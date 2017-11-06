Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Anne Pearson - Investor Relations

Stacy Locke - Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Blake Hancock - Howard Weil

Dan McAllister - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Pioneer Energy Services Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anne Pearson of Dennard-Lascar, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Anne Pearson

Thank you, Brenda and good morning everyone. Before I turn the call over to Pioneer’s CEO, Stacy Locke and to CFO, Lorne Phillips, for their formal remarks, I have a few of the usual items to cover. First of all, a replay of today’s call will be available by webcast and also by telephone replay. You can find the replay information in this morning’s news release.

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, November 2, 2017, so any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of a replay. Management may make forward-looking statements based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to them. While they believe these expectations are reasonable, they can give no assurance prove to be correct. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are described in today’s news release and in recent public filings with the SEC. So if one or more of these risks materialize or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially. Also, please note that this conference call may contain references to certain non-GAAP measures. You will find a reconciliation to the GAAP measures in this morning’s release.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer President and CEO.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne and good morning everyone. Joining me here in San Antonio is Lorne Phillips, the Chief Financial Officer. First, I wanted to address our potential financing. We have been exploring an alternative to the bank revolving facility for quite a long time and we have been trying to avoid double-digit type pricing and fortunately, the credit markets improved in late summer and in the fall and we saw that window as an opportunity and so we rushed forward and what’s great about this facility, once we get it close is when you combine the term loan and the ABL, it will give us over $100 million of additional liquidity and net debt will be roughly the same. So, we will also alleviate the tight covenants that we had in our bank facility not that we saw that as a risk in the future, but it’s just nice to eliminate when you have the opportunity. So we are excited too, hopefully, be closing this soon.

Turning now to the third quarter, we had a very solid quarter. Revenue and EBITDA both were up about 9%, despite the fairly material impact from Hurricane Harvey on our Texas operations. It’s been a steady progression of revenue and EBITDA growth for the last four quarters. Looking at our U.S. Drilling segment, we generated about $35 million of revenue in the quarter, that’s up 15% or so from the prior quarter. U.S. Drilling operations have been doing extremely well. Average margin per day in the U.S. was just shy of $9,100 per day, which is outstanding. I believe that’s the highest of any of the U.S. publicly traded companies that we are aware of. We made a concerted effort in addition to pushing margin on adding longer term. Now, we have 5 rigs extended into the fourth quarter of 2018 under term, three more into the third quarter and we are still negotiating for additional term extensions, which we view to be attractive at this time. Lorne will go into a little more detail on that in a minute. And we are still seeing some day rate upside in these negotiations. So we are anticipating a very solid and stable 2018 in our U.S. drilling operation.

Turning now to Columbia, that’s been a huge bright spot for us. We have got 2 rigs contracted into 2019, 2 more rigs contracted into 2018 and it looks like long-term work for the other 2 rigs with the prospect of putting a 7th rig out of our total of 8 in country to work in late first quarter or early second quarter of 2018, with one of the existing clients we have today. We have a total of 4 clients utilizing 6 of the rigs. In Columbia, we generated $7 million of revenue, that was actually down a little over 10% from the prior quarter and that was just really due to long mobes as we redeployed assets around the country to different areas. So the outlook there is very, very bright. We should easily double that revenue as we look forward and even more so into next year on a quarterly basis. So with the improvements, we have now had in the U.S. drilling margin, our Columbia and U.S. margins are kind of merging together in the high $8,000s to $9,000 a day range.

Turning now to our Production Services Segment, Production Service has showed a very steady ramp throughout the year and Q3, of course, was the best quarter of the year. Most of the improvement in Production Services has been driven by increased completion activity in our wireline services and coiled tubing businesses. Looking specifically at wireline, wireline generated about $46 million in revenue in the third quarter and that’s on with approximately 80 of the 117 rigs being marketed. And as we look forward, we hope to activate another 5 to 10 throughout 2018 and then in addition, we will be taking delivery on 2 more rigs in the fourth quarter towards the end of the year. So, the outlook there continues to be very positive and we have experienced extremely good utilization on the units that we have in our marketed fleet.

Turning now to the Well Servicing segment, we had generated $19 million in revenue in the third quarter and that’s on approximately 82 marketed units. The utilization was a little off at 43% that was down from the prior quarter. That was solely as a result of the Harvey impact. And as we look forward, with this improved oil price and mid 50 range oil price, we would hope the utilization would gradually improve for the remainder of the year into next year, maybe into the mid upper 50%. Average hourly rate, as you saw in the press release, was up again quarter-over-quarter. And the one missing piece out of the well servicing recovery has been completion work in our two primary markets, Eagle Ford and the Bakken, it’s just still not really come back. We think oil prices could help that recovery and we are seeing much stronger prices today and oil price is a big determinant of well service improved activity. So we are feeling very optimistic. We feel like there is tremendous upside in the Well Servicing segment as we look forward. If you remember back to 2014, we had a number of quarters where we were close to 100% utilization, sometimes above 100% and we were doing quite a bit more completion work, 24-hour work during those periods. So, we see great upside as we look forward with improving commodity prices.

Lastly, our coiled tubing operation has shown a great deal of improvement. We hit about $10 million of revenues in the quarter, which was up from the prior quarter. The utilization has steadily improved through the year. And as we have talked about previously, we have had a continued mix shift to the larger pipe and so we are seeing great promise there and we expect continued revenue and margin improvement as we go forward.

With that, I will turn it over to Lorne to get into some of the financial details.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks, Stacy. Good morning, everyone. This morning, we reported revenues in the $117.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $14 million. Reported net loss was $17.2 million or $0.22 per share. Excluding the impact of valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets our adjusted net loss was $11.3 million or $0.15 per share. As Stacy mentioned, we also announced this morning we expect to close shortly on a proposed $175 million 5-year senior secured term loan as well as a $75 million, 5-year asset-based lending facility. Upon closing that transaction, the proceeds will be used, among other things, to payoff the $101.6 million outstanding on the revolver and to retire the current $150 million revolving credit facility. This refinancing will provide the company additional flexibility and liquidity to fully participate in this ongoing market recovery.

In terms of revenues and margins for the businesses, I think Stacy went through that. So I am just going to go to the discussing some of the term contract coverage. We have 24 rigs in the fleet today. Currently, all 16 of our AC rigs in the U.S. are earning revenues and 5 in Columbia are earning revenues. We have 1 additional rig in Columbia that’s under term contracts and that will begin work in December. So, of the 21 rigs earning revenues, 13 of those are under term contracts in the U.S. for which the roll off is as follows, two are up for renewal in the fourth quarter of 2017, one in the first quarter of 2018, two in the second quarter of 2018, three in the third quarter of 2018, and five in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Turning now to company-wide expense items, our G&A expense was $17.5 million, it was up 9% from the prior quarter, driven primarily by increased incentive-based compensation costs. For the fourth quarter, we expect G&A expense to be flat with the prior quarter. Depreciation and amortization was $24.6 million in the third quarter and is expected to be approximately $24 million this quarter. Interest expense was $6.6 million in the third quarter and is expected to be approximately $7.5 million to $8 million in the fourth quarter depending on the timing of the closing on the term loan.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter was close to zero due again to valuation allowance taken against deferred tax assets, primarily related to domestic and foreign net operating losses. We currently have $101.6 million outstanding and $11.8 million in committed letters of credit under our revolving credit facility. Cash capital expenditures in the third quarter were $12.8 million. We estimate 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $60 million, which includes approximately $22 million for drilling rig upgrades and the exchange of 20 well servicing rigs, both of which were completed in the first half of the year, as well as the purchase of 6 wireline units.

So, with that, I will turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Lorne. Looking into our Q4 guidance, we are essentially guiding everything up a little bit in the fourth quarter despite typical seasonality, Thanksgiving, Christmas, holiday type situation and shorter days. On the drilling side, we are forecasting about 86% to 87% utilization, that’s largely due to Columbia versus 80% we achieved in the third quarter. On the drilling margin per day, we achieved $8,100 in the third quarter, so we are guiding that up to $8,700 to $9,000 a day and that too will be impacted positively from the activation in Columbia. And then on the Production Service side, we are estimating about a 5% increase in overall Production Service revenue and improvement in margin, up a little to 22% to 24% of revenue.

So with that, that concludes our prepared remarks and we will be happy to entertain any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of William Alpaugh with Simmons & Company. Please go ahead with your questions.

William Alpaugh

Hey, good morning guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

William Alpaugh

I just had a quick question, really while, asking about the trajectory of well service utilization in the prospects for higher pricing in Q1 ‘18, if oil prices hold at current levels?

Stacy Locke

In terms of higher pricing for Q1 ‘18, I just want to make sure I understood the question, you are asking about well service pricing in Q1 ‘18?

William Alpaugh

Yes, it was into the next year, but, yes...

Stacy Locke

Well, I think that if we feel like we can continue to push it, but it is a competitive space right now. We have been at the high end of the pricing leader, we believe. We have seen some competitors recently pushing their pricing and we think that will allow us to continue to certainly hold firm and then push some, but it’s going to be very gradual, as we see it today, after some big shift in the market. It’s not expected to be aggressive growth, but we think there is gradual improvement we can get there.

Lorne Phillips

Pricing will be aided considerably with increased demand. Demand in the Well Servicing sector has been softer than our other businesses as I mentioned less completion activity than in ‘13 and ‘14, 2013 to 2014. So as pricing stabilizes and there is more completion activity, we think that will pick up demand, which will then start helping pricing, but when you are sub fitting for sync utilization, that makes it tough.

William Alpaugh

Okay. And regarding utilization, Will said next year possibly to the mid-50s. Did I hear that right – correct on the call?

Stacy Locke

We think that with the pricing, oil pricing that we are seeing today that there is going to be a gradual improvement next year and we would think we could that – hopefully, that utilization will pickup to the mid-50%. Now, you need to understand also the way we calculate our utilization, it’s total rigs owned. It’s not anything – so we have 125 total rigs, so that’s in our denominator. So we are including every rig that we own, whether it’s marketed or not. And so we are hopeful that we will activate some additional rigs through the course of next year with improved oil pricing and that will help us pickup the utilization. And then if we get enough momentum there, that will aid and gaining some pricing leverage.

William Alpaugh

Okay. And how many are active right now? Did you also say 82?

Stacy Locke

It’s about that. We are marketing today about 82 of the 125 units.

William Alpaugh

Okay, perfect. And then also just another question kind of the general well maintenance-related activity in gas markets, what do you all view as the threshold natural gas price that would get well maintenance and work-over activity new hire there?

Stacy Locke

Yes. Well, I mean, I think our gas kind of maintenance level has been fairly steady. We just – I wouldn’t call it robust, but probably over 82% of our revenues is maintenance-oriented and we are in fairly prolific gas areas as well as the Eagle Ford and the Bakken. So, it’s been pretty steady. And I am sure it would get better with improved gas prices. I would be honest if we are not kind of counting on that, but it would be great if it occurred.

William Alpaugh

Okay, that was it for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

Stacy Locke

You bet. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Blake Hancock with Howard Weil. Please go ahead with your questions.

Blake Hancock

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Blake Hancock

Stacy, can you maybe talk about the drilling business on a couple of fronts here? A) As we think about the rigs that are rolling off, call it over to 4Q through 3Q. I guess it’s fair to say those all are going to likely re-price higher from when they were contracted, a. And b) just as we think about this business, Lorne, you mentioned briefly taking advantage of the environment with the new term loan and ABL. Do we start growing that business? Are there plans to add new AC rigs since you are fully utilized in the U.S., maybe just talk about the plan there? And then I guess, lastly, with the CapEx, thoughts for 2018, would you look to build a new well service in coal tubing order, where could growth CapEx be applied for 2018?

Stacy Locke

Okay. Well, those are good questions. On the drilling side, as you saw there from our average U.S. margins, they are already the highest in the industry of the publicly traded companies that report. So we are – our day rates are already pretty high. So, as we roll contracts forward, we do expect to roll, I would say all of them forward in this environment, because the rigs are performing great. We should get some modest pricing increases, but it isn’t going to be in all cases across the fleet. And then beginning with the first rig in the latter part of this fourth quarter, one of our new build rigs will re-price and that will come downward. So we have – we have got some competing influences there. And then later next year, we will reprice some additional rigs that were still under the very high new build contracts. But we feel like that we are going to maintain a good strong high average margin through next year. It will increase probably a little bit from where we are today in the short run. So, we will be able to absorb those re-pricings of those other rigs and those are high-end rigs and so they will reprice at the upper end of the market. The forward day rate environment is kind of in the $19 to $21 a day range, I’d say. So, it stepped up a little bit over what it was last call. With perspective capital spending, I would say the overriding theme is we are going to protect our cash. But having said that, we probably will – if we can get a good term contract we have a rig that we have talked about in the past that’s partially completed already and we could finish that rig out for well under $10 million, probably in the $8 million range. And so we would consider putting that rig out over time it probably takes 6 months to finish it. So, it wouldn’t be just an immediate spend. But it would be subject to getting a good strong contract for it. So, we could get a cash return on the investment.

In terms of growth capital for other businesses, in well service, we really don’t need it, we have 125 total units. And as we talked about, we are only marketing about 82 of them, so those are good rigs that would just be easy to reactivate. And really the same on the wireline front, we are marketing around 80 of our, what will be 119 at the end of the year count there. So, we have a lot of capacity in wireline as well that we could reactivate. So for minimal dollars, we could reactivate equipment in both of those areas. In coil, that’s one area where there has been a real shift to the completion work that the bigger pipe market has become much, much more attractive and there is an opportunity there for us to add some additional large pipe. We would, perhaps, look at one large pipe unit that we might add into the fleet sometime middle of next year or so, but we haven’t made any decisions on that for the rig, we are still evaluating the market, but that’s really about it. It would be routine CapEx primarily next year, until we get greater clarification on the overall market and fundamentals and how the oil price outlook is in the first part of next year. We are pretty optimistic about it, what we see and we are pretty optimistic that rig count is going to stay fairly firm. It might decline a little bit. But a lot of our operators are talking about picking up more rigs next year. So not sure that it’s going to be a big decline in rig count which we think is positive for the businesses.

Lorne Phillips

Blake, it’s Lorne. I just add that the routine and maintenance for ‘18 is kind of at these activity levels, we think of it is in that $35 million to $40 million range right now. So that’s how we are looking at the year, $40 million of routine, then evaluate from there. But like Stacy said, we are going to – upon closing this deal, we are going to make sure we are very protective of our liquidity in cash and just evaluate unique opportunities.

Blake Hancock

That’s great, guys. I appreciate it. Take care.

Stacy Locke

You bet. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay, thank you. It seems there are no further questions. I would like to – oh I am sorry, we have just had one coming through, I believe. Our next question comes from the line of Dan McAllister with Raymond James. Please go ahead with your questions.

Dan McAllister

Good morning, Stacy and congrats on a solid quarter.

Stacy Locke

Good morning, Dan.

Dan McAllister

So, I just wanted to hear from you guys, your latest updates on the labor market and any tightness that you all maybe seeing on a segment basis in terms of your well servicing or coiled tubing? So, if you wouldn’t mind just kind of addressing where you all are seeing that and any sort of feeling that may provide on your utilization going forward?

Stacy Locke

Well, that you are hitting on a very important point that I don’t think is that well understood. Labor is, in this market, very different from the 2012 to ‘14 market. Labor is a major constraint. We could put more well servicing rigs, more wirelines and more coil out if we had labor to do it. We have got rigs that are waiting to go to work or equipment waiting to go to work if we could just get the labor. And we have stuck to our stringent standards on hiring. We do hair follical drug testing. We really are looking for people with the right attitude that would fit into our culture. As we feel like in a market like we are in, your overall service and safety performance is critical to keep your utilization. And so we just don’t want to bring warm bodies into the company. There are lot of warm bodies which we could bring in, but we want to hire the right people and it’s very limited and competitive out there for those people. Lorne, if you want to add something?

Lorne Phillips

No, I think that’s – I think that covers it.

Stacy Locke

But it is, undoubtedly, a very tight labor market in multiple businesses. Drilling, we have been able to crude up the drilling. We have been in the drilling business for so long that – and we used to have so many more rigs, we just know people and so we crude up our drilling rigs. We have turn over there, but we crude them up and kept them crude and had less trouble there, but it’s in the production service space that it’s been harder.

Dan McAllister

Thank you, Stacy. That clears that up.

Operator

Okay. And it now seems we have no further questions. I would like to turn the floor back to Mr. Locke for closing comments.

Stacy Locke

Okay. Well, thank you for participating on the call and we look forward to discussing our final quarter of the year. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.