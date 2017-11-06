Unpacking The Stitch Fix IPO

However, most expect Stitch Fix to seek a valuation of $3-4 billion in its IPO. Details and timing of the offering are still TBD.

There's one IPO that investors have been looking forward to more than others, and that's Stitch Fix (Pending:SFIX), the hybrid online retailer/personal stylist that has garnered some 2 million-plus users and billed nearly $1 billion in revenues this year. With its massive scale for a startup, and the fact that very few VCs have gotten the chance to take a bite out of it (the company's Harvard Business School-educated founder, Katrina Lake, has been extremely conservative and taken only $42.5 million in VC funding in the company's lifetime), many investors are raring to grab a piece of this rising e-commerce star that has seemingly become an overnight success.

Stitch Fix's initial S-1 filing has listed a $100 million deal as a placeholder for now, but as the price per share and number of shares tendered are still TBD, it's too early to tell whether this will be a deal to buy out of the gate. It's virtually certain, however, that the hype surrounding this company will generate a quick pop in initial trading.

This article will cover key themes and debates surrounding the Stitch Fix IPO, as well as dive into its financials (which are fully available). More to come as more of the offering becomes unveiled.

What is Stitch Fix?

Stitch Fix, founded in 2011, allows customers to create a profile to indicate their fashion preferences - including fit, size, and price preferences. From there, Stitch Fix's data engine (aided by human stylists) curates a personalized collection of clothes, called a "Fix," and delivers it to the customer's door.





Customers receive a variety of clothes in the Fix, and they can pick and choose what they want to keep. Customers receive a return credit for any item they ship back to Stitch Fix - shipping is free both ways.

Each "Fix" costs a styling fee of $20. This fee is credited toward any item in the Fix the customer wants to buy. As shown in the image below, taken from Stitch Fix's website, each Fix consists of five items. If they like the entire Fix and choose to keep everything, a 25% discount is awarded.





Stitch Fix originally started out as a women-only e-tailer, but has since expanded to men. As of July 2017, according to the company's S-1, the company has 2.2 million active clients with an 86% repeat rate (meaning that 86% of its revenue in fiscal 2017 came from users who had previously purchased a Fix).

The company sources clothes and accessories directly from over 700 brands, which include both "established and emerging brands." The company has also developed its own private labels. Stitch Fix believes itself to have strong relationships with its brand partners and is a valuable channel partner, because, unlike other distribution channels, Stitch Fix does not rely heavily on promotions or discounts to win over buyers - a trend that has plagued the retail industry and soured investor appetite on apparel stocks for the past few years.

Stitch Fix retains data on its client base - including what they did and didn't like - so that each "Fix" gets better over time. Working in conjunction with this data is the company's staff of 3,400 stylists, most of them remote part-time workers.

E-commerce company well positioned to see inflows from sagging retail stocks

Shifting gears now to discuss the wider industry, Internet sector IPOs have done fairly poorly this year, as shown in the chart below. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), in particular, has dipped below $4 (it went public at $10) and could easily head to $0 within a year, given the liquidity challenges exacerbated by yet another poor earnings quarter. Likewise, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) went from a sky-high hype company to one whose user growth and revenue targets are in question.

SNAP data by YCharts

The sector's more recent deals, including Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), the e-commerce platform for used cars, and Sea (Pending:SE), the Singaporean online gaming and e-mall company, have also seen modest losses.

CVNA data by YCharts

Stitch Fix, however, could see a different fate. Most investors are keenly aware of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect that has spread like a black plague across the entire retail sector. Even beyond just retail itself, the Amazon virus has spread to virtually any company with a physical presence.

Common wisdom has it that people nowadays would prefer to shop from a laptop at home than go to the mall, and it's this belief that has the S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) down 10% year to date (underperforming the broader S&P 500 by 25%).

XRT data by YCharts

As more business leaves physical retailers and shifts over to e-tailers, Stitch Fix is well positioned to capture a portion of that shifting spend. Accordingly, some of the fund outflows coming out of retail stocks could find their way into Stitch Fix, providing a strong thematic pillar for the stock. Despite being an Internet company going public in the year of bad Internet IPOs, Stitch Fix's fashion-delivered-to-door angle will likely resonate well with investors.

Financial profile: Massive revenues continuing to grow rapidly

Upon the filing of Stitch Fix's S-1, many were surprised to see that the company had nearly $1 billion in revenues, especially impressive given the fact that just a few years ago, in 2014, the company generated less than $100 million in revenue.

See the company's financial summary, taken from the S-1, below:

Revenue for the fiscal year ending July 2017 clocked in at $977 million, up 34% y/y. Growth has slowed down considerably in 2017 (in 2016, the company grew 113% y/y and added $387.5 million in incremental revenues, whereas 2017 only added $246.8 million in incremental revenues. Going forward, however, the additional capital Stitch Fix will raise in its IPO (more than all of its previous funding rounds combined) should be able to fuel renewed acceleration in growth.

As a distributor of apparel, Stitch Fix's gross margin is an important metric to watch. The company generated gross margins of 44.4% in 2017, essentially flat year over year from a 44.2% gross margin in 2016, and up two points from gross margin of 42.2% in 2015. Stitch Fix's ability to maintain a constant gross margin is especially important as margin worries have taken hold over the retail industry. Versus other traditional retailers, however, Stitch Fix's gross margin is in line to slightly higher than peers such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN):

M Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has also posted a positive operating profit since 2017, though in its most recent year operating margin has declined due to an uptick in promotional spending. This should be treated as an investment in growth however and not a signal of operating inefficiency.

Stitch Fix generated $31.6 million of operating income in 2017, indicating an operating margin of 3.2%. This is lower than most of its operating comps - established retailers can typically generate 6-8% operating margin - but as Stitch Fix continues to scale upward and reach maturity, it should be able to achieve margins higher than its peers. In fact, given that Stitch Fix has a very limited physical footprint - its only overhead consists of five distribution centers spread across the U.S. - at maturity, the company should be able to achieve a considerably higher margin than its peers.

M Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

From a balance sheet standpoint, the company has $110.8 million of cash and no debt. Stitch Fix's capital management since inception has been nothing short of stellar; with only $42.5 million of venture financing, the company has been able to grow to $1 billion in revenues, perhaps a feat never before done in Silicon Valley. It has funded its growth purely with this small pool of outside capital as well as cash from operations.

The company generated operating cash flow of $38.6 million in FY17, and after netting out $17.2 million of capex, it generated $21.4 million of free cash flow.

Final thoughts

Stitch Fix seems to have everything going for it - strong top-line growth, operating cash flow profitability, and a strong thematic angle that positions it to capture lost business from struggling retailers. With both quantitative and qualitative supports for its offering, it's a small wonder Stitch Fix is expected to reach - successfully - for a $3-4 billion valuation. It would also be a surprise if traders didn't snap up this offering on Day 1 and send the company's valuation shooting much higher.

With hyped-up offerings like these, it's always wise to tread with caution. Initial trading on the stock will doubtlessly be volatile and choppy. The best thing to do is get a feel for the company's financials ($1 billion in revenue, 34% growth, ~$30 million operating income and ~$40 million OCF) and decide what multiples you'd be willing to pay for the company. For a profitable grower like Stitch Fix, which has also maintained a margin premium versus other retailers, I believe 5x EV/FTM revenues would be a fair price to pay for the company, indicating a market cap of ~$6 billion (assuming conservatively that the company grows forward revenues ~20% to $1.2 billion). Setting rules-based trading parameters based on valuation multiples can shield you from buying into an overhyped stock and cratering from the peak.

More to come as more of the offering becomes known, but at the very least, Stitch Fix will be an extremely exciting IPO to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.