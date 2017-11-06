Nevsun Resources: Timok Value Confirmed

The stock has rebounded following the announcement; I give my updated thoughts on the project below.

Nevsun Resources: Timok PEA Value Confirmed

I'm giving an update on a non-gold portfolio holding of mine, Nevsun Resources (NSU). The company mainly produces copper and zinc and is aiming to bring its copper-gold Timok Upper Zone project online by 2021.

Nevsun has updated the preliminary economic assessment on Timok, and while initial capital expenditures have risen quite a bit, I think the company has confirmed that this is a high-grade, low-cost, high-return project that can be financed to production without much trouble. With a current market cap of $712 million, positive cash flow from the Bisha mine and the Upper Zone valued at more than double Nevsun's enterprise value based on the results of this study, shares remain undervalued and could be worth a buy here.

For some background, I previously argued that the Timok Upper Zone project is alone worth more than Nevsun's market cap, and later reported on insider buying at the company, as its new CEO Peter Kukielski bought shares at C$2.62 on the TSX back in August (shares are at C$3.07 now on the TSX). Personally, I added to my position at $2.20 on the US exchange following the drop in the share price (shares are at $2.38 now).

There are a few main differences between this study and the previous one. While this is still an early-stage study, this updated PEA study includes 36,639 meters of infill drilling, with a higher confidence mineral resource estimate (only a small amount of inferred resources used here, mostly measured and indicated, compared to the previous PEA which used mostly inferred resources), as well as additional metallurgical testwork, process plant and infrastructure engineering and a new marketing study.

While the economics might not jump out as much with this updated PEA, I think it looks like a much more detailed study that gives me more confidence in the project; the company's resources have been upgraded and I think the study is conservative with cash cost and sustaining capital estimates.

There also looks like areas for improvement in its economics, such as gold recoveries and copper cash costs.

Annual production: 140 million pounds of copper, 37,933 ounces of gold

Total payable metals: 2.1 billion pounds of copper, 569,000 ounces of gold

Initial capital: $630 million

C3cash costs: $1.59 per pound

Net present value (8% discount, post-tax): $1.5 billion

IRR: 50%

Copper tonnes contained in the indicated resource category has risen by 350% to .9 million tonnes, with contained gold rising 200% to 1.8 million ounces; also, 2.2 million tonnes of previously indicated resource was upgraded to the measured resource category, at a grade of 8.6% copper and 5.7 g/t gold.

The company now estimates Timok will produce more copper and less gold; 140 million pound of copper and 37,933 ounces of gold annually, compared to 127.86 million pounds of copper and 62,000 ounces of gold in the previous PEA (due to lower expected gold recoveries).

The main difference with the updated study is higher initial capital expenditures as the 3-phase approach to mining has been eliminated; Nevsun now expects to spend $630 million in initial capital. Approximately 37% is associated with underground development and underground infrastructure.

Whereas the initial PEA study envisioned a 3-phase approach to mining (phase I starter mine, phase II upper zone main mine, phase III upper zone main mine extension), Nevsun now wants to spend the majority of CAPEX in the three years leading up to initial production.

However, this also means the company will be producing much more copper in the early years of the mine; according to the PEA, the current mine life is estimated at 15 years with approximately 1.1 billion pounds of payable copper produced over the first four years and 2.1 billion pounds of copper over the life of mine.

The study estimates payback of just 1.4 years from the start of processing since production and cash flow are front-ended. If you look at sustaining capital, it's pretty low in the years following initial production; $34 million in 2022 and $31 million in 2023, for example.

"The high production levels in the early years of the mine result from front-end cash flows averaging more than $500 million annually over the first four years of operations." Peter Kukielski, Q3 2017 conference call.

Overall, Timok's Upper Zone will produce $2.86 billion in pre-tax cash flow over the life of mine, which makes the initial investment of $630 million look very reasonable. When you count the $400+ million spent to acquire its previous owner, Reservoir Minerals, it still looks like a good investment. (Timok Upper Zone is highly sensitive to copper prices. Credit: Nevsun Resources)

Copper bulls should note that this project also carries big leverage to copper prices; using a price of $3.45 per pound results in a nearly $500 million gain in the project NPV to $1.945 billion, with returns of 58% payback of just 1.2 years. The long-term forecast for copper prices is positive.

There is still exploration upside at Timok and Nevsun is conducting a 10,000 meter regional exploration program, where it is targeting more ultra high-grade mineralization near the Upper Zone, combined with further infill drilling. The company will also look to further define its cost and execution plan at the Upper Zone with robust front-end engineering, according to Kukielski.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for this work to be done at this stage of the process. By advancing the front end engineering, we add value, we lower execution risk and increase the certainty of the technical aspects of the project. Too many fine development projects have encountered problems when front-end engineering work has not been sufficiently advanced. Both our management team and our board are well aware of these risks and that is why we are committed to this course of prudent action.

The company confirmed in the conference call that it will look at other potential value enhancing options in the pre-feasibility study, which could include lower throughput levels, work on metallurgical variability, more work on differential floatation versus bulk floatation, and possible improvements in gold recoveries.

Nevsun holds $150+ million in cash and cash equivalents and has zero debt, and with the Upper Zone project's strong economics and positive cash flow from its Bisha Mine ($10 million this past quarter with improved zinc production), I don't think the company will have much trouble financing it to production.

The company will likely seek a debt financing facility to finance the majority of these expenses, along with some equity and perhaps sell a royalty or gold stream to finance the project.

Of course, this also assumes the company will make it to 2021 without getting taken over by another copper miner, since this project has drawn interest in the sector in the past. As I've pointed out before, Freeport McMoran (FCX) stands out as one potential suitor, as the company already owns part of Timok's Lower Zone (60.4% Nevsun, 39.6% Freeport).

Next up for the Upper Zone is the pre-feasibility study (expected Q1 2018) and the feasibility study (H1 2019), plus drilling results, which may improve the economics of Timok's Upper Zone further.

While Timok's Upper Zone carries some risks that threaten early-stage projects of this kind (development and permitting, financing, lower metals prices, etc.) this is still a top-tier copper project in my opinion.

