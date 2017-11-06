Teva: New CEO Starts Work

Nevertheless, investors need to be reasonable and give him the time he needs to understand the company's culture and modus operandi.

In a highly anticipated development, Kåre Schultz reported for work as CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) on November 1, 2017. Two months earlier, the share price of Teva closed 19% higher following the announcement that Mr. Schultz has been identified as the incoming president and chief executive officer. I wrote an article titled "Caution Is Warranted," questioning if the share price surge over the news was premature and excessive. At the time of writing then, Teva was trading at $19.19 a share. Among other concerns, I noted:

There are apparently high hopes for the incoming CEO who could face cultural issues and restrictions on his restructuring strategy. ... uncertain if Mr. Schultz can replicate his restructuring skills to the Israeli behemoth.

In early August, I suggested that for high risk-takers interested in the generics field, Mylan (MYL) seemed like "the safer bet among the two," even after a steep plunge in Teva's share price. I derived the conclusion after looking at the debt-to-equity profile, EV/EBITDA, FCF, etc, of the two companies, as well as looking at the news flow from the business perspective, i.e. drug approvals. At that time, the share prices of Teva and Mylan were $20.60 and $32.92, respectively, versus $11.40 and $35.72 based on the last closing price on Friday.

Fast forward to early October and we woke up to the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Mylan's generic version of Teva's blockbuster branded drug, Copaxone, for both the 40 mg/mL and 20 mg/mL versions used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The killer shot was that in Mylan's announcement, shipments were expected to begin "imminently." In addition, Mylan and other first filers might be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

Nevertheless, I thought that, finally, the last of the stream of "bad news" had ended for Teva and "it seems investors can finally hope for positive news flows to pluck the share price out of the ruck in the coming weeks and months." The share price of Teva had fallen to $16.17 while Mylan climbed to $38.68. How wrong I was! Teva plunged below $11 per share intraday on Thursday after the company reported 3Q earnings that missed estimates and lowered its 2017 guidance.

The Appointment Of Kåre Schultz As Teva's President And Chief Executive Officer

Interestingly, in the case of Teva, the challenge of filling up the vacant CEO position is two-fold. First, the company has to, of course, search for several well-qualified candidates. Second, it needs to come up with a compensation package attractive enough for the deserving candidate to accept and take up the tough role of turning around the debt-laden company faced with many woes. A reader who commented on my previous article made a good point that perhaps the negative news that seemed to keep streaming in was to depress the share price. The purpose of such a move is that the company could price the share options to be awarded to the new CEO at a price as low as possible so that he would be able to reap the maximum gains eventually when he cashes out. We will not know if the postulation is true, but we know for certain now that Mr. Schultz is a well-qualified person for the job at Teva.

As a recap, Mr. Schultz has a near 30-year pharmaceutical and healthcare experience. He was last with H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY, OTC:HLUKF), a Danish international pharmaceutical company based in Copenhagen, where he was also the president and chief executive officer. At H. Lundbeck, he became well versed in the workings of the generic drugs business and demonstrated his corporate restructuring skills. His previous work experience as the chief operating officer of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) should have served as a good grounding for an executive role.

The 19% jump in the share price of Teva following the announcement of the appointment was a clear sign of approval by the market. Dr. Sol J. Barer, Chairman of Teva’s Board of Directors, was succinct in explaining his confidence in Mr. Schultz:

Kåre has extensive global pharmaceutical experience and a strong track record in corporate turnarounds, as well as in driving growth and leading international expansion."

During the 3Q 2017 earnings call, Dr. Barer elaborated on Mr. Schultz's strength and suitability to Teva:

"Kåre is a seasoned veteran in the healthcare industry. Over the course of his 30-year career, he has developed a unique perspective, overseeing generic and specialty drug portfolios, while managing complex business operations around the world. He brings a strong sense of corporate citizenship. And his disciplined commitment to excellence makes him a clear professional and cultural fit with our company."

The New CEO Starts Work At Teva

Mr. Schultz officially reported for work at Teva on November 1, 2017. This was the development most eagerly anticipated since, at the time of appointment, his official start date was not announced. As is typical of new CEO appointments, there is the notion that the new CEO could perform a 'kitchen-sinking' quarterly earnings report to start with a fresh slate. If that is true in the case of Teva, then perhaps investors have not seen the last of the earnings miss. The company still have substantial goodwill and intangibles, in part due to its $40.5 billion purchase of Allergan's (AGN) generics business that could be written off. The restructuring would also come at a cost, which would be reflected in the financial statement.

The bull camp initially cited the fact that such a distinguished healthcare veteran had accepted the role of CEO was a strong shot in the arm for Teva. That is true but only to a small extent, as it is not practical to expect Mr. Schultz to perform a miracle in a short span of time. Investors need to be reasonable and give him the time he needs to understand the company culture and modus operandi. He had admitted to this himself:

I am familiar with ins and outs of the manufacturing footprint and development pipeline this entails, but of course, will need to study Teva's operation closely at firsthand."

There were some readers who expressed their wishes that Mr. Schultz would use the time before he started work to formulate a counter-strategy to turn around Teva. Unfortunately, the Chairman indirectly stated to the contrary, that nothing concrete has been developed:

I and the board have great confidence in Kåre. And we are looking to Kåre to lead this company, obviously in partnership with the board. But he will develop the strategy, the plans, et cetera."

Conclusion

Investors in Teva have been sorely disappointed this year with the deluge of negative developments. The acceptance of the role of CEO by Mr. Schultz was a strong shot in the arm for Teva. Investors would need to be patient and understanding. Mr. Schultz would need time to settle his family in Israel and adapt to the new country and company culture. Most importantly, he needs to become familiar with the company's operations and the time to evaluate his strategic options for Teva, whether by SWOT analysis or otherwise.

Meanwhile, the share price of Teva would likely remain depressed due to the pending sale by Allergan of its nearly 10 percent stake in Teva, no matter how "prudent and orderly" Allergan planned to execute the sale. The market price movement might also reflect the anticipation of a 'kitchen-sinking' impact on the fourth-quarter results by the incoming CEO. If analysts do not account for such impact and it turns out to be true, then that would mean another quarter of earnings miss. The fate of the share price would then be obvious - another leg down.

