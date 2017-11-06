Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Take A Breather

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc".

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs took a breather this week, with only 7 out of 37 sectors positive (down from 26 positive sectors last week). The average sector price return was -0.67% (down from +0.28% last week). U.S. equities led all sectors with +0.72% return, followed by convertibles (+0.42%), equity-enhanced (+0.35%), corporate bonds (+0.10%) and asset allocation (+0.06%). At the bottom of the table, the commodity-sensitive trifecta of energy MLPs (-4.68%), natural resources equities (-2.50%) and energy (-2.18%) saw big losses. Rounding out the top 5 losers were debt-muni (BABs) (-1.57%) and Latin America equity (-1.41%).



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (10.51%), asset allocation (8.26%), emerging market debt (8.26%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.24%), and convertible securities (8.21%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -4.25% (emerging markets debt) to -2.25% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.10% (last week: 6.05%).

Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are: debt-specialty (-11.60%), equity-China (-10.68%), equity-Latin America (-10.58%), equity-Europe (-9.03%) and debt-muni [PA] (-8.82%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+4.45%), debt-preferred (+0.56%), debt-muni [CA] (-0.26%), debt-corp/mortgage (-0.81%), and equity-infrastructure/utilities (-1.26%). The average sector discount is -4.78%, down from -4.41% last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 10, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is pleased to announce that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares as a result of the Fund’s rights offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”). Due to high investor demand, the Board of Trustees of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund’s over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund’s Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund’s primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund’s secondary over-subscription of shares. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.



Upcoming corporate actions

These are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 2, 2017 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (RIV) announced Oct. 2 that its Board authorized a 1 for 3 transferable rights offering in which the fund is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Oct. 12, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. For more details on the offering, see the fund’s release. The offering is expected to expire on or about Nov. 9, 2017, unless extended. October 2, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (TTF) announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is October 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees. October 4, 2017 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) announced Oct. 4 that the previously announced record date of October 16, 2017 for its proposed transferable rights offering has been postponed. As the release explained, the: original record date was announced subject to effectiveness of a registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the registration statement is expected to become effective, it is not yet effective. The Fund will announce a new record date following effectiveness of the registration statement. October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: “The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income.” Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund’s discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund’s shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (“CoL”). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). For more information on this consolidation, see the release. October 10, 2017 | The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) announced on Oct. 10 a transferable rights offering for record date common shareholders. Each shareholder will receive one transferable right for each common share held on the record date of Oct. 23, 2017. Three rights plus $11.50 will be required to purchase one additional common share. The rights are expected to begin trading (NYSE:GGZ RT) on or about Oct. 26, 2017. The offering expires at 5:00 PM ET on Dec. 5, 2017. For more details, including regarding an over-subscription privilege, see the fund’s release. October 12, 2017 | The board of trustees of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights by the Fund to its shareholders of record as of the Record Date entitling the holders of these Rights to subscribe for common shares of beneficial interest. The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the holders of its Common Shares (to seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment and therefore to conduct the Offer. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs (including potential dilution). In particular, the Board considered the Adviser’s belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to more fully take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund’s primary investment objective to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be October 19, 2017. The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders of record on the Record Date one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Record Date Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Common Shareholder who is issued fewer than three Rights will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share of the Fund. The proposed subscription period is currently anticipated to expire on November 17, 2017, unless extended by the Fund. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KIO RT” during the course of the Offer. The subscription period will commence on the Record Date and expire on the Expiration Date. Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period.The subscription price per Common Share will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days. If, however, the Formula Price is less than 82% of the Fund’s net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 82% of the Fund’s NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day.



Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:



September 20, 2017 | The Boards of the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) and the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) announced Sept. 20 that at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 15 the proposed reorganization of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders, but NOT by MSP’s shareholders. Detailed vote results were posted at madisonfunds.com, and showed that for MSP of the 61.42% of outstanding shares voting, 40.21% (or 24.70% of total outstanding shares) voted in favor of the proposal and 59.79% (or 36.72% of total outstanding shares) voted against or abstained. Madison had been in a fight with Karpus Investment Management, which opposed (June 7 PR) the proposed reorganization. September 27, 2017 | The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) started trading on the NYSE on Sept. 27, 2017, after an initial public offering that raised approximately $130 million in gross proceeds (excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares). Nuveen’s release on the IPO explained that the fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and return the original net asset value of $9.85 per common share on or about its Termination Date of Dec. 1, 2022. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in emerging market (NYSE:EM) debt securities. Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund’s investment adviser.

October 3, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 8,118,988 shares (13.4%) of the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU). Item 4 noted that on September 29, Saba Capital submitted to the Issuer a proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 30% of the common shares of the fund at or close to net asset value. October 3, 2017 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) announced Oct. 3 that its Board approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan (MDP) under which the fund will, starting in Oct. 2017, make monthly distributions to common shareholders at a fixed monthly rate of $0.15 per common share. Based on the fund’s recent share price of $19.10 (Sept. 29), the distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.42%.

October 10, 2017 | Karpus Management, Inc. (Karpus Investment Management) filed a new 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 1,578,705 shares (13.62%) of the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH), which recently completed a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common stock at 98% of the NAV per share (see also our alert for CXH dated July 12, 2017). October 10, 2017 | Saba Capital Management L.P. filed a 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 345,390 shares (4.96%) – down from 820,026 shares as of 8/17 (13D 8/17) -- of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY). This follows FHY’s recent completion of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common at 98% of the NAV per share (conducted pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P.). October 13, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 8,564,873 shares (7.96%) of the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). Item 4 indicated that: "The Reporting Persons acquired the Common Shares to which this Schedule 13D relates in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes because they believe that the Common Shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity." October 18, 2017 | Tortoise Investments and Lovell Minnick Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for a buyout of Tortoise, a leader in essential assets and essential income investing. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, ongoing management and employees are expected to meaningfully increase their ownership of Tortoise. Employees will retain a significant equity interest, with many investing additional capital alongside Lovell Minnick, who will purchase the equity stake held by Mariner Holdings and retiring co-founders of Tortoise. October 19, 2017 | Barry M. Olliff, CEO and CIO of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. (CLIM), conducted a webinar on October 19, 2017, titled “EM CEFs as Legacy Products, Part II” (a follow up to his March 28 webinar and public launch of a campaign targeting selected emerging market CEFs). Among a range of subjects covered in the presentation, he discussed CLIM’s votes against directors who did not meet standards set out by CLIM, while also noting that CLIM made exceptions where Boards demonstrated a commitment to “doing the right thing.” Mr. Olliff raised the following “persistent Board issues”: excessive length of service by directors; use of plurality vs. majority voting standards; a reluctance to utilize buyback facilities; high expense ratios; benchmarking against non-total return indices; Board members lacking investment experience; allowing managers to maintain excessive unrealized gains; ignoring non-binding proposals; and working for management instead of shareholders. In his discussion of a “successful” CEF Board, he mentioned (among a range of criteria) the conduct of significant tender offers, a 10% discount control mechanism, buybacks announced daily, and a 120bps total expense ratio. In addition, Mr. Olliff offered positive remarks about the proposed consolidation of a number of Aberdeen CEFs, and declared that the proposed Aberdeen reorganization will benefit all stockholders and that it could be the dawn of a “new era.”

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters



- 24.1% : (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14).



: (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14). -12.9% : (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6).

: (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6). -12.5% : (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13).

: (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13). - 11.6% : (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6).

: (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6). -11.1% : (FHY) First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II cuts from $0.09 to $0.08 (ex-date Nov. 1; announced Oct. 19 ). Yields 7.14%, discount -8.58% (as of 10/20).

: (FHY) First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II cuts from $0.09 to $0.08 (ex-date Nov. 1; ). Yields 7.14%, discount -8.58% (as of 10/20). - 10.0% : (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6).

: (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6). -9.4% : (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6).

: (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6). -8.0% : (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6).

: (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6). -7.5% : (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%.

: (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%. -6.9% : (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6).

: (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6).

: (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%.

: (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%. -5.6% : (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%.



: (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%. -5.0%: (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust cuts from $0.0705 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.97%, discount -9.35%.

Boosters

+4.8%*: (KST) Deutsche Strategic Income Trust boosts from $0.042 to $0.044 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 4.25%, discount -4.57% (as of 10/13).



*I know this is under the 5% threshold, but I still wanted to include as the "boosters" section was getting quite lonely without any funds in there...

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Commentary and actionable takeaways

(normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but released to public as part of my 5,000 followers celebration)

Last week's running title was: "Rights, rights and more rights offerings!" If you haven't already, check out my pieces from the last week on the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) (Strategy For GGZ's Upcoming Rights Offering (Ex-Rights Day Tomorrow!)) and RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (RIV) (Strategy For RIV's Upcoming Rights Offering (+Comparison With UTG)). The KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) rights offering analysis is on the "to-do" list.

Something I noticed with GGZ and KIO, both of which went ex-rights this week, was that the drop in their market prices on ex-rights day was must greater than what the intrinsic value of their rights was worth. I may analyze this interesting phenomenon in greater detail in the future.

GGZ Price data by YCharts

I listened in this Thursday on the webinar "EM CEFs as Legacy Products, Part II" presented by Barry Olliff, CEO and CIO of City of London Investment Management Company. This webinar was "Part 2" of his March 28 webinar and public launch of a campaign targeting selected emerging market CEFs, which we have covered extensively at the Cambridge Income Laboratory (most recently in Checking Back In With London, Part 2B: Upcoming Tender Offer For Aberdeen Funds May Be Attractive, But Still Many Unknowns). A brief summary: of the 12 CEFs targeted in March, 1 is headed for liquidation, 1 has enacted a tender offer and 4 are slated for consolidation (with a large accompanying tender offer). Olliff set out again the principles espoused in City of London's "Statement on Corporate Governance", and features he considers that are important in distinguishing between well-run and poorly-run CEFs (see the above press release for more information). He also stressed repeatedly that the fund were long-term investors, having in some cases built-in sizable positions (~40%) in some of these CEFs over a period of several years. While City of London can in no way be considered to be acting as an altruistic agent, and one must be wary of managers "talking their book" in these presentations, I do have to give Mr. Olliff much respect for taking poorly-run CEFs to task, in a manner that does benefit the everyday retail investor (and obviously, City of London too). In one notable example I have described recently, the consolidation of the Aberdeen funds contained an agreement to cap the total expense of the combined fund to 1.20%, even though City of London will likely exit a sizable portion of their stake come consolidation time (having agreed to tender all of their shares in the accompanying tender offer).



The final piece of news I wanted to comment on was the poor performance of energy MLP CEFs (and to a lesser extent, natural resources and energy CEFs). This is not the first time this year that we've seen energy MLP CEFs lagging, and in the previous two instances I've remarked that I was looking closely for an attractive entry point, but never actually pulled the trigger. Third time's the charm, perhaps? Technically speaking, the JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) has seen lower highs and lower lows all of this year.

However, I don't think we've reached peak pessimism yet in MLPs, not by a long shot. For example, while the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has seen a price decline of -14.8% over the past year, assets in the ETF have actually risen by 6.27%! This means that investors have actually been pouring about 20% more money into this ETF, enough to offset the -14.8% price decline and more!

AMLP data by YCharts

The interesting thing is we now have quite a large divergence going on with oil prices having risen by about 3% over the past 6 months, but the benchmark AMLP and AMJ falling by -11% on a total return basis over the same time frame.

It should be noted that an early divergence was already spotted about 2 months ago (see Weekly CEF Roundup: CEF Collapse?). However, the divergence seems to have gotten worse since that time.

Overall, the above data seems mixed. On one hand, the large divergence on prices and MLPs, coupled with the poor recent performance of MLP funds, suggests that now might be an attractive time to enter into MLP CEFs. On the other hand, we're not remotely close to "blood on the streets" territory in MLP funds yet. In fact, the average 1-year z-score of the 26 MLP CEFs is still positive (+0.11), if only barely.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Any thoughts?

