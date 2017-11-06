Retirement Tactics: The Double Income Investment Strategy, Part 1

Reading and responding to comments to my articles is a really rewarding experience to this retiree.

Through the comments section, I get to see the reader’s point of view. Some readers submit questions that really make me think. Other comments make me realize that some of the things I write about can be difficult to understand to a reader. Comments also remind me that there are different variables that arise with my retirement income investing strategy that I have not yet mentioned and readers want to know about.

The Double Income Investment Strategy

As a result, I am devoting the next two articles to 1) explain my investment strategy and rationalize my writing style and 2) to clarify some of the variables that can arise within this strategy. The objective is to better educate the reader about how I invest for income and why I make certain investment decisions. Hopefully, the articles will answer some of the questions that have been asked through the comments section.

There are many income investment strategies available to investors. As a retiree, I write about the strategy that I have used for my clients, for my friends and family, and for myself. It is called the double income strategy. Through this strategy, an investor collects two incomes from a stock. The first income is collected by selling covered calls against the stock in order to collect the premium. The second income comes from collecting the dividends that the stock pays out. The goal of this strategy is to collect two incomes. That is it.

It is important to remember that the goal of the double income strategy is to collect income. When I write my articles, they are focused on this goal. My articles are not about growing the portfolio, collecting capital gains, making a certain return on investment, beating a benchmark, or anything else. I emphasize this because based on some comments, some readers seem to lose sight of this goal. The double income strategy is used to make money now.

As a retiree, I use the money from my double income portfolios to pay for my retirement expenses.

The strategy was not invented by me nor is it a PERFECT retirement income strategy. However, the double income strategy has worked effectively for me in the past and in the present. Working effectively to me means making money now. When I look at my portfolios, the first thing I look at is how much income my portfolios have earned month to month, quarter to quarter, and year to year.

In my last article, I wrote about buying stocks based on what you know. When I’m asked by most people what stock to buy, that is my go-to response. Many people don’t know much about stocks and don’t have much interest in them either. Their extent of stock market knowledge is what they see on television and through other media outlets. My go-to response usually satisfies the basic inquiry.

However, most readers on Seeking Alpha have at least a basic understanding of stocks and it's to the Seeking Alpha reader that I reveal my stock and option trades and my thoughts behind doing the trades. While there are many different types of income producing investment vehicles in the markets these days, I only stick with stocks for the purposes of my writing. This is because I know about stocks the best.

A Different Type of Writing

I write about what I do with the stocks and options I own. I do not make recommendations to buy or sell or hold any of the stocks I write about. I also do not state a bias on stocks. A reader should do their own due diligence before investing in any stock. You don't need me to tell you what to do or what not to do. But if you are looking for various opinions about different stocks, there are plenty of talented authors on Seeking Alpha that you can follow. Finally, since my articles are about my portfolio actions I make through my retirement journey, my articles will not be written as frequently as some of my fellow contributors.

My retirement time is precious to me and I spend the majority of my time being a retiree and not micro managing my portfolios nor writing as many financial articles as I can. I spend my time with family and friends, traveling, going to the beach, etc. At this stage in the game, retirement life comes first.

I'm not selling anything on here nor do I wish to. I'm happily retired and am also lucky enough not to need another job. I began writing on Seeking Alpha as a way to educate others and as a way to give back what I know to others. I have my own style of writing which I enjoy doing and will continue to do so as I can.

Different authors have different styles of writing their articles. Some authors write articles on why they are bullish or bearish on a stock. Sometimes they own the stock and sometimes they do not. Other authors make predictions about what might or might not happen to stocks and the markets. They might end up being right, then again, who really knows. You have authors that ask a question in the title in their article. Lastly, you have authors that state sensationalist titles in order to grab clicks. To each their own.

I’m not an analyst, I’m not a fortune teller, and I do not need to ask a question to the reader nor make sensationalist claims.

I write about what I know and what I do - making money with stocks.

A Long Time Ago in an Office Building Far, Far Away

As a former wealth manager of ultra high net worth individuals, I specialized in making money for my clients.

Besides having a very friendly relationship with clients, one of the biggest goals I had was to show the client that they were making money - at every quarterly meeting and at other client meetings in between. Clients did not care primarily about the markets going up or down or whether our market strategists and analysts thought one way or the other. They cared that money was being earned in their accounts so they could buy the latest car, or had enough cash in the accounts to pay for their children’s educational bills, and so on. Markets go up and down over time and no one can control that. It is the income that stays with you. When these clients entrust you with a million, five million, twenty million dollars, and more, they want results now. If I did not deliver on my end, they could easily go to their other broker for results.

Regardless of market conditions, I was always able to deliver a positive portfolio income presentation to my clients.

Making money mattered more to the client than missing out on the hottest stock or being in a bear market. The income was satisfying to them and it usually offset any kind of portfolio devaluation or other negative news.

This is because all of the stocks in my client's portfolios were well-known blue chip companies that were mostly bought on sale. Even if an underlying stock was in a downtrend and continued to decline after a purchase, my clients were still receiving two incomes from that stock. In addition, my clients were savvy enough to know that all stocks, including the blue chips, have their ups and downs over time, but the income stays with you no matter what.

If the double income strategy was good enough to work for the ultra wealthy, it is good enough to work for anyone.

In part two of this article, I will go into more detail about: how I choose a stock to buy, how I choose the covered call, and how I handle different scenarios that arise in the double income strategy.

