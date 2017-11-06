Bullish On Uniti - Bill Zettler's Idea Of The Month

| About: Uniti Group (UNIT)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

Bill Zettler continues the series with his idea of the month: Uniti Group.

A first mover, Uniti has a real advantage as the only REIT buying fiber optic cable.

