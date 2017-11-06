Under Armour: A Buy In The Teens, Or Single Digits Ahead?

Source: highsnobiety.com



Under Armour Inc. (UAA), (UA)’s shares have been under significant pressure throughout the last two years. Ever since reaching a high of $55 per share in late 2015 the stock has been in a perpetual decline, losing roughly 80% of its value, and shrinking the company’s market cap from about $25 billion to under $5 billion.



Once the darling of Wall Street, Under Armour has seemingly lost favor with investors, as the stock is down by over 62% in the last year, and has given up approximately 34% of its value in the last two weeks alone.



So, will this former high flyer be able to regain some portion of its former glory, or is the stock destined to trade down into the single digits, and stay there for a while?



What’s with the Two Stock Symbols?



Just so there is no confusion, Under Armour has two publically traded stocks UAA, which are the class A shares, and UA, which are the class C share. The class C shares are the result of a 2 for 1 stock split, and the primary difference between them is that class C shareholders receive no voting rights.



However, given the fact that UA’s CEO owns tens of millions of non-publically traded class B shares, which have a disproportionate number of votes per share, class A shareholders wield very little influence on the company, if any at all. Nevertheless, UAA shares trade at a premium to UA, even though there is practically no difference. Therefore, if I was to initiate a long position in the stock I would certainly choose the class C shares, symbol UA to do it.



So, why the Massive Decline?



To get a better idea of just how prolific declines in UA have been over the past weeks, months, and years, let’s examine a 3-year chart pertaining to the company:



Source: stockcharts.com



By observing the chart we can see that ever since peaking in late 2015 UA has been in what appears to be an almost continuous decline. The noticeable gap downs, which have become increasingly prevalent in the last year, have conveniently coinciding with disappointing earnings reports and discouraging forward looking guidance provided by UA.



Deteriorating Earnings



Under Armour’s earnings have suffered in recent quarters, as the company has cut income estimates several times. The most recent earnings report struck a familiar note. The company beat bottom line estimates, reporting $0.22 cents per share on estimates of $0.19 cents. However, revenues came in at just $1.4 billion, falling 5% short of estimates that called for $1.48 billion in sales. Furthermore, the company significantly lowered 2017 full year earnings guidance to just $0.18 - $0.20 cents per share from a previous guidance of $0.37 - $0.40 cents per share.



The company cited, “Lower North American demand and operational challenges due to the implementation of the company's enterprise resource planning system and related service levels”, which sounds a lot like, “Many of our products are not selling well, and our business is in decline due to inefficient management and inept planning”.



In addition, management appears to have completely missed the company’s slowdown, otherwise revenues wouldn’t be surprising so much to the downside, and income estimates would not need such drastic cuts. The apparent incompetence puts future company forecast and managerial abilities into question.



Trouble in Paradise

At its core Under Armour is a performance apparel maker, the company became popular by creating unique, high quality products for athletes and sport oriented consumers. UA was considered the market leader in its relatively niche atmosphere, as its products offered great quality, style, and comfort, at an affordable price.



However, as time went on and the business demanded expansion, UA allocated significant resources to capturing market share in more main stream apparel segments. The strategy appeared to be paying off as Under Armour seemingly successfully broke into the mainstream apparel arena in which it began directly competing with companies like Nike Inc. (NKE), Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) and other established apparel producers.



Under Armour got off to a great start, as the company’s initial popularity propelled it into the more mainstream athletic and casual apparel segments. The stock soared by nearly 3,000% from 2009 to 2015, while UA made great strides in capturing market share in the segments it operated in. However, in order to compete successfully across a wide range of clothing categories UA soon realized that it needed to continuously expand its product line, and keep up with evolving fashion trends.



UAA data by YCharts

Still, Under Armour in essence is a performance clothing developer, and many consumers seem to perceive the Under Armour brand in this light. Moreover, it appears that many consumers don’t view UA as a high-end fashion company, or a casual clothing enterprise for that matter.



Footwear Business



Under Armour has invested heavily into its footwear business, and even though it had demonstrated a certain degree of success originally, recent evidence indicates that this segment of UA’s business may be entering a difficult period. The latest model of Curry 3s have not been selling particularly well, and footwear sales were up only 2% recently, as opposed to 64% in the same quarter in 2016.



I’ve never looked at Under Armour as a “cool” footwear, or sneaker company, and apparently I am not alone. In a recent survey implemented by Wells Fargo, young male consumers were asked if they would consider buying various shoe brands. Out of those surveyed only 27% scored UA highly, while 70% scored Adidas highly, and 81% gave Nike the top nod.



Source: footwearnews.com



Despite UA’s initial success, it appears that it may be difficult for UA to effectively compete with extremely well-established sneaker brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Jordans and others in the athletics footwear industry.



How Many Athletes does Under Armour Need to Sponsor?



UA has a huge list of athletes it sponsors including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Lindsey Vonn, and many others. Moreover, the company has a list of non-athletes it sponsors, like actor Dwayne Johnson, rapper Asap Rocky, and others. Then there are the college basketball teams, international sports franchises, and so on.



I am not saying that sponsorships are not important in in sports apparel industry, in fact, they are essential marketing tools. However, UA’s sponsorship campaign appears excessive, and is very likely extremely expensive, especially now that the company seems to be in decline.



Source: thepostgame.com



It is not clear how much UA pays to sponsor all of its athletes, entertainers, and franchises, because the company doesn’t disclose the specific of its endorsement deals, but clearly the extensive endorsements are beginning to eat into the company’s profits, and it seems unclear exactly how much value they are bringing to the brand.



Valuation and Fundamental Breakdown



To see if Under Armour’s current share price properly reflects the value of the company, let’s take a look at some key statistics utilizing the company’s class A UAA shares. We will also utilize certain metrics from Nike to illustrate how UA’s stock stacks up to the competition.



Market Cap: $4.82 billion

Nike’s Market Cap: $90 billion



Profit Margin: 4.35%

Nike’s Profit Margin: 11.47%



Operating Margin: 7.34%

Nike’s Operating Margin: 13.47%



Revenue: $4.98 billion

Nike’s Revenue: $34.36 billion



Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: - 4.76%

Nike’s Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 0.1%



52 Week Change: - 62.32%

Nike’s 52 Week Change: 8.27%



Short % of Float: 30%

Nike’s Short % of Float: 2.6%



P/E at $0.19 this year’s revised estimates: 61.1

Nike’s Forward P/E: 20.94



Under Armour’s stock surged from 2009 – 2015 because the company showed investors it had impressive revenue and profit growth potential, however, now it is proving the complete opposite is true. Margins are being compressed and are notably lower than Nike’s, revenue growth has now turned negative, and according to the company’s latest revisions the stock actually appears expensive here at 61.1 times earnings. Moreover, the short interest is very high, indicating that “smart money” investors are actively betting against the company. Overall, Nike appears to be a much better managed company and has a cheaper stock.



2018 consensus earnings estimates currently stand at $0.27, however, could very possibly be lowered if the company doesn’t fundamentally improve its position. Still, if we apply these earnings to the current share price of $11.61 we arrive at a 43 P/E multiple. This seems rather high for a company with decelerating revenues, diminishing earnings, and apparent structural issues at the core of its businesses.



Technical Viewpoint



The stock is fairly oversold right now, as the RSI is at 21.31, the CCI dipped to nearly -500 in recent days, and the sell volume has been exhaustive recently. However, this does not mean that a significant rally is probably here, in fact, we can see that the trend throughout the year has been that the stock sells of significantly on poor earnings and weaker guidance, consolidates, trades up slightly, and then repeats the cycle all over again. Therefore, anything more than a marginal uptick, or a minor “dead cat bounce”, should not be expected unless the overall pattern or trend changes, which is unlikely to occur without a significant fundamental catalyst.



UAA 1 Year Chart





UAA 5 Year Chart





The Bottom Line



Under Armor is experiencing product demand declines, coupled with high costs associated with excessive sponsorships and various operational expense. Moreover, the company appears ill prepared to effectively compete with Nike, Adidas and other established apparel brands in the casual apparel segment, footwear division, and other sectors. The decline in revenues and the disintegration of profits are troubling developments. Furthermore, a fundamental analysis indicates that even at these depressed levels the stock still appears relatively expensive.



Due to the extremely oversold conditions surrounding UAA and UA the stocks could experience a temporary bounce back in the near term. A possible dead cat bounce of roughly 10% - 20% appears conceivable. However, I do not consider this to be an attractive long term buying opportunity. The future does not appear positive for Under Armour if the company continues to implement its current business strategy. Furthermore, the stock is likely to drift down into the single digits and stay there, until the company can demonstrate to investors management can implement meaningful structural changes at the struggling apparel maker.



This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Albright Investment Group. To get access to exclusive articles, receive trade triggers, obtain price targets, and discuss specific trade strategies Become a member today >>



Also, I am offering a promotional Black Friday 2 week free trial period, which is available from November 6th to November 30th. Don’t miss this opportunity to lock in your subscription at the current low price of just $25 a month or $200 a year. Furthermore, if you sign up before November 30th you will automatically be grandfathered in at these low prices for the entire lifetime of your subscription. This offer expires at midnight November 30th, new prices for my service will be $34.99 per month and $280 per year starting on December 1st. Don’t let this great value pass you by! Become a member today >>





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in uaa ua over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.