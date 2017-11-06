Can 'Zero Fee' Ever Be Real?

What do you think about zero fees? Do investors actually save?

In the race to the bottom on fees, how many of you have seen ads like the following?

In the “Too good to be true” category, this FREE offering is for 8 models using more than 5 premier ETF providers:

This is clearly a marketing gimmick, but it obviously works since CLS is hugely successful. Of course, savvy investors know that “Zero fee” cannot be real, but good luck in finding out what the real fee actually is. The closest you’ll come is a small print footnote disclosure:

The ETFs utilized within CLS Smart ETF Models are limited to certain ETF providers. The providers whose ETFs are utilized in these models pay CLS a fee in exchange for inclusion in these models. There is a potential conflict because the ETFs utilized by CLS in these models are limited to the providers who pay CLS for inclusion in the program and the fees received by CLS vary based upon the ETFs utilized within the models. Additionally, each ETF provider may expect that a portion of the total assets in the model portfolios be allocated to their ETFs. To mitigate the conflicts, CLS selects funds from the ETF providers that participate in the program based upon the model’s investment objectives and our Risk Budgeting Methodology and not based upon any other factor

What do you think about zero fees? Do investors actually save?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.