, then I can buy only $5,000 worth of a stock, and in the case of GLOP, that would be a half position.

I am also open to the idea of not adding new holdings, if my existing ones get even more ridiculously cheap. For example, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' all time high-yield is 13% (back in 2000 on fears that Amazon would kill all malls).

Similarly, Enterprise Products Partners had a yield of 8.9% back in January of 2016 (when oil bottomed at $26). Obviously, it makes no sense for the yield to rise from 7% to 9% today, when crude is at $56, and the MLP's DCF/unit is growing nicely.

However, the market doesn't have to be rational, which is why the income factory approach is such a great fit for me.

The bottom line is that, should my current holdings (17 stocks, all high-yield dividend stocks), fall sufficiently, I may end up simply topping them up; perhaps to my 10% max position cap.

The Portfolio Today

Per my new 10% max holding cap, Uniti Group is now just barely my biggest holding. My initial positions continue to be weighted by yield; however, over time as I get opportunities to add on dips, I may end up maxing out the cap on individual stocks, meaning buying enough to bring the position size to 10%.

Again, in the event that a stock rises sharply, as Uniti might, given its numerous potential positive catalysts, I won't trim the position. The reason is the unrealized capital gains that winners provide are incredibly valuable.

Not to sell of course, since I don't believe in selling just to take profit (shares sold means you no longer get the income stream). However, unrealized profits also de-levers you, and in fact, can be margined (at my long-term target 1.5 to 1.6 ratio) to buy other undervalued, high-yielding stocks.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Huge shift in my income mix this week. Whereas Uniti Group used to provide over 30% of my dividends, after instituting the 10% max cap, my income sources are far more diversified (in addition to being safer from a fundamental perspective).

While I eventually do plan to add some quality Canadian REITs, my portfolio remains unchanged, from the perspective of geographic diversification. Since my focus is current income first, fast income growth second, I don't really plan for much international exposure.

Foreign companies generally tend to follow a variable dividend policy, which makes them unacceptable for my purposes.

However, there was a major shift in terms of style, with far more exposure to large caps, courtesy of my additions of EPD, AT&T, SPG, and O.

74% of my holdings are in value stocks, which is in line with my overall investment philosophy.



I've embraced my love of high-yield with a passion, and so I'm pretty much all into hard assets and high-yield. Does this mean potentially greater interest rate sensitivity? Sure, but who cares?

As long as I continue to deleverage and move ever further from a potential margin call each week, then I am 100% price-insensitive and care only that the dividends are safe, and secondarily, growing steadily.

Cash flow is king and an exponentially growing stream of dividends (not unrealized capital gains) is ultimately what pays the bills and brings financial freedom.

Of course, history teaches us that buying quality high-yield dividend stocks at 52-week lows eventually results in strong capital gains as well.

REIT exposure is down significantly (from 56% last week). Note, however, that Morningstar classifies some of my midstream MLPs as "industrial" and some as "energy." In reality, MLPs make up 49% of my portfolio, and have now overtaken REITs as my single biggest sector.

The average market cap is up a bit from last week, because I'm now focusing more on higher-yielding blue chips.

In the past I've used projected EPS growth as my proxy for dividend growth, BUT given that REITs and MLPs grow dividends based on AFFO/share and DCF/unit, respectively, I'm now switching to a conservative range estimate approach for approximating my portfolio's organic dividend growth (from annual payout increases).

Note that the longer-term growth figures are incorrect. They don't take into account that many of my holdings didn't exist five or 10 years ago, and thus make the dividend growth appear much faster than it really is.

However, the organic dividend growth of the past year is factual, and is far better than the 5.3% last week, and the low of 4.2% that I've had in the past two months.

I estimate that 5% to 7% is a realistic expectation for the portfolio, which means that in a few short decades I'll be swimming in cash flow, and finally be financially independent (again).

My long-term goal is to be able to live off 50% of the post-tax dividends. I estimate that the minimal amount I would need to live frugally but comfortably is $2,000 a month (as a single bloke). Thus, to be financially independent requires $55,200 a year in net dividends.

Of course, in reality, I do want a family one day, so I need to be assuming this figure will increase substantially, to $100,000 (women and kids are crazy expensive).

However, the good news is that my high savings rate and good income from my writing (and dividend reinvestment which the above table doesn't factor in) mean that my income should be at least three to five times the amount.

In addition, because I have a great job (self-employed) and an Army pension of about $20,000 a year, I'm technically already financially independent and capable of retiring, again, if I didn't love my job so much.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 17

Portfolio Size: $169,679 (down $5,659 since last week)

Equity: $78,757 (down $1,459)

Leverage Ratio: 2.15 (down from 2.16 last week, impressive given the brutal losses this week)

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.01

Distance To Margin Call: 26.8% (up from 24.3% last week thanks to lowering margin maintenance requirement by 3%)

Yield: 9.2% (up from 8.8% from last week)

Yield On Cost: 9.2% (up from 8.9% from last week)

Net Yield On Equity: 16.6% (up from 15.8%)

Annual Dividends: $15,533 (up $170 from last week)

Annual Interest: $2,434 (down $60 from last week due to paying down margin debt)

Annual Net Dividends: $13,099 (up $230 from last week)

(up $230 from last week) Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,092 (up $20 from last week)

(up $20 from last week) Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.89 (up $0.63 from last week)



(my business empire never sleeps): (up $0.63 from last week) Portfolio Beta: 0.83 (up from 0.79 last week)

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.89 (up from 0.86 last week)

FCF Margin: 31.6% (up from 25.5% last week)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 5 to 7%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.2% to 16.2%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 25.3% to 31.8%

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value):

Worst-Performing Positions

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG): -9.9%

Uniti Group: -4.4%

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp: -2.3%

AT&T: -1.5%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: -1.3%

PBF Logistics (PBFX): -0.7%

Simon Property Group (SPG): -0.5%

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL): -0.5%

Best-Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP): 8.0%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): 6.4%

CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX): 3.6%

Enterprise Products Partners: 2.1%

Sprague Resources (SRLP): 2.0%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP): 1.3%

Omega Healthcare Investors : 1.2%

Realty Income: 0.2%

Ironically enough, looking at my worst-performing positions none of them are doing that terribly. Certainly, not the kind of numbers you'd expect in such a terrible week.

However, I need to be prepared for a long grind downwards, since part of contrarian investing involves owning things the market hates, and can continue to do so for many months, quarters, or even years.

Fortunately, I lived and invested through the entire oil crash of 2014 to 2016, and so know that I can successfully hold, and more importantly, keep adding to these positions no matter how long midstream MLPs and retail REITs end up falling for.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend-growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Knowing Yourself, And Your Goals Is The First Step To Riches

I never claimed to be perfect, or that my investing system was, or ever will be. After all, life is one big, continuous learning adventure, and the best we can do is to learn from what mistakes we make and improve the way we move forward into the future.

In this case, my experience with CBL was a painful reminder that not even highly contemplative senseis always know their own emotional limits.

Chock it up to another important, and expensive, lesson from the school of hard knocks (I have several PhDs from this alma mater).

However, I remain confident that, no matter the mistakes I have made, or will make in the future, as long as I continue to learn from them (and share them on here with you), that I can continually optimize my investment system until it helps me to achieve my dreams.

Along the way, I hope I can educate, inspire, or at the very least, entertain my loyal followers.

