18 'Safer' U.S. Dividend MoPay Dogs Lag Capitala November Gains Spurred By Dividend Cut

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" U.S. MoPay stocks projected 52.4% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual-returns, and dividend growth, as of 11/2/17 to substantiate their dividend resources. None were disqualified this time due to negative annual-returns.

18 of 59 Monthly Paying (MoPay) U.S. Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" for showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 11/2/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten U.S. 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Dog Stocks Should Net 6.6% to 74.5% Gains By November, 2018

Nine of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the ten highest yielders for the coming year, based on analyst 1 year targets. So the dog-selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was said to net $744.70 based on estimates from eight analysts including dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% greater than the market as a whole. The broker gain estimate spiked as CPTA price plummeted based on their announced dividend cut.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) netted $233.60, based on dividends and the median target price estimate from five analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $168.93 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $165.79 based on a target price from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) netted $108.97 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) net $99.29 based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $75.62 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) managed a $71.90 net gain despite negative estimates from seven analysts, based on strong dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) netted $70.91 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $65.92 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 18.06% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" U.S. MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

18 of 59 November All-Cap US Exchange MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Beyond Their Dividend Yields









Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 59 all-cap MoPay stocks from which these 18 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 18 all-cap monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".





Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September.

Having departed the list, Fifth Street Finance (FSC), trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March, 2017 and then descended to a $0.02 Quarterly dividend in June 2017. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March. Also past listee, Wheeler Realty Investment Trust (WHLR) announced an 8 for 1 reverse split culminating in retreating to a Q-Pay mode for their shareholder disbursements in April, 2017.

The most recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016, a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016, and a cut to $.085 per month in October, 2017.

Four Business Sectors Showed "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For November

Just four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the eighteen equities with "safer" November dividends. Those were from: real estate (6); financial services (8); consumer cyclical (2); energy (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); healthcare (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0)..

The first three sectors named on the list above made-up the top ten.

Dog Metrics Dug Out Big Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per November 2 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:





Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (14) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 25.81% VS. (14) 16.94% Net Gains from All Ten By November, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten U.S. MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 52.4% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Capitala Finance (CPTA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 74.47%.





Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of November 2 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $3.60 to $9.85.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for November 2 were: Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF); Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN); Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Solar Senior Capital (SUNS); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $10.93 to $19.85.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

