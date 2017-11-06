Disappointing Ad Trends Highlight Longer-Than-Expected Turnaround Story For Pandora

The Tune May Get Worse Before it Gets Better

Pandora (NYSE:P) reported a disappointing Q3 print that has led me to believe this turnaround story will take longer than originally anticipated. While total revenue of $378.6 million missed consensus by $1.9 million, the flat advertising results and gingerly ad outlook over the near term seemed to take the wind out of investors' sails, as shares lost over a quarter of value. Newly appointed CEO Roger Lynch was candid in his approach of admitting that the company needs to stabilize and expand its user base, and that Pandora’s ad technology deficiencies will take time to remedy and won’t happen overnight. In addition, looking out into Q4, embedded within the company’s guidance was continued softness in advertising from the retail, consumer package goods, and auto categories.

With shares down to current levels, Pandora is trading at 0.9x my 2017E sales, and with new management in place, financial backing and board representation from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), an entry into higher-valued programmatic advertising, a growing subscription model, and lowered expectations after a kitchen sink quarter, patient investors could be rewarded. I suspect it will take at least two or three quarters before new management’s efforts start to show any initial signs of traction, and the turnaround could get worse before it gets better. Pandora still holds long-term value in my view, and I maintain my Buy rating, cutting my 12-month price target to $8.

How Will the Pandora's Box of Issues Improve?

Active users in Q3 were 73.7 million, down 4% y/y pro forma excluding Australia/New Zealand where the company ceased operations. The drop was attributed to hurricanes in Florida and Texas, two large customer bases. The decline in actives also contributed to a drop in pro forma hours listened to 4% y/y, though this is a sequential improvement from the nearly 8% drop y/y in Q2, showing improvement. Listener engagement was a positive, as monthly hours per active listener were 23, the second highest ever. Management noted that despite the 73.7 million active users in the quarter, Pandora attracts 93 million users to its platform. Efforts to close that gap expressed on the call were new areas of content such as podcasts and traditional radio content, increased features on its ad-supported tier such as Sponsored Listening, which I’ve mentioned prior, and further expansion into the connected device market.

“Serial” is a podcast available on Pandora, whose first season was downloaded 100 million times. The company also added “This American Life” last year, and management noted the success of both shows on the call. Podcasts offer Pandora appreciable diversity in programming, and could likely drive increased users from podcast oriented fans and help lower content costs. Pandora’s content acquisition costs were nearly 54% of total revenue this quarter and are often in that ballpark; increased operating leverage would be a noted tailwind given its current cost structure. Management also reiterated its efforts to target the radio market by continuing inroads into the in-car experience, noting the $15 billion market opportunity. While the company pointed out Nielsen doesn’t measure Pandora’s listening, management expressed that Pandora is likely the number one station in the vast majority of radio markets. Not having its listenership fully measured could be costing Pandora significant ad dollars in my view, and I would expect Pandora to be aggressive in attempting to expand in such a natural vertical to its core business.

Perhaps, however, one reason why Pandora has to this point not been as aggressive in the connected car market is that it simply needs better ad technology for a lot if not most of the areas it’d like to expand in. It’s worth calling attention to the fact that unpacking the numbers this quarter, there were a few encouraging bright spots in the quarter. Ad RPM grew 21% to $70.27, an all-time high, augmented by higher ad loads and an increase in blended effective CPMs; management guided to significantly less ad LPMs in Q4 due to renegotiated terms with content partners and the accounting effects of minimum guarantees. The company also announced over 1 million Premium subscriptions and 320,000 net new subscribers in Q3, bringing the total sub base to 5.1 million. This helped augment Subscription and other revenue to $84.4 million, a y/y increase of 50.5%. Over time, continued growth in the Subscription business could help lift Pandora’s gross margin profile.

The company also launched programmatic advertising in beta on video in the quarter, which is a step in the right direction, given the estimated $32.5 billion market at the end of this year. The company announced it’ll be expanding partnerships on voice-activated devices, as Pandora listening on VADs is up 300% y/y with more details to come regarding current integration with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) as its preferred music partner. Pandora's ability to expand in the voice-activated device market can be additive to its user base and likely drive ad revenue going forward.

No Silver Bullet Exists for the Bad Ad Trend Monster

However, those few bright spots we learned this quarter weren’t enough to offset the disenchantment stemming from the shortcomings in Pandora’s ad technology that are worse than many anticipated. Management stated that its advertisers tell the company Pandora doesn’t have all the features they need to easily transact with the company and conduct their marketing campaigns, and CEO Roger Lynch admitted, “This is starting to have a material impact on our revenue.” While the company is starting to make headway into the programmatic market, with audio forthcoming, I suspect these will take several quarters, especially on the self-serve side. “We’ve really got some work to do there” was Lynch’s response when asked about self-serve. Pandora currently faces a revenue constrain tied to its ability to hire sales reps for client advertising, and as Adweek points out, building a self-service advertising platform isn’t cheap.

Q4 will be affected by tougher comps y/y going against the absence of political advertising, expected advertising headwinds from several industry categories, as well as possible continued headwinds from the Florida and Texas markets. I expect total advertising revenue of $294.5 million, a 6% y/y decline, and subscription revenue of $75.9 million, up 27%, for a total revenue of $370.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA could be a loss of $10.3 million as increased content acquisition and sales and marketing expense impacts profitability.

Investors hoping for a quick turnaround in Pandora may be disappointed. If a silver bullet were to exist that could solve its ad problems overnight, I’m sure it would have been fired by now. Patience is of heightened vitality at this juncture, but I believe Pandora has the right mix of cash and strategic people on board to help right the ship, although it may take longer than some investors would like.

Risks

Pandora has shifted its strategy to growing and retaining users in the ad-supported space. An oversaturation of ads to increase revenues may lead to customer dissatisfaction, increasing churn. If the decline in active users continues, the shift to programmatic advertising may not offset the resulting negative impact. As Pandora’s music content is licensed, it must pay the associated expenses to recording labels, which may continue to depress profitability. Failure to convert subscribers to its paid channels may increase overreliance on the free ad supported space, increasing concentration risk. With a cash investment from Sirius XM and subsequent board representation, Pandora may need to consider input regarding its strategic direction from Sirius XM, which may differ from its own opinion, potentially creating a conflict of interest. As a consumer discretionary enterprise, Pandora remains tied to the health of consumer spending. In the event of an economic downturn, subscribers and/or advertisers may pull back spending, negatively affecting the stock.

Valuation

I estimate Pandora will generate sales of $1.44 billion in 2017, equating to a revenue per share of $5.92. As unprofitability will likely be a factor for the foreseeable future due to content costs and marketing expenses, the optimal way to value Pandora in my opinion would be a revenue multiple. Based on my 2017 estimated revenue per share, Pandora trades at a 0.9x multiple. Assigning a 1.3x revenue multiple results in a price target of $8, implying 50.7% upside.

