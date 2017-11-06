WPC is still trading at attractive levels, and I am maintaining a BUY rating on the shares.

Investing for the Long Run™ became the investment slogan for W.P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) founder, Wm "Bill" Polk Carey.

In 1973, Bill Carey started W.P. Carey & Co. with a focus on putting shareholders first and by delivering sound risk management practices, Carey believed that "over the long run" investors would enjoy stable, risk-adjusted returns.

As a pioneer in sale/leaseback financing, Carey was one of the first companies to build a Net Lease vehicle to assist global companies to monetize free-standing real estate. Over the years, Carey has evolved into one of the largest Net Lease landlords in the world with a successful track record of investing through multiple economic cycles (since 2013).

In 2012, Carey converted from an MLP (W.P. Carey & Co. LLC) to a REIT (W.P. Carey, Inc.) to boost scale and to simplify tax reporting for shareholders (no longer used K1s). By merging W.P. Carey & Co. and Corporate Property Associates 15, Inc. (a non-traded REIT), the combined company (structured as a REIT) produced enhanced dividend payments and better flexibility to access capital.

Bill Carey passed away in 2012 and over his lifetime (and beyond), the real estate legend provided investors with very stable returns that led to philanthropic activities aimed to improve access to high-quality education.

By focusing on his "long run" investing mantra, Carey made sure that his vision, drive and passion would become lasting contributions - Carey made significant contributions to the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ($50 million), The Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University ($50 million) and the University of Maryland's Francis King Carey School of Law (named for Carey's grandfather and graduate of the school).

Beyond Bill Carey's philanthropic activities, it's clear that his vision and approach to "intelligent investing" have continued to thrive and to provide lasting results, specifically through the power of compounding. Carey recognized decades ago that owning high-quality real estate would not produce outsized returns over short cycles; but instead, the best way to create wealth is to own shares that would generate durable dividends by always "investing for the long run."

A Uniquely-Positioned Net Lease REIT

Within our universe of REIT research, we maintain coverage on over 100 real estate companies. Within this group of stocks, we find many to be soundly valued, some even expensive. When we filter out these higher-quality names (investment grade rated with a long track record of dividend growth), we see even fewer opportunities.

W.P. Carey is one such REIT that we consider to be attractive. Based upon our thorough fundamental research, we believe the company is a particularly compelling opportunity based on a number of reasons, all addressed in this article (below).

First, let's begin with the history and composition of the portfolio.

WPC is a leading global net lease REIT that provides long term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. As of Q3-17, the company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion. As illustrated below, the company generates around 81% of AFFO from its owned real estate operations and 19% of AFFO from its investment management business.

As referenced above, prior to converting to a REIT in 2012, Carey was structured as an MLP and since that time, the company has evolved into a diversified enterprise focused on six key priorities: (1) Organic growth - through acquisitions for our Owned Real Estate portfolio, and new and existing Investment Management products, (2) Diversification - of income, capital sources and within our real estate portfolios, (3) Operational efficiency and excellence, (4) Balance sheet strength and flexibility, (5) Proactive asset management, (6) Transparency - through disclosure and investor outreach.

At the end of Q3-17, WPC's owned real estate portfolio consisted primarily of 890 properties (86 million square feet) across 19 countries. The portfolio primarily consists of industrial, office, retail and warehouse facilities with 211 tenants; top 10 tenants represent 31.8% of ABR.

As you can see below, the company is diversified with a majority of industrial (30%), office (25%), warehouse (14%), retail (16%) and self-storage (5%).

As you can see below, Carey invests in a variety of real estate categories:

It’s important to note that WPC does not have substantial retail exposure (compared to Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O), and retail exposure has never been a core strategy for WPC. Retail is out of favor, and I'll touch upon the portfolio's performance below. As you can see (below), WPC has out-performed most all of the traditional Net Lease REITs YTD:

With 890 properties in the portfolio, WPC has a diversified model in which no one tenant accounts for more than 5% in revenue:

WPC’s properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Europe. The company has subscribed to the view that US retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years. Instead, another primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 19 years, primarily in western and northern Europe.

As you can see, around 35% of its revenue is generated outside of the US and the focus internationally has been in Germany (9%), France (2%), United Kingdom (5%), Spain (4%), and Poland (3%).

Carey has a long history of investing in Europe (since 1998), and the platform (built over the last two decades) requires expertise and experience that generates a flow of attractive deals. On the recent (Q3-17) earnings call, Jason Fox (now president) explained:

“In Europe, the economic recovery currently underway is expected to continue. Rising inflation is boosting investor appetite for net lease assets with inflation-linked rent escalators. Year-to-date, deal flow in Europe has been significantly better than last year. However, deals continue to face downward pressure particularly for core assets and like in the U.S., industrial and logistics remain the main sought after asset classes across Europe. While these market conditions may give us pause on the acquisition front, they are clearly a positive for valuations of existing industrial and warehouse assets in our portfolio, which comprise about 44%. Similarly, from a valuation standpoint, 30% of our portfolio in Europe benefits from continued cap rate compression in the region. While our cost of capital allows us to make accretive acquisitions in this environment, we are staying disciplined in our underwriting and not chasing deals for the sake of short-term earnings growth where we do not have conviction in their long-term risk return characteristics.”

Fox adds that “deal flow has picked up” and the company “continues to see the best opportunities in sale-leasebacks and build-to-suit transactions.” Here’s a snapshot of WPC’s build-to-suit pipeline:

As you can see (above), WPC has three build-to-suit deals underway with Nord Angila (education facilities) totaling approximately 220,000 square feet. According to Nord Angila’s website, the company has 46 international schools, boarding schools, and private schools located in 17 countries around the world.

At the end of Q3-17, WPC had total investment activities (for the nine months through the end of Q3-17) totaling $64 million and comprised almost entirely of expansions at a weighted average cap rate of around 8% and a weighted average lease term of 21 years.

Currently, WPC has four expansion projects with existing tenants and one build-to-suit project underway that is expected to complete over the next 12 months for a total investment of about $83 million.

Other Key Differentiators

One key differentiator for Carey - as I noted above - is the company's exposure internationally, and another unique quality is its growth drivers. Approximately, 95% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses.

By crafting leases directly with its tenants, WPC is able to negotiate leases directly, and this is a competitive advantage that allows the company to generate predictable rent growth. On the Q1-17 earnings call, Jason Fox explained:

“Focusing on more complex sale leasebacks has several key advantages. First, we face limited competition. There is a much smaller universe of buyers who can legitimately compete outside of the commodity segments of net lease. We have a 43-year track record of executing highly structured sale leaseback transactions, which gives us a high degree of credibility in the marketplace for these type of deals. Second, access. With a leaseback the counterparty of the purchase becomes our long-term tenant. As a result, we get a high-degree of access to information about the tenant’s business and its long-term prospects as well as access to its senior management all of which ensure we get a thorough understanding of the risks and merits of each transaction. We also get greater access to the real estate itself enabling us to better determine its value and quality and thoroughly evaluate its criticality to the long-term prospects of the tenant.



Third, superior lease structures. Because we are writing the lease, we are able to tailor it to those specific circumstances. As a result, we believe that we are able to achieve stronger more institutional quality leases with longer lease terms, better rent escalations, improved financial covenants when warranted and greater downside protections.”

Also during Q3-17, WPC disposed of five properties for total gross proceeds of $60 million bringing total dispositions for the first nine months of this year to $133 million.

On a year-over-year basis, the impact of Carey’s net dispositions activity over the last 12 months has been moderately offset by rent growth embedded in the owned real estate portfolio and a stronger euro. Some of the larger asset dispositions occurred in the back half of 2016 and that has been reflected in the year-over-year comparisons of lease revenue.

The Balance Sheet

Carey continues to execute on its balance sheet strategy, replacing existing mortgage debt with long-term unsecured debt, growing its unencumbered asset pool and extending the debt maturity profile.

At quarter-end, WPC had $1.5 billion of cash and available capacity on its credit facility with pro rata debt maturities of approximately $28 million remaining in 2017 and $229 million due in 2018.The company’s weighted average debt maturity was 5.6 years.

At the end of the third quarter, net debt to enterprise value was 36.8%, total consolidated debt to gross assets was 48.3% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x.

WPC is rated BBB (O is BBB+ and NNN is BBB+), and I believe it’s likely that the company could get a credit upgrade (to BBB+) in the next 12-24 months. Furthermore, WPC’s balance sheet improvements also position the company for a potential rollup with CPA:17 in 2017 or 2018.

Carey Has This Catalyst

A noted above, recently WPC decided to wind down its Investment Management (non-traded REIT) business and concluded that shareholders would be better served by focusing on its core Net Lease business. As Toni Sanzone, WPC’s CFO explains:

“…the trailing off of dealer manager fees and expenses and other advisory revenue resulting from the settlement of our final fundraising transactions. Going forward, you can expect these line items on the income statement to go to zero, further simplifying our financial statements. …we stepped down as the adviser to Carey Credit Income Fund, which is the BDC we launched in 2015. Guggenheim Partners, which previously acted as the sub-adviser to the Fund, has been appointed as sole adviser. In connection with exiting these activities and in line with our previous estimates, we’ve incurred restructuring charges of approximately $9.1 million on a year-to-date basis including $1.4 million during the third quarter, which are excluded from AFFO.”

As you can see, WPC-managed programs consist of CPA:17, CPA:18, CWI REITs, and CESH 1. Carey has generated asset management fees, structuring fees and general partnership interests of $120-180 million in recent years. Accordingly, the company has been able to spread costs over a larger asset base.

Two of Carey's entities, CPA 17 and CPA 18, own net lease buildings, and it is likely that CPA 17 will liquidate in the near term. The $5 billion portfolio (CPA:17) was established in 2007 and it is nearing its life-cycle as a non-traded REIT.

CPA 18 is smaller ($2.3 billion AUM), and the property portfolio commenced raising equity just three years ago (in 2013). As I referenced in the past, I believe it's highly likely that CPA 17 will eventually merge with Carey's public REIT.

On the Q3-17 earnings call Mark DeCesaris, CEO, explained:

“That’s the independent directors from time to time with look at strategic alternatives and liquidity options for their funds. It doesn’t always mean the liquidity option will be forthcoming. In some cases it’s just to identify steps that will ultimately optimize our portfolio over time in the execution of those steps. So I really can’t give you any more clarity than that. As I’ve said, we feel we’re the best buyer of those assets and we’d like to have them but that will be a process that will be in the hands of the independent directors of that fund over time.”

Keep in mind that Carey previously merged with CPA 16 in a deal valued at around $4 billion upon closing; the combined company had an equity market capitalization of about $6.5 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $10.1 billion. At the time of the merger, Carey's FFO jumped from $2.78 in 2013 to $4.56 in 2014, and the dividend grew from $2.44 per share to $3.39 per share - over 38%.

CPA 17 will look to monetize the portfolio, and there will likely be other bidders; however, it is doubtful that a third party will have the inside knowledge of the portfolio and infrastructure to invest internationally that Carey has. Most importantly, I view this unique platform as an asset and catalyst going forward.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-17, WPC had a solid quarter generating AFFO per diluted share of $1.37, which is up 2.2% compared to $1.34 for the prior year period. On a segment basis, the core business of Owned Real Estate generated AFFO of $1.07 per diluted share or about 78% of total AFFO for the third quarter, with the remaining $0.30 or 22% coming from the Investment Management segment.

On a year-over-year basis, the impact of our net dispositions activity over the last 12 months has been moderately offset by rent growth embedded in our own real estate portfolio and a stronger euro.

Taking into account greater than expected G&A savings and acquisition volume on behalf of the lodging fund (above initial expectations), WPC opted to raise and narrow the 2017 AFFO guidance range to between $5.25 and $5.35 per diluted share. As evidenced below, WPC has maintained a stable AFFO/share and Dividend/share history:

In fact, as illustrated below, WPC has paid and increased its annual dividend for 20 years in a row…

There are just a handful of REITs that can boast such a record (of dividend growth):

As illustrated below, WPC is ranked #8 (out of 10) of all Net Lease REITs, based on AFFO/share growth:

Keep in mind, this AFFO/share forecast does not include CPA:17. As I suggested, this roll-up could provide enhanced dividend growth/as illustrated below, Carey’s recent dividend growth history has been modest:

But WPC has been preparing for the merger by reducing its payout ratio:

I’m Investing For The Long Haul

Let’s examine WPC’s dividend yield compared with the peer group:

Now let’s compare the P/AFFO multiple:

As you see, WPC is still trading at attractive levels, and I am maintaining a BUY rating on the shares. I am projecting the shares to grow by ~10% annually, and combined with the 5.7% dividend yield, I am forecasting Total Returns of approximately 15%.

New Leadership For The Long Haul

Last week WPC’s CEO said that “today marks a beginning of the next chapter for W. P. Carey; a simpler, more efficient company with a clear strategic focus and the management team with the right mix of age and experience to lead this company well into the future.”

DeCesaris was referring to the fact that he was retiring and current president, Jason Fox, was being promoted to the CEO position. DeCesaris added:

“Approximately two years ago, the Board of Directors asked me to take on the position of CEO with two clear directives; develop a clear strategic vision and put in place an organization to execute that vision with the right mix of aging experience to bring stability to the management team. While the timing and steps necessary to develop this plan wasn’t clear, we did know the first step was to understand both investor perception of our business model and what issues were holding back investors from investing in W. P. Carey. We have gone through a significant Board refresh, reducing the size of our outside independent directors to nine and bringing on four new directors with CEO-level operational experience, global real estate investment experience, portfolio management experience and we are now at full strength with the addition of our newest director, Margaret Lewis, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Each of our directors brings relevant experience, fresh ideas and different perspectives. Lastly, we have a clear strategic focus with our exit from the non-traded retail capital space. With that exit comes a focus of putting all net lease investments directly on our balance sheet where our investors will recognize 100% of the revenue stream generated by new investments. These were all issues raised in our meetings with investors. We listened and executed a plan to address them. I have been questioned many times in those meetings regarding the stability of the senior management team. Investors have also made it clear they look for management teams who bring long-term stability to the company. I heard you and in some respects your questions led me to the decision I am announcing today. We are a different company than we were two years ago. Going forward, we will increase our balance sheet and grow earnings through direct net lease investments while continuing to manage our existing funds through to the end of their respective lifecycles. Our focus will be on direct net lease investment. I am extremely pleased both on a personal and a professional basis in announcing Jason Fox as the next CEO of W. P. Carey. In Jason, we not only have an individual with tremendous leadership skills, an individual that has been groomed to be a CEO, but also someone who knows net lease inside and out, understands and has significant experience in acquiring and managing a global net lease portfolio. He has the age, skills and experience and most importantly the commitment to lead this company well into the next decade. He is supported by a management team with an average tenure at W. P. Carey of 17 years. Individuals like John Park, incoming President with 30 years of experience and a key player in every transformative transaction this company has undertaken. Gino Sabatini, an 18-year veteran who heads up the global investment team; Brooks Gordon, who has been a leader in the asset management group for 12 years and now heads up global asset management; Toni Sanzone, a Deloitte veteran with an additional 12 years of REIT experience, five of which have been with W. P. Carey; John Miller, our Chief Investment Officer, with 14 years at W. P. Carey and 40 years of relevant experience mostly at the Equitable; and Susan Hyde, our Chief Administrative Officer, 27 years of experience at the company.”

My take: I have known Fox for a number of years and I consider him a highly qualified candidate to lead WPC. His experience and track record are essential to the long-term success of the company.

DeCesaris adds:

“I want to emphasize, however, that there are some core tenants that we remain dedicated to and have deep conviction in. Principles such as diversification in the net lease portfolio, proactive asset management and investment discipline. These core tenants are the backbone of a track record we have built over 45 years and the main reason we have been able to deliver uninterrupted dividend growth since going public in 1998 and the total shareholder return of 1,100% over that same time period. I have always believed in these principles and never lost sight of them as we brought about the necessary change to this organization over the last two years. And I believe that our investors will continue to see long-term value from this philosophy. Having worked with Jason for many years and closely over the last two, I know he has the same conviction that will continue to ensure that these core principles serve as a basis upon which this company delivers long-term value to its shareholders.”

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

