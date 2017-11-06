Week 45 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Positive Momentum Portfolio lost -4.50% last week to +35.57% YTD compared to S&P 500 +9.94% over the same period.

Total Portfolio gained +3.25% last week however the largest gains came almost exclusively from short positions, especially ICON +67.01%

Last week MRNS gained more than 10% intra-week with WLL up +11.86% for the week. Now 30 weeks of 34 weeks with at least one stock gaining more than 10%

Week 45 Selections are as follows:



Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 1 cyclicals, 2 energy, and 1 materials. Detailed charts for each stock are at the end of the article.



I am experimenting this week with new charts that can deliver continuous live updates via links for subscribers only. I also hope to update buy and sell patterns for past selections to give subscribers much better timing information as well as a look at ongoing stock selections.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Career Education Corporation (CECO) - Cyclicals / Consumer Services

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Vital Therapeutics (VTL) - Healthcare / Biotechnology



Thumbnail images of the Positive Momentum Portfolio Week 45

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 45. This article provides the complete list of Breakout Stocks for subscribers only. The full performance results for all the different portfolios are linked in the 2017 YTD performance results with important descriptions of the different portfolio methodologies. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.



Performance Summary



I am finally home after two wonderful weekends away in some beautiful parts of the country. I thoroughly enjoyed speaking to the Penn State University finance undergrad and graduate students and watching the Nittany Lions defeat the Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately the following weekend didn't go quite as well against those Ohio State Buckeyes, but I did get to spend quality time away in the Ozark mountains. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful place to be in October!



I'm definitely determined to reverse this recent decline in the positive momentum (long portfolio) with some very strong biotech stock selections in week 45 and a few other stocks that have been breakout picks in the past.

Total cumulative long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 44:



Breakout Forecast

Total Long Portfolio Returns to Date / Top Performers

Week 44 (t-1) -4.50% (WLL) +11.86%, (MRNS) +3.34%, (LLEX) +1.57% Week 43 (t-2)

+14.62% (BBG) +48.24%, (LPTH) +35.93%, (VRAY) +24.03%

Week 42 (t-3)

-10.91% (PPHM) +19.32%, (TOO) -3.77%, (MTLS) -8.31%

Week 41 (t-4)

-5.71% (ZEN) +9.19%, (MITL) -0.81%, (PLUG) -3.37%

Week 40 (t-5)

-17.88% (GTN) -2.23%, (ENLK) -8.53%, (GV) -8.73%



As I continue my study, the typical optimum momentum holding duration from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, some of these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week.

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

End of week results for Week 44:



End of Week 44 Benchmark Indexes:



Charts of Week 45 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks





Value Portfolio Results through week 45

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 1 45.42% 4 months + Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 2 27.83% 3 months + Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 3 9.34% 2 months + Oct (-) Forensic Portfolio 4 -5.74% 1 month + Nov (-) Forensic Portfolio 5 -1.99% 1 week Forensic Selections with Positive Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (+) Forensic Portfolio 1 16.18% 4 months + Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 2 11.01% 3 months + Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 3 2.90% 2 months + Oct (+) Forensic Portfolio 4 -2.96% 1 month + Nov (+) Forensic Portfolio 5 -4.86% 1 week

Further detail and charts of each of the Forensic Portfolios are available here.



Piotroski Enhanced Value Returns YTD Number of Periods August Portfolio -0.68% 3 months + September Portfolio 4.85% 2 months + October Portfolio 2.18% 1 month + November Portfolio -2.75% 1 week

Further detail and charts of each of the Piotroski Portfolios are available here.



As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial returns of this small sample of the weekly breakout selections and have a profitable week of trading! Thank you for reading my articles. If you want free future updates just click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.



Thank you!



JD

