iPhone X Supply Concerns Assuaged By Top And Bottom Line Performance Exceeding Expectations

Quarterly Overview

Apple (AAPL) reported FQ4 revenue of $52.6 billion, topping consensus estimates by $1.8 billion. Revenue also exceeded my estimate of $51.3 billion, with outperformance driven by higher iPad and Mac revenue. EPS also exceeded consensus by $0.20, due to revenue outperformance. With many concerns in the quarter centered around production headwinds relating to the iPhone X, Apple still managed to come in ahead of estimates. This was buoyed by strength from the iPhone 8 models, continued acceleration from the Services vertical, and growth in the iPad and Mac segments augmented by a solid back-to-school season. The mid-point of guidance for FQ118 was $85.5 billion, which is ahead of consensus, and while management expressed inability to forecast supply/demand balance for the iPhone X, I believe the upcoming quarter will continue to benefit from a mix shift to the iPhone 8 models. iPhone X sales will accelerate into FQ218 and the back half of 2018, in my opinion. With iPhone growth looking positive for the next several quarters, replenished Mac and iPad demand, robust Services expansion, the possibilities for tax reform seeming more plausible, Apple continues to be a Buy in my opinion. My 12-month price target is raised from $174 to $201, implying 16.6% upside.

Activating iPhone Growth

iPhone revenue in the quarter was $28.8 billion, up 2.4% y/y, on 46.6 million units sold, lower than my estimate of $30.8 billion on 49 million units sold. Management noted the iPhone 8 Plus model has been the fastest start of any Plus model to date. It saw double-digit growth in several emerging markets including mainland China and India, noting market share gains in iPhone with respect to the former. The iPhone X went on sale on November 3rd, and while Apple refuted requests to provide granularity on product mix during the call, it did note that iPhone X pre-orders were very strong. From the initial feedback I’ve seen, the only notable issue seems to be that some users, mainly on AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) network, are having trouble activating their phones. The likely culprit seems to be network congestion from the volume of iPhone users, but I doubt this will be a lingering overhang. Management mentioned on the call that according to 451 Research, among consumers planning to buy a smartphone in the next 90 days, the iPhone garnered 69% of respondents' answers, more than 5x the closest competitor. On production issues, there had been some reports that Apple had relaxed the requirements from suppliers on Face ID, which the company denied. To that end, as I don’t envision Apple sacrificing quality to meet near-term demand, I expect the iPhone X to become more prevalent in the overall iPhone mix in FQ2 and the latter half of the year. For FQ1, iPhone revenue could be $59.8 billion on 89.2 million units sold.

iPad and iMac Deliver Across Schoolyards to Offices

Management called out strength in both the education and enterprise markets as contributing to growth in both the iPad and iMac. iPad revenue was $4.8 billion, up 13.5% on 10.3 million units sold. This exceeded my estimate of $3.5 billion on 7.8 million units sold. iPad sales were up 25% in China and 39% in India. NPD also indicates that the iPad gained market share in the U.S., with 54%, up from 47% a year ago as management pointed out. IDC estimates that the lower-priced iPad helped Apple garner first place in tablet shipments for CQ3 with 21.9% market share. With two sequential quarters of iPad growth and a lower-priced offering, the iPad may have turned the corner on its growth trajectory. Apple also mentioned two partnerships on the call with GE (NYSE:GE) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), where their respective workforces will be integrating the iPad, and continued entrenchment in the enterprise market could bode well for the iPad vertical going forward. FQ1 iPad revenue could be $4.8 billion on 12.4 million units sold.

Mac revenue was $7.1 billion in the quarter, up 24.9%, on 5.4 million units sold. This surpassed my estimate of $6.4 billion on 5.1 million units. Mac performance in the quarter was buoyed by notebook refreshes and management noted strength in the retail vertical, driven by strong back to school promotions in the Americas, Europe, China, and Singapore compared to the prior year. The 5.4 million units sold was up 10.2% despite the global market contracting 1% as IDC estimates. Apple noted customer purchases in the education market grew double-digits y/y. The education market could continue to be a bright spot for Apple as the company highlighted that in the quarter it expanded free app development via its Swift programming curriculum to 30 community colleges across the country. I estimate Mac revenue will be $8.0 billion in FQ1 on 5.4 million units sold.

Servicing Growth Making Investors Cheer

Services revenue was $8.5 billion, up 34.4% y/y, augmented by a one-time adjustment of $640 million. Ex adjustments, service revenue was $7.8 billion, for a growth of 24%. This surpassed my estimate of $7.4 billion. Management reiterated its goal of doubling Services revenue to $48 billion by 2020, noting it is well on track. The App Store achieved record revenue with increases in customer volume of visits and number of apps downloaded in addition to time spent in the store. Apple Music revenue also increased strongly in the quarter, aided by the number of paid subscribers up 75% y/y. Across the entire Services vertical, the number of paid subscriptions was 210 million at the end of September, up 25 million in the last 90 days. With Apple Music continuing to acquire streaming rights to documentaries, including Sam Smith among others, these are a nice add-on in my view for consumers of the service. But as I noted in my prior piece, I believe the ultimate selling point of Apple Music is the expansive content library and ease of use due to iOS integration. Apple Music has already surpassed 30 million subscribers, and I reiterate my forecast that Apple Music could exceed 45 million subscribers by the end of calendar 2018, conservatively.

Apple Pay’s active users have more than doubled y/y with annual transactions up 330%. Apple Pay launched in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the UAE last month. Management noted that 70% of leading grocery chains now accept Apple Pay, with Safeway being a recent addition. We didn’t get any color about Apple Pay Cash on the call as I would have hoped; however, I note my prior estimate in my earnings preview that Apple can achieve 5% market share by the end of 2018 and overall, I’m very positive about Apple’s longer-tailed opportunity in the mobile payments space. iCloud also posted double-digit growth in MAUs and revenue y/y. Services revenue in FQ1 could be $8.8 billion, up 23% y/y, driven by underlying iPhone growth lifting the vertical.

Repatriating Enough Cash to Buy a Few Nations

Under the recently proposed GOP tax plan, the corporate tax rate would be permanently cut to 20%. A bigger boon to Apple, in my opinion, would be the one-time tax included in the plan of 12% on overseas cash and 5% for illiquid holdings. Apple ended the quarter with $267.9 billion in cash plus marketable securities, with 94% held outside the U.S. While I have opined in the past that Apple would be best served in my opinion by using repatriated cash for an acquisition to diversify away from the iPhone model, as its cash gives it substantial flexibility for M&A, given Apple’s reticence to pull off big acquisitions in the past, capital returns via share repurchases and dividend increases are more of a possibility in my view. I have not included the benefits of tax reform in my estimates but note the significant catalyst that appears to be closer to fruition is a compelling reason to buy Apple at this juncture.

This was an impressive quarter for Apple, which demonstrated growth across the board in all of its business units, overshadowing headwinds from speculated iPhone X supply/demand imbalance. FQ1 should benefit from continued iPhone growth. I estimate FQ1 revenue will be $85.3 billion, up 9% y/y with operating income of $25.1 billion, up 7.8%, driven by higher revenue. Longer term, tax reform could be the lynchpin for 2018 to be a tremendous year for Apple.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. If the iPhone loses popularity with consumers, this would materially impact Apple’s business. Current litigation risk with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), while highly unlikely, could lead to a ban on iPhone imports, which would be very materially adverse to the overall business. Failure by Congress to overhaul the tax code and pass favorable repatriation laws may pose a risk to Apple's current valuation. Failure to achieve growth in new markets such as China and India could slow Apple's growth and momentum. Additionally, M&A risk would possibly be increased if repatriation laws are relaxed, as overpaying for assets would likely be seen as a negative.

Valuation

For F2018, I estimate Apple will generate $271.2 billion in sales, up 18.3% y/y, led by the iPhone 8 models and operating income of $67.6 billion, up 10.3% y/y, due to higher revenue and increased average selling prices driven by the iPhone X. Apple trades at 15.9x F2018E EPS, 14.7x F2018E Free Cash Flow, and 14.2x F2018E Operating Income. Assigning a blended multiple of 19x F2018 EPS, 17x F2018E Free Cash Flow and 16x F2018E Operating Income, results in a price target of $201, implied upside of 16.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.