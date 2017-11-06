Aquantia: Investors Are Rightfully Cautious On This Data Centre IPO Play

Aquantia (Pending:AQ) has gone public as investors are cautious on the prospects for the producer of Ethernet ports. The company has grown rapidly in the past but that is entirely the result of Intel´s (NASDAQ:INTC) data center business. This reliance and lack of earnings on the back of price pressure and large R&D efforts makes that I am cautious on the prospects for the business. Diversification efforts are to be applauded but still have to pay-off in terms of sales, while costs are recognised upfront.

For now, I am avoiding Aquantia, but will certainly keep an eye on the business going forward to learn more about diversification and margin enhancement efforts.

Accelerating Connectivity, Accelerating Returns

Aquantia designs, develops and sells high-speed communication integrated circuits, also known as ICs, used for Ethernet connectivity in a range of markets. These include data centers, access markets and enterprise infrastructure.

These are critical interfaces between signals that are transported over wired infrastructure and digital information. Ethernet is a strong but evolving standard for network connectivity, and is known for its reliability and backward compatibility, both being crucial features. The company and research firms believe that a billion Ethernet ports will be shipped this year, as this number is expected to grow to 1.2 billion in 2020, as many existing ports need upgrades.

To date the company has shipped over 10 million ports across three semiconductor process generations. The company believes that, based on its target markets and research from Gartner (NYSE:IT), it is targeting a $11.5 billion market opportunity, comprised out of end customers like Aruba (NASDAQ:ARUN), Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), HPE (NYSE:HPE), Intel and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), among many others. In all honesty, the company relies heavily on Intel, which made up 68% of sales in 2016, as this customer concentration was only reduced to 65% in the first half of 2017.

The company relies heavily on its data center segment, which made up roughly 75% of sales in 2016, but sales were actually down. The enterprise infrastructure business grew rapidly and more than doubled, making up the remainder of sales. The company is now starting to report under the ¨access¨ and ¨automotive¨ segment as well but real tangible revenue streams have not been generated as of yet.

The Offering

Aquantia aimed to sell 6.8 million shares at a price range of $10-$12 per share, but demand has been relatively weak as final pricing was set at $9. The company received $61 million in gross proceeds as a result of the IPO.

Shares jumped 5% on their opening day to $9.50 per share, which gives the company a $307 million valuation with 32.3 million shares outstanding. As the company operated with a modest net debt position of a million ahead of the offering, Aquantia will operate with a net cash position of some $55 million following the IPO, valuing operating assets at $252 million.

The company delivered on spectacular growth in the past. Revenues more than tripled to $80.8 million in 2015, but revenue growth slowed down to just 7.3% in 2016 when sales came in at $86.7 million. Operating earnings, adjusted for a big development charge in 2015, fell from $4.0 million to $3.6 million in 2016.

Revenue growth accelerated a bit again in the first half of 2017 as sales were up 18% to $48.8 million. As R&D charges continue to increase rapidly, equivalent to 42% of sales in 2016, the company is facing pressure on the bottom line. The company saw a $1.2 million operating profit in the first half of 2016 turn into a loss of $1.0 million over the past six months.

For the third quarter, sales are seen up 16-18% to roughly $26.5 million, putting the company on track to reach the $100 million mark for the year. Disappointing is that losses are again seen at $0.9-$1.5 million. Based on the run rate seen for this year, operating assets are valued at 2.5 times sales. While growth in the teens is solid, the company is only not able to turn a profit in very good operating conditions. This is unlike some of its peers, which include Broadcom and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), among others.

Avoid

For now, I am not compelled to buy into Aquantia´s IPO. Revenue growth has been very uneven in the past, the company is facing margins pressure as a result of continued price erosion, and is not profitable, as huge R&D investments do not result in very impressive sales growth. The other big risk is simply the reliance on Intel, as losing this account would probably bankrupt the company. The lack of progress in terms of profitability and diversification of the business is disappointing as the semiconductor industry is currently still enjoying boom times.

The good news is that revenue growth is accelerating a bit, but that margins are under pressure, in part the result of increased focus on the automotive and access business, which are not driving real revenues yet, but do involve upfront costs. For that reason, I am not completely disregarding Aquantia yet, but look forward to accelerating revenue growth, diversification and improvements in margins in the coming quarters.