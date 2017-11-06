Park Hotels' Yield Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/3/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 3.

Bullish Calls

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK): Cramer likes the stock and its yield.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH). Cramer likes the stock for the long term and cautioned that it's risky.

Bearish Calls

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL): It's up 193%. Wait for a pullback.

GameStop (NYSE:GME): "I am concerned about GameStop. It's going to be a very digital holiday season, and to me, that means that's bad for GameStop, so I'm going to have to say don't buy."

