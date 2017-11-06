Park Hotels' Yield Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/3/17)

Includes: AUPH, GME, GOL, PK
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a risky stock and a long-term buy.

Wait for Gol Linhas to pull back.

Don't buy GameStop.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 3.

Bullish Calls

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK): Cramer likes the stock and its yield.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH). Cramer likes the stock for the long term and cautioned that it's risky.

Bearish Calls

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL): It's up 193%. Wait for a pullback.

GameStop (NYSE:GME): "I am concerned about GameStop. It's going to be a very digital holiday season, and to me, that means that's bad for GameStop, so I'm going to have to say don't buy."

