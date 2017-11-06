How The Options Market Can Help Offer Insights As To The Landscape Of A Potential Investment: Macy's (Pt. III)

Blending the two reasons via a popular options spread that is "gentler" than an outright purchase of shares.

This series has been focused on the benefits of looking to the options market to help focus one’s investment thesis and to better understand the current risk side of the investment landscape. It covers Macy's (NYSE:M) shares.

So now they tell me! The recent price action in Macy's cannot have anything to do with Citi changing its rating:

Now that’s not quite fair, due to the fact that perhaps the drivers for Citi downgrading the company could be the same as the drivers that pushed the price lower. That said, this sort of sell-side downgrade would be more compelling if they picked tops (or near tops) every once in a while, if only by accident. The loss took place with a backdrop of steadily rising overall market prices and strengthening economic conditions, so this is unfortunately not a mere case of a "falling tide sinks all ships".

SA contributor Courage and Conviction Investing does an excellent job covering Citi’s Sell recommendation. You owe it to yourself to take a look.

Getting Back To Basics… With the Options Market?

Investors are always on the lookout for a new tool that gives them an edge. And so long as we set out fully armed with the understanding that nothing is failsafe in investing, with the possible two exceptions of 1) Diversify and 2) Save, this quest for better methodologies can be highly worthwhile.

Over the past two articles, I’ve covered reasons why you might want to consider the options market as place to gain understanding into your investments. This recommendation also goes for investors with no intention of trading options.

“Why would I Look At Options If I Am Not Going To Trade Them?”

When you look at the yield on a 10-year US Treasury Note, do you always do so with the assumption that you’re about to buy or sell Treasuries?

Consider all the metrics and analytical tools that you reference with no intention of trading:

Dividend yield cash flow or earnings or share buybacks

Management team

Management buying/selling of shares

The company’s credit rating

P/E, P/B, P/S ratios

Portfolio finance ratios, such as firm beta, alpha, Sortino Ratio, etc.

Momentum or sentiment on the company post-EPS transcripts

Technical indicators like MACD, Stochastics, RSI

... you cannot (more’s the pity) directly buy or sell any of these individual attributes of what might attract you to a stock. Think about it for a second: wouldn’t it be fantastic if you could buy a company’s EPS without buying the actual company? Sure it would, but finance is such that you cannot (for now - expect that to be a major avenue for change and a gigantic value add brought to you by the financial sector of the economy over the next twenty years or so).

For better or worse, at present you can only trade or invest in shares of companies that have enough going for them that you consider them worth a portion of your risk capital.

Takeaway: Adding input from the options market about implied volatilities can help you to better understand the current landscape of the shares from the perspective of the volatility markets. Whether you go on to utilize that information via the stock itself or via options on the stock is really neither here nor there.

Tighten Your Hypothesis

We established that investors really have two opposing reasons when they buy a company’s shares:

“ Buy the Call ” (link to Part I of this series): strong upside potential “ Sell the Put ” (link to Part II): steady earnings, operating cash flows, dividends, or buybacks - perhaps with the hope of increases

Really, when one thinks about it, the first motivation for buying is quite different from the second. The first reason essentially is attracted to big moves, aka high levels of realized volatility. Investors tend not to think about the first reason as courting high vol, because often implied volatilities calm down after a large move higher, and also because investors take the analogy of “options as insurance” too far, or more accurately, fail to understand the full implications of that characterization.

The second motivation amounts to saying something akin to “the fundamentals will win out in the end”. That hypothesis typically gravitates around a long-term story that takes hold over months (at the low end), if not years. Buying shares to participate in the gradual accrual of dividends and, hopefully, stabilizing (and perhaps growing) cash flows essentially says that the future is not only more promising than the present, but very likely also more peaceful. This is to say that one sees the volatility associated with shares either remaining steady, or better yet, calming down.

Getting Real

But these are the two extremes of the rationale for an investment. Surely, investors especially (as opposed to traders), rarely purchase for only one of these two reasons. Isn’t it far more likely that the shares are bought based on some linear combination of the two extremes?

Wouldn’t you know it that the options market has a way of helping you understand the current opportunity set for the two extremes? A liquid (cannot emphasize that enough) options market can help you to see essentially what the range of expectations are associated with the shares, which can, in turn, help you assess what the prospects are for gains due to large upswings in relation to gains due to sitting on your hands.

Blending the Two Motivations

We discussed the “upside” extreme, where investors believe a big move is coming and they want to be on the right side of that big move, in Part I.

As of Friday near market close, here is the visual profile and accompanying exposure associated with buying optionality on Macy’s calls (Feb 16, 2018 expiration, $19-strike call):

Notice the convexity works for you (favorable curvature: look at Row "P&L" associated with various large moves). This is on account of the positive gamma (note that Row "Gamma" is positive for all columns). Also note that this particular version of getting bullish responds well to increased implied vol (Row "Vega") and/or increased realized volatility (big moves are good). Time and calming conditions are your enemy (for all columns, Row “Theta” is negative, Row “Vega” is positive) relative to the alternative bullish proposals of selling the put or just buying the shares outright.

The pre-commission cost of 10 Macy’s calls would be $1380 at the mid.

Now let’s take a look at the put sale (Feb 16, 2018 $17-strike):

The put sale hews toward the extreme that market anxieties are overdone, and that fundamentals will win, if given sufficient time. As such, the trade has a positive exposure to time (Row “Theta”) and a negative exposure to increases in both implied and realized volatility (Rows “Vega”, “Gamma”, respectively).

Large moves in either direction are really not your friend: a large move down and you would have been better off buying the call, but you’re still better off than having purchased the stock; a large move up and you would have been better off buying either the call or the stock. This is really to say that convexity works against you (again, reference Row "P&L": unfavorable moves harm you more than corresponding favorable moves help you).

The pre-commission proceeds from selling 10 Macy’s $17-strike puts, at the mid, is $1150.

Blend: Buy upside, Sell Downside

By Put-Call Parity, when you buy a stock, you are essentially buying an at-the-money call and simultaneously selling an at-the-money put with instantaneous expirations, and repeating the process in continuous time (we’re glossing over a few details here, but the general point remains).

Source: Investopedia

One way to consider what lies somewhere in the middle of the “Why Am I Considering A Purchase?” spectrum is to both buy a call and sell a put, but the out-of-the-money ("OTM") call and put:

Here we consider a purchase of the $19-strike call and a simultaneous sale of the $17-strike put. At a current price of about $18.40, the call is about $.60 OTM, while the more distant put rests $1.40 OTM. So this particular pairing favors the call (think of this trade as sitting more toward the orange or yellow colors on the spectrum above).

The dotted line shows what this trade looks like shortly before expiration (that goes for both the visual as well as the table). The solid line corresponds to the price action of the chosen put-call combo as discussed below. Notice that the solid line is fairly linear.

This is quite near to what the visualization would be to simply owning the shares themselves.

With the passage of time, the dangerous middle ground flattens out. If the stock continues to tank, you’re definitely not in a good way, but still better than the stock. If Macy’s bursts higher, you participate in most (but not all) of the upside.

Special Note: The pre-commission mid-price on this spread is $175 for ten combos. While that sounds “so cheap”, you should be aware that the spread can easily go negative, which essentially would mean that you would have paid $175 to get in and you’d also have to pay to get out. Of course, this is not a foregone conclusion, but we want you to be aware that the possibility exists for negative prices to a theoretical min of -$17 (in the case of bankruptcy by February).

Conclusion

There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Nobody is out there just to freely offer you a better risk-return trade-off. That’s not what this discussion is about, and we’d caution you on anyone telling you how options offer you all kinds of “opportunities” to make your life better. Of course that can be true, but a lot of these discussions are more about overhyping such-and-such strategy in attempts to oversell you.

Source: MarketChamelion

Here’s what cannot be denied, though: the options market can help you understand the nature of the offer that’s on the table with respect to your consideration of a share purchase. You don’t need to trade the options: put or call, sale or purchase. But why not use the available information to better inform, hone and (potentially) tailor your hypothesis?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.