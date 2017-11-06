Altair Engineering Soars In IPO, Little Upside Remains

Looking back at Altair's (Pending:ALTR) recent IPO, the company probably did a lot better in its public debut than it could ever have expected. The company set its initial pricing at $11-13 a share and ended up pricing at the top end of its range, probably not expecting that shares would rally 41% on the first day of trading. Through its first week of trading, Altair has barreled toward the $20 mark and is up 46% overall.

Recall that Altair has only grown its top line by 4% in the first half of 2017. As it is a much older company than the majority of its Silicon Valley software peers (Altair was founded in 1985), its high-growth period has probably already sunsetted. It's a small mystery why investors, who usually chase hypergrowth, were so drawn to Altair's offering.

It's true that Altair is (intermittently) profitable - it swung to a net loss in 2017, due to higher noncash charges for stock-based compensation, but will likely return to GAAP net profit in the quarters following the IPO. On a free cash flow basis, Altair generated $21.8 million of FCF in the first half of 2017. But absent strong top-line growth - and the potential it brings for massive profit expansion - modest amounts of profit alone aren't usually enough to muster such enthusiasm.

It's time for a reality check on Altair. As I wrote in my initial article on the IPO, Altair should trade up as high as ~3x EV/FTM revenues, roughly where the company is now; based on Altair's November 3 closing price of $19.37, the company has a market cap of $1.2 billion and a valuation of 3.3x EV/FTM revenues. Without any strong indicators for future growth or concrete expansion drivers, Altair will find it challenging to exceed its current trading range. While the company's low-single-digit valuation makes it seem like one of the rare value plays in software, it's really a value trap.

James Scapa, the company's CEO, said that Altair's primary addressable market for simulation software is growing 8% a year. As much as management might spin this number to make it seem exciting, single-digit growth for a software niche is nowhere near enough. The most successful software startups that achieve Wall Street's highest valuations are operating in software categories that, per Gartner estimates, are growing at an estimated CAGR of 15%, 20%, or more through 2020. Largely as a function of its industry, and partly as a function of the company's own age and saturation, Altair is a company that has reached maturity and doesn't have much upside left.

Final offering details

Here's how the cards fell in the Altair offering:

Shares priced at $13, above the company's initial indicated range of $11-13.

12 million shares tendered of 60,390,940 total outstanding shares post-offering (20% of shares were offered in the IPO).

The final amount of shares offered is ~50% larger than Altair's original intention to offer only 8.1 million shares.

Standard 15% greenshoe option is still on the table, implying a possible additional creation of 1.8 million shares (raising $23.4 million).

Total of $156 million raised. After netting out standard 7% underwriting expenses, we expect the company to accrue $145 million in net IPO proceeds.

Altair's intended use of proceeds are to pay down $70.5 million in debt, expand its real estate, spend on sales and marketing, and other general expenses.

In terms of Altair's cap table: unlike most software IPOs, Altair isn't primarily owned by VCs; according to Crunchbase, the company has never taken traditional VC financing, with its only outside capital injection coming from private equity firm General Atlantic in 2004. The firm doesn't show up in Altair's list of major holders shown below (taken from the S-1 document); it has presumably cashed out:

Figure 1. Altair major holders

James Scapa, the company's CEO, owns 12% of Altair.

Valuation update

Here's where Altair's valuation stands based on its closing price of $19.37 after its first week of trading:

After netting out $17.4 million of cash and $145 million of estimated IPO proceeds, and adding $71.1 million in debt (which will be paid down with a portion of the IPO proceeds), Altair's enterprise value stands at $1.08 billion.

Assuming the company grows its LTM revenues of $319 million at 4% (the growth rate Altair achieved in the first half of 2017), it will generate an estimated $332 million in forward revenues, implying an EV/FTM revenues multiple of 3.25x.

This enterprise value also implies an EV/FCF multiple of 70x, based on Altair's LTM free cash flow of $15.4 million. This FCF multiple at face value is already high. Then we have to consider the fact that based on Altair's preliminary Q3 release included in its S-1, it expects its cumulative FCF for 3Q17 to be at most $11 million, down from cumulative FCF of $21.7 million through 2Q16. This implies negative free cash flow of $10.7 million in Q3. With cash flow trending negative as the company's spending ramps up post-IPO, its already-high EV/FCF multiple of 70x might be overstated.

Figure 2. Altair FCF estimates for Q3

60-second summary

There's just not much to like with Altair's IPO - to be blunt, it's a company with very little growth and extremely modest profitability. Its revenue multiple in the mid-3s might look initially appealing, especially as its close cousin Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), which develops computer-aided design (CAD) software, trades at 10x. But with its top line barely moving from 2016 to 2017, Altair is basically static; it's never going to be a home-run company.

Hurricane season in the U.S. has lifted the stocks of physical infrastructure and building companies, lifting up the stocks of the software companies that provide their technology as well. Perhaps part of the lift Altair saw in its initial trading was due to the hurricane theme - clearly, a factor that isn't going to last forever.

Prior to Altair's initial jump to the mid-$19s, I had believed that there would be a valuation threshold (in the $13-15 range) at which Altair might be a profitable long; at $20, Altair is probably reaching the outer bounds of its realistic valuation. Until the company's fundamental picture becomes more clear and until it posts earnings that show renewed growth initiatives in new products or increased go-to-market pushes (after all, the company raised substantial capital in its IPO and should use at least a portion of it on growth initiatives), I would steer clear.

