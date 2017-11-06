Electro Scientific Absolutely Kills It

There is still reason for optimism, as we will discuss.

We wrote about this after the previous quarter just a couple of months ago, and the stock has already doubled from there.

Electro Scientific Industries is absolutely killing it, firing from all three cylinders, with the stock exploding.

Well, we said not so long ago that the shares of Electric Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) deserved a higher multiple, and that's what they got after absolutely killing it in the second quarter.

We wrote after the company's first quarter that it just experienced its best quarter in 10 years. Guess what, ESIO topped that considerably in the second quarter.

We wrote our article on the company on August 21, just over two months ago, and the stock price has been killing it as well:

Worry not due to the large sell-off on the last day before earnings, as the shares really killed it, and as you can see, the stock is up at $22 after that.

That sell-off during the day is a little strange, though - perhaps some investors got wet feet. They are considerably wetter by now, we're sure.

When we wrote about ESIO just over two months ago, the shares were under $11 (not to mention where they traded at the beginning of the year). A lot can happen in a short span of time.

We refer to our earlier article for a wider explanation of the company's sectors:

Flexible PBC (printed circuit board) drilling is where ESIO really has a market-leading position (75-80% market share).

Semiconductor products like the new Ultrus, its wafer scribing tool. This is now getting considerable traction with multiple orders, especially because of the adoption of thinner wafers. The company also had a strong quarter in wafer mark and trim products. All in all, also firing on this cylinder with its strongest booking quarter in over 10 years.

Component testing an older line of business where it also has a leading position. ESIO is now expanding here, and management thinks the overcapacity in the sector has now disappeared and that demand will accelerate from here, driven by consumer electronics, automotive and RF technologies.

So basically, firing on all cylinders. The company is also on track with its restructuring, reducing fixed costs. Some metrics on a stellar quarter:

Revenue for the quarter was $71 million, up a 139% from a year ago.

Bookings were a $128.9 million, well above last quarter and more than 4 times the order level a year ago.

Backlog grew by over $47 million to $118 million. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.81 to 1.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.4%, well above the 38.2% from last year.

EPS rose to $0.39 from a loss of $0.24 last year. It was guided to be between $0.25 and $0.30.

ESIO has total cash, restricted cash and current investments at $81.9 million at quarter end, up from $69.7 million sequentially. The company did experience a reduction in accounts receivable ($1.4 million) and an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities ($6.8 million), so the improvement is not as good as the increase in cash suggests.

Outlook

Management expects to shift the accumulation in the backlog in the coming two quarters, which therefore promise to be pretty good as well. Indeed, here is the company's guidance (from the Q2CC):

For Q3, we expect revenues to be between $80 million and $90 million, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be between $0.48 and $0.60. Given order and backlog projections, we expect Q4 to be in a similar range.

In flexible PBC, ESIO is so dominant that management could comfortably state that..:

... we are not aware of any orders that we have not participated in.

In the previous quarter, ESIO warned for seasonality to set in, which had one analyst joking that he didn't realize management had meant positive seasonality. The results were that good. While some of that seasonality might yet set in, given the backlog, it seems like the company can smooth things out if that happens.

And demand remaining strong, the flexible PCB market is growing at CAGR of 11%, driven by smartphones. That is, not just the number, but also the increasing amount of flexible circuits per phone from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

if you look at any of the breakdowns on any of the new phones that have been introduced just a sheer number of flex circuits per phone has gone up pretty dramatically. And I think, all of those things that's kind of a confluence of maybe two or three or four different things. But, it seems to be driving this 11% CAGR projection that we mentioned in the script.

And there are new markets appearing, like IoT (Internet of Things).

In our previous article, we introduced three other growth areas:

nViant HDI drilling platform, a market that is bigger than the flexible board market, and this is a new market for ESIO.

Ultrus, the company's wafer scribing tool, is already taking off, as discussed above.

IC package (CornerStone) - the market isn't yet mature, so the company will have one more iteration in concert with its next HDI product.

While the company isn't giving annual guidance, as it can't look forward that far, its visibility is two quarters out (something investors should keep in mind). ESIO did say this:

FY'17 annually was a pretty slow quarter or slow year for flex. This year obviously is shaping up to be extraordinary. We haven't said anything forward guidance, but we don't believe that the business because of this TAM expansion, we will retract back to the FY'17 levels, we don't think that's the case. But, we are hesitant to say that is going to be staying at these current levels they were going to finish FY'18 at. So, we do think for model sake, we think it's prudent for you guys to think somewhere between where we are today and where we were in FY'17 for flex is prudent. The semiconductor business, the component test business, those businesses look like they have got some legs that are going to continue to grow into 2019. But, as you know in terms of scale those businesses are relatively are smaller than the flex business.

While some cyclicality might very well return, for now this is swamped by accumulating backlog and sector growth, and any cyclicality will be dampened by its move to a more variable cost structure.

Valuation

The above doesn't indicate any glaring reason for even higher multiples unless the company has now been set on a sustained growth path. The latter is actually eminently possible, even quite likely.

Analyst expectations are pegged at $0.73 for this year and $0.82 for the next. That seems out of line quite a bit, at least for this year. In the first two quarters of FY 2018, the company already achieved $0.47 in EPS, and for Q3 it is guiding between $0.48 and $0.60.

It will be well over a dollar this year, probably at $1.50 or so. Next year (FY 2019) is more difficult to assess, though, because the company doesn't have visibility beyond two quarters.

Conclusion

While multiples might not expand all that much anymore, the company is still not terribly expensive and set to grow nicely as TAM is increasing and its new products are gaining traction. Any cyclicality which it experienced in the past can be mitigated by the lower fixed cost and increased backlog.

ESIO's balance sheet is healthy, and the company is generating cash. What's not to like?

