Facebook's Q3: More Growth, More Opportunity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) continues to grow into a powerful force of social media. As such, it is bringing in profits and free cash flow.

For the third quarter, the company brought in $1.59 per diluted share, which was way ahead of the estimate by $0.31. Revenue was also higher than consensus - coming in at $10.3 billion, sales were better than expected by nearly half a billion bucks.

The growth rates are what should tell you Facebook is thriving. The diluted per share income was 77% higher than the previous year, according to the corporate release. The aforementioned total revenue - of which advertising is the overwhelming majority driver - was 47% higher. The other part of the top line equation is payments and other fees - that segment actually dipped 5%. Hopefully over time Facebook can find other ways besides advertising to create shareholder value, but for now, the company knows how to make a buck leveraging its users' activities and packaging them for sponsors.

All of it delivers the cash. Net cash from operations for the quarter was approximately $6 billion, versus $4 billion taken in last year. For the nine-month period, the growth was $16.5 billion versus $11.2 billion. The quarter's free cash amounted to $4.4 billion against just under $3 billion; the nine-month free cash flow was $12 billion, compared to $8 billion.

User engagement is doing well, as can be expected. But with all this cash, the focus for investors should be on imagining what the future will bring. The mathematical trend of profit is understood, but here's something that helps to explain why I own Facebook in my portfolio. Quoting CEO Mark Zuckerberg from the transcript of the Q3 2017 earnings call:

"Over the next three years, the biggest trend in our products will be the growth of video. This goes both for sharing, where we've seen Stories in Instagram and Status in WhatsApp grow very quickly, each with more than 300 million daily actives, and also for consuming video content. We recently launched the Watch tab, where you can discover shows, follow creators, connect with people watching an episode, and join groups with people with similar interests to build community."

I do think video is simply a placeholder step toward a larger commitment toward original content and aggressive competition with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube culture. This will lead to more advertising opportunities, as well as options for creating subscription products.

Facebook also has other models it is working on for growth. Here is another quote from the CEO:

"We're also seeing good progress with Workplace, helping companies connect their own teams internally through their own versions of Facebook. It's been less than a year since we launched Workplace, and today more than 30,000 companies are using it. This quarter, we welcomed on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the largest employer in the U.S."

Besides Workplace, there was mention of Messenger, WhatsApp, AI initiatives, and Oculus. There's a lot of stuff on the company's plate; some of these experiments I'm betting will do very well and bring in cash that goes beyond business plans based on advertising. Getting back to video, there were questions from analysts on that subject; again, out of all the various initiatives mentioned, that is the one I am excited with the most.

Facebook has come under significant criticism and governmental interest for how its platform was exploited during the election. This could be considered a risk, one that could hang over the stock for years as investigations are conducted. In my opinion, it is a small risk and won't lead to adverse action against the company; instead, it will probably improve operations and safety on the platform. I get the impression that management is serious and sincere about safeguarding its assets from this point onward.

I also come away with the sense that management is intent on growing the important metric of average revenue per user. From the earnings call, here is an answer to an analyst question regarding this topic, given by CFO David M. Wehner:

"Justin, then your question on ARPU in the U.S., we do think that there are opportunities to continue to grow the business in the U.S. on a lot of different fronts. So we can continue to grow engagement on core Facebook, as well as there are opportunities with Instagram and the other services that we have that are not monetizing significantly today, so there are opportunities there."

The analyst who asked that question, Justin Post of Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated the metric at $80. I believe Facebook will be able to improve on that over time, given its asset mix and the cross-promotional opportunities between them. Years ago, I wasn't that big of a believer in Facebook - I had a long memory of Myspace and its negative destiny. Social media platforms seemed like they could easily be priced at a dime a dozen. These days, as an observer and, more importantly, as a shareholder, I can see that the company has built up an important brand presence in this marketplace and that it has the quantitative fundamentals to back up a long-term investment thesis. I simply have to go back to the growth in the earnings/cash flow - they should make an impression. Facebook also has a great balance sheet: debt is not a problem obviously, and the company recorded cash/equivalents/marketable assets as over $38 billion. The CFO mentioned in the earnings call that over $1 billion of Class A common stock was repurchased so far this year - not a big number, but it's good to see activity in this area.

With all of this, there still is the risk that competition will take away some of this growth. Other social media sites may eventually subtract from Facebook's engagement equity. Alphabet certainly is in a position to make a run for Zuckerberg's audience with its own platforms. This is a case, though, where one participant is just simply so far ahead in a particular sector of the online marketplace that it makes it difficult for the other guy to catch up. That brings up another risk - Zuckerberg may want the YouTube audience, but he obviously knows that Alphabet already owns a lot of that real estate, thus making his attempts at video challenging. Superlative execution in video and programming is non-negotiable.

There is also the risk of acquisition skill; over time, management will make more asset purchases. It could be a studio/production company, it could be a consumer products concern, or it could be a clever business model yet to be invented by Silicon Valley. Cash has to be put to use. Although this can be identified as a risk - not only can there be poor acquisitions that don't add value, but there can also be times when acquisitions slip away to the competition - I see it as more of a general thing to add to the thesis. In my opinion, Facebook will probably make more value-adding buys than not. The company has a great platform with which to do great things with new business models; Instagram, for example, is doing well under the current management's leadership. Shareholders certainly don't want to go the pay a dividend route just yet.

Let's turn to the stock chart to see how Wall Street views the company:

As of this writing, the stock is a few bucks away from a 52-week high. Taking that and the chart into consideration, I see a technically sound situation. That can change, obviously, but given the growth rates reported in the earnings release, I find FB stock to be a long-term buy.

