Redeemed Issues: Staying Informed

A glimpse at how they traded and how the companies refinanced, if they did.

After doing our best to catch up, now we will keep you updated in a timely manner.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose Call Option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events.

Additionally, some of you might find the relation between this topic and 'dangerous' products, which are not feeling the gravitational pull of their Par Value once the Call Date has passed.

As a reference to the latter you can take a look at the opening article of an upcoming series: 'Defining Dangerous Preferred Stocks.'

Solar Capital - SLRA

Redemption : Solar Capital Ltd, 6.75% Senior Notes due 11/15/2042 (NYSE: SLRA)

: Solar Capital Ltd, 6.75% Senior Notes due 11/15/2042 (NYSE: SLRA) Partial Call: 11/24/2017

...that the Company is electing to exercise its option to redeem, in part, the 6.75% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem $25,000,000 of the $100,000,000 in remaining issued and outstanding Notes on November 24, 2017 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the Notes equals $25 in principal amount per Note being redeemed (or $25,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon from November 15, 2017, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Payment”). The aggregate accrued interest on the Notes being redeemed payable on the Redemption Date will be approximately $42,188 (or approximately $0.04 on each $25 principal amount of the Notes being redeemed)....

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Solar Capital Ltd.

In April we recommended this baby bond as a portfolio addition in 'Can You Find A Better Baby Bond?' and it would be fair to say that it has worked out pretty well for those who were interested in scraping some dividends, and may as well - partially - continue to do so. Although, we should note that the market was somewhat generous in terms of pricing, given Solar Capital's (NASDAQ: SLRC) intention to redeem the issue. This is mostly interesting due to the above notice being given on 10/24/2017 and the delayed reaction:

Source: Barchart.com - SLRA Daily Chart (1 year)

Unless some insider heard that a full Redemption is on its way, someone might actually find the opportunity to buy around par value interesting. We are unlikely to fall in this category, but it is not out of question.

The Charles Schwab Corporation - SCHW-B

Redemption : Charles Schwab Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series B (NYSE: SCHW-B)

: Charles Schwab Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series B (NYSE: SCHW-B) Call Date : 12/1/2017

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by The Charles Schwab Corp.

: 12/1/2017 Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by The Charles Schwab Corp. New Issue: 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F

Source: SEC.gov - Form 424B5 by The Charles Schwab Corp.

The new issue by Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) will be covered in a article very soon to give you an idea as to how it stands relative to similar products and whether we are considering it as a portfolio addition.

Source: eSignal - SCHW-B Daily Chart

With SCHW-B under the rug, we are currently left to work with:

- SCHW-D - Charles Schwab Corp., 5.95% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series D

- SCHW-C - Charles Schwab Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series C

Retail Properties of America - RPAI-A

Redemption : Retail Properties of America, 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NYSE: RPAI-A)

: Retail Properties of America, 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NYSE: RPAI-A) Call Date: 12/20/2017

On October 26, 2017, the Company announced that it will redeem all 5.4 million outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock on December 20, 2017 for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per preferred share, plus $0.3840 per preferred share representing all accrued and unpaid dividends up to, but excluding, December 20, 2017.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Retail Properties of America Inc.

Currently there is no new preferred stock on its way to us and this was the only fixed income product of interest by Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI).

Source: eSignal - RPAI-A Daily Chart

JPMorgan Chase & Co. - JPM-D

Redemption : JPMorgan Chase & Co., 5.50% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Stock, Series O (NYSE: JPM-D)

: JPMorgan Chase & Co., 5.50% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Stock, Series O (NYSE: JPM-D) Call Date: 12/1/2017

...has announced that it will redeem on December 1, 2017 all of the 125,750 outstanding shares of its 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (“Series O Preferred Stock”). The shares of Series O Preferred Stock are represented by 50,300,000 depositary shares which are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol JPM-D (CUSIP 48126E750).

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Source: Barchart.com - JPM-D Daily Chart (1 year)

As JPMorgan's (NYSE: JPM) Series O - JPM-D - bites the dust, there are still multiple preferreds available:

- JPM-A - JPMorgan Chase & Co., 5.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series P

- JPM-G - JPMorgan Chase & Co., 6.10% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series AA

- JPM-F - JPMorgan Chase & Co., 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series Y

- JPM-H - JPMorgan Chase & Co., 6.15% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series BB

- JPM-E - JPMorgan Chase & Co., 6.30% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series W

None of the above issues has an active Call Option yet.

Conclusion

Preferred stocks come and go, and we see yet another prospective Floater join the increasingly big family of products related to LIBOR. Perhaps soon we will see the demise of some dangerous products who are defying gravity as well.

On a more relevant note, I hope that all of you have managed to notice the news and market's generosity in SLRA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.