Let's Think About Japan's Small Caps

In an earlier review, I identified 34 closed-end funds that have been beating the US domestic market consistently over the last three years.

About a month ago, I did a couple of articles on top-performing CEFs without regard to income production. I found 34 funds that have been consistently ahead of the S&P 500 (here) and pulled out a few for further consideration (Looking Beyond Income: CEFs For Total Return). In that second article, I selected for detailed analysis (and purchased for my portfolio) Central Securities Corporation (NYSEMKT:CET). I’m happy to say CET has not disappointed over the month. It’s up 2.76%, 55 bps ahead of SPY. It just declared its year-end distribution at $0.90, a couple of cents ahead of last year. Obviously, one month does not a track record make, but I’m always pleased to see some early gains when I buy something new.

But that’s not my point here today. In those articles, I drew attention to several Asian funds and said I would get back to them when I had the time. Well, the time has come. I’m going to start with the one I chose to buy, Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF). It too has turned in a nice one-month performance from the time of those two articles, checking in with a 3.39% gain.

What I like about JOF is its outstanding performance record going back at least five years. Every full year since 2010 except for two (2012 and 2014), it has beaten CEFConnect's Asia Equity category, and 2017 YTD it lags only slightly. Remember, this is the Asia category, not Japan, so it is dominated by the Asian emerging market funds, many of which have had good runs over this period.

Source: CEFConnect

Beyond the other CEFs, over the last five years, JOF has beaten SPY, and two MSCI Japan indexes, MSCI Japan (^MSJP) and MSCI Japan Small Growth (^MSJPSGNTR).

The record vs. these markers has been sustained through 2017. The Japan Small Growth index, the best performer of these three and closest fit to JOF, trails the CEF 28% to 35% YTD.

Is An Investment in Japan Small Caps Timely?

It’s my view that Japan offers the potential for solid growth in the coming years. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his party were returned to power in the recent election, and under Abe’s policies the Japanese economy has been doing better than it has in at least a decade.

This chart (from Bloomberg) shows the growth in Japan’s GDP since 2012:

And to address JOF more directly, here is a chart of profits for Japanese small- to mid-caps.

Some will argue against Abe’s economic policies, but there is no argument as to whether they have been working or not because they clearly have.

Why Use a Closed-End Fund?

CEFs are so widely thought of as income investments that we can sometimes lose sight of one of the greatest advantages they offer: The ability to invest in niche investment strategies that can be difficult to replicate in other formats. The closed nature of the funds means one can put some confidence in a manager’s ability to effect strategy without having to deal with withdrawals or inflows that can mean major portfolio adjustments at inopportune times. That feature is a key point driving my interest in JOF. If you project that the Japanese economy is going to continue to grow under Abe’s leadership, and you further project that small caps will continue to be a large beneficiary of that growth, having an accomplished manager working for you in that specialized niche is the most likely way to exploit those projections. Few among us can venture into these waters alone.

Performance vs. Other Japan Small-Cap Funds

Let’s focus our performance analysis a bit more closely by looking at other funds that invest in Japan’s small cap market: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DFJ), iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ), Fidelity® Japan Smaller Companies (MUTF:FJSCX), and DFA Japanese Small Company I (MUTF:DFJSX).

Here’s how they have done for a year:

And for three years:

By this range of comparisons, it seems clear to me that JOF is the pick of the bunch.

When you’re buying a fund like this, as I noted, you are buying management expertise in a strategy. The expertise we’re looking for is for a stock picker in the Japanese market. JOF’s management has shown itself to be exceptionally successful at this. As is typical for CEFs, that comes at a cost. JOF's expense ratio is 1.09%, the ETF, SCJ, is only 0.48%, and the two open-end funds, FJSCX and DFJSX are 0.96 and 0.60% respectively.

The Fund

JOF is a moderate size, unleveraged CEF with $414M net assets. The fund is sponsored by Nomura Assets Management and has been managed by Takeshi Ebihara since April 2014. Its objective is long-term capital appreciation.

This is not an income fund although its trailing yield is a very attractive 7.16%. It makes a single annual distribution with the 2017 distribution payment to be declared in about a month. The distribution is entirely from income and capital gains.

While that 7% yield may sound appealing at first reading, it would be unwise to enter this fund planning on that level of payout. In 2016 and 2015, JOF did have a high distribution, but in previous years, distribution payouts were much lower.

Let me emphasize again: the objective here is capital appreciation. As such, my approach is to be unconcerned about the distribution. I plan to reinvest whatever distributions the fund generates.

I’ll note, too, that the annual payout can be disadvantageous for anyone who may be considering entering this fund between now and the end of the year in a taxable account. If there is a distribution on the scale of the last two years, that will come as taxable income or capital gains. Buying the fund now means paying taxes on earnings that you purchased not earned. This caveat applies to any fund that makes an annual distribution and can be an especially important issue for investors in open-end mutual funds where the single annual payment is a more typical format. Many CEF investors look for monthly distributions, primarily because they are invested for the income stream, but the monthly distribution also has the advantage of minimizing such tax issues for buying the fund late in the distribution cycle.

Discount. JOF runs a perennial discount. Its current discount is -9.88%, which is less than it has been in the recent past but not far off its longer-term valuations. The discount has ranged around -12% since 2014.

The Portfolio. I would normally include a review of the portfolio at this stage, but nothing in the list is remotely familiar to me nor I expect are there for readers who are not well versed in Japan’s small cap equity market.

Morningstar's portfolios stats do give us a broad-brush picture of what is in the fund:

Morningstar considers the portfolio as being skewed to the value side of its style categories which I find interesting considering the growth the fund has demonstrated.

Summary

I recently wrote about two ETFs that emphasize robotics, automation and artificial intelligence: ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:ROBO) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ). Both have high allocations to Japan. If you consider that the Japanese economy will be continuing its upswing, a combination of JOF, covering small-cap value, and either ROBO or BOTZ, covering an important growth segment of Japan’s industry, offers an appealing set of assets for investment in that growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOTZ, CET, JOF, ROBO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.