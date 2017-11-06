Buy This Future Dividend Aristocrat Today

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) owns and operates the world's longest crude oil and natural gas liquids pipeline and Canada's largest gas distribution network. ENB's size took a big leap in 2017 when it completed the acquisition of Spectra Energy Corp. in early 2017 in a deal valued at $28 billion CAD. The shares have been a great performer over the last decade; however, after a scintillating rise from 2009 bottom, they have languished since 2014. ENB shares are currently no higher than they were in early 2012.

ENB data by YCharts

We have been watching this for some time and we felt this was a good time to pull the trigger. Let us explain our reasoning.

1) A long history of stability and growth

ENB has paid consecutive dividends for 64 years. The company declares its dividends in Canadian dollars (CAD) and in CAD it has increased its dividends every year for the last 22.

Source: ENB investor relations

2) A Dividend Aristocrat in the making

ENB is not too shy about its predictions for the next 7 years either.

Source: ENB Q3-2017 presentation

A 12% compounded rate would double dividends by 2023 (rule of 72). Whether it achieves the lofty dividend growth projections or not, we feel that it is highly likely it will deliver significant growth in dividends and get us to 29 years of consecutively raised dividends in CAD. That is a dividend aristocrat in the making. Currently, the highest yielding dividend aristocrat is AT&T (T) with a yield of 5.77%. The next four are significantly lower.





Source: Buyupside.com

How does ENB compare?

ENB Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

With a current yield of 4.8%, ENB is yielding higher than 50 of the 51 stocks in the dividend aristocrat index. As the chart shows, ENB's yield is elevated compared to its history. Looking further, we see that ENB's differential versus the 10-year US treasury rate is also close to a decade high.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

3) We understand the reasons for the pullback

ENB sold off heavily after Q3/2017, as projects ramped up slower than analysts had projected. The slower ramp-up caused adjusted cash flow from operations (ACFFO) to come in below analyst expectations of 84 cents CAD.

The year-on-year increase in EBIT but drop-off in per-share amounts is largely due to the acquisition of Spectra Energy. ENB paid a decent premium for the company but expects to deliver significant synergies in 2019. However, currently it has reversed the trend of increasing ACFFO.

The other issue was the change in opinion of Moody's.

For those that are unfamiliar with these rating systems, Baa2 by Moody's is equivalent to BBB of S&P and Fitch. So Moody's is already one tranche lower and still has a negative outlook. We generally think of the three major rating agencies on par with these three.

Source: Rating agency lead analysts contemplating subprime mortgage ratings

But if a second one joins Moody's, ENB's access to capital will come at a higher price. One likely scenario, though, is that ENB will slow down capital projects and there is a long line of the waiting for capital.

Alternatively, ENB will slow down its dividend increases. The market seems displeased with this idea, but we think it has gone too far in correcting for this.

4) A compelling valuation

Forward 2018 ACFFO estimates are around $4.35 CAD a share. At a 1.25 exchange rate, that is $3.48 USD a share. Current price is thus less than 10.5X ACFFO. By comparison, the closest peers we can think of, TransCanada (TRP), Pembina Pipeline (PBA), both trade at over 12X. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF), which we also own and have written about recently, also trades at 11X, but has nowhere close to the growth prospects as ENB.

Based on same estimates ACFFO, the dividend payout ratio would be 56%. That is about as low as you can get. By comparison, the high yielding AT&T had a payout ratio of 70% in 2016. While ENB's dividend may grow a bit slower than projected, we see no reason why the yield on this ENB price today will not exceed AT&T's yield on the current price in 3 years. Anyway, you look at it, this is well priced.

Conclusion

ENB will never get the official title of a dividend aristocrat, at least in the US, as the dividends fluctuate with the exchange rates. That flaw also makes ENB dividends a stronger inflation hedge as its dividends in USD increase with inflation and CAD strength. Additionally, the yield on current purchase has the potential to reach 10% in 6 years. That combination of growth and high yield from BBB+ rated company is quite rare.

On the risk side, ENB has very low commodity price exposure. We are big bulls on the commodity complex, but even if prices decline the overall risk to ENB is very little. Additionally, the Line 3 replacement program is costly and carries some execution risk. Overall, ENB's project expertise and history of great long-term execution made us decide to put some money to work. We have initiated a position here and will add should it go lower. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate ENB a Strong Buy and at a 7.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, T, IPPLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position on T is through selling a 2019 $33 strike put.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.