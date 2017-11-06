Metastability And The Avalanche

I'm not sure whether it's accurate to call something "insidious" if the result is to perpetuate a dynamic that makes people money.

That's the weird thing about the low volatility regime and the self-feeding loop that sustains it. It's inherently dangerous and it's not so much stable as it is "metastable", but for the time being, we're stuck in a "no harm, no foul" type of situation.

When I say "metastable", think of the situation that exists prior to an avalanche. Here's how my favorite analyst Aleksandar Kocic put it earlier this year:

A totally innocuous event can trigger a cataclysmic event (e.g., a skier’s scream, or simply continued snowfall until the snow cover is so massive that its own weight triggers an avalanche).

Here's a stylized diagram:

(Deutsche Bank)

That's the best way to think about the persistence of the low volatility environment. The buildup of rebalance risk in the VIX ETP complex makes it possible for, to quote the excerpt above, "a totally innocuous event [to] trigger a cataclysm."

Thanks to the low starting point for the VIX, a nominally small spike could cause inverse (XIV) and levered VIX ETPs to panic buy VIX futs into that spike, thus exacerbating the problem. Consider, for instance, that as of midway through October, VIX ETP providers would have needed to buy $140mm vega on a 5-vol. spike in the futures curve:

(Deutsche Bank)

One thing to remember there is that it's not just short strategies that drive that figure higher. Levered long ETPs create the same risk. Consider this from Goldman out late last month, discussing the same thing:

A 3-point VIX futures spike in prices would drive ETP issuers to buy more than 50% of average volume of VIX futures. A 3 point jump would leave vol below-average, yet create demand for over $100mm vega (100k VIX futures), potentially driving vol up further. This number would have been around $50mm vega on a typical day in 2016. The amount of rebalancing has been boosted by low VIX futures levels, making an N-point move a larger percent of the current level of VIX futures. This effect has been largely untested in 2017 because of the lack of large SPX moves.

You already know all of that, right? The reason I ask is because someone will invariably say they've heard that before, so I just want to make sure we're all on the same page. If you already knew all of those numbers off the top of your head and could have recounted this as I just did, well then, allow me to apologize for recapping.

That's sarcasm. There's exactly zero chance that the vast majority of readers could recount that off the top of their head, and if it were possible to have "chances" that were less than zero, well, those would be the chances that readers know the most recent numbers on this. So let's just go ahead and dispense with the idea that I haven't said anything you didn't know, because that trivializes something that is not in fact trivial.

Well, implicit in all of that is the rationale behind this chart:

Why do you imagine that looks like it does? That is, why do you think vol. of vol. is at record highs versus the VIX?

Well, the reason is because the dynamic outlined above creates the conditions for vol. spikes to mean revert at an increasingly rapid (some would call it "efficient") clip. Have a look at this:

(Deutsche Bank)

The proliferation of the retail short vol. trade is in no small part responsible for that. As Deutsche Bank goes on to write, any spikes "revert quickly when there is no sustained follow through to higher levels of volatility, as these same short vol. participants re-engage to sell volatility at higher levels."

See the circularity there? The faith that vol. spikes will be short-lived prompts the short vol. crowd to buy the dip (in this case, it's actually "sell the spike", but you get the idea), and by virtue of their own actions, their trades end up looking smart. But that brings us right back to "Heisenberg's wave paradox" as expounded in full in a now classic DealBreaker post. To wit:

The concept is simple: market participants of all stripes are no longer able to discern whether they are capitalizing off the prevailing dynamic or creating the dynamic they’re capitalizing on. This can be posed as a question: “Am I making good decisions or are the decisions I’m making only turning out good by virtue of my having made them?”

That is not as trivial a question as it sounds. Because under normal circumstances, it wouldn't make sense to ask it - normally your decision wouldn't matter because it wouldn't consistently be accompanied by everyone else acting in concert. But in an environment characterized by herding and mass myopia where market microstructure interacts with central bank guidance to optimize around "bad" behavior, outcomes are indistinguishable from actions.

And this works in the other direction. That is, you can get long volatility and effectively bet against the herd, but you will be drowned out. Your action in that scenario is inconsequential.

The problem for the people participating in this is that it isn't clear the majority of them understand the idea of metastability, and indeed, it's entirely possible that a lot of the people in the short vol. trade via ETPs haven't read the prospectuses on those vehicles. On the other side, it's not at all clear that people who go long vol. fully understand the dynamic outlined above either. If you manage to play one of these spikes correctly in upside VIX options, you've got to monetize your position pretty much immediately.

But the overarching point here is that it has undoubtedly occurred to a lot of the folks utilizing short VIX ETPs that this is too good to be true. But that characterization wouldn't be entirely correct. If you understand everything said above, then you know this is playing out the only way that it can considering the interaction between market microstructure and central bank forward guidance.

So it's not so much that it's "too good to be true" as much as it is that when it turns, you have to make sure you understand how quickly it can unravel and equally important, how devastating that unraveling would be for the positions you hold.

The good news is this: if you've done the requisite research on those vehicles and you truly understand why the trade is working, well then, you can confidently say you are apprised of the risks and are comfortable incurring them. Just make sure you can say that if you're short vol. at this juncture.

