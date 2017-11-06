Alibaba After Q3 - Future Prospects Remain Solid

The non-core divisions continue to be a drag on profits and are not showing significant improvements in profitability, due to the need to invest to expand the businesses.

Once again, Alibaba (BABA) has been able to deliver outstanding growth numbers despite the difficult comparison with Q2 2016. As I like to do, I will divide the discussion of Q2’s results in several parts, each covering one of Alibaba’s divisions.

Core Commerce

The core commerce division is still responsible for most of the company’s growth and this quarter, revenue grew at the highest pace since the IPO, with a 63% YoY increase that implies a 500 bps acceleration from the previous quarter’s YoY growth rate, although there has been a slight deceleration if we consider the 2-year growth rate (130% vs. 132% in Q1). Whatever benchmark we use, Alibaba’s growth in the core commerce business continues to be outstanding and well above any other peer. Adjusted EBITA margin declined from 62% to 57% as a result of growing investments in areas such as New Retail, mainly the consolidation of Intime and the investment in Hema; international expansion, through Lazada and AliExpress; customer satisfaction and customer experience improvements such as promotion and logistics. This is nothing new and largely anticipated by the management, which affirmed during Q1’s conference call:

The investments we're going to make in the following quarters will be increased. So, I think overall, when you talk about the core commerce margin, 63% is a very high margin level.

The core commerce business is without any doubt on a solid growth path that will last for years and, probably, decades. Although it’s obvious that the growth rate will constantly decline, the potential size of the company’s operations is huge. This is obvious if we analyze the Chinese eCommerce market, which has grown at an 18% CAGR in the past 6 years but accounts for just 15% of total retail in China. With its growing focus on omnichannel retail, Alibaba’s goal is to get a very large share of the $5 trillion retail market in China and at the same time expand internationally. With its Lazada and AliExpress businesses, Alibaba surely has what it takes to keep expanding in regions such as South-East Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. To understand why the Chinese market offers a great long-term growth opportunity, I think the management’s words during the earnings call are spot on:

While economically China is still a developing country, China has some of the world's most modern infrastructure and it is the most advanced mobile economy in the world. The Internet has helped China to leapfrog ahead of the more developed countries. The Internet turned the lack of legacy infrastructure in the areas of retail, telecoms and banking into an advantage. Today, China's per capita GDP is still only 1/7 of the per capita GDP of the United States. Based on the track record of sustained income growth over the past years as well as on the backbone of a modern Internet infrastructure and productivity gains from technology, I'm very optimistic that China will continue to experience real income growth for years to come. This will translate into a rising middle class characterized by ever-increasing and higher-quality consumption. And this long-term secular trend bodes well for Alibaba.

Nothing particularly new in the core commerce business. The division continues to grow at outstanding rates despite the big scale, and will continue to do so thanks to the combined effect of several “forces”:

ECommerce growth in China. As a result of the aforementioned trends and the low penetration of the eCommerce in the Chinese economy, the core commerce business will continue to grow and increase its penetration in the region. The penetration of internet in China is still just a bit above 50% against 80%-90% for many developed economies.

Lazada and Aliexpress. These two platforms will be the main drivers of international growth in the future. Lazada definitely dominates the eCommerce market in Asia and, under Alibaba, will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Aliexpress has shown to be a solid vehicle for international expansion in other regions, such as Latin America and Eastern Europe, well above my expectations. With a 115% YoY growth the international segment is actually overperforming the domestic market.

Advertising and content optimization. As we know, Alibaba derives a large and growing portion of its revenue from advertising, so much that, last year, it has even surpassed the Chinese search giant Baidu in terms of revenue from advertising (source: eMarketer). Although the company’s results on this front and on the front of content optimization have been very positive, there are reasons to believe that most of the improvements are still ahead. Similarly to Baidu, Alibaba can implement “AI-powered” algorithms to optimize advertising and content to make it fit customers’ interests better. It has been doing it for a while, for example through personalized data-driven user content features, such as Taobao Headlines, live stream and short-form videos, which expose consumers to a wide range of content and targeted product recommendations during the course of content engagement. This has a very positive effect on revenue per user and, therefore, on total sales. Anyway, the management’s words during the conference call confirmed that there is still room for monetization in this area:

Actually, for your first question, on our core commerce business, we are, actually execute a very clear strategy in content-driven and community-driven Mobile Taobao. And following this strategy, actually, we add more and more contents in different formats, in short form video, in news feeds, in recommendations to our customers, and we receive very good feedback from customers. That's why we got very good stickiness of the customers. And – but we are very – actually, as we always do, we don't try to monetize all this new traffic immediately. Instead, we try to improve the user experience and improve our algorithm to meet the users' demand. But going forward, we do see some potentials to monetize the value of these contents. But we are not in a hurry to do that.

I think that most of the results on this front will be visible within 3-5 years after all the investments in deep learning and other areas of artificial intelligence will start to bear fruits. In general, besides an obvious deceleration in the growth rate due to the higher size of the operations, the division remains on a solid growth path and is well protected by a wide moat based on a combination of network effect and scale advantage. The high margins despite the rising investments confirm once again the high profitability of the business. With its competitive strengths, low CapEx and high growth rates, Alibaba’s business remains the best eCommerce concept in the industry.

Cloud Computing

The Cloud Computing business has accelerated compared to Q1, growing 99% over Q2 2016, while operating losses in the division grew 75%. We are still in a high growth phase where significant investments are needed, and margins haven’t expanded much recently. Actually, the 5% negative EBITA margin is even a bit worse than the negative 4% reported in Q1, but this performance is consistent with the high investments and the company’s goal of winning businesses and expanding its market leadership. If it’s true that the Cloud business is definitely a competitive one, the industry is growing enough to support the division for many years:

Although Alibaba’s Cloud business controls only less than 3% of the cloud infrastructure services market, Alibaba has been the fastest cloud computing company in the past few years and it’s the current market leader in China, as it already services around 35% of the websites in China. While in the domestic market there are not many rising competitive threats (although some exist; e.g. Huawei) due to the natural moat that protects Chinese companies in the industry, competing in the international market may not be as easy as the company expected. In 2015, the management declared its goal to surpass Amazon Cloud by 2019, which doesn’t look like a feasible goal at the moment. Nonetheless, Alibaba has continued to build its infrastructure and has engaged in a large number of partnerships in order to improve its position in the business. Just in October, Alibaba signed partnerships with Xilinx, STMicroelectronics, and RedHat. Anyway, I still believe that Alibaba’s core strength and source of growth will be the Chinese market, where I don’t expect competitive pressures to jeopardize future profitability. There are no reasons to believe that Alibaba cloud will not be able to reach a level of profitability similar to Amazon Cloud, with a much higher growth rate due to the faster growth rate of the industry in China helped by the lower penetration and the faster growth in the economy.

Digital Media & Entertainment

Revenue from digital media and entertainment increased 33% year-over-year to RMB4,798 million (US$721 million), which implies a small acceleration from Q1 despite the more difficult comparison with Q2 2016. Trying to challenge the dominion of Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), Alibaba is pushing its Youku video service to take advantage of the massive growth in the Chinese online video industry. As I forecasted a few quarters ago, investments in content acquisition are piling up for Alibaba and its competitors, as all the main players in the industry try to make their service more appealing to customers. Scale is an important competitive advantage in this business, and Chinese companies know it.

Youku seems to be benefiting from some successful content launches from this summer, which are driving subscriptions. Video subscriptions have grown by 180% year-over-year, probably outpacing all the main competitors.

As a consequence of the large investments in content, adjusted EBITA margin of this segment was negative 36% this quarter compared to negative 39% in the same quarter last year, only a slight difference despite the growth in subscribers and revenue. Operating margin is now a negative 70% against 62% in Q2 2016, which shows how it's difficult to improve profitability in these conditions. I continue to expect this segment to be a drag on profits and, frankly speaking, the digital media & entertainment division is definitely not a reason why I would buy Alibaba. The industry is very competitive and its prospects on the front of profitability are likely overestimated. In any case, it’s a good source of long-term growth optionality, but as I have been saying since one year ago, we shouldn’t expect the division to turn profitable soon, as too many companies are pushing their investments beyond the industry’s growth in order to gain market share, and there recent results from Alibaba and its peers have further confirmed how extremely competitive the business is.

Innovation and Other Initiatives; Expansion of Cainiao

It’s difficult to give an opinion about the whole segment, as it’s not a unique business but it comprises many small projects that are often uncorrelated. Revenue from this division increased 27% year-on-year while Adjusted EBITA margin was negative 56%, a significant improvement from the negative 110% in the corresponding period of 2016 but still negative due to the high investments in several projects.

The division comprises several growing and promising projects such as Autonavi, which is strengthening its position as a leading provider of digital map, navigation, and location-based services in China, together with Baidu Maps. The segment is exposed to a strong trend of secular growth, as the market is forecast to grow at a 14% CAGR globally in the next five years, helped by the positive growth in the autonomous driving market. The division also includes a smartphone operating system (YunOS), an enterprise messaging app (DingTalk), and several smaller projects such as Uni Marketing, which offers a set of tools that allows brands to monitor their marketing activities and access high-quality data about ad viewership, interest generation, purchases and so on, so that companies can improve their marketing efficiency.

The management didn’t share many details on these projects, but almost all of them offer a good amount of growth optionality in the long term. In particular, Autonavi and Uni Marketing seem to be excellent potential sources of growth, due to the relatively easier possibility to monetize them and the solid competitive advantages.

During the quarter, Alibaba agreed to make an additional investment to increase its ownership of Cainiao for a majority stake of 51% and committed to invest $15 billion in the division over the next five years. Apparently, this move is a demonstration of Alibaba’s effort to enhance its logistic capabilities within the Alibaba ecosystem in order to support growth and efficiency of the eCommerce business. As a result of the improvement of such capabilities, Alibaba expects to become able to fulfill orders on the mainland within 24 hours and within 72 hours globally. If it manages to do so, this improvement would put Alibaba ahead of any other eCommerce company in the world in terms of efficiency.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba's Core Commerce division has further accelerated and has shown a stable growth rate even on a 2-year basis. The Core Commerce business continues to be the most valuable eCommerce concept in the world. While we should obviously expect a deceleration as a result of the larger scale, the growth prospects remain definitely promising. The non-core businesses continue to be a drag on profits as expected, and will probably continue to lose money for a few years more, especially in the digital media and entertainment division, while Cloud Computing shouldn't be too far from profitability. Anyway, due to the company’s competitive position and the natural protection from external competition, they remain excellent sources of potential growth.

The management also confirmed its prior full-year guidance:

Okay. Looking ahead, due to the timing of consolidation in the fiscal year, in the second half fiscal year, we're revising up our full-year revenue growth guidance to 49% to 53% year-over-year. So excluding the impact from the Cainiao consolidation, we're well on track to deliver our prior guidance range of 45% to 49% provided during the Investor Day. We remain optimistic about revenue growth prospects for the second half of the fiscal year, but as you know, we will get to the anniversary of the easy comp that – brought by our personalization algorithmic launched last September.

While I have no doubt that revenue will continue to grow at a fast pace despite the difficult comparisons, I expect margins to show some volatility. Alibaba will continue to invest in logistics, digital media content, omnichannel retail solutions and so on, so the cost from time-to-time will likely outpace operating leverage. As I said in a previous article, it’s reasonable to expect flat to declining margins in the short-medium term, as a result of all those investments.

Q2 is an inflection point for revenue growth rate, as a deceleration is a natural consequence of the higher scale at this stage. On the other side, there is no doubt that we can still expect massive long-term growth for the foreseeable future. My view is that Alibaba remains a HOLD in the current conditions. In the next article, I am going to update my sum-of-the-parts valuation for BABA stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU.

