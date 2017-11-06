2 Home Builders That Continue To Deliver

I continue to like the housing space as I foresee years of steady improvement in the housing market after a decade of below trend housing starts

As a man is said to have a right to his property, he may be equally said to have a property in his rights.” - James Madison

We are going to take a rare walk outside Biotech Land today. We are going to talk about one of my favorite small cap home builders, William Lyon Homes (WLH). Outside biotech, the largest allocation within my own portfolio is to housing plays.

After a decade of below trend housing starts, I believe the housing market will continue to improve as job growth remains strong, mortgage rates remain near historical lows and household formation is significantly above pre-crisis levels. While multi-family starts are slowing (and they should given how many apartments have been built in recent years), the biggest problem facing the single-family home buyer is the lack of inventory.



That means small home builders that can expand capacity should see impressive revenue and earnings growth in coming years. William Lyons Homes is one of those core housing plays. Since the stock first went into the Insiders Forum model portfolio, thanks to cheap valuation and insider buying, on November 8th of last year; the shares are up some 60%.

Despite the huge rally, the stock could still have further upside if the company can continue to report stellar quarterly results like the home builder reported yesterday. Let's take a look at some of the numbers.

Earnings Highlights: (Directly from the Press Release)

Net income available to common stockholders of $27.4 million, up 110%, or $0.71 per diluted share, up 109%. This was three cents a share above the consensus earnings estimate.

Home sales revenue of $490.3 million, up 43%. This was one percent above expectations.

New home deliveries of 851 homes, up 26% on a year-over-year basis

Net new home orders of 774, up 19%

Dollar value of orders of $425.5 million, up 22%

Average sales locations of 86, up 10%

Average sales price {ASP} of new homes delivered of $576,200, up 13%

Dollar value of homes in backlog of $699.3 million, up 18%

Units in backlog of 1,208, up 13%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 18.1%

Homebuilding gross margin of $88.6 million, up 56%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.6%, up 140 basis points

SG&A percentage of 9.2%, compared to 10.4%

Operating income of $43.2 million, up 102%

As one can see from the slide above, with the exception of June, William Lyons has seen more new orders every month of the year compared to 2017.

In addition, thanks to increases in average selling price as well as new order growth of 13%, the value of its order backlog is looking very healthy as well. This bodes well for future earnings and revenue growth.

After missing earnings estimates slightly in the last two quarters of 2016, the company now has put together of three quarters in a row here in 2017 that have beat the consensus number.

This has caught analysts flat footed. Both Wedbush and UBS had reiterated Hold ratings in the ten days leading into earnings - OOPS! At least Wedbush was smart enough to raise its price target to $27 from $22 previously on WLH along with its rating.

William Lyons should continue to do well thanks to solid economic growth and land constraints in the Western region of the United States where its communities are concentrated.

While not nearly as cheap as when included into the Insiders Forum portfolio, WLH still offers a reasonable value given its growth trajectory from right around $29 a share. The company made $1.55 a share in FY2016, should make approximately $2.00 a share this fiscal year and the consensus is around $2.50 a share currently in FY2018.

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) reported third quarter results on Wednesday. While not as impressive as William Lyons' numbers, they were solid. The company reported earnings of 45 cents a share on a rise of revenue of better than six percent from the same period a year ago. Both numbers beat the consensus slightly.

As can be seen above, the company has steadily increased its community count at a faster pace than the majors like Toll Brothers (TOL).

Taylor Morrison also has seen slow and steady improvement across key metrics over the past several years as well. The company should boost earnings just over 10% in FY2017. Earnings are projected to increase 10% to 15% in FY2018 as well. At approximately 10 times next year's consensus profits, the shares are more than reasonably valued

The home builders late last week took a bit of hit as the tax reform package moving through Congress would cap mortgage interest deductions to a $500K max for new mortgages. Given the average selling price for both these home builders is below that level, it does not seem much of a threat even if the tax cut legislation somehow manages to be enacted as is.

No man's life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” - Gideon J. Tucker

Disclosure: I am/we are long tmhc,wlh.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.